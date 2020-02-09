Emotional moment girl hugs donor for first time | Humankind

You mean the world to me and I love you." Her donor saved her life and became family in the process.

RELATED VIDEO » Michael Franti performs song for boy at live concert:

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: