Dr. Gupta reacts to Dr. Oz citing new data on Fox News

April 16, 2020

 

CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about a recent discussion on Fox News with Dr. Mehmet Oz made regarding opening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News

88 Comments on "Dr. Gupta reacts to Dr. Oz citing new data on Fox News"

  1. Markstun | April 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    “Appetizing” – Dr. Hannibal Lecter

  2. Benjamin Miiller | April 16, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    The “my pillow” guy makes more sense than Dr. Oz. Who is willing to give up their child’s life, for the stock market?

    • ishtarian | April 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Benjamin Miller: Ummmmm… have you seen the people at these “stay at home order” protests? No masks, no distancing, no gloves… and they brought their kids with ’em, and are handing out candy to other kids. So, apparently, a hell of a lot of Trump supporters and Republicans in general fall into that category. It’s hard to take in, I know. I’m still trying to get my mind around it. But the evidence says it’s so. God help us all…..

    • Rodney Falberg | April 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      This video doesn’t take into consideration that Dr. Oz has made it previously clear that children 10 years of age and younger are the LEAST at risk of suffering complications or death from the CCP Virus; according to him there hasn’t been a single death of anyone 10 years and younger from the CCP Virus. (https://youtu.be/McoattdVjag). Taiwan has reopened it’s skills, with safety precautions, so perhaps if we, state by state, adopted their model of success, we could reopen our schools, as Dr Oz has suggested, sooner than later (https://youtu.be/yNPZgmT_meE , https://youtu.be/I_dTWdz8Qac).

    • HNIC | April 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      you are distilled stupid

    • Nicole C. | April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Rodney Falberg an infant died in Illinois

    • PARK | April 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      REPENT JESUS IS COMING VRRY VERY SOON

  3. Teresa A | April 16, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    Since when is any percentage acceptable when it comes to a mortality rate of human lives?

    • Robert Schultz | April 16, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      You do realize, humans dont live forever. We live and we die. Most dont get a choice as to how or when it happens. Thats life. Living in fear is not living.

    • Uriah625 | April 16, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Robert Schultz why should I have to go out and risk my life for the economy, when the ultra rich and elite don’t? When I see them stick their heads out of the shell, I will.

    • Suzanna C. | April 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Robert Schultz – Just remember you said that when it’s _your_ time.

    • Robert Schultz | April 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Suzanna C.
      I dont fear death, i welcome it, but death eludes me.

  4. Luis Pereira | April 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Funny when we’re talking about “the trade off” being between life and dead, would they think the same if it were any member of their family? Theirs siblings?

    • Rob Johnson | April 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      As of of 4-15, 95% of the deaths in Italy have been 55 or older. Out of 19, 508 deaths, 1 child under 19 has died there from Corona, 1.
      https://www.statista.com/statistics/1105061/coronavirus-deaths-by-region-in-italy/
      We are FING the world for the people who are already retired (vast majority) or who will retire in next 5-10 years. Why? Gutless politicians know that the older people are most likely vote. Let the old people shelter in place. We have made a huge mistake that would be fully calculated for years and years.

      PLEASE SUPPORT EDUCATION. Esp critical thinking. This is bizarre.

    • Caroline Maybe | April 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      VVonder VVoman there is no need to sacrifice the country though. That’s a straw man argument.

    • VVonder VVoman | April 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Jessica DeTrant and i’d like to add, no matter the age, every persons life matters. I do not subscribe to the Gupta/Oz logic either way. As John Smith stated above, this isn’t a dictatorship. Get creative. My kids have been in a very successful online school for years now and we will never go back to brick and mortar for a myriad of reasons. We are a very modest 1 income family and while I know there are single parents out there who can’t manage that, it’s time for those who can to do it. There are no laws mandating both parents have to work and children must sit in an institution for 8 hrs a day. I am all for the empowerment of women, obviously, but my most important job is ensuring the safety and well-being of my children. Again, some women (and men too, of course) do not have that choice right now but those of us who can make these choices should. I’m certainly not going to resume normal life just because a politician or a dr says I can. We are playing whackamole and this won’t stop until either sufficient treatment or a vaccine is available. My city hasn’t even had the capacity to test 1,600 people yet and I live in the capital city of my state! No way do I trust any of these people.

