Those hoping for clarity and accurate information from Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing may have come away disappointed. It included a number of unanswered questions or optimistic untruths about the availability of aid for small businesses, problems in the supply chain for ventilators and personal protective equipment. Aired on 4/2/2020.
Fact-Checking The Claims Made At Thursday's Coronavirus Briefing – Day That Was | MSNBC
I’m not American, but watching this actually makes me feel sick.
@Iso Houben That’s not what I said at all, if you’re too dumb to comprehend a comment maybe you shouldn’t put in your 2 cents on it. Thanks
@brain plumber yeah, Fox was really bad when Obama was president.. I’m not sure about worse though, never seen a “news” channel focus 100% of their time on smearing a president, the way CNN and NBC do to Trump. After a certain point it stops being news, and becomes solely a smear campaign.
Dan Woodard I wonder if you speak, write, read three other languages (French, German, Dutch) besides English. For that having the skills to be able to follow international news daily and knowing what’s going on there, what actions they take, what health care does and how they interact with other countries exchanging information and helping each other regarding this pandemic. The US news don’t write anything about that, why because they can keep people like you dumb knowing they don’t have other sources the know better. No matter how dumb you say I am, no matter what US news I follow it’s clear that Trump is definitely not the person to lead this country now or in any circumstance. He talks like a child, he acts like a child and he has followers that think like a child starting immediately to cry and whine when they feel offended and he’s a coward who doesn’t dare to take the consequences. Just like you. All you had to say was: “ That’s not what I meant, what I meant was…) giving the explanation where to get the right information regarding news. That’s all you had to say. But no you started immediately with telling me I’m dumb and then you ran. Have a wonderful day in your small bubble Dan Woodward and foremost keep your eye-flaps on you’re doing a great job with that.
@Iso Houben Try re-reading what you wrote first there smart guy. My response to you was directly proportionate to what you wrote. The fact that you speak 4 languages is irrelevant when you feel the need to bash me for what I wrote when you didn’t understand it in the first place… I’m not the one living in bubble, but go on and keep patting yourself in the back, while completely missing the point.
@J if you don’t like our president go back where you came from
This administration is the disaster. Their mismanagement is atrocious; they are more of the problem than they are of the solution.
vicki Salisbury you are simply ignorant. But I expect that from liberals.
Especially after giving minorities the lowest unemployment numbers in our countries history. I mean what kind of a clown approves funding of 400 million dollars for black colleges? And the whole school choice thing where minorities can send their kids to better schools? You’re absolutely right, don’t vote for that clown.
Nefreteri Davis Thank you, it is interesting the assumptions people make. Especially since the problem is that the issues about race and racism are people Issues not party issues. Both parties usually show up to Black churches and organizations prior to elections making declarations of ideas they plan to implement. Because Black voters often do not hold them accountable and have not clarified what needs to be addressed the cycle continues to repeat itself.
Jean Harris you said this administration was a disaster. So, if the high minority unemployment is acceptable if it benefits your itinerary, even though people go without. And when this administration benefits minorities, then it’s racist. Your politically correct direction is dying. But it’s nice to see where your compassion really is. It’s with the advancement of your Democrat Socialist party rather than the wellbeing of the people.
@Nefreteri Davis lol because if you don’t like Trump and think his economy isn’t better than Obama’s then your an Obama supporter. Only way you can ignore the facts and say his administration is failing.
This administration is evil !!
Not “only” evil, but criminal too. “I would say tremendously criminal, haven’t been more criminal than anybody in the world. We doing a tremendously great job in selling masks. Never made more money. In fact we made the greatest amount of money in the world. We are making America great again” hahahaha
This is what a broken government looks like.
Broken would incline it ever was functioning
@svenm sandity It was never perfect but it did work before about 1990. I grew up in a poor rural area of the US. My family were a hardscrabble farmers. But, in the 1980’s was able to go to university, with Pell Grants, could work a part time minimum wage job that was enough to pay my expenses. Made some stupid mistakes, one of them was getting married. When I fled my abusive ex husband with the clothes on my back, I was able to get government assistance for housing, counseling, and get back in school to finish my education, and have a pretty successful life. I don’t believe that the out come would be possible for some one in a similar situation today.
@shinnam Yes that isnt my point tho we need government oversight we give any moron basically a lottery chance to run the country as he pleases which look at the 2009 financial collapse that was preventable same with the collapse today the wars the pointless whatifism when will it end why is there no stander these people uphold for whats fact and whats fiction it isnt possible to read your mind on everything you dont understand but thats basically politics there is no stander of what is fact what is fiction when senators are spewing russian propaganda
The incompetence of trump’s administration is not only appalling, it’s also deadly.
incompetence? Criminal behaviour is what’s going on, follow the money!
This man doesn’t care if people live or die.
Deborah Evans No he doesn’t he doesn’t care about anybody but himself he actually said that out loud on tape I am the only one that counts “” scary stuff make sure you get your passport happen before many times if you know your history and it can happen here to especially hair democracy is always at a disadvantage
This virus has just about destroyed his desires for autocracy!!
svenm sandity people who commit suicide take their own lives. This has nothing to do with suicide. His job is to protect and serve. Just like the police. The president can’t call a national emergency and then do very little to help the people you swore to protect. Protecting this country is protecting its people.
Dirk Diggler. How do you know this to be true? Where are your sources that convince you, he’s being truthful; in addition to, the states not needing all the supplies requested?
This woman doesn’t care about the disinformation coming from the media.
All of this winning
Gotta love how great trump has made America
This country is doing so much better now lol
Man, I miss the Obama years man
Yeah I really miss an economy that Obama said would never be able to get over a 2.2% growth rate. Oh wait Trump doubled that. Yep I really miss a slow economy under Obama
“fact check” when that unemployment money will come!!! It’s a fact I need food!
