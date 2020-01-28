Earthquake off Jamaica coast rattles Caribbean | USA TODAY

January has been a crazy month when it comes to earthquakes.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Caribbean #Earthquake #CaribbeanSea
Crazy
I live in Jamaica and I was at school when the earthquake happened I gotta admit it was kinda cool
Kawaii Gaming LoL Cool? Here in the Cayman Islands i almost pooped my pants.
If your reading this have a good day and dont let know one put u down
Skr～
What damages do you observe?
What is the gov doing