Evelyn Yang: I was sexually assaulted by my OB-GYN | USA TODAY

Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang's wife, said she was sexually assaulted by OB-GYN while pregnant.

In an interview that aired on CNN, Evelyn Yang alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN during her first pregnancy.

