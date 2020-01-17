Evelyn Yang: I was sexually assaulted by my OB-GYN | USA TODAY

Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang's wife, said she was sexually assaulted by OB-GYN while pregnant.
RELATED: Iowa caucus explainer
In an interview that aired on CNN, Evelyn Yang alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN during her first pregnancy.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#evelynyang #andrewyang
Such a brave woman to come out to public with this heart breaking story. Thank you Evelyn. You’ve empowered millions of women around America!
Heartbreaking? Nobody died. She let a guy undress her and stick his fingers in bare back.
NICK GEHRZ 😮🦄😮
Feel so for me, and vote for my husband.
You people are so woke that you think telling the truth after how many others could have been avoided… did what?
Empowering liars to makeup old lies .
Thank you for speaking up Evelyn! We need to be supportive of women for coming forward instead of pretending like these incidents don’t occur.
Ya because everyone believes what women say, remember Dr. Ford?
@Lock City There’s already 32 women coming out against this man… and 6 more just today after they heard Evelyn.
@Lock City I’ll believe the 20+ women & police that were called after an incident involving him licking a patient & the fact that he lost his license and got labeled as a sex offender in a plea, which is hardly enough considering the number of people impacted. Only about 2% of sexual assault claims presented by women are false, so yes, there are those, but the vast majority are real cases and should be taken seriously. Many go unreported for fear of nobody believing them, victim shaming, no action taken against the accused. It’s why it’s important to support those who speak out.
Evelyn Yang is a beautiful strong woman. I respect her greatly. My heart breaks for her having gone through this. I’m glad justice was served through.
I can’t believe people are questioning Evelyn’s motives here … this OBGYN is a known predator who got a gift from District Attorney CY Vance. The facts are there. This is heart-breaking.
@mopthermopther Math.
@kola bear Political motive? When should she come out? After the nomination? When Yang will no longer be as relevant. OR should she come out months ago when Yang barely had any name recognition? Please enlighten me, when’s the best time to come out. Its not like she came out before January debate so he makes it, so stfu.
Whats heart breaking is she didnt repirt it and this let it go on.
Absolutely I have been arguing with these goofs in some other comments. It takes a special pos to stand up for a rapist!
@f0repl4y he has been a politician for years and she was actually embarrassed about this. She had no choice but to bring it to light in a positive way, if she had not her husband’s political rivals campaign’s would have spun it to look as if she didnt want to use their platform to help others, and she was being insensitive. Even I have the forethought to see that, and I’m an ex con, simpleton foundry worker.
Six more women have come out saying that this doctor sexually abused them, as well, since Evelyn spoke up about her experience. This is a good thing for our society.
15 women have now came out since the interview
What’s the Dr name then when did he plea guilty what district or county please verify
@M N I shouldn’t be feeding you but you’re an idiot… flatout. I’m all for humanity first but since you are clearly less human, it’s no issue to call you out for what you are. I understand your loneliness in life has made you seek out attention in any fashion. I’m sure someone will find you interesting though.
@Tyrone Tucker his name is on the video but you could easily Google her name and sexual assault I’m sure you’ll find it and all the public documents along with it
@NICK GEHRZ I sure hope you don’t have a wife, daughter, sister….
Guys, her story can be verified and the guy already plead guilty.
@Paul Maye – What did he admit to?
Verify it then who’s the Dr when did it happen where did it happen what exactly happened before and after and why is this coming now please verify
@Kmak Milly he gave up his licence and registered as a level 1 sex offender for life, after accepting a plea, which means in court you look the judge sqare in the eye and you admit that you did exactly what the plea says you did, and often times admit to more, to have that read in as a charge but dropped for sentancing purposes. In this case he admitted to one count of forcible touching, and third degree sexual assault!
@Ant Man11 it’s not that tho, he has been a politician for a long time, she is embarrassed by this and tried to keep it under raps. In a presidential run tho, everything is dug up on everyone most times by political opposition. I’m not political, I’m a union foundry worker who wont be effected either way by these guys. If I hear someone ever stand up for a rapist, I’m down for a good arguements cuz there no punk in these veins. Only psychotic woman fake rape or sexual assault, that’s rare and they usually admit they faked it . This is not that, and even if it was political which it is not the guy still did it.
@Ant Man11 did you ever consider that maybe they had to get out in front of this before his political rivals campaign’s start slandering her for not using their platform to help others, that the possible first lady doesn’t stand up for woman who have been abused, after what she has been thru. Dont think for a second that someone wouldn’t start that rumor. Today’s campaigns have no morals. Come on people have some forethought, or just keep proving my point that anyone who sticks up for a rapist is in the same category as the rapist his or herself, wife beaters, and child molesters. I’m out, I’m done swapping words with yall. It making me feel gross.
If Andrew Yang becomes president, I guess I know where his first drone strike will target. In all seriousness, Evelyn is brave and will kick butt in the future
Zachary Vargas he will never become president.
That is just awful
It takes a lot of courage to address moments that leave us incredible vulnerable. Evelyn is helping women understand that disgusting acts like this shouldn’t be left covered and that help is out there.
actually, she’s guilty of not coming forward, sooner.
Death To Diaper Ghouls So basically you’re blaming the victim you are a piece of work you must be 10 or 11 years old because your logic is out of whack dude
Love Evelyn! #AmericaNeedsYang
So much courage to share this with the world.
Thanks Evelyn for speaking up about this.. Because of you 9 additional women (so far) found the strength to come forward. I’m proud of you for coming forth and sharing your story!!!
Nothing but love for you Evelyn! Thank you for the courage to speak out. Can’t you guys to be out First Family and see a little integrity in the WH again!
You would vote for him because his wife was molested? That’s not a good reason to vote for someone you dummy.
I’m so proud of Evelyn for having the courage to speak up about this. It’s a very vulnerable and powerful thing to do. I know many people who wouldn’t want to take the risk.
This makes me so sad and angry! Thank you Evelyn for speaking up for other victims of sexual abuse! You are so courageous! Like Andrew said, “strong men treat women well.”
Everyone is against sexual abuse dumbass. Not the men/women doing the abusing but everyone else is. Don’t be stupid please.
Thank you, Evelyn. This means a lot to many men and women who have been a victim of sexual abuse and do not have the support and platform to voice their stories. THANK. YOU.
He took advantage of her while she was pregnant WTF!
eew 😳
That’s some really sick chit.
@AndrewYang tweeted – “Thank you to everyone for the messages of support for Evelyn. She is my best friend and the bravest woman I know. I hope that her story gives strength to those who have suffered and sends a clear message that we and our institutions must do more to protect and respond to women.
Thank you too to @DanaBashCNN for helping her tell her story in such a responsible and impactful way. It wasn’t easy for anyone. It was certainly incredibly difficult for me to watch.
I’m so proud of Evelyn for sharing her story on behalf of so many women who have had similar experiences, most of whom will never have the same opportunity. She is the source of strength for our family and she demonstrates it every day.”
#Yang2020 #YangGang
https://twitter.com/andrewyang/status/1218212944552415232?s=21
I’m happy she was able to highlight this abuse of power.