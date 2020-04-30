Those hoping for clarity and accurate information from Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing may have come away disappointed. It included a number of unanswered questions or optimistic untruths about the availability of aid for small businesses, problems in the supply chain for ventilators and personal protective equipment. Aired on 4/2/2020.

Fact-Checking The Claims Made At Thursday's Coronavirus Briefing – Day That Was | MSNBC