Ex-Labor secretary: Bail out families, not corporations

Former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich calls for the government to use taxpayer dollars to bailout families and unemployed workers rather than airlines, hotels, or other corporations that are expected to receive billions from the proposed stimulus package.
#CNN #News
All of a sudden they all sound like Andrew yang
Mr. Reich has been talking about this for a long time, he speaks on this issue & other important issues on his YouTube channel everyone should check him out.
@Tom Soares – Voice and Speech Skills 2016/17 people are.afraid to hear.that what they’ve clung to isn’t working. Like the fact.that the current form.of.capitalism.is failing
@Uncle Reggie Talking about you, Uncle. Not good stuff either.
@Tom Soares – Voice and Speech Skills 2016/17 Just because someone is a “university professor” doesn’t mean everything..
Agenda has a lot to do with things and they can be blinded by it many times.
The smartest of the smart have led the world to many of its worst atrocities.
Many over educated people stop actually thinking.
@MMGJ09 Simple thoughts from a simple person. Well done.
I feel so bad for all those hourly workers and gig workers. 🙁 honestly, all the crunchy people who’ve been telling us to learn how to be self-sustainable and “live off the grid” may have had a point.
AND THE COUPONERS
Kathryn Whitbeck FYI, you cannot live off of rabbit alone because it’s protein rich… You body needs fat…
If you’re attacked by a cougar/mountain lion, curl up in a ball, try to determine where the mouth is and shove your fingers down the cat’s throat…. It will gag and think twice about attacking again……….
That’s two…
Learn to make fire without matches or lighter and you’re on your own….
Don Hardcastle a good water filter is also handy.
So true… when the world ramps up next year, who wants to work loyally for corporations who treated their employees as disposable cannon fodder? Time for unity and unions to demand fair pay, equal treatment for all, and corporations to work for the benefit of humanity, not fund a single tax avoiding billionaires choice between a second hand 200M yacht or plane.
It’s time for corporations to be provided with the “bootstraps” Republican’s want to supply to individuals. As Robert said, use their collateral and the rock-bottom loans and let capitalism take its course.
Why shouldn’t the government pay for its mandates
The bailouts started with what – Chrysler?
People said “too big to fail” – meaning that the failure of the company would cost the economy more than a bailout.
I can’t say for sure whether or not that was true for Chrysler at that time.
I know damn well that economics didn’t undergo a sudden shift in its poles such that ALL companies must be rescued.
Failure is baked into our system, and it should be allowed unless there is an existential threat.
One of the outcomes of the financial aspect of the current crisis is that companies which have substantial cash/asset reserves would be in a better position to weather these events.
That in turn acts as an incentive not to run a company within a hair’s breadth of bankruptcy all the time.
Instead, we insulate the companies that worship at the shrine of shareholder value from the natural consequence of choice of management style, which effectively punishes the rest.
Let the failures fail.
Failure is healthy for the economy in the long term.
Russian Reich gave corporations and communist China the NAFTA gift…he has the clueless Bolsheviks brainwashed, but those of us who lost jobs because of this fucking dickhead wont forget!
We wont forget how demonrats and Obama did nothing to fix it.
https://www.csmonitor.com/1993/0809/09072.html
“the wealth of nations” bull shiz DIED IN THE 80’s – then
#TRUMPutin2016 & #FAKEtrumpf17kLIES,
+++ the curse of god is on trumpf
@Robert Franz That’s why this country should have built more rail roads, than the gov wouldn’t have to bail their asses out.
I totally agree with him. Let’s bail out families rather than corporations for the very first time in US history.
@Catania Momma Italia Fool. Keep blaming Obama, while Biden is eating Tboi’s lunch.
@Catania Momma Italia lol You are in a cult.
@Jim Patriot You are in a cult.
@Catania Momma Italia You are in a cult.
@Eco Geek Excellent comment and question!
If you give the Corps a bailout, all they will do is make a lot of layoffs, and you will be right back where you started.
Help out the people, to survive this crisis is the correct decision. 🤓
Corporations with tens of billions of dollars in the bank with get help before average Americans. Including BANKS! Time for a revolution.
The only way to properly restructure
Got pitchforks?
President Trump gave the rich corporations a huge TAX CUT remember that.
They pay little if anything in taxes or federal taxes. The average American received barely anything if anything at all.
No BAILOUTS TO;
HOTELS
AIRLINES
BIG PHARMA
BIG BUSINESSES
THESE BUSINESSES GET LOANS AND PAY IT BACK.
NO MONEY FOR THEM TO GIVE THEMSELVES BONUSES LIKE THE BANKS DID IN
YEAR 2008.
IT’S TIME TO BAILOUT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, THE UNDERDOGS.
I’M TIRED OF THE RICH INCREASING THEIR RICHES.
DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH THEY TAX AIRPLANE CFC TICKETS AND THE HOTEL FEES AND TAXES.
THE OWNERS OF THESE INDUSTRIES ARE NOT BROKE.
JUST THE WORKERS NEED A BAILOUT THAT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE PAID BACK.
THIS ADMINISTRATION IS KILLING US AND MAKING POLICIES BENEFITING THE WEALTHY.
