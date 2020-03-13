59% of Democrats prefer a candidate who can “beat Trump” rather than a candidate who “agrees with you” on issues. Aired on 3/10/2020.
Exit Polls: Most Democrats Want A Nominee Who 'Can Beat Trump' | MTP Daily | MSNBC
with MSDNC propping-up “Dementia” Joe…
We can look forward to another 4 years of Trump..
Kosh 963 *I do not approve nor like Biden🙄, BUT..I’ll vote for him should he be the nominee because even dip💩 Biden is 1000% better than Trump! KNOW THIS PEOPLE: your no show or a protest vote for **#LoveBernie** IS a vote 4 Trump THOES BALLOTS WILL BE VOIDED, SO DON’T GO THROWING YOUR VOTE AWAY! You want to protest?..then grow a pair & get out there NOW with your objections, keep calling & emailing your elected officials…DO IT NOW, NOT AT THE BALLOT BOX..THIS IS WAY TOO IMPORTANT!*
*Remember, Trump supporters will be out in force voting, SO GO AND VOTE AND DO SO *WISELY, your Country is depending on your turnout!*
*#FarmersForBernie** 🥳🇺🇸 let’s truly & honestly MAGA!*
@Farmer Bob nope voter guilt isn’t going to work on us no more compromise with corrupt politicians
@goatsucker von sasquatch including Trump is the same corrupt politician.
@kale n Trump’s not a politician he’s a corrupt businessman that fell into the presidency
@goatsucker von sasquatch he is both now
I’m a Black Man in St. Louis Missouri.. I voted for Bernie!!!
INSTANTDOPELORD yeah ok. Whatever.
I’m a white guy in Ohio, I wrote in judge Judy. Prolly get tossed out.
Your a commie then by definition
@JR N I think you got that backwards. Joe is a Republican light politician who has been against civil rights his entire life. It makes no sense that a black person can vote for Joe and not Bernie unless they’re that misinformed of their records.
@JR N Also, unemployment, in general, was at its lowest. That is the most fallacious argument you can use to justify Biden. You may as well be saying that Trump has also created less unemployment for black people. The obvious question is why do you think they’re responsible for low unemployment and what exactly does that low unemployment statistic refer to. But most people don’t understand how unemployment statistics work. It’s why you never rely on one statistic to measure the state of the economy, and you especially don’t put the blame on politicians for the state of the economy without pointing to economic policy.
Bernie Sanders can explain class struggles in a way that Fox town halls can cheer for. The best way to defeat Trump is a strong progressive candidate that can also pull the wind out from Trump’s sails. Biden reaches across the aisle by crossing to the other side, Bernie reaches across the aisle by convincing voters why his aisle is better.
BIDENS SAILS FOLDED YEARS AGO…RUNNING ON BATTERY BACKUP
What about both or neither?
Early report, Bernie headed home! We all go head home, when there’s bad news!
Ya, everyone wants him gone.
No, he’s going to win again because the exact opposite is true.
Democrats throwing the primaries again
Nope, literally half the country loves him. Including me
Why is “beating Trump” being treated as something so hard to do?
@Vivian Stimpson Viv… you really shouldn’t judge honey… And we for sure NEEDED DONALD TRUMP….✌✌ MAGA…MAGA…
Well he is kind of the only competent world leader left
@Marc Leach Hope you aren’t referring to tRump. Competent and him shouldn’t really be in the same sentence.
@Vivian Stimpson Vivian, there are a lot of mental and moral midgets in America. Look at Craig for example. Thats why he might be right. Trump could win.
@Vivian Stimpson he has clearly shown to be competent you have 3 years of him proving this breath of fresh air from America he has been
Não saber governar vai fundar Estados Unidos mude isso povo vai quere ficar atrás da china
Se Biden ganhar a China vai ser o primeiro país na frente
Just most Democrats ???
*How about anyone with logic and a pulse.*
With out Harvey weinstein democrats will not win in 2020😀
@Drew Vanheistel You’re a mental and moral midget. Go crawl back to the dark corners of the web.
Idk who to vote for really. Bernie won’t win the Dem election unfortunately so the vote won’t feel good& I live in a pretty red state so no matter what, a vote for Biden won’t matter (for me). I guess I’ll write in somebody and focus on down ballet local races
🤔Drumpf For Prison!🤔
losers, democratic losers, not even worthy as a single maggot.
Why? What law has he broken? You are brainwashed with hate for the president
Relaxation station = homeless restroom
A flea bitten mangy mutt is better than the imbecile in the WH right now.
RUN independent Bernie
Can’t win, best bet is riot.
Why not. Not like Bidens gonna win anyway.
Sad they keep throwing race in the conversation. Measured separate, never will be together. The powers that be want biden. Incoherent old dude. Other democratic candidates failed us. They should have gotten behind Bernie.. So again people will not come out and vote due to their champion being done in dirty again.. Oh it’s about to get so much uglier because the sheep had no balls to break this cycle of nonsense.. Bernie was trying to make shady politicians be held accountable for actions [flint water]. Smh. Politicians stay in office for two terms. Get free health care( not that crap they have us fighting over) and an annual salary. We keep paying and the sheep keep voting for the machine. Wake up…
This what i said 2 years ago who ever convince more people to hate dump will win Democrats nomination,
COME ON NOW… JOE BIDEN IS WORST CANDIDATE IN HISTORY!
DEMOCRATS ARE DISGUSTED WITH BEING FORCED TO VOTE BIDEN! COME ON NOW… JOE BIDEN IS WORST CANDIDATE IN HISTORY!
How you going to win in nov dems when most of us standers voters say home.
Trump 2020