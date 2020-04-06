Experts say pandemic may allow Mafia to become more powerful

April 6, 2020

 

From CTV News Channel: Organized crime expert Antonio Nicaso says the pandemic has forced many crime organizations to change tactics.

21 Comments on "Experts say pandemic may allow Mafia to become more powerful"

  1. kris guntner | April 6, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    If we are going to end up with marshal law in this country I say we wipe out all the gangs so they can’t tear down the country from the inside while we are trying to survive.

  2. Phlegethon | April 6, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    You mean the mafia isn’t gonna social distance? Rude.

  3. mark tugwood | April 6, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Everyone knows that the mafia is involved with infrastructure and the Democrats.

  4. Bernie Hughes | April 6, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    What about our mafia.

  5. NATURAL LAW | April 6, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    GOVERNMENT = MAFIA. Are you aware yet?

  6. Bryn Flewelling | April 6, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    outrageous stories

  7. Tork Ayromlou | April 6, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    The government is worse than the mafia.

    • TCinthe6 | April 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      True dat. Wait till the taxes start pouring in to pay for all this. Would have been nice if those idiots got a pipeline built and used the country’s natural resources to fund this instead of taxation till no end.

  8. P L | April 6, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    ROTFLMFAO

  9. roof pizza | April 6, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Seriously, when has an upheaval not been a chance for the underworld to prosper?

  10. The Demon | April 6, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    If organized crime and this is a threat execute those proven members and be done with it. If it’s truly a threat lets not waste time

  11. NATURAL LAW | April 6, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Experts. Experts at what exactly??

  12. Dan Boden | April 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    We are always in upheaval downheaval like a ladder every day anyway on the skids.

  13. rock n roll | April 6, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Yes they will get the cure before everyone else.

