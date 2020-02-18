Expert on coronavirus: risk is ‘low for the American public’ | USA TODAY

February 18, 2020

 

Coronavirus risk is 'low for the American public': Infectious disease chief states.
RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak documented on the ground in Wuhan

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discusses spread of disease and flow of information from China.

#coronavirus

27 Comments on "Expert on coronavirus: risk is ‘low for the American public’ | USA TODAY"

  1. Celtic Highlander&AHook | February 18, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    🤦🏼‍♂️😂😂 NO. You DONT KNOW THAT.

  2. rodney gangloff | February 18, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    This old man is not a doctor, he’s a lie spinner. I’m more of a doctor. My grandmother was a better doctor than this freak show. You can hear the stress in his voice as he lies.

  3. Samsung J3 | February 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    In other news…. Trump is BAD! – MSM

  4. mjberndt76 | February 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Sorry, I’m not gonna listen to a “expert” on a virus nobody knows anything about

  5. Painkiller Jones | February 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    You know those Geico commercials with Pinocchio? …Yea, this is a lot like that…

  6. Entirely Indifferent | February 18, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Is everyone in North Korea dead yet?

  7. Admiral BirdCrap | February 18, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    The public is always told not to worry right before they die..

  8. Phone One | February 18, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    The risk is so low that the head of Wuhan hospital and surgeon died this morning from coronavirus ,good thing its just a minor flu according to MSM

  9. FlyGui Life | February 18, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    I’m from 2021, it killed a billion plus people.

  10. Feeber Izer | February 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    The giant Petri dish experiment worked.

  11. LuckyNumberNevan | February 18, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    We have a new Coronavirus that infects humans, entire countries locked down, medical personnel dying – And you’re telling people not to wear masks or take precautions?
    You’re a murderer.

  12. 8-Bit Fit | February 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    These guys don’t know exactly, and I would not listen to these guys either.

  13. Blue Marvel | February 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    Liar

  14. name surname | February 18, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

    How is he an expert? The virus is too new to known anything about it.
    I mean, I would love if he knew everything about it and told us that the risk is low. But he can’t be trusted because the virus is too recent of a discovery.

  15. The Last | February 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    This system of lies is slowly falling apart. This virus will be the catalyst to the end of these people. They forgot whom they work for.

  16. Let The Dew Drops Fall 1,000,000,000 | February 18, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    https://youtu.be/c0i8Q_7s9XI

  17. Noe Berengena | February 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Great news! We’ll have a vaccine in just over a year or a year in a half.

  18. yenli chang | February 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    Eat Garlic and curry. is good for protect and away germ and virus. God bless all and world.

  19. Danyaahl's Vision | February 18, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    #liar

  20. EA | February 18, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Be worry about FLU, it kills around 35000 people in a season..!!!!

