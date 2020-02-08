Rachel Maddow looks at the guarantees and reassurances from Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the DOD that Lt. Col. Alex Vindman would not suffer retaliation or reprisal for giving testimony in the Donald Trump impeachment investigation, only for Vindman to lose his position at the White House, along with his twin brother who was not involved in the investigation. Aired on 2/7/2020.
Esper Guarantee Against Retaliation Proves Faithless For Vindman | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Is there really anyone who’s ever read trumps tweets, that didn’t think he wasn’t gonna seek revenge……please! Hes a out of control mobster
So says Bill whose DemoRat party has orchestrated phony hoax after hoax (Russia collusion, Ukraine call, fake FISA dossier) in attempt to seek revenge for Trump winning election vs. crooked Hillary. Knowing 2020 will be 100% Trump victory, DemoRats throw a Hail Mary with impeachment hoax hoping at best it will tarnish Trump. Instead it popularized him more, raised $$$ million in donations, approval ratings in polls skyrocketed. Genius DemoRats what can you say lol. Then Pelosi breaking the law by ripping up SOTU after probably the best SOTU address ever. Who’s out of control Bill? You people need to stop watching fake news.
@Donnie Brasco you are F’ing delirious! That so called SUTU was a reality tv partisan spectacle aimed ONLY at a cult base sycophant like yourself who lives in upsidedown world, where Rush Limbaugh is even considered human! Pathetic fool!!!
Patricia Campbell I mean he can legally fire anyone he doesn’t like from his staff, trump has always been quick to fire people even before presidency.
@Donnie Brasco Keep smoking that devils lettuce
I hope they all have an excellent whistleblower retaliation attorney – this could be a record-breaking class action suit
@ocumstweezers I can just imagine that speech. “Maybe, if Shifty Schiff had supported your great president – Me – he wouldn’t be dead now. But, I guess we can’t all be as smart as me folks. They say that I have the most devoted, mindless followers. I don’t know, but it is what they say. I guess that might be true. Remember, I have the greatest numbers of any person ever living anywhere at any time for anything. People say I am the greatest, and I have to say, I think they are right. I think they are right.”
Patricia Campbell That it just ignorant. Groupthink on the left is scary.
Patricia Campbell except this was perfectly legal, a president can fire anyone on his staff as he pleases.
.army mom and grandmom this makes me mad sick to my stomach.my heart is broken.
theresa michaud Ok army mom if you soldier had some this to a superior, he would have been charged with insubordination, failing to follow his chain of command, and received an article 15.
Please don’t talk about my son whom you do not know or what he’s been through or is going through.trump lied his cronies lied.they said we won’t retaliate but again why believe a narcissist liar right.
@Robert Boggs If you understood the whistleblower law in all countries when your chain of command is corrupt you must go above , that was his duty
And obviously you don’t understand the military
Esper’s voice was shaky, he already knew what was cooking.
Exactly. And I guarantee he’s not going to do anything that will cause him to lose his job. Even if it means going back on his word.
Vesper did nothing wrong. Vindman lost his assignment from the Pentagon to the White House NSC. He is on his way back to the Pentagon. The Military will deal with him.
And it’s not really for him to tell, anyway. The Army will determine what to do with Vinman. He’ll get reassigned within his MOS branch.
HIS JOB IS NOW ON THE LINE IF HE DARES TO UTTER ONE WORDS ABOUT THIS, NO ON HAS POWER ANYMORE ONLY TH DICTATOR HIS HENCHMEN AN FRIENDS W AR NOW IN RUSSIA AN NORTH KOREA CHINA SAUDI ARABIA OH YES MY FRIENDS NO MORE FROM OF SPEECH SO WE BETTER B CAREFUL ELSE WE ALL SLEEP WITH THE FISHES THE AMERICA YOU USED TO KNOW AN LOVE IS GONE
Anyone remember when repubs said Hilary would be too “moody” to run the country????
@robearl1983 Then by all means move !!
@Richard Hunt must be hard for you seeing the world moving to the right.
@Leonie Romanes
You’re a typical repub:
Anyone who travels is bad.
Anyone who has an education is bad.
@Dee and Leonie don’t give too much credence to robearl1983. They are probably already located over there, as are millions of them trying to infiltrate social media
Hitler’s henchmen knew that he was doing wrong, out of fear they just didn’t want to end up on his bad side… I see similarity here
@lord of the Sith liberal slayer
Who was yours?
Let me guess, it was King Nimrod, one of the, if not thee biggest fool of all biblical history, next to Satan of coarse.
@Tony Colucci lolol trump’s vacations have already cost more than obama’s for both terms.
@lord of the Sith liberal slayer uh yeah, he temporarily withheld aid.
@lord of the Sith liberal slayer heres a fact that triggers trump supporters.
Biden did nothing wrong in ukraine.
“There’s no honor amongst thieves”. Not surprising.
These people only care about members of the military when it fits their agenda!
@blahpunk1 told you wrong army times, make sure you read the comments below, you will se exactly what I’m talking about.
@blahpunk1 what you have posted there are statements from his attorney, and a legal opinion from counsel, not exactly proof what he did isn’t a crime.
@Joe Anderson – Yeah there are 3 AP articles and one Army Times article with the word “vindman”. All from last year. Nothing new in any of them. I don’t consider the yahoos in the comment sections as credible sources. My experience has been that they make things up.
@blahpunk1 Agree to disagree then, always two sides to a story, people who have served and done things, speak about not going against POTUS, could the occasion arise where you have too, yes… Was this it, nope.. Vindman leaked info therefore he is garbage, he doesn’t deserve to be in that position. His foriegn policy opinion isn’t what matters, that at the end of the is POTUS responsibility, like it or not.
