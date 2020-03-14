NBC News is projecting that Joe Biden will win Mississippi, with exit polls showing that 84% of black voters supporting the former vice president. Aired on 3/10/2020.

Exit Poll: 84% Of Black Voters Go For Biden In Mississippi Primary Win | MSNBC