    • I love tech | April 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Free food for everyone. And free rent. Let’s chain the workers to the farm fields. And make the utilities work for free.

    • VVonder VVoman | April 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Caroline Maybe definitely no argument from me on that. I think the entire concept is disturbing; children, elderly, able-bodied… whomever this percentage entails.

  5. Mickey Xtian | April 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    “Dr. Oz must have sizable investments in the stock market?

  6. Beverly Johnson | April 16, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    They need too take his license.

  7. Jesus Gaytan | April 16, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    I’m not sending my child to school even if less than 1%

    • Don Hardcastle | April 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      And then your kid is attacked in the backyard by a bald eagle……………..

      😶😐🙄😊😀😆😂😃😂🤣😂🤣😂

    • Carguy.45 | April 16, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      More then a 1% chance by letting a kid get a driver’s license…

    • ProgramKing | April 16, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      Then why do you send them anywhere at all? They could die from the flu, which for kids has the same or higher mortality rate as coronavirus.

    • Eric w | April 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      there’s a less than 1% chance a meteor will hit the school and kill everyone. You should keep your kids home! If you don’t have a underground bunker your’e a bad parent!

    • R Kizzle | April 16, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      I don’t think you have gone to school if you don’t understand this acceptable trade off

  8. V Ng | April 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    When that 2-3% is your father, mother, son, or daughter… let’s see if it matters.

  9. Andres Paz | April 16, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    “Dr Oz” is not really a doctor, just a TV doctor.

  10. Shannabanana McInnis-Hurd | April 16, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Dr. OZ has ruined his reputation in this pandemic. He is obviously not very intelligent.

  11. lisa hayden | April 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    Who in the Hell wants to trade their lives to teach your kid history or give them lunch .🤬 2 or 3 percent wth

  12. Angela IridescenceArtGlass | April 16, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    “Schools are an appetizing opportunity.” That phrase alone sent shivers up my spine.

    • ALL Kapz | April 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      Angela IridescenceArtGlass ya for real? Extremely creepy..

    • Sophie Robinson | April 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      I imagine there are a lot of parents who would be overjoyed to send the kids back to school. Being shut in an apartment with several kids all day and night has to be nerve wracking..

    • ladylenett | April 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Sophie Robinson

      I would imagine closing the lid on your child’s coffin ⚰️ would be even harder 💀

    • Access to my energy Is YOUR privilege. | April 16, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      I’m yet to pick up my jaw from the floor, I’m not sending my son anywhere until there’s a vaccine…I don’t care if they fine me.

    • GloriaJWimberley_ GreenSwanica.PROetess | April 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @ladylenett Agree with your statement.

  13. Justin Miller | April 16, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    How is putting children on the front lines a “theoretical” risk? Has he not been paying attention the last three months?

    • Elijah Todd-Walden | April 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      Ebros So do you propose making kids stay away from their parents until a vaccine is widely available, or tell them to go home and risk infecting their parents? Because I’m not in the mood to see a bunch of orphans running around cities like the 1930s.

    • Mark Feland | April 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @3765racer The problem isn’t how many kids die, school children are the surest way to ensure the spread of any pathogen. Pick it up in school, take it home to parents, grandparents, spreading out from there. Schools are pretty much the last thing you want to reopen.

    • Charles Bickel | April 16, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Elijah Todd-Walden the flu vaccine is all but ineffective. Tens of millions get it in america every year. Tens of millions have vivid. This virus is barely more deadly than a bad seasonal flu.

