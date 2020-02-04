Elizabeth Warren: ‘if people not money come first, this campaign is for you.’ | USA TODAY

February 4, 2020

 

Elizabeth Warren's full speech at the 2020 Iowa caucuses.
RELATED: Bernie Sanders caucus speech

Listen as Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks as the nation awaits the Democratic caucus results from the Iowa caucuses.

23 Comments on "Elizabeth Warren: ‘if people not money come first, this campaign is for you.’ | USA TODAY"

  1. Markozec | February 4, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    cool video

  2. Damn! LibsAreDumb | February 4, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    And the jackassery continues

  3. Ami Riegel | February 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    HOW DO YOU KNOW WHEN ELIZABETH WARREN IS LIEING? IF HER MOUTH IS GOING. EVERYTHING SHE SAYS IS A LIE.

  4. Dr Bob | February 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    O god well we are all Screwed

  5. Dr Bob | February 4, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    I predicted that if she’s president. She will cry more then any other president in history….

  6. Delling Conley | February 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Janitor power!

  7. D c | February 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    How did you avoid the draft,?

  8. Dennis Martens | February 4, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Warren I’m a half breed true Indian
    Never did you fit in that category

  9. Dennis Martens | February 4, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    And you lied to get free education

  10. ACE112ACE112 | February 4, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Yang has democracy dollars. $100 to each person to be able to flush out money fron corporations.

  11. سِجْادِ حُمٌيـدِ | February 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    *HOPE*
    *OVER FEAR*

  12. jaywannabe whitebread | February 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    sounds like 40 people.

  13. PolyTicks | February 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    So therefore her campaign isn’t even for herself. Shes said she isn’t opposed to taking big corporate money because she doesn’t believe in unilateral disarmament.

  15. sharon nagle | February 4, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Love you.

  16. Damnit Bobby | February 4, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Disliked.

  17. Jim NORRIS | February 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Sit down Pokihynes, you already Lost.

  18. Jett Rink | February 4, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Get your motor runnin
    head out on the hiway
    lookin for adventure
    in whatever comes our way

  19. John Johnson | February 4, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Elizabeth Warren belongs to the “Talking Bull Tribe”.

  20. lp | February 4, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    She claimed victory, there goes another lie.