Let me come over and I’ll bring you a little sumthin sumthin.
The Most powerful Country in this World is also the poorest “rich” country in this world. SO sad to see but true
You have a very one dimensional view of the USA. But yes our current administration on the legislative side leaves a lot to be desired.
Most disastrous presidency in American history.
So thankful for temp hospitals, hospital ships, doctors and nurses
*Nobody should have to “fact check” a White House briefing during a FREAKING CRISIS!*
@Scott Buskirk you enjoy conspiracy theories don’t you, you should go back to school and learn how to spell scare (not scar) before you put it out for everyone to see
@Jackie Bjork it is not it sars 2002 and 2019 sars 2 same virus
Scott Buskirk
This time it’s not from bats but an other animal sorry can’t remember the name
@Timal 06200 I’m not sure they really know but they think it went from a bat to a pangolin (a little ant eater) to human. Many of those wet markets, like the one in Wuhan City where COVID-19 is believed to have started, sell live animals from around the world. There are insufficient regulations to monitor such markets and as a result the animals are stored in dangerous conditions that allow for new viruses to evolve. Animals that never come in contact with each other in the wild are stored next to each other in cages. Animals in cages are stacked on top of each other allowing the animals on top to defecate on the animals below causing diseases to appear. Animals are mistreated and are kept tightly confined in large groups in small spaces and that causes great stress and illness. Animals are slaughtered without protective gear or gloves in many wet markets. Animals are slaughtered on wooden stumps that were sawed off and are used as chopping blocks. Animals are slaughtered in the streets and alleys. Animals are slaughtered incorrectly allowing intestine and stomach contents to spill into the meat and the same unclean knives are used to cut different species of animals. Meat is put on display out in the open for people to handle and often people lick their fingers after touching the meat. This lack of regulation is what causes these tragedies to develop.
Watch this my friend I think you will enjoy it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7nZ4mw4mXw
@Scott Buskirk Fact are facts and are a CONSTANT.
Facts remain the same no mater who checks them, or how many times they are investigated.
People who tell the truth don’t need to change their statements.
Liar’s tend to change their narrative constantly, and often deny that they made statements that they made while being recorded by videocameras and already published over the news media.
I agree that both the Democratic and Republican party’s need to work together to address the epidemic.
Fact checking is essential because allowing deceptive statements to be left unchallenged would lead to confusion that would lead to more fatalities.
As a European I find it really strange that people are asked if they have got insurance nobody should be charged for being Sick
As an American it’s ridiculous that you can not literally afford to survive
FIRE the Federal Government!!
Only in america !
This is America. People came here and started a new life with their sweat and blood. That’s why your socialist country had a grip on you and our system is the reason your death percentages with this virus is much higher than ours. You get what you pay for.
Dude you get charged in your taxes lol nothing is free.
so instead of sending supplies where they need to go…they just send them to be sold
The Admiral had a smirk on his face when he got fact-checked by the reporter because he know its fu**ked up.
True.
It’s not incompetent . they are very competent in the fact that they can get five times the price from another country rather than selling them to Americans ! welcome to Trump’s world !
So basically he’s saying: “help is coming, if you have the money to pay for it”
@Milton Ndang remington or whomever is building respirators arent selling them to the federal or state government. They’ll sell them to a distributor and then they in turn sell them to state and federal gvts ,at a profit so essentially they are war profiteers and your hero is sanctioning it. So much for working for the people
@William Hyde lol you want them to build the respirators for free? Who’s gonna pay the workers making the respirators? Do you even think when talking. They need money to make the respirators, they need to pay workers, they need miney to run the operation. its common sense.no body works for free not even you. So it really baffles me when you people want stuff for free
@William Hyde you said so many things but didn’t answer my question.why has Cuomo not accepted the help from Remington? You said everyone is making profits off the respirators they make, so why is Governor cuomo refusing help from Remington when people are dying? So are you saying it’s better for people to die than accept help from Remington? Please explain
Everyone here getting their news from clips and acting like experts… I gotta ask, would you all read 1 sentence out of a book, and then write a review on the book based on that?
This is exactly what your “news” is doing to you.
When your leader blames you, he is not leading.
Incredible! This is wrechless, without regard for life. Lie after lie. Lying should be against the law, right now!! Congress, what are we waiting for?
THe expression of the lady reporter as she was nodding up and down was like “whaaat….#*&^..?
“I’m not here to disrupt the supply chain”
Evidently he’s there to smooth over the shameful behavior of businesses and the Trump administration.
What they’re doing is no different than a local market doubling their prices. It should be illegal in every state, not just a few.
So the states should have been prepared even though “nobody” could have seen this coming. Make up your mind.
Yeah. trump the 5th grader even said ” as things warm up this virus will Magically go away”. Now he’s blaming everyone else but him. He’s the Leader of the American people, right?
Let’s just ignore him and help each other out. Political stuff aside, State to State, person to person, We can get through this. Please pass it on.
Funny how lots of countries saw it coming, and tryed 2 minimise it, so ur comments wrong 2 stick up 4 this corrupt liar !
Yea he wuz telln everybody not 2 worry that it wuz ok then when he couldnt talk it away passed it down 2 the GOVERNORS & expected them 2 be READY smh then complains about them not having enough supplies & asking him 2 step up & help because theyre swamped & desperatley needing supplies… Then the Governors have 2 fight & bid against eachother & other countries, this is CRAZINESS!!! Profiting & barely helping is not what our federal gov & PRESIDENT should be doing in a CRISIS!!! When is he GONNA step up & act like a LEADER???