JARED KUSHNER PUSHED FOR THE REAL ESTATE OPPORTUNITY ZONE WHICH BENEFITS HIS REAL ESTATE
BUSINESSES.
This administration is not for the people but for the SWAMP.
THE CHEIF SWAMPER IS PRESIDENT D. TRUMP.
DO NOT RE-ELECT DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT IN NOVEMBER 2020.
AMERICA AND AMERICANS DESERVE MORE.
CUT AID TO THE ZIONIST CAPITALISTS GOVERNMENT IN ISRAEL
The billions we are sending them could and should be used to house Americans and Veterans and not helping the Jews build more and more Settlements and living large.
Trump signed a 10 Year contract with Israel for AMERICA to GIVE them BILLIONS OF DOLLARS over ten years.
How do Americans benefit from this?
Is this money TAXED?
NO. THEY DONT HAVE TO PAY IT BACK.
On top of that the leaders of Israel like Netanyahu talk like they own AMERICA and tell us what we should be doing for the ZIONIST JEWS.
This money does not help the Christians living in Israel.
AMERICA STOP GIVING THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT BILLIONS OF DOLLARS CV TO COMMIT GENOCIDE OF A PEOPLE.
They don’t believe in
Jesus Christ our Saviour.
We had a chance for a revolution and it was Bernie Sanders. DNC and establishment media put a stop to that and fucked it up for us.
let’s start with the voting pencil. with a shooter ready.
Big Banks, Big Oil, Auto industry, Airlines and hotels, and hospitals will get all the aid money, and taxpayers will get the scraps.
What about all the hundreds of thousands of working class and middle class that work for those corporations? I’d much rather keep a job to support my family than really on a government check every month.
People deserve to get fcked over if they keep voting against their own interests. Do the right thing or STFU and take it.
@mako zero Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden are our only other option, I’ll take Trump anytime.
Yes, the writing is on the wall.
The taxpayers pay the bill, they pay taxes. These corporation dodge paying taxes, registering their companies in tax haven countries, they DON’T need any of the bailout.
LMFAOROTF 😆… helping families and people rather than corporations and the super wealthy?!
Republicans?!
LMFAOROTF 😆🤣
Dark Star where’s Hunter? smmfh
Dark Star stop spreading lies sparkle bottom.
tinyurl.com/rfv78pd
Socialism for the rich, and rugged individualism for the poor.
“Rugged Individualism” is just another way of saying “I got mine, I don’t give a flying F about anybody else”. It’s selfishness and the opposite of patriosm! There is no sense of we are all in this together or together we are stronger!
SHut up moron. When will Democrats abandon this far left garbage and return to normalcy?
@Kevin NYC if you go to other places in the west, the people on the “far left” are actually moderates, the centrist corporate Dems are closer to conservatives, and the current US Republican Party is actually far right. you guys have your political spectrum all out of whack. You guys actually need to go further to the left to realign with the rest of the civilized world
@Kevin NYC either you’re drunk or someone needs to knck you out.
Ex-Labor secretary: Bail out families, not corporations ……………… 100%
The party of 99 week unemployment checks
Reich helped destroy families, you fucking clueless twats. He helped push NAFTA on us and helped China & corporations !
https://www.csmonitor.com/1993/0809/09072.html
“Individuals over industry!!!”
We are just now barely replenishing the free food pantries from the government shut down.
Bernie Sanders has been fighting for you for decades. It’s time for a political revolution. 🌍
Dee Dee Winfrey / Sanders fights for Illegals, not for tax paying American citizens.
Dee Dee Winfrey: Yea the whole 30 years he’s been in DC doing NOTHING. Find me a bill he passed helping the Poor??
Trump will make sure to hook up his 🏌 buddies. They will get the goodies.
he himself as well for his hotels
@ursula mittmann De Blasio should take over Tboi’s empty hotels and turn them into hospitals. Eminent Domain. The irony.
@ursula mittmann Do not RE-ELECT Donald Trump in NOVEMBER
Lets make the super rich pay the bill this time.
Jose Robles how about we ALL pull our weight Poindexter……..
Democrats and Republicans BOTH work for the RICH.
Just wrote a college paper on his research. Reich is a genuinely good man from the clinton administration who was highly aware of the economic disparity we have in this country.
“Opportunity makes a thief.” Francis Bacon
“He who uses the office he owes to the voters wrongfully and against them is a thief.” Jose Marti
Rose Johnson-Tsosie that’s why we voted for Trump and EXACTLY why he’ll be re-elected……………
Anyone who has ever read “the grapes of wrath” knows exactly what’s in the future for the American ‘little’ people.
And it’s not going to be pretty.
@Jim Patriot You’re an idiot. The tax cut put us on the short bus to a recession.
@Jim Patriot You are in a cult.
@Don Hardcastle You are in a cult.
@Jim Patriot You are in a cult.
REICH is someone who was educated enough to be a labor secretary. not like the current administration. vote blue in all elections
Not only blue, but for Bernie. Any other candidates will be servants of the big corporations.
Wise words my friend, wise words.
Most Democrat politicians ALSO put corporations over people. The USA is kinda screwed.
@Alex Martinez You been watching the news? Bernie is also ran. Catch up.