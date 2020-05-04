‘Egregious lie,’ CNN reporter fact-checks Trump’s Fox News town hall

May 4, 2020

 

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks claims President Donald Trump made on coronavirus cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci and HIV/AIDS research during a Fox News town hall.
52 Comments on "‘Egregious lie,’ CNN reporter fact-checks Trump’s Fox News town hall"

  1. Taralya Mcdonough | May 4, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    These lies need to be called out immediately, in real time!

  2. roger peet | May 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Thump has shown us that he lies half the time.
    I’ve chosen to believe him none of the time.

  3. Rukhsana Khan | May 4, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Brooke face says it all, she’s had it and knows he spouts bs

  4. Tina McGann | May 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    You think everybody’s going in the right direction then go with him without a mask

  5. Sophonn Ith | May 4, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    my question is, “Why are we still listening to him?”. Everything out of his mouth are lies…

  6. dekal | May 4, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Yet the Fox interviewers just let him go on without pointing out his lies. They do us all a disservice.

  7. Joe Strat | May 4, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    I can’t decide if it’s compulsive, or his mind is so shot that he can’t remember what day it is. Lying on a brazen and epic scale, though. Wow.

  8. ideaquest | May 4, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Lying King’s eyes gave him away. What an incompetent leader. At close to 70,000 deaths, he said he is doing a spectacular job. A fool knows not he knows not.

  9. Arthur Unknown | May 4, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    George Washington:   “I cannot tell a lie.” 
    Trump: “I cannot tell the truth.” 
    Trump voter:  “I cannot tell the difference.

  10. Just the real news | May 4, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Dump trump America can’t trust The Beijing Don …🤥💩👈

  11. he qn | May 4, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Trump won’t feel comfortable if he doesn’t lie.

    • Johnny Santi | May 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      Be more specific. I want to see exactly how stupid you are.

    • N9NEoFILM TRE | May 4, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Johnny Santi I guess I wasn’t typing English I can’t type a little to quick sometimes my grammar isn’t the best but stupid your opinion. “The average American household has $175,510 in savings as of June 2018. That may sound like a lot, but an average can’t tell the whole story, since millions of families have nothing put away at all while others manage to be super-savers. Indeed, as it turns out, the median American household has only $11,700.”Cnbc past pandemics have lasted 12 to 36 months look it up. In July 2018, US President Donald Trump followed through on months of threats to impose sweeping tariffs on China for its alleged unfair trade practices. Jan 15 2017 China threatens to ‘take off the gloves’ if Trump rips up status quo on Taiwan.

    • N9NEoFILM TRE | May 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Johnny Santi April 7 2020

      Coronavirus pandemic pushes U.S. and China closer to Cold War
      “Los Angels Times “

    • N9NEoFILM TRE | May 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Johnny Santi I tried citing everything but I didn’t bother much I was on here to really gather more information bc I’m working on my marketing company have you ever heard control the screen and you control the masses I’m far from stupid whoever you are I wish you the best stay safe out here and remember be the change you want in this world

  12. hseo83 | May 4, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    What’s new? Trump’s the MVP of lying and incompetence.
    You just can’t trust anything he says.

  13. Eric Phinney | May 4, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Every network needs to be doing this in real time, all the time.

  14. Milo | May 4, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    This calling out and fact checking his lies should be done in real time, as it’s happening.

    • Mike B | May 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @Josh Edmonds Your own evidence shows trump lied and demonstrates Fauci saying in another forum exactly what they showed him saying here. What’s your point?

    • VOTE Republican | May 4, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      It sure doesn’t look good on behalf of Dr. Fauci, Apparently there’s more questions than answers. Fauci, was studying the now weaponized bat virus in Wuhan Communist China, in 2014-15. under the Obama administration and on top of that!.. Dr. Fauci, received a so called grant from the Obama administration in 2015. for $3.7 million dollars to further study the now weaponized bat virus… And throughout these briefings, not one word or question was asked about his connections and studies.. “COME ON MAN” Something stinks highly of “TREASON.”

    • Josh Edmonds | May 4, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Mike B just confused that’s all…I hear that Fauci constantly contradicts trump and over talks him..when it makes trump look bad…but when Fauci talks and it makes trump look good..the Fauci is no longer trusted and just a puppet…
      trump is lying??

      https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/03/29/politics/coronavirus-deaths-cases-anthony-fauci-cnntv/index.html

      sounds like he is just repeating what the experts and models say..but that truth doesn’t fit the Democrats agenda

    • Mike B | May 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Josh Edmonds Josh, come on, you don’t sound like an idiot so, please just stop the nonsense. trump often IS lying, you know that as well as everyone else. Even trump doesn’t pretend he doesn’t lie! Have you read “his” books? He brags about it! But that doesn’t mean he lies 100% of the time. When the facts fit his agenda he’s happy to use them accurately. The rest of the time he lies.

    • #j G | May 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      Obama cut AIDS programs in 2016. It was dead. Will these libtards announce that ? Of course not

  15. Richard Owen | May 4, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Why are his pals like fl. govenor DeSantis trying to hide the number of deaths from the virus? His whole life is a lie.

  16. Robert Hendrix | May 4, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Trumps legacy will be lies, failure, corruption and incompetence.

  17. Capacidade De Acordar | May 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    We all know we can’t believe a word that comes out of this one’s pie hole.

  18. Holly Hocks | May 4, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    When he says “I haven’t heard “ that means he has been told but it’s inconvenient to his re- election plans.

  19. barry Powell | May 4, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Trump is spraying the cure in the sky. Just go outside and breathe

