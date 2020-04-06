Experts say pandemic may allow Mafia to become more powerful

From CTV News Channel: Organized crime expert Antonio Nicaso says the pandemic has forced many crime organizations to change tactics.
If we are going to end up with marshal law in this country I say we wipe out all the gangs so they can’t tear down the country from the inside while we are trying to survive.
kris guntner how do you even do that!
@Ryan Leclair By forcibly arresting them and if they resist….bye bye.
They have guns tho
@Ryan Leclair Compared to the military?
Pft.
You mean the mafia isn’t gonna social distance? Rude.
Everyone knows that the mafia is involved with infrastructure and the Democrats.
Can you explain that?
What about our mafia.
GOVERNMENT = MAFIA. Are you aware yet?
That’s real edgy and all but usually the mafia isn’t elected by the community
Umbra Dumont Government isn’t elected. They are pre-determined. Are you aware yet?
outrageous stories
The government is worse than the mafia.
True dat. Wait till the taxes start pouring in to pay for all this. Would have been nice if those idiots got a pipeline built and used the country’s natural resources to fund this instead of taxation till no end.
ROTFLMFAO
Seriously, when has an upheaval not been a chance for the underworld to prosper?
If organized crime and this is a threat execute those proven members and be done with it. If it’s truly a threat lets not waste time
Experts. Experts at what exactly??
We are always in upheaval downheaval like a ladder every day anyway on the skids.
Yes they will get the cure before everyone else.