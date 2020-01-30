Drug tunnel in San Diego discovered along Southwest border | USA TODAY

4,309-foot-long drug tunnel in San Diego is longest discovered along Southwest border.
The more than three-quarters of a mile smuggling tunnel starts in Tijuana just west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry and ends in San Diego, Calif.
As long as Americans have the demand, drugs will keep flowing in, in numerous ways. We need a lot more comprehensive rehab facilities and offer scholarships for the low-income folks. We need to start showing pictures and stories of addicts to 5th graders and continue on until they graduate from high school. All of this could be paid for with some of the wall money.
I don’t even know if that will help …when my son was a kid the schools used to have those type classes… but still a lot of people his age got caught up in all kinds of drugs .
I was looking at some video yesterday and could not believe all the comments of people talking about either having been addicted to heroin in the past or still struggling with it .
And then look at all those people out there addicted to prescription drugs … I wonder what portion of the American population is addicted to drugs of any kind .
I used to have a close friend who was a wonderful person and a great mom to her kids… she went from being kind to selfish and messed up when she started getting herself addicted to painkillers and coke . This was years ago from about 1997 the 2003 … she was married to a cop and ran up 35,000 debt on the bank card … so here she is her husband’s a cop and she’s always out getting coke from the guy that was the best man at their wedding .
She became the kind of person whose mind was always on drugs it seemed… you could just tell…. you just know when they’re just thinking about their next high … really a shame .
The love of my life died from heroin years ago and I was so naive I didn’t even know he was on heroin , I just thought he had a drinking problem … so many people we knew died drug from drugs… or drug-related deaths .
One kid we knew… he was high on angel dust… his car had broken down on I think it was the Commodore Barry going over to New Jersey…. he was under the car looking to see what was wrong and as soon as he rolled out from under it and stood up and got hit by a truck…. he was only about 17 . Other ones high on drugs and walking down the train tracks or even sitting on them and getting hit by the train .
