Elizabeth Warren crashes ‘SNL’ opening sketch | USA TODAY

Elizabeth Warren crashes 'SNL' sketch after ending her campaign

RELATED: Hillary Clinton talks Hulu documentary, election hacking and ‘threat’ of Trump

Elizabeth Warren made an appearance during the "Saturday Night Live" opening sketch. She talked to Kate McKinnon about her campaign and endorsements.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.