Elizabeth Warren on Qasem Soleimani killing: ‘People are reasonably asking, why this moment?’

January 5, 2020

 

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump's move to kill top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad was a step that "puts everyone at risk." #CNN #News

57 Comments on "Elizabeth Warren on Qasem Soleimani killing: ‘People are reasonably asking, why this moment?’"

  1. Don From Mpls | January 5, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    Elizabeth, we all know the answer to that.

    • Rodney Boehner | January 5, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      By the way, why is Jake Tapper asking this random librarian about what Trump did in Iraq?

    • thetruth | January 5, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Rodney Boehner why is some ahole actor who most people didn’t vote for taking it upon himself to start world war 3 without the approval of Congress? . Which is a clear violation of the constitution, you know ,that paper u conservatives pretend to worship until it interferes with your stupid plans.

    • Lovey K | January 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Rodney Boehner What? Is this THE Rodey Boehmer 53rd Speaker of the US House of Representatives?

  2. Pooh Zie | January 5, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    We will not have money for domestic programs if we keep throwing our resources into military conflicts!

  3. Nam Nguyen | January 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Love how no politician ever answers a yes/no question with yes or no lol.

  4. Slapdat Hugh Jass | January 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    All was peaceful at the Baghdad airport… until suddenly Suleimani exploded onto the scene

    • Slapdat Hugh Jass | January 5, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      Denyze – Your outrage is selective… dems sat on their thumbs while Obama ordered 542 drone strikes without congressional approval (killing 3,797 people, 324 of whom were civilians), and now are having a meltdown when Trump takes out 1 murderous combatant. I don’t do TDS, you’re blocked.

    • kurtney fewer | January 5, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      And then Soulja boy came to strike the peace talks

    • Master Honker | January 5, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      You win the internet

  5. xxxxmimi | January 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Please… NO MORE WAR in the middle east!!!!

    • john herring | January 5, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      ted….you are more then welcome to enlist and go fight the war….or send your children to go get shot.   The rest of us are TIRED of this.

    • JU J. | January 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Ted Noble Right… why dont you go to middle east or send your sons and daughters over there.

    • Ted Noble | January 5, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      john herring Even better let’s send Pelosi and Shifty Schiff and Schumer over there to negotiate. And if they don’t come back it’s win/ win. 🤣🤣🤣 Trump 2020 baby! 4 more years for you losers in life!

    • Master Honker | January 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      We’re just getting started!

    • Master Honker | January 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Ted Noble this is just the beginning so you better save your tears for later cuz you’ll need them

  6. Fernando Tarango | January 5, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    I say pull out of the middle east and let themselves sort each other out. Unfortunately our elected officials have all their greedy hands in the middle east.

    • kurtney fewer | January 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Would u like to pay 6 dollar a gallon for oil, i doubt it

    • DA7545 | January 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      If you do that, we get a few random terrorist attacks.

    • Amra | January 5, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Yea, lets give them time to build up a strong military, develop nuclear weapons and missile systems that can reach the US, brilliant strategy mate.

    • edmc1000 | January 5, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Plenty of good money to be made, supplying the Army with the tools of the trade. Somebody is getting rich by keeping us at war.

    • edmc1000 | January 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      kurtney fewer , no need to ,the US produces enough for us with our imports from Canada. We just import oil to refine it for resale to other countries. The US is the biggest exporter of refined petroleum products in the world!!!

  7. Blake still in the game | January 5, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Jake: Do you believe that’s what trump did?

    Blake: You DAMN right I do!

    • Blake still in the game | January 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @Rodney Boehner Who should he be asking?? 🕵️🤔

    • Johnny Tyler | January 5, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @John Doe LMAO ! Good summation John ! LMAO !

    • Ted Noble | January 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      Blake still in the game LOVE LOVE LOVE what Trump did. And he gets A+ and strengthens his popularity and yet there remain some losers still fighting him. TRUMP 2020 baby!

    • Brian Walsh | January 5, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @Anthony S2K04 Let me guess where you got your bogus “information”.
      Is it the same sites that peddle conspiracies to losers like, “Pizza Gate”, “The Earth is really flat”, Michelle Obama is a guy, Barack Obama is a girl”, etc? Hmmm…Listen Sparky, why don’t you watch Trump on the David Letterman show 2015 telling the world that he “does business with the Russians. They’re very smart people.” Or dumb Eric Trump saying that they get most of their money from Russia now since they lost their credit in the U.S. Now Trump denies this after he found out him being compromised by a foreign adversary disqualified him from public office. Too late, Traitor Trump. We saw you on video. Besides, the SDNY already knows all about Trump’s Russia connections. He’s dead meat when he’s thrown out, and he knows it.

  8. Bob Bart | January 5, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    ” What is human warfare but just this; an effort to make the laws of God and nature take sides with one party. ”
    ~ Henry David Thoreau

  9. A Rob | January 5, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    I am so sick of politicians saying “look”.

    • Denyze | January 5, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      A Rob … also of politicians using ten words when one would do.

    • Peace Monger | January 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Kmak Milly – Thanks for the info – I feel much better now!

    • Kmak Milly | January 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Peace Monger – Join the club.

    • Peace Monger | January 5, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @Scribbles Scribbles – I know – I was just kidding. I do actually agree. I’m the last person on the planet that would want to try to put myself in her place. But I would say that the answer could have been something like – I really can’t say what I would have done in that situation, except that I would have checked with intel, military, congress and our allies before making such an important decision. It again appears as if Donald Trump is “flying off the handle” and trying to make a distraction from events that are not to his liking.

    • jmnstr73 | January 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      and creepy politicians making creepy hand gestsures

  10. Cosmic Marlin | January 5, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    Jake Tapper agrees with Trump’s actions because he knows he’ll never be on the battlefield. That’s poor people’s jobs.

  11. Gypo Gault | January 5, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Just answer the damn question this is why people hate politicians

  12. Yan Marle | January 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    The expression on tapper’s face, lol! It’s like he’s holding something disgusting in his mouth

  13. bay area 510 | January 5, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    She makes sense to me. A lot of you commenting haven’t been listening. So sad.

  14. Gab Studios | January 5, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    How did u handle the impeachment?

    Trump: ” I RAN”

  15. Richie Beck | January 5, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    “When everyone else is losing their heads, it is important to keep yours.” – Marie-Antoinette, Queen of France and Irony.

  16. Caleb Thompson | January 5, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Ever answer started with “look… look the president” 😂

  17. Stu B | January 5, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Because he’s desperate and because his degenerate supporters will love it

  18. fbghetto5 | January 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Trump is a man-child striking first without using his brain

  19. Shane Macgregor | January 5, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    “Look”, I am simply delusional.

  20. Sabbir Ahmed | January 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    with a president like her America will have to bend over very often Lol

