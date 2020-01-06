‘Drug Deal’ Witness Puts Impeachment Trial Heat On GOP: Trump ‘Cover Up’ If Blocked | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 6, 2020

 

As John Bolton defies Trump and agrees to testify in the impeachment trial, he is placing new heat on ‘moderate’ republicans. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber argues as “the ultimate witness” Bolton has cancelled any claims that “national security prevents his testimony” he is putting new pressure on Republicans who are “open to the idea of witnesses,” and will “flush out which Senators want to do any fact finding.” Senator Schumer and Rep Adam Schiff say blocking Bolton testimony would be covering up for Trump. Aired on 01/06/20.
39 Comments on "‘Drug Deal’ Witness Puts Impeachment Trial Heat On GOP: Trump ‘Cover Up’ If Blocked | MSNBC"

  1. Michael Schwartz | January 6, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    “Weasel words” should be Collins’ epitaph

  2. Jay Zenitram | January 6, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    How is that lady still a senator? Come on Maine.

  3. TheDesert IsPatient | January 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    But Bolton knows the GOP Senate won’t send him a subpoena. Collins career as a senator is over.

  4. Private Private | January 6, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Testimony and documents.
    It’s normal to lie in Washington DC.

  5. cody weeden | January 6, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Trump2020!!! Prepare to cry liberals!

  6. Take Kaution | January 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Oh, I can’t wait

  7. Jake independent voting shepherd | January 6, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Hey baby where is Rachel, I need me some Rachel. Only truth comes from Rachel. It should be illegal to be straight.

  8. William Unknown | January 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Trump hired Bolton, and remember Trump only hires the “best people,” so why would Trump be concerned about Bolton testifying???? LMAO

    • William Unknown | January 6, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Casey Cowley Trump has ordered all his people not to cooperate with the courts or to respond to Congressional subpoenas, sounds like he is concerned to me. LMAO

    • eastwest312 paq | January 6, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Casey Cowley the media said Trump was concerned, and like a brainwashed parrot, the low IQ believe everything

    • William Unknown | January 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @eastwest312 paq like any good crime boss, Trump has ordered his people not to cooperate with the courts or with Congress on any investigation. Why would he do that if he wasn’t concerned????? LOL

    • William Unknown | January 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      It is both interesting and horrifying to watch Trump coming apart. On December 12th he set a record for himself by sending 115 tweets that day. The good news is a normal President would be way too busy doing his job to be able to tweet that much, but the more time Trump spends tweeting the less time he can be doing actual work which most likely would hurt our country even more than he already has.

    • Casey Cowley | January 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      William Unknown there is this little thing called executive privilege. But of course you don’t understand that. So cover your ears flail around on the ground and write silly posts! Why would anyone cooperate with silly accusations that have been around since the beginning of his presidency. You see the other branch of our government can decide what is reasonable concerning any subpoena of person or document! So, there you go! You are unhinged, intellectually unstable and after five more years we will be laughing even more at your grasps for relevance!

  9. Jerry Stone | January 6, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Collins is a waste of good air.

  10. Marcus Depew | January 6, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Ain’t nothing gonna happen

  11. TheDeepNorth | January 6, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Yeah sure! “Bla bla bla….Open to witnesses bla bla bla” … I’ll believe it when I see your votes Murkowski and Collins.

  12. David Brown | January 6, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Really, is this America’s best? God help us.

  13. Lugnutz | January 6, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    MSNBC what a joke. Is this a real news agency or is it part of SNL.
    We all want to hear from Schiff, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, the Whistle Blower and, depending on the evidence H Clinton. I don’t think this is going to turn out too good for the Dem’s.

  14. Broken Arrow | January 6, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    *Most of you have the education of Greta Thornburg*
    Bahahahhahahaahahhaha

  15. Moosehead Productions | January 6, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    On behalf of all of Maine, I apologize…

  16. Shane Hanlon | January 6, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Lock trump up before he starts ww3

  17. Marius Thefaker | January 6, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Is it just me or is Trump* now using his impeachment trial to distract from his Iran blunder 😄

  18. heavy chevy | January 6, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Funny the only showed GODLESS and evil rinos.

    • SkrIbbLe | January 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      You would think people like yourself would understand our nation is fed up with religion meddling in politics, i.e. the Evangelical debacle a few weeks ago. God has nothing to do with politics: “Give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, and give unto the Lord what is the Lord’s…”

  19. Jack Tripper | January 6, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    You’re doin great MSNBC! Ratings are awesome!!

  20. mopthermopther | January 6, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Buffers ? (slight laugh)
    yeah, the Family had a lot of buffers.

