Rachel Maddow looks at the guarantees and reassurances from Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the DOD that Lt. Col. Alex Vindman would not suffer retaliation or reprisal for giving testimony in the Donald Trump impeachment investigation, only for Vindman to lose his position at the White House, along with his twin brother who was not involved in the investigation. Aired on 2/7/2020.

Esper Guarantee Against Retaliation Proves Faithless For Vindman | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC