Exit Poll: 84% Of Black Voters Go For Biden In Mississippi Primary Win | MSNBC

NBC News is projecting that Joe Biden will win Mississippi, with exit polls showing that 84% of black voters supporting the former vice president. Aired on 3/10/2020.
These are a breakdowns that scare trump, why do you think he keeps praising sanders with the elementary reverse psychology.
@Jay Mula this is not an epidemic it is over hyped. These people who were sick were at fault to they could have avoided travel or stayed were they were at to avoid infecting other people. They only cared about themselves.
@Ethereal Energy what that makes no sense it takes one person intention or not to create a community chain you do realize that most people don’t even know they are sick or have come into contact with a sick person before it’s way too late. Combine that with its sill flu and cold season with similar symptoms. While trump does his best to make test unavailable to tout false low numbers.
@Jay Mula I was talking about the ones who knew not those who don’t know. I don’t have money to just go to a doctor to get a test, and neither does other people. Unless they have free testing which I doubt because Trump has to spend money either way, and nothing is really free.
@Ethereal Energy but thats the problem no one knows what they actually have no clear definition of what sick looks like until it’s too late. cold like symptoms during flu season is vage at best. People returning from travel who feel fine are continuing there lives. We are about to be offered a stimulus package to try and jump start the economy again what ever that means, if you’re going to shell out money it should of first been put to each state having designated testing centers using motels hotels whatever separate from local clinic where people can find out if they need to self quarantine.
I know that but the reality is people don’t care until they are sick or don’t have money to go to the doctor just to get tested for it without symptoms.
I still don’t know it understand what Biden has done. Not now, not recently, not as vice president, not as anything in any position of power that has helped black people. Or I’ll say any people of color that makes them think he is the best choice. I still say Sanders , some say radical approach is what’s needed to bring change.
@Beno Holmes I’m not going to claim that I can get into anyone’s head. But I have been listening to many black leaders discuss why their supporting Biden.
@Bill Gross so have u what?
@Bill Gross does what make me special. U clueless. U forgot u suggested that I was looking for something for free.. I was responding to your dumb a!! statement..
@Mark Johnson he is?? Dump,,, I mean Trump,, has helped who? U said black n white? U said black first right? I’m curious,, exactly what n how?
@The Wolf looking for what?
“poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids”
“I’m an O’Biden-Bama democrat” #OBiden2020
@Josh Mitchner im in cali and still voting trump! we cant get complacent
Alex Shapiro *_BIDEN 2020_*
@A A Biden is basically Lincoln, Superman, Einstein, and Tesla all put into a single human being. He will have a smashing victory this November
Alex Shapiro yep, Biden gonna smash Trump who is hitler Castro and the Manson family all in one.
Next time The black community crys another one of their brothers from abuse in this country. TAKE A GOOD LOOK AT YOURSELVES. YOU DID THIS TO YOURSELVES, YOU HAD A VOICE WITH BERNIE. YOU JUST LOOKED THE OTHER WAY. SHAME.. THIS WAS YOUR OPPORTUNITY FOR EQUALITY FOR EVERYTHING YOU DID, SAW WRONG AND WANTED TO MAKE RIGHT. YOU ARE LETTING THE ONE MAN THAT WANTS TO HELP NOT JUST YOU BUT THE COUNTRY, YOU ARE LETTING HIM DOWN.
EMBARRASSING.. THIS KINDS OF PEOPLE COMES EVERY 50 YEARS OR MORE. YOU HAD YOUR CHANCE. YOU MIGHT HAVE BLEW IT, THE ONLY CHANCE TO GET YOUR VOICES OUT THERE AS A MINORITY YOU BLEW IT.. WHY? IS WHAT AM ASKING MYSELF ATM.
They did it again, man. They are literally low-information voters
Blacks had a voice with Bernie. Is that what u r saying?? I’m just curious?
