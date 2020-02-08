Esper Guarantee Against Retaliation Proves Faithless For Vindman | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

February 8, 2020

 

Rachel Maddow looks at the guarantees and reassurances from Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the DOD that Lt. Col. Alex Vindman would not suffer retaliation or reprisal for giving testimony in the Donald Trump impeachment investigation, only for Vindman to lose his position at the White House, along with his twin brother who was not involved in the investigation. Aired on 2/7/2020.
Esper Guarantee Against Retaliation Proves Faithless For Vindman | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

87 Comments on "Esper Guarantee Against Retaliation Proves Faithless For Vindman | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Bill Hilton | February 8, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    Is there really anyone who’s ever read trumps tweets, that didn’t think he wasn’t gonna seek revenge……please! Hes a out of control mobster

    • Donnie Brasco | February 8, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      So says Bill whose DemoRat party has orchestrated phony hoax after hoax (Russia collusion, Ukraine call, fake FISA dossier) in attempt to seek revenge for Trump winning election vs. crooked Hillary. Knowing 2020 will be 100% Trump victory, DemoRats throw a Hail Mary with impeachment hoax hoping at best it will tarnish Trump. Instead it popularized him more, raised $$$ million in donations, approval ratings in polls skyrocketed. Genius DemoRats what can you say lol. Then Pelosi breaking the law by ripping up SOTU after probably the best SOTU address ever. Who’s out of control Bill? You people need to stop watching fake news.

    • Robert Muckle | February 8, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Donnie Brasco you are F’ing delirious! That so called SUTU was a reality tv partisan spectacle aimed ONLY at a cult base sycophant like yourself who lives in upsidedown world, where Rush Limbaugh is even considered human! Pathetic fool!!!

    • Daniel Simchuk | February 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      Patricia Campbell I mean he can legally fire anyone he doesn’t like from his staff, trump has always been quick to fire people even before presidency.

    • Michael Previs | February 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      @Donnie Brasco Keep smoking that devils lettuce

  2. SJ | February 8, 2020 at 7:31 AM | Reply

    I hope they all have an excellent whistleblower retaliation attorney – this could be a record-breaking class action suit

    • Michael Wilton | February 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @ocumstweezers I can just imagine that speech. “Maybe, if Shifty Schiff had supported your great president – Me – he wouldn’t be dead now. But, I guess we can’t all be as smart as me folks. They say that I have the most devoted, mindless followers. I don’t know, but it is what they say. I guess that might be true. Remember, I have the greatest numbers of any person ever living anywhere at any time for anything. People say I am the greatest, and I have to say, I think they are right. I think they are right.”

    • Greenbriar8218 | February 8, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      Patricia Campbell That it just ignorant. Groupthink on the left is scary.

    • Daniel Simchuk | February 8, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      Patricia Campbell except this was perfectly legal, a president can fire anyone on his staff as he pleases.

  3. theresa michaud | February 8, 2020 at 7:49 AM | Reply

    .army mom and grandmom this makes me mad sick to my stomach.my heart is broken.

    • Robert Boggs | February 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      theresa michaud Ok army mom if you soldier had some this to a superior, he would have been charged with insubordination, failing to follow his chain of command, and received an article 15.

    • theresa michaud | February 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

      Please don’t talk about my son whom you do not know or what he’s been through or is going through.trump lied his cronies lied.they said we won’t retaliate but again why believe a narcissist liar right.

    • Gay Davenport | February 8, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      @Robert Boggs If you understood the whistleblower law in all countries when your chain of command is corrupt you must go above , that was his duty

    • Robert Boggs | February 8, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      And obviously you don’t understand the military

  4. Massialot | February 8, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    Esper’s voice was shaky, he already knew what was cooking.

    • ywoodsmall | February 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      Exactly. And I guarantee he’s not going to do anything that will cause him to lose his job. Even if it means going back on his word.

    • Scott Zundel | February 8, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      Vesper did nothing wrong. Vindman lost his assignment from the Pentagon to the White House NSC. He is on his way back to the Pentagon. The Military will deal with him.

    • DIVISIONINCISION | February 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      And it’s not really for him to tell, anyway. The Army will determine what to do with Vinman. He’ll get reassigned within his MOS branch.

    • G.AURORA PECK | February 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      HIS JOB IS NOW ON THE LINE IF HE DARES TO UTTER ONE WORDS ABOUT THIS, NO ON HAS POWER ANYMORE ONLY TH DICTATOR HIS HENCHMEN AN FRIENDS W AR NOW IN RUSSIA AN NORTH KOREA CHINA SAUDI ARABIA OH YES MY FRIENDS NO MORE FROM OF SPEECH SO WE BETTER B CAREFUL ELSE WE ALL SLEEP WITH THE FISHES THE AMERICA YOU USED TO KNOW AN LOVE IS GONE

  5. Michael Marceau | February 8, 2020 at 8:21 AM | Reply

    Anyone remember when repubs said Hilary would be too “moody” to run the country????

  6. Richie Duncan | February 8, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    Hitler’s henchmen knew that he was doing wrong, out of fear they just didn’t want to end up on his bad side… I see similarity here

    • Columbo the true Patriot | February 8, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @lord of the Sith liberal slayer
      Who was yours?
      Let me guess, it was King Nimrod, one of the, if not thee biggest fool of all biblical history, next to Satan of coarse.

    • Rory Cannon | February 8, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Tony Colucci lolol trump’s vacations have already cost more than obama’s for both terms.

    • Rory Cannon | February 8, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @lord of the Sith liberal slayer uh yeah, he temporarily withheld aid.

    • Rory Cannon | February 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @lord of the Sith liberal slayer heres a fact that triggers trump supporters.

      Biden did nothing wrong in ukraine.

  7. Youneed Tochange | February 8, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    “There’s no honor amongst thieves”. Not surprising.

  8. Stevie Boy | February 8, 2020 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    These people only care about members of the military when it fits their agenda!

    • Joe Anderson | February 8, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @blahpunk1 told you wrong army times, make sure you read the comments below, you will se exactly what I’m talking about.

    • Joe Anderson | February 8, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @blahpunk1 what you have posted there are statements from his attorney, and a legal opinion from counsel, not exactly proof what he did isn’t a crime.

    • blahpunk1 | February 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Joe Anderson – Yeah there are 3 AP articles and one Army Times article with the word “vindman”. All from last year. Nothing new in any of them. I don’t consider the yahoos in the comment sections as credible sources. My experience has been that they make things up.

    • Joe Anderson | February 8, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @blahpunk1 Agree to disagree then, always two sides to a story, people who have served and done things, speak about not going against POTUS, could the occasion arise where you have too, yes… Was this it, nope.. Vindman leaked info therefore he is garbage, he doesn’t deserve to be in that position. His foriegn policy opinion isn’t what matters, that at the end of the is POTUS responsibility, like it or not.

  9. Joseph Inman | February 8, 2020 at 9:09 AM | Reply

    ‘I’ll get you my pretty and your brother too…’ ‘ The Problem’, in the White House said. ( cackle of evil laughter).

  10. skin19head69 | February 8, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    America was so scared of communism That they let fascism spring up

  11. Walter Godsoe | February 8, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    The republican party has devolved into a lynch mob led by the monster himself.

    • RideMyTruck | February 8, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

      @Scott Zundel “The KKK was founded, funded and staffed by democrats.” Oh yeah, it was also we Democrats that executed NAZIS by the hundreds of thousands in ’44. 😀 😀 😀

    • dmwegnerowicz7554 | February 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @Scott ZundelPhuc Putin, and you too, BOT

    • a bookhoarder | February 8, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Scott Zundel Make no mistake, they are still on the payroll.

    • Y B | February 8, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

      @RideMyTruck – Yes, you demonrats prove over and over your violent murderous tendencies. I notice you fail to mention the countless number of unborn babies that you evil-doers are complicit in murdering.

  12. Dave Lee | February 8, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    Trump fires those who tells the truth so that next time when he’s doing corrupt actions, there is no one left to tell the truth.

    • Scott Zundel | February 8, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      Come on people think. He didn’t fire him. Vindman will report to work at the Pentagon monday morning. He worked for the military on friday and on monday he will still work for the military. The only thing he lost was his assignment to the NSC White House. I am sure that there is lots for him to do at the Pentagon.

    • Js Travelers | February 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      @Scott Zundel
      Little Donnie did all he could legally negatively do to him.
      The man IS trusted to work at the Pentagon, yet he was “escorted” out of the WhiteHouse???
      I got news for you:
      When a corporate employee is fired from his corporate job, he is escorted out of the building.
      That’s why he’s little Donnie.
      He’s a “little” man.