‘I’ll get you my pretty and your brother too…’ ‘ The Problem’, in the White House said. ( cackle of evil laughter).
Evil laughter suppiled by Kellyanne Conjob.
America was so scared of communism That they let fascism spring up
However there are no reasons why communism can’t occur in a fascist state.
@alanrtment porter NOT a communist. He’s a fascist.
@Amy Elizabeth nope, it was ‘Tox News’ Amy 😁
@A R Seek help. You are brainwashed
@Raoul Fleckman did you ever see the old “Rollerball” movie?
The republican party has devolved into a lynch mob led by the monster himself.
@Scott Zundel “The KKK was founded, funded and staffed by democrats.” Oh yeah, it was also we Democrats that executed NAZIS by the hundreds of thousands in ’44. 😀 😀 😀
@Scott ZundelPhuc Putin, and you too, BOT
@Scott Zundel Make no mistake, they are still on the payroll.
@RideMyTruck – Yes, you demonrats prove over and over your violent murderous tendencies. I notice you fail to mention the countless number of unborn babies that you evil-doers are complicit in murdering.
Trump fires those who tells the truth so that next time when he’s doing corrupt actions, there is no one left to tell the truth.
Come on people think. He didn’t fire him. Vindman will report to work at the Pentagon monday morning. He worked for the military on friday and on monday he will still work for the military. The only thing he lost was his assignment to the NSC White House. I am sure that there is lots for him to do at the Pentagon.
@Scott Zundel
Little Donnie did all he could legally negatively do to him.
The man IS trusted to work at the Pentagon, yet he was “escorted” out of the WhiteHouse???
I got news for you:
When a corporate employee is fired from his corporate job, he is escorted out of the building.
That’s why he’s little Donnie.
He’s a “little” man.
@Scott Zundel He is the most qualified and experienced to work with Ukraine , his tenure does not run out till July , he was fired from the position that he is best qualified to do for national security , the toddler king just didnt like it – tantrum spit
So much for his faith that he would ‘be fine for speaking the truth.’ We are living in sad and extraordinary times.
@Malkus Dunn justify firing the brother now? I’m curious as to what your brain is thinking when you say “the call was classified”you mean after the whistle blower brought it to the publics attention and trump moved the call to a secure log only the wh has access to? Right, cause criminals generally just leave evidence that would exonerate them out of a trial so that they don’t go to jail …. cmon man use your brain. If there was nothing wrong then you’d come clean. Which is why this president will always have the impeach tag right next to his name.
Not just sad but deplorable and lawless
SAD SAD TIMES MY FRIENDS
Just impeach him again. There is enough abused and misdemeanors for him to be impeached again
@nancy scott Trump 2020
LOL LOL LOL THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER READ. WHO WILL DO IT BUDDY?
With the same “impartial” jury? To what end?
It’s going to take a video shot in IMAX 3D to convict Trump. There was a mountain of evidence against him and the former NatSec Advisor willing to testify that he confessed and the GOP still let him off the hook.
@nancy scott If Trump loses the Senate, hes all done. The GOP has only a very slight majority as it is. Despite what Fox says, people are very displeased with the way the GOP handled the impeachment.
As TRUMP has said “TAKE OUT their FAMILIES TOO” I hope that it is true in the TRUMP FAMILY CARTEL.
America- “worlds most weak Nation”
its not a nation any more , and you can wipe out we the people with a sharpie
I feel like I’m watching the making of an American Hitler and I am afraid
@Dr M You are totally fine with the death of babies and children at the border and the separation of children from their parents with no means of ever finding out their locations again.
I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS FROM DAY ONE I WAS PANICKING FROM DAY ONE I CAN’T BELIEVE IN A COUNTRY AS GREAT AS THIS IN THIS AGE OF TECHNOLOGY WE HAVE ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES BECAUSE OF GREED AND LIES
Let’s see how it plays out, cant be Entirely bad.
Dr M 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. I was starting to think I was in some alternate reality.
Cheryl Simser All of you that keep spouting these lies. THAT STARTED WITH OBAMA. Ignorance is bliss I guess.
They even fired his brother who had nothing to do with any of the scandal and never testified.
No one was fired. They worked for military on Friday and on Monday they will work for the military. Vindman has his brother LOST their assignment to the White House NSC. The military has NOTHING to do with who is appointed to the NSC.
@Scott Zundel its still revenge no matter how you spin it , your toddler trump is a dictator this is something his lover Kim Jun would do
“THEY”? TRUMp
Francisco, Vindmans brother is an ethics lawyer and there is no room in trumps Whitehouse for ethics so his days were always numbered.
Well if it looks looks a duck!
“No retaliation. That’s law.”
“But if Trump breaks laws, we won’t enforce them.”
Welcome to GOP America.
@Scott Zundel He spoke under oath to bring a crime to light – he is a patriot , to not support him is disgusting
@Scott Zundel No he did not, that is false and you should be ashamed of trashing the name of a good patriot for the sake of a wannabe dictator criminal.
Go to your room and think about your behaviour and don’t come out until November 4
Scott Zundel hates when someone comes forward with a trump crime
@Scott Zundel What about his brother?
@scott zundel that’s a dam lie.
When the People fear the Government, there is Tyranny.
When the Government fears the People, there is Liberty.
Excellent comment, thanks.
But what’s it called when one group of citizens are, in fear of what other citizens will to them?
waswestkan tyranny. Dictatorship,