Been wondering the same why the black community is voting the same as low informed old white people. It’s really embarrassing. Bernie said day 1 he can sign an executive order to lift the federal ban on marijuana and expunge criminal records. That alone will do more for the black community than the last 8 presidents combined.
@Jackson 1060 how???
Sandernistas still believe there are no Biden supporters IRL. Sorry to burst your bubble !! xD
Bernie loses in a 2 person race, and his supporters blame the establishment. Sorry folks, but the voters that rejected Bernie in Mississippi were ordinary citizens that came out in support of Biden.
The Obama Coalition is coming back to blow Cheetoman into the dustbin of history
Clinton doesn’t like coal
@John Smith Troll. Most people don’t understand how trolled the lamestream media sites are.
It’s sad that the black community are just as much sell outs as old white rich people. Voting yet again for corruption. Please let me know how voting for your opresser works 🙄 JFC
Obama sucked balls. Effing sell out. Panama Papers anyone.
The black community are not “sellouts” the election results were rigged exactly like in 2016. See https://leecamp.com/common-censored-99-the-voting-machines-are-not-adding-up-new-info-and-the-hidden-truth-behind-the-coronavirus/
DIdn’t Corby lose in UK too? Seems like the far left can’t win.
Because the far right 1% controls your tv, newspapers and MSM Alp7a, just take a look.
Everyone in Europe would be considered far left here. Even the conservatives. Bernie is a center left moderate.
@Sohaib Jamil Trudeau is a moderate? Where? Socialized medicine, progressive tax system, standing up to big pharma, progressive climate change plan, taking care of old people. Trudeau would be considered a far left look by Fox news (just like Obama was).
They’re fake left
They’re historical losers😂😂
Progressives are gonna have to fix this
There’s problem in Chicago not because of anything but because of poverty, which arises from the lack having a college degree.
Now that you have someone like Bernie who wants to make college free for you and Biden who just tells you he knows you because of Obama, how can you be so stupid not to go to college for free with a minimum wage of $15 along with free Healthcare 🙄🙄
Good content man, keep it up
Be aware of a lot of bots in comments trying to cause division and confusion in America. I believe Sanders didn’t do well down South because he basically insinuated that blacks were not a part of the working class yesterday and opted to cancel appearances down south and go campaign where the white working class was. I don’t think it has anything to do with blacks voting for Biden cause he was Obama’s VP. Regardless of what people think older blacks remember how it was not to vote..so they vote by weighing the candidates against each other and not by association.
👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
💩💩💩💩💩
First reasonable comment I’ve read. 👌
I love Black people!
Biden isn’t getting the majority of black voters in America. He is getting the largest percentage of black voters that voted. That’s a big difference. CNN is being disingenuous.
@Kavi Stone Haha Yes, you suppose? Is that why 85% of Blacks voted for Clinton in 2016?? You are one big fool. Black people NEED to vote Democrat, and I say this as someone looking after the best interests of African Americans.
@National Autistic Socialism you sound stupid. Do further research before you send out comments. The point I’m making is, is that if 10 black people voted and 8 of them voted for Biden, then they would say 80% of black voters voted for Biden. But that doesn’t represent the majority of black Americans. And being African American i can assure you black americans don’t NEED to vote for anyone. Have a nice day
I’m black and love all kinds of people that are nice, kind people! Yes we should love all people.
They single handedly screwed over the Bernout, oh the irony.
😄😁
Joe Biden/Stacey Abrams is a winning 2020 ticket !!!
They just turned up for something to do and free stuff.
Another Hillary 2016. 2.0
MSNBC bought by the establishment.
As a democrat, I’m going trump, if biden gets the nomination by the establishment.
Bernie 2020 or trump.
The Dem Plantation has dumbed-down the Blacks sufficiently. The poor fools actually feel loyal to the big-talking do-nothing Socialists
Blue wave democrates running against. Democrates. That’s funny.
Why are you lying? Black voters over the age of 50. The others voted for Sanders. Disgusting propganda.
A vote for Biden is a vote for Trump
The election is rigged! Bernie! 2020