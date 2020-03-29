Elizabeth Warren Explains Economic Stimulus Coronavirus Package | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 29, 2020

 

Senator Elizabeth Warren: “Let’s learn what we should have learned from the 2008 crash…When we do a stimulus package it needs to be big enough to meet the moment.” Aired on 03/16/2020.
98 Comments on "Elizabeth Warren Explains Economic Stimulus Coronavirus Package | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Gillian Kennedy | March 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Is it still a hoax MAGA cult 😈

    • Roger Wilco | March 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Yes….and you morons fell for it…again.

    • Ian Moffat | March 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

      Anyone who sides with a political branch is a follower and in a cult. You’re in a cult too. I come up with my own ideas and don’t puppet talking points I see on mainstream media. I’ve never been a follower, or a cult member since I left the Christian religion long ago. It’s okay to be a follower though. Some people would rather other people think for them. That’s totally cool with me bro

    • Bill Moorman | March 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

      Show me where and when Trump said that CV19 is a hoax

    • Ian Moffat | March 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      @Bill Moorman he never said that ever. The fake news literally made that up

    • Robert Steck | March 24, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

      You liberal progressives are communist who are nothing but followers! MSM tells you what to be outraged daily and they know you’re too intellectually lazy to read past the talking points and headliners!
      Facts are Democrats are using this pandemic to hold all Americans hostage’s to pass agendas like the new green deal the dems could not get passed under normal conditions!
      Dems want all that we rejected to be placed in this bill or nothing!

  2. Whistleblower | March 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    A stimulus caronavirus packet should include Trump’s removal.

  3. ekhks | March 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    We can only hope now that the virus will not take as much lives because the president is too ignorant and calling it a hoax rather than responding like a normal person would.

  4. Caged | March 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Can we cancel medical debt?

    • Lala Las Vegas | March 17, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      Insurance is pretty new. Insurance made us more powerless, more controlled, and it made healthcare costs skyrocket beyond belief. Stop asking for free. Be a grownup

    • Gnome Socks | March 17, 2020 at 3:09 AM | Reply

      @Lala Las Vegas

      we have programs socialist in nature in usa. they are for grown ups.

    • Jack Braddell | March 18, 2020 at 4:01 AM | Reply

      I’m for paying my bills until the system is manipulated to charge five times the fair amount for medical assistance.

    • CarriUSA | March 20, 2020 at 5:03 AM | Reply

      Obamacare ruined our medical care…it was to be the golden egg….warned it would be a colossal F up and it is. It just quadrupled healthcare and gave us less healthcare. Now doctors limited by bureaucrats and rules.

    • cv 67 | March 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @Lala Las Vegas insurance is a ripoff..like my 1900 a mo cigna but to ask for free? millennialism and entitlement. Just the type of sheep the gov wants

  5. Shelly McPeak | March 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    I am grateful she’s trying to get things moving. This is not a drill people.
    Prayers lifted she is spared the virus and we can contain it and spares many lifes

  6. FortCC | March 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is still waiting for his instructions from Putin.

    • tRumpet troll Killer | March 21, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      Larry Hubble #MaytheCoronabewithyou

    • cocomo | March 21, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      @Larry Hubble which ones?

    • Peter Gozinya | March 21, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Larry Hubble the ball is in your court to show the burden of proof

    • somnium tenebris | March 26, 2020 at 6:25 AM | Reply

      Lol at least Putin cares about his people. Do your research ignorant propaganda believing chud

    • somnium tenebris | March 26, 2020 at 6:28 AM | Reply

      I’m starting to believe they should keep politics and government, news and reporting away from us, cause I think most are too ignorant, vapid, and gullible to be able to try to follow any sort of politics without a news source telling you what to believe, otherwise you would be worried about the kardashians, I’m ashamed I live here now, and im a vet. I used to live this country.

  7. Kenrick Hackett | March 16, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

    The GOP’s intention is to cripple the national government’s ability to provide a unified response. Dallying serves their purpose, as does the move for states to act without federal assistance.

    • Larry Hubble | March 21, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @Patty Orozco Finishing the wall would be a great thing, and provide job opportunity.

    • Larry Hubble | March 21, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @Patty Orozco Finishing the wall would be a great thing, and provide job opportunity.

    • Juice Lee | March 22, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      @CarriUSA using a crisis to your advantage when all this does is hurt the people. That’s exactly what the Dems are doing right now

    • A Cool Million | March 22, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      @Larry Hubble LifeAfterHate.org I wish you democracy, equality and freedom. Your support for supremacist ideologies reveals that while the rest of us were being taught the ways of free folk, you were being betrayed by someone you trusted who abused you and taught you the ways of the coward.

