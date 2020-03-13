Exit Polls: Most Democrats Want A Nominee Who ‘Can Beat Trump’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 13, 2020

 

59% of Democrats prefer a candidate who can “beat Trump” rather than a candidate who “agrees with you” on issues. Aired on 3/10/2020.
46 Comments on "Exit Polls: Most Democrats Want A Nominee Who ‘Can Beat Trump’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Kosh 963 | March 10, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    with MSDNC propping-up “Dementia” Joe…

    We can look forward to another 4 years of Trump..

    • Farmer Bob | March 10, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      Kosh 963 *I do not approve nor like Biden🙄, BUT..I’ll vote for him should he be the nominee because even dip💩 Biden is 1000% better than Trump! KNOW THIS PEOPLE: your no show or a protest vote for **#LoveBernie** IS a vote 4 Trump THOES BALLOTS WILL BE VOIDED, SO DON’T GO THROWING YOUR VOTE AWAY! You want to protest?..then grow a pair & get out there NOW with your objections, keep calling & emailing your elected officials…DO IT NOW, NOT AT THE BALLOT BOX..THIS IS WAY TOO IMPORTANT!*
      *Remember, Trump supporters will be out in force voting, SO GO AND VOTE AND DO SO *WISELY, your Country is depending on your turnout!*

      *#FarmersForBernie** 🥳🇺🇸 let’s truly & honestly MAGA!*

    • goatsucker von sasquatch | March 10, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @Farmer Bob nope voter guilt isn’t going to work on us no more compromise with corrupt politicians

    • kale n | March 10, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      @goatsucker von sasquatch including Trump is the same corrupt politician.

    • goatsucker von sasquatch | March 10, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @kale n Trump’s not a politician he’s a corrupt businessman that fell into the presidency

    • kale n | March 10, 2020 at 11:22 PM | Reply

      @goatsucker von sasquatch he is both now

  2. INSTANTDOPELORD | March 10, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    I’m a Black Man in St. Louis Missouri.. I voted for Bernie!!!

    • David Hale | March 10, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      INSTANTDOPELORD yeah ok. Whatever.

    • jon122569 | March 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      I’m a white guy in Ohio, I wrote in judge Judy. Prolly get tossed out.

    • Red Reddington | March 11, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

      Your a commie then by definition

    • Josef K | March 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @JR N I think you got that backwards. Joe is a Republican light politician who has been against civil rights his entire life. It makes no sense that a black person can vote for Joe and not Bernie unless they’re that misinformed of their records.

    • Josef K | March 11, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      @JR N Also, unemployment, in general, was at its lowest. That is the most fallacious argument you can use to justify Biden. You may as well be saying that Trump has also created less unemployment for black people. The obvious question is why do you think they’re responsible for low unemployment and what exactly does that low unemployment statistic refer to. But most people don’t understand how unemployment statistics work. It’s why you never rely on one statistic to measure the state of the economy, and you especially don’t put the blame on politicians for the state of the economy without pointing to economic policy.

  3. ProductiveDiscord | March 10, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders can explain class struggles in a way that Fox town halls can cheer for. The best way to defeat Trump is a strong progressive candidate that can also pull the wind out from Trump’s sails. Biden reaches across the aisle by crossing to the other side, Bernie reaches across the aisle by convincing voters why his aisle is better.

  4. Carl Barfield | March 10, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    What about both or neither?

  5. Burgess Ervin | March 10, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Early report, Bernie headed home! We all go head home, when there’s bad news!

  6. Aramai Jonassi | March 10, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Ya, everyone wants him gone.

  7. bouncyfun3 | March 10, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Why is “beating Trump” being treated as something so hard to do?

    • Craig Staples | March 11, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

      @Vivian Stimpson Viv… you really shouldn’t judge honey… And we for sure NEEDED DONALD TRUMP….✌✌ MAGA…MAGA…

    • Marc Leach | March 12, 2020 at 12:19 AM | Reply

      Well he is kind of the only competent world leader left

    • Vivian Stimpson | March 12, 2020 at 3:22 AM | Reply

      @Marc Leach Hope you aren’t referring to tRump. Competent and him shouldn’t really be in the same sentence.

    • Chris Pacheco | March 12, 2020 at 8:58 AM | Reply

      @Vivian Stimpson Vivian, there are a lot of mental and moral midgets in America. Look at Craig for example. Thats why he might be right. Trump could win.

    • Marc Leach | March 12, 2020 at 9:44 AM | Reply

      @Vivian Stimpson he has clearly shown to be competent you have 3 years of him proving this breath of fresh air from America he has been

  8. Vilma Barros | March 10, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Não saber governar vai fundar Estados Unidos mude isso povo vai quere ficar atrás da china

  9. Vilma Barros | March 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Se Biden ganhar a China vai ser o primeiro país na frente

  10. Vivian Stimpson | March 10, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Just most Democrats ???
    *How about anyone with logic and a pulse.*

  11. Busta | March 10, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Idk who to vote for really. Bernie won’t win the Dem election unfortunately so the vote won’t feel good& I live in a pretty red state so no matter what, a vote for Biden won’t matter (for me). I guess I’ll write in somebody and focus on down ballet local races

  12. Relaxation Station | March 10, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    🤔Drumpf For Prison!🤔

  13. Bob Loblaw | March 10, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    A flea bitten mangy mutt is better than the imbecile in the WH right now.

  14. Me Too | March 10, 2020 at 11:39 PM | Reply

    RUN independent Bernie

  15. Pablo TrowDaddy | March 11, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    Sad they keep throwing race in the conversation. Measured separate, never will be together. The powers that be want biden. Incoherent old dude. Other democratic candidates failed us. They should have gotten behind Bernie.. So again people will not come out and vote due to their champion being done in dirty again.. Oh it’s about to get so much uglier because the sheep had no balls to break this cycle of nonsense.. Bernie was trying to make shady politicians be held accountable for actions [flint water]. Smh. Politicians stay in office for two terms. Get free health care( not that crap they have us fighting over) and an annual salary. We keep paying and the sheep keep voting for the machine. Wake up…

  16. Jasmin Hodzic | March 11, 2020 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    This what i said 2 years ago who ever convince more people to hate dump will win Democrats nomination,

  17. Doran Vee | March 11, 2020 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    COME ON NOW… JOE BIDEN IS WORST CANDIDATE IN HISTORY!

  18. Doran Vee | March 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    DEMOCRATS ARE DISGUSTED WITH BEING FORCED TO VOTE BIDEN! COME ON NOW… JOE BIDEN IS WORST CANDIDATE IN HISTORY!

  19. castlev1986 | March 11, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    How you going to win in nov dems when most of us standers voters say home.

  20. Austin Madore | March 13, 2020 at 12:18 AM | Reply

    Trump 2020

