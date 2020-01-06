As John Bolton defies Trump and agrees to testify in the impeachment trial, he is placing new heat on ‘moderate’ republicans. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber argues as “the ultimate witness” Bolton has cancelled any claims that “national security prevents his testimony” he is putting new pressure on Republicans who are “open to the idea of witnesses,” and will “flush out which Senators want to do any fact finding.” Senator Schumer and Rep Adam Schiff say blocking Bolton testimony would be covering up for Trump. Aired on 01/06/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
‘Drug Deal’ Witness Puts Impeachment Trial Heat On GOP: Trump ‘Cover Up’ If Blocked | MSNBC
“Weasel words” should be Collins’ epitaph
Or just Weasel.
How is that lady still a senator? Come on Maine.
@Kaylon Centers Pelosi would be your ideal witness then.
T R r/whoosh
Power addiction always, this are the people who decide about the future of the new generations…
Oh no, a politician that doesn’t represent you, and that you didn’t vote for, doesn’t parrot what you want them to say…how tragic.
Jay Zenitram
She actually said the same thing Mitch McConnell’s said. Let the House make their case and then determine what if any witnesses are required. It’s the media that is trying to make hay out of nothing.
But Bolton knows the GOP Senate won’t send him a subpoena. Collins career as a senator is over.
Yeah…he’s almost certainly banking on the GOP to shy away from actual witness testimony!
Testimony and documents.
It’s normal to lie in Washington DC.
Trump2020!!! Prepare to cry liberals!
cody weeden see you in Iran when we get gunned down lining the pockets of Raytheon at the behest of Israel and Saudi Arabia
I’m crying tears of laughter now, as history remembers him as the third impeached president
Next terrorist attack puts Americans lives at your feet Jock Strap.
Oh, I can’t wait
Hey baby where is Rachel, I need me some Rachel. Only truth comes from Rachel. It should be illegal to be straight.
Trump hired Bolton, and remember Trump only hires the “best people,” so why would Trump be concerned about Bolton testifying???? LMAO
@Casey Cowley Trump has ordered all his people not to cooperate with the courts or to respond to Congressional subpoenas, sounds like he is concerned to me. LMAO
Casey Cowley the media said Trump was concerned, and like a brainwashed parrot, the low IQ believe everything
@eastwest312 paq like any good crime boss, Trump has ordered his people not to cooperate with the courts or with Congress on any investigation. Why would he do that if he wasn’t concerned????? LOL
It is both interesting and horrifying to watch Trump coming apart. On December 12th he set a record for himself by sending 115 tweets that day. The good news is a normal President would be way too busy doing his job to be able to tweet that much, but the more time Trump spends tweeting the less time he can be doing actual work which most likely would hurt our country even more than he already has.
William Unknown there is this little thing called executive privilege. But of course you don’t understand that. So cover your ears flail around on the ground and write silly posts! Why would anyone cooperate with silly accusations that have been around since the beginning of his presidency. You see the other branch of our government can decide what is reasonable concerning any subpoena of person or document! So, there you go! You are unhinged, intellectually unstable and after five more years we will be laughing even more at your grasps for relevance!
Collins is a waste of good air.
Jerry Stone so are you.
Ain’t nothing gonna happen
Yeah sure! “Bla bla bla….Open to witnesses bla bla bla” … I’ll believe it when I see your votes Murkowski and Collins.
Really, is this America’s best? God help us.
MSNBC what a joke. Is this a real news agency or is it part of SNL.
We all want to hear from Schiff, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, the Whistle Blower and, depending on the evidence H Clinton. I don’t think this is going to turn out too good for the Dem’s.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
*Most of you have the education of Greta Thornburg*
Bahahahhahahaahahhaha
On behalf of all of Maine, I apologize…
Lock trump up before he starts ww3
Is it just me or is Trump* now using his impeachment trial to distract from his Iran blunder 😄
Funny the only showed GODLESS and evil rinos.
You would think people like yourself would understand our nation is fed up with religion meddling in politics, i.e. the Evangelical debacle a few weeks ago. God has nothing to do with politics: “Give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, and give unto the Lord what is the Lord’s…”
You’re doin great MSNBC! Ratings are awesome!!
Yeah ratings up because people click the video to dislike it
Buffers ? (slight laugh)
yeah, the Family had a lot of buffers.