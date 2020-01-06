As John Bolton defies Trump and agrees to testify in the impeachment trial, he is placing new heat on ‘moderate’ republicans. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber argues as “the ultimate witness” Bolton has cancelled any claims that “national security prevents his testimony” he is putting new pressure on Republicans who are “open to the idea of witnesses,” and will “flush out which Senators want to do any fact finding.” Senator Schumer and Rep Adam Schiff say blocking Bolton testimony would be covering up for Trump. Aired on 01/06/20.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

‘Drug Deal’ Witness Puts Impeachment Trial Heat On GOP: Trump ‘Cover Up’ If Blocked | MSNBC