      So truly, but for grace there go I. I was just luckier than you and I hope that changes soon. Not just for you, but for all of our “left behind.”

    • Christian knights Templar | March 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM | Reply

      @Patty Orozco your ignorance is astounding.

  8. Iris | March 16, 2020 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    Don’t give the airlines a bailout. Give it to health care first.

  9. A | March 16, 2020 at 11:33 PM | Reply

    It would be civil and realistic to allow people to get into their 401Ks without being penalized if they need too.

    • Stephen Urso | March 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      How about recinding the tax cuts for billionaires and giving the money to US?

    • Bunk Debunk | March 20, 2020 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      Demacrates dont have 401 you must of meant they wouldn’t lose food stamps and illegals pocahontas is trying to get you.double

    • Chief Thomas L Neal | March 20, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      Definitely, before the market wipes it out.

    • Chief Thomas L Neal | March 20, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      If it’s in the market and the rush to sell by those in the know, it could wipe out those retirement funds. The politicians have already started selling while telling the masses not to panic, everything is okey dokee. Don’t believe your lying eyes or empty pockets.

    • HumbleHalfAcre | March 23, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      Agree!

  10. Michael Humphrey | March 17, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    economic stimulus bill should not include bonuses to corporate officers in companies that receive bailout money

  11. big picture | March 17, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    These two bone heads mcconnel and trump will cost a lot of people family members.

  12. Arnold Davis | March 17, 2020 at 12:40 AM | Reply

    We should all get help working or not

  13. Michael Rouppas | March 17, 2020 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    How Is there another tax cut for the rich included in that package, get a backbone Democratic Party

  14. cleve Apollo | March 17, 2020 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    Just pay people Ubi . You people in Washington DC think people are going to be hungry and sick , there will be riots in the streets soon.

    • Henry Gustav | March 19, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

      Wheres the money gonna come from!

    • Charles Bickel | March 20, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      UBI just like raising the minimum wage does not help the poor. It just raises the price of everything.

    • Henry Gustav | March 20, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Charles Bickel No, it doesn’t. The problem with ubi is that IF inflation becomes a problem there is no mechanism built into a ubi that can contain inflation. Raising minimum wage by itself is not enough, we need a fed jobs guarantee like what FDR wanted and MLK envisioned. A jobs program that helps people to develop their skills and pays them a living wage plus benefits to care for people, the community and the environment. A public option for work for anyone who wants one but can’t find one in private sector. This will employ the unemployed and underemployed and put upwards pressure on wages. Fjg anchors the dollar to a living wage. It makes it so that 1 hour of labor is always at minimum equal to $15 an hr or whatever the living wage will be in the future.

    • Shelia Royce | March 25, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      @El tunas T espinas it’s definitely bigger than what some think it is, only if one knew who they’re dealing with and why Deuteronomy 32:39-46

    • cv 67 | March 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      Thats what they want….diversion…because?
      We need to keep things cool

  15. JoAnn M | March 17, 2020 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    MITCH HAS TO GO HE has no sense of urgency HE WENT HOME FOR 3 DAYS FU MITCH!!!

    • lima leaf frog | March 20, 2020 at 6:26 AM | Reply

      @Four Seasons …he’s always poking his head into everything else. Since Trump was in meltdown mode he could have had a calming affect.

    • Kathy Hallsss | March 21, 2020 at 6:24 AM | Reply

      All the senators should work on minimum wage for a year or more without being allowed to dip into savings to see how it feels to eat Ramon noodles or stretch a dollar.

    • tRumpet troll Killer | March 21, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      Four Seasons #MaytheCoronabewithyou

    • Ruth Carmon | March 21, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      This whole thing is politically driven. Notice all of the countries that has democracy socoiety has been deeply affected. Where is Russia in all of this.

    • Mario Lanza | March 23, 2020 at 8:28 AM | Reply

      He went home to butter his face flaps.

  16. Joe Davenport | March 17, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    Thank you Senator Warren! Bailout workers and small businesses not corporations!

  17. NiftyGaloot | March 17, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    Just did the math… $700 billion divided equally to the US population is about $2,115 per person. That would be real stimulus.

  18. Patty Harrell | March 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    It’s time to help everyday people (who spend every dollar they make every week just to make ends meet) to get food in their homes and to negotiate with their landlords. Very soon there will be long lines at local food banks. Is there any plan to make sure that food gets to the food banks and pantries to get distributed? This will need a national plan. We nee leadership. Yes we need to worry about business and the economy but food and shelter needs should be the first concern.

  19. Francisco Gallegos | March 26, 2020 at 11:17 PM | Reply

    She didn’t even win Massachusetts😂

  20. Dan Cisneros | March 27, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Elizabeth Warren looks like a real life Peggy Hill

