Elizabeth Warren on Qasem Soleimani killing: ‘People are reasonably asking, why this moment?’

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump's move to kill top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad was a step that "puts everyone at risk." #CNN #News
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump's move to kill top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad was a step that "puts everyone at risk." #CNN #News
Elizabeth, we all know the answer to that.
By the way, why is Jake Tapper asking this random librarian about what Trump did in Iraq?
@Rodney Boehner why is some ahole actor who most people didn’t vote for taking it upon himself to start world war 3 without the approval of Congress? . Which is a clear violation of the constitution, you know ,that paper u conservatives pretend to worship until it interferes with your stupid plans.
@Rodney Boehner What? Is this THE Rodey Boehmer 53rd Speaker of the US House of Representatives?
We will not have money for domestic programs if we keep throwing our resources into military conflicts!
Love how no politician ever answers a yes/no question with yes or no lol.
Because none of them dare point out that this Arab Jewish conflict is killing the nation.
Nam Nguyen … I hear you
The refusal to give simple direct answers annoys me
@Denyze —I will vote for Elizabeth Warren if she promises to repeal the 19th amendment.
Nam Nguyen Yang has!
All was peaceful at the Baghdad airport… until suddenly Suleimani exploded onto the scene
Denyze – Your outrage is selective… dems sat on their thumbs while Obama ordered 542 drone strikes without congressional approval (killing 3,797 people, 324 of whom were civilians), and now are having a meltdown when Trump takes out 1 murderous combatant. I don’t do TDS, you’re blocked.
And then Soulja boy came to strike the peace talks
You win the internet
Please… NO MORE WAR in the middle east!!!!
ted….you are more then welcome to enlist and go fight the war….or send your children to go get shot. The rest of us are TIRED of this.
@Ted Noble Right… why dont you go to middle east or send your sons and daughters over there.
john herring Even better let’s send Pelosi and Shifty Schiff and Schumer over there to negotiate. And if they don’t come back it’s win/ win. 🤣🤣🤣 Trump 2020 baby! 4 more years for you losers in life!
We’re just getting started!
@Ted Noble this is just the beginning so you better save your tears for later cuz you’ll need them
I say pull out of the middle east and let themselves sort each other out. Unfortunately our elected officials have all their greedy hands in the middle east.
Would u like to pay 6 dollar a gallon for oil, i doubt it
If you do that, we get a few random terrorist attacks.
Yea, lets give them time to build up a strong military, develop nuclear weapons and missile systems that can reach the US, brilliant strategy mate.
Plenty of good money to be made, supplying the Army with the tools of the trade. Somebody is getting rich by keeping us at war.
kurtney fewer , no need to ,the US produces enough for us with our imports from Canada. We just import oil to refine it for resale to other countries. The US is the biggest exporter of refined petroleum products in the world!!!
Jake: Do you believe that’s what trump did?
Blake: You DAMN right I do!
@Rodney Boehner Who should he be asking?? 🕵️🤔
@John Doe LMAO ! Good summation John ! LMAO !
Blake still in the game LOVE LOVE LOVE what Trump did. And he gets A+ and strengthens his popularity and yet there remain some losers still fighting him. TRUMP 2020 baby!
@Anthony S2K04 Let me guess where you got your bogus “information”.
Is it the same sites that peddle conspiracies to losers like, “Pizza Gate”, “The Earth is really flat”, Michelle Obama is a guy, Barack Obama is a girl”, etc? Hmmm…Listen Sparky, why don’t you watch Trump on the David Letterman show 2015 telling the world that he “does business with the Russians. They’re very smart people.” Or dumb Eric Trump saying that they get most of their money from Russia now since they lost their credit in the U.S. Now Trump denies this after he found out him being compromised by a foreign adversary disqualified him from public office. Too late, Traitor Trump. We saw you on video. Besides, the SDNY already knows all about Trump’s Russia connections. He’s dead meat when he’s thrown out, and he knows it.
” What is human warfare but just this; an effort to make the laws of God and nature take sides with one party. ”
~ Henry David Thoreau
I am so sick of politicians saying “look”.
A Rob … also of politicians using ten words when one would do.
@Kmak Milly – Thanks for the info – I feel much better now!
@Peace Monger – Join the club.
@Scribbles Scribbles – I know – I was just kidding. I do actually agree. I’m the last person on the planet that would want to try to put myself in her place. But I would say that the answer could have been something like – I really can’t say what I would have done in that situation, except that I would have checked with intel, military, congress and our allies before making such an important decision. It again appears as if Donald Trump is “flying off the handle” and trying to make a distraction from events that are not to his liking.
and creepy politicians making creepy hand gestsures
Jake Tapper agrees with Trump’s actions because he knows he’ll never be on the battlefield. That’s poor people’s jobs.
Just answer the damn question this is why people hate politicians
The expression on tapper’s face, lol! It’s like he’s holding something disgusting in his mouth
Bibi’s balls.
She makes sense to me. A lot of you commenting haven’t been listening. So sad.
bay area 510 you hear what you want to hear. Shes a moron
How did u handle the impeachment?
Trump: ” I RAN”
He did nothing because “impeachment light” doesn’t scare him.
@DA7545 Good for him, because when he leaves office, he’s going to experience indictment heavy!
DA7545 shut up
Why is anyone listening to what Pocahontas says anyway?
Master Honker Racist
“When everyone else is losing their heads, it is important to keep yours.” – Marie-Antoinette, Queen of France and Irony.
Ever answer started with “look… look the president” 😂
Because he’s desperate and because his degenerate supporters will love it
Trump is a man-child striking first without using his brain
“Look”, I am simply delusional.
She makes sense to me Thanks
with a president like her America will have to bend over very often Lol