Elizabeth Warren crashes ‘SNL’ opening sketch | USA TODAY

March 8, 2020

 

Elizabeth Warren crashes 'SNL' sketch after ending her campaign
Elizabeth Warren made an appearance during the "Saturday Night Live" opening sketch. She talked to Kate McKinnon about her campaign and endorsements.

58 Comments on "Elizabeth Warren crashes ‘SNL’ opening sketch | USA TODAY"

  1. ILogic 1 | March 8, 2020 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    Why is it this channel that most of the times it has some typing errors? (like coding error)

  2. PurpleNanaCorn | March 8, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    THE CODING ORDER THO WHEN IT CAME UP ON MY PHONE I WAS DEAD AHHH 😂

  3. denzelsnipes69 | March 8, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    Wow, I didn’t know she was 70

  4. G A | March 8, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    It’s was kind of like SNL was giving her a funeral 😕

    • Eric Ebling | March 8, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      Earned.

    • BritishYankee | March 8, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      They did that for Hillary when she lost the election. It was weird and pathetic.

    • Scrotal Jussie Worrier | March 8, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @BritishYankee It was totally creepy and nauseating….

    • 27 Pinstripes | March 8, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      👃 can Anyone Else smell a 🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️ WITCH looming ?? it is certain that Michelle ” the Man ” Obomba or Crooked Hillary are going to be Biden’s Vice Prez and STEAL the DNC Nomination from Bernie ! ….. the Corruption is Inevitable 👎

  5. Fellow White Person | March 8, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    She joowd Bernie

    • Bjorn A'grin | March 8, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      More like the creep state. There are actual Jews in IRAN you know? Right so … Can’t be their fault… Zionist warmonger creep state- yes

  6. Clifford your big red God | March 8, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Man, SNL tries so hard to just be the news or “Go viral” now.

    The entire show is just becoming “Weekend Update” stretched out.

    • Hank Bridges | March 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Nick Jimenez SNL is SO FAKE. It’s obvious canned laughter. The actors don’t have potential for an acting career. Tracy Morgan got into that accident with an EXPENSIVE car. He made MILLIONS. He wasn’t worth MILLIONS.

    • Shane Na | March 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

      @Doug Shaw Greg if funnier and he’s not a comedian… never done stand up, just a magazine editor 😄

    • NeoSoulStax | March 8, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      That’s just shows you how the show is concerned politically. Their comedians. They make fun of the biggest joke? Our government is literally a joke

    • Michael Pezzullo | March 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

      Watching SNL is like watching state-run TV. Boring and unfunny unless you’re a brainwashed idiot.

    • Michael Pezzullo | March 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      Hank Bridges Never happen. The Democrats will vote to give them a federal grant or bailout to keep them on the air.

  7. Joshua Frank | March 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Title could have been simply: Warren Crashes

  8. Ned Labarbara | March 8, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    I didnt know that was still on.

  9. Steve George | March 8, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    You guys remember when this show was actually Funny? How is it still on the Air?

    • Steve George | March 8, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @Doug Shaw At Least The 70s

    • Kilgore Trout | March 8, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      It was rarely funny all together, but it often had moments

    • Frank Heflin | March 8, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      Because it still funny. And you are still a loser?

    • Lynn Lamont | March 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @Frank Heflin How old are you?

    • Lynn Lamont | March 8, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @Patriotic Asian Populist BINGO
      Catholic priests were doing the same molesting children. They are trying to normalize it….pushing NAMBLA too. Meanwhile over at the Jesuit Bar and Grill, more wars and assassinations were being plotted…..which reminds me, isnt CNN’s CIA ANALyst Phil Mudd the great grandson of Dr. Samuel Mudd one of the all catholic conspirators in the Lincoln assassination?

  10. andrew smith | March 8, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    funniest thing on snl in 5 years!!
    yea its that bad😅

  11. super8ben | March 8, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    “I am the senate.”

  12. MsPardal123 | March 8, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Why are we still talking about her 🤥

    • Frank Heflin | March 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

      Because she is a competent, intelligent woman, trying to make the world a better place What did you do today?

  13. Tim Pool is No Fool | March 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    True… if you were dead you would be in the House of Representatives

  14. JACKSON MCNALLY | March 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    “Her home state of Massachusetts” nO tRy agAin

  15. God Emperor Pepe | March 8, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    “Crashed” meaning she was invited on.

    • NonyaBusiness! | March 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

      Yeah, I ignored the video for a while, until my curiosity finally got the better of me and i had to figure out what was the meaning of “crashed”!

    • Stan Knight | March 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      Either that or she shown up with the mic they were going to use; They started to film SNL and then out of the blue she just interrupted their sketch and inserted herself and they didn’t call security, cause she is always so fun. Always making people laugh. lol…. Yeah, she was invited on.

    • Squid SQuiddly | March 8, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

      We buried my aunt from lack of M4A and insulin.
      Warren spit on her grave and insulted my family today.

    • Robert Jenkins | March 8, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

      I interpreted it as a colorful way of saying that she appeared in the cold open (she crashed the skit, i.e., the real-life person broke through the 4th wall into the comedy sketch) — which might be a surprise to people watching, unless an announcement of her appearance was widely disseminated beforehand. But, for incomprehensible reasons, some people seem to think it meant that she actually showed up literally uninvited, and thus feel misled by the video title, which to me is weird, that anyone would think that way. Obviously she was invited; obviously it was scripted.

    • JP51ism | March 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      The Kate McKinnon character did the crashing.

  16. Wombat Op | March 8, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Maybe she can pander to herself now.

    • Lynn Lamont | March 8, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      @Janet Davis Anyone with class doesn’t take unfair advantage by claiming to be Native American. She is so phony that one could refer to her as Saran Wrap of the Pickled Herring tribe.

    • Lynn Lamont | March 8, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      @Beau Who likes kids to sit in his lap and learned a lot about roaches ..that Biden? The hair sniffer…the handsy, grabby creep? “I told them if they didnt fire that prosecutor, they weren’t getting the money….that Biden? 😁

    • Linda Loves Trump | March 8, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      Pocahontas has been a liar for years. Trump 2020🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️

    • Lynn Lamont | March 8, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @Frank Heflin Putin in your face as loud as a thunderclap. Is that you Maxine?

    • Lynn Lamont | March 8, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Linda Loves Trump I love me some Donald Trump …❣❣❣

  17. dafttool | March 8, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Crashes?! I’m pretty sure she was invited.

    • Squid SQuiddly | March 8, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      Warren/SNL: “HAW HAW HAW HAW 65,000 people will die every year when I endorse Joe! Thanks for your $ NOW Your lives are MINE!” HAW HAW HAW HAW GAFFAW!”

  18. nicholas bonet | March 8, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders 2020 🐦

  19. SaltLakeJL | March 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    She’s an expert at crashing because she just crashed her campaign, too.

  20. Shane Na | March 8, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Yeah… we know how spontaneous she is 🙄🤦‍♂️🍺🍺🍺🍺