    • Gay Davenport | February 8, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      @Scott Zundel He is the most qualified and experienced to work with Ukraine , his tenure does not run out till July , he was fired from the position that he is best qualified to do for national security , the toddler king just didnt like it – tantrum spit

  13. judegunn1 | February 8, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    So much for his faith that he would ‘be fine for speaking the truth.’ We are living in sad and extraordinary times.

    • 4shady0 | February 8, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @Malkus Dunn justify firing the brother now? I’m curious as to what your brain is thinking when you say “the call was classified”you mean after the whistle blower brought it to the publics attention and trump moved the call to a secure log only the wh has access to? Right, cause criminals generally just leave evidence that would exonerate them out of a trial so that they don’t go to jail …. cmon man use your brain. If there was nothing wrong then you’d come clean. Which is why this president will always have the impeach tag right next to his name.

    • Linda Galway | February 8, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      Not just sad but deplorable and lawless

    • G.AURORA PECK | February 8, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      SAD SAD TIMES MY FRIENDS

  14. David Kim | February 8, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    Just impeach him again. There is enough abused and misdemeanors for him to be impeached again

    • Donald Rider | February 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      @nancy scott Trump 2020

    • G.AURORA PECK | February 8, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      LOL LOL LOL THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER READ. WHO WILL DO IT BUDDY?

    • David Resley | February 8, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      With the same “impartial” jury? To what end?

    • Your Big Head Cousin | February 8, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      It’s going to take a video shot in IMAX 3D to convict Trump. There was a mountain of evidence against him and the former NatSec Advisor willing to testify that he confessed and the GOP still let him off the hook.

    • Your Big Head Cousin | February 8, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @nancy scott If Trump loses the Senate, hes all done. The GOP has only a very slight majority as it is. Despite what Fox says, people are very displeased with the way the GOP handled the impeachment.

  15. Dawn-Marie Langlois | February 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    As TRUMP has said “TAKE OUT their FAMILIES TOO” I hope that it is true in the TRUMP FAMILY CARTEL.

  16. jandj Godwin | February 8, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    America- “worlds most weak Nation”

  17. Pat Depaula | February 8, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    I feel like I’m watching the making of an American Hitler and I am afraid

    • Cheryl Simser | February 8, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      @Dr M You are totally fine with the death of babies and children at the border and the separation of children from their parents with no means of ever finding out their locations again.

    • G.AURORA PECK | February 8, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS FROM DAY ONE I WAS PANICKING FROM DAY ONE I CAN’T BELIEVE IN A COUNTRY AS GREAT AS THIS IN THIS AGE OF TECHNOLOGY WE HAVE ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES BECAUSE OF GREED AND LIES

    • The Equalizer | February 8, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Let’s see how it plays out, cant be Entirely bad.

    • Greenbriar8218 | February 8, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      Dr M 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. I was starting to think I was in some alternate reality.

    • Greenbriar8218 | February 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      Cheryl Simser All of you that keep spouting these lies. THAT STARTED WITH OBAMA. Ignorance is bliss I guess.

  18. Francisco Fuentes Sr. | February 8, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    They even fired his brother who had nothing to do with any of the scandal and never testified.

    • Scott Zundel | February 8, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      No one was fired. They worked for military on Friday and on Monday they will work for the military. Vindman has his brother LOST their assignment to the White House NSC. The military has NOTHING to do with who is appointed to the NSC.

    • Gay Davenport | February 8, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Scott Zundel its still revenge no matter how you spin it , your toddler trump is a dictator this is something his lover Kim Jun would do

    • David Resley | February 8, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      “THEY”? TRUMp

    • Phantom X | February 8, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Francisco, Vindmans brother is an ethics lawyer and there is no room in trumps Whitehouse for ethics so his days were always numbered.

    • Stevie Boy | February 8, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Well if it looks looks a duck!

  19. Andreja Calibri | February 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    “No retaliation. That’s law.”
    “But if Trump breaks laws, we won’t enforce them.”

    Welcome to GOP America.

  20. Syclone0044 | February 8, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    When the People fear the Government, there is Tyranny.
    When the Government fears the People, there is Liberty.