    • Zorglub Z | April 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Rodney Falberg Taiwan have flattened their curve, while the US is still peaking. Sure when we have almost 0 new cases per day we can do like Taiwan.
      We can maybe try to do it state by state, but it’s still risky because we don’t have closed borders between states or municipalities.

  14. maga always sucks | April 16, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    the gop: “obama’s health care plan will result in death panels.”

    the same gop: “you need to give up your lives to save our economy.”

    • David | April 16, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Oscar Gr Thats right, you should. The media and the left have been on him since before he took the oath, talking impeachment before he put his hand on the Bible. The truth is the left is nothing more than sore losers and are now even madder because they cant take their ball and go home, so what do they do, stonewall on everything, and try to discredit everything Republicans try to do. The only ones working on government anymore are the Republicans. I should clarify, the only ones working for the people are Republicans, the Left are working for themselves and their petty school girl antics.

    • Oscar Gr | April 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @David You must have never heard of Mitch McConnell… Who won’t pass a bill…
      You re a brainwashed hypocrite.

      Sore loser Donald Trump still blames everything on Obama or Clinton.

    • David | April 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      Caroline Maybe Oh please, you sound like you have been drinking the leftist kool aid. Trump stopped travel and tried to halt this, halting any sooner he could have crippled the economy. It is a fine line and he likely saved a lot more lives that you understand. You seem to forget the left had been too busy trying to impeach him, had they been doing their jobs, focused on the people and the issues instead of their petty, we lost the election crying, they could have worked with Republicans to do some actual good.

      You couldn’t be more wrong, the Left has it in so bad for Trump and Republicans that they have virtually stopped working for the people. They missed the cues, they and the media were so occupied on bringing down the president, they were blinded by the truth,

    • David | April 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Oscar Gr uuummmm yeah. Last I checked Trump is sitting in the Oval Office and Killary is sitting at home yelling obscenities at Bill the rapist.

    • David | April 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Ebros Agreed, so why then are the Democrats up to their same old games, refusing to act? Because they want Trump to fail so badly they are willing to destroy the economy and the people. Its all up to the Republicans because the Democrats quit on the people 4 years ago.

  15. Justin Lerch | April 16, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Confused about the numbers when we aren’t even testing everybody.

    • Don Hardcastle | April 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      Charles Bickel so be sure to be the first one to be injected with nanotechnology tracking…..

      Think it’s crap? Ask Bill Gates….

    • Mike Salka | April 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      When this thing outpaces abortions of cancer wakes me up , its the sniffles , get over it

    • I love tech | April 16, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      They told you. 20k deaths. Flu and corona. Shut everything down. No food for a month. Stop sending food to cities.

    • Justin Lerch | April 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Don Hardcastle I need a PowerPoint presentation on your findings by 8 o clock tomorrow morning. The more colored pictures the better.

    • David Foster | April 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      600,000 known cases (assume probably another 1-200,000 unreported), 31,000 deaths… That’s 5.17% mortality rate, MAX. More testing would only LOWER the percentage, leaving people EVEN LESS to freak-out about. They’d find a way, though… I have total faith.

  16. Regina Stoltz | April 16, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    My mom watches that quack everyday. Then she tries to tell me what he said. I cut her off and refuse to listen. He’s a FRIGGING quack. What happened to the Hypicratic oath of ” do no harm”?.

  17. AUTONOMEN x | April 16, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    I guess school kids don’t have sibling, grand parents, parents, parents boy/girl friends? these kooks endangering lives either for 💵or Donnie Darkhole.

    • Bernie Cruz | April 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Actually kids have already died from getting covid-19, as well. They are not immune from this virus either. there’s already of reports of people of all ages, including kids being infected and dying.

  18. ngoma | April 16, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Without testing it’s complete BS to talk about reopening.

  19. C MA | April 16, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    I wouldn’t trust “doctor” Oz, even if this were a coronavirus diet plan.

  20. MooseyQ | April 16, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Hiring Dr. Oz to be the voice of medical authority is like hiring Ronald McDonald to give you dietary advice.

