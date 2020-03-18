Epidemiologist On How To Contain The Coronavirus | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

Yasmin Vossoughian talks with UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin about the key things that can be done to contain the coronavirus, and prevent it from spreading further. Aired on 03/11/20.
What about public primary school? Social distancing won’t work with kids in school… grandparent caregivers are in big trouble.
True, I guess that is why Seattle will be closing public schools for tentatively 2 weeks. I would bet others will follow as it spreads.
kids don’t die from it…. best off staying at school as much as they can.
This professor might be a well respected expert, but if she didn’t have an Uncle who attended MIT like Trump’s Uncle, then there’s no way she could possibly know more about the coronavirus than Trump.😄
I live in the Australian Outback, is that Isolated enough for ya,! I’ll try not to Kiss the Emus
Queensland is where the Normal people live.
That’s a good strategy. Only come to town when a COVID-19 vaccination is available.
@John Simms Town, ? What is that ,?
@John Simms most Outback Town’s consists of a Pub (Bar) Gas station, and a small Grocery outlet, ! And not a Doctor for miles and miles, !
This virus is shutting down the world. Our government has handled this issue terribly!
This joker clearly doesn’t work in a hospital. All ER’s must distance potential COVID19 from the rest of the people waiting for care. Fantasy plan. Anything else health fairy?
I’d call you doctor and/or ER. Early treatment is to your advantage.
Does anyone buy China’s numbers on this or that they would have shut down their manufacturing economy just because the elderly were at risk.
I live in China, and work in the merchandising industry. They definitely shut down their manufacturing… and virtually everything else non-essential for public survival. I currently consider the numbers significantly more reliable than anything the US is putting out right now considering you’re barely even testing people….
“Trump Racism” The No Ban Act was introduced to the House on March 3. Nancy Pelosi this week will effectively open the door for every coronavirus infected person to enter the United States with The bill, sponsored by California Democrats representative Judy Chu, has been endorsed by the American Civil Liberties Union, who characterized it as a response to Trump’s racism. Louisiana Republican Scalise called the No Ban Act “bad policy” that would not only make it more difficult to vet potentially dangerous entries but harm efforts to contain the global coronavirus pandemic.
The most effective “containment strategy” is 100% testing; *identifying those infected while asymptomatic.*
So, the federal government’s response should be:
1) Identify testing protocols that are a) effective/reliable with a limited number of false positives, but no false negatives, b) affordable and c) easy to manufacturer.
2) Develop, manufacture and distribute test kits as the number #1 public health priority.
3) Establish distributed centers where tests can be administered/obtained, then returned and quickly evaluated.
4) Develop systems (smartphone apps, web services, etc.) to immediately notify people following testing. For those testing positive, appropriate measures should be communicated and agreed to a) minimize spread, b) care for the patient and c) track the progress of the infection until they recover.
5) Develop, manufacture, distribute and administer a vaccine as the follow-on public health priority once widespread testing is underway.
Yes, this will cost dearly. However, the costs of continuing the current course will be far higher, both economically and in sickness and mortality. $8.5B has already been allocated to coronavirus response, and that’s a good start.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, civilian industry was largely and quickly pressed into service in the war effort. Nothing less should be required now. All institutions of higher learning research labs, as well as those of private industry, should be singularly focused on coronavirus. Once the test is identified, private pharmaceutical companies should be immediately pressed into service to manufacture and distribute the tests.
If these measures aren’t undertaken as quickly as possible, the virus will rapidly spread, infecting, by CDC, WHO, etc. predictions, 40% to 70% of the world’s population, with all the consequences, including the deaths of literally millions upon millions of people worldwide.
Lastly, China is responsible for spawning three of the last five global pandemics. In the case of coronavirus, it’s the result of deliberate government policy permitting the farming and consumption of wildlife. Combined with so-called “wet markets” where many different species come in unnatural contact with not only each other, but with humans, as well, is how a disease crosses species and, ultimately to humans.
Health experts the world over have repeatedly called for the closure of “wet markets” in order to minimize the development and spread of viruses that explode to become worldwide pandemics.
#1 should have been ban air travel from January onwards. All else is saying let the arsonist start the fire and let’s see if we can handle things after that without any water. With a ban on air travel, enough time could have been bought to develop effective treatments/vaccines. The only reason this didn’t happen is that politicians are stupid, short-sighted and negligent. As in the case of the present US president, they are often narcissistic sociopaths too.
@Red Alert I respectfully disagree with the call on air travel in January. The reality is that our world is very much globalized. Banning air travel would only diminish one vector of infection, not eliminate all paths of transmission; cross-border access through Canada and Mexico, marine transport, clandestine movement, military relocations, etc. For example, though Trump has halted air travel from Europe, it’s allowed from the UK. So, could someone who’s traveled to an infection hotspot find their way to the UK, and fly to the US from there?
As for time, every country in the world, except China, had weeks, if not months, to prepare for the inevitable spread of coronavirus. This president and his administration completely screwed the pooch in responding to this threat.
It’s a little known fact that a German company already has some 200 machines in the U.S. that can process coronavirus tests and provide results in about an hour. However, these machines can’t be used for there intended purpose until (wait for it) FDA certification is received. This, even though the machines are in active use in other countries around the world.
This is the time to cut bureaucratic red tape. It’s also the time to press civilian companies into service in areas such as reagent manufacture in order to increase the availability of test kits of which there are fewer than 75,000 currently available in the U.S.
We need only ask questions like, “How has South Korea tested 210,000+ people and Italy some 60,000, yet the U.S. is so woefully unprepared in the area of testing?”
As for cost, test kits capable of testing up to 100 people cost about US$180. That’s less than $2 per person.
Let’s say that the total cost of testing is $100, starting with the $2 test kit. With 330,000,000 people in the U.S., that’d be $33B. A quarter of that total has already been allocated. And $33B is a rounding error compared to the loss in capital markets thus far (over $6T currently).
We all know that we all need to be tested, but the real question, who will pay for such a test. Is it a insurance benefit? And how many times can one be tested? If it not a benefit, then will the health care system eat the cost and the patients get it free? Who will be paying for producing these test kits if it said that millions of test kits are required?
By nov elections, there won’t be a country to be president of…I’m predicting 250 million infected, 8-12 million deaths.
The key thing to do would be ignore whatever Mangolini says.
Trump could have had enough testkits, if he would have bought them from Germany mid january like many other countries, but he insisted on manufacturing them in the US. Would that not be manslaughter?
