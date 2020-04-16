Dr. Gupta reacts to Dr. Oz citing new data on Fox News

CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about a recent discussion on Fox News with Dr. Mehmet Oz made regarding opening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News
The “my pillow” guy makes more sense than Dr. Oz. Who is willing to give up their child’s life, for the stock market?
@Benjamin Miller: Ummmmm… have you seen the people at these “stay at home order” protests? No masks, no distancing, no gloves… and they brought their kids with ’em, and are handing out candy to other kids. So, apparently, a hell of a lot of Trump supporters and Republicans in general fall into that category. It’s hard to take in, I know. I’m still trying to get my mind around it. But the evidence says it’s so. God help us all…..
This video doesn’t take into consideration that Dr. Oz has made it previously clear that children 10 years of age and younger are the LEAST at risk of suffering complications or death from the CCP Virus; according to him there hasn’t been a single death of anyone 10 years and younger from the CCP Virus. (https://youtu.be/McoattdVjag). Taiwan has reopened it’s skills, with safety precautions, so perhaps if we, state by state, adopted their model of success, we could reopen our schools, as Dr Oz has suggested, sooner than later (https://youtu.be/yNPZgmT_meE , https://youtu.be/I_dTWdz8Qac).
@Rodney Falberg an infant died in Illinois
Since when is any percentage acceptable when it comes to a mortality rate of human lives?
You do realize, humans dont live forever. We live and we die. Most dont get a choice as to how or when it happens. Thats life. Living in fear is not living.
Robert Schultz why should I have to go out and risk my life for the economy, when the ultra rich and elite don’t? When I see them stick their heads out of the shell, I will.
@Robert Schultz – Just remember you said that when it’s _your_ time.
Funny when we’re talking about “the trade off” being between life and dead, would they think the same if it were any member of their family? Theirs siblings?
As of of 4-15, 95% of the deaths in Italy have been 55 or older. Out of 19, 508 deaths, 1 child under 19 has died there from Corona, 1.
We are FING the world for the people who are already retired (vast majority) or who will retire in next 5-10 years. Why? Gutless politicians know that the older people are most likely vote. Let the old people shelter in place. We have made a huge mistake that would be fully calculated for years and years.
PLEASE SUPPORT EDUCATION. Esp critical thinking. This is bizarre.
VVonder VVoman there is no need to sacrifice the country though. That’s a straw man argument.
Jessica DeTrant and i’d like to add, no matter the age, every persons life matters. I do not subscribe to the Gupta/Oz logic either way. As John Smith stated above, this isn’t a dictatorship. Get creative. My kids have been in a very successful online school for years now and we will never go back to brick and mortar for a myriad of reasons. We are a very modest 1 income family and while I know there are single parents out there who can’t manage that, it’s time for those who can to do it. There are no laws mandating both parents have to work and children must sit in an institution for 8 hrs a day. I am all for the empowerment of women, obviously, but my most important job is ensuring the safety and well-being of my children. Again, some women (and men too, of course) do not have that choice right now but those of us who can make these choices should. I’m certainly not going to resume normal life just because a politician or a dr says I can. We are playing whackamole and this won’t stop until either sufficient treatment or a vaccine is available. My city hasn’t even had the capacity to test 1,600 people yet and I live in the capital city of my state! No way do I trust any of these people.
Caroline Maybe definitely no argument from me on that. I think the entire concept is disturbing; children, elderly, able-bodied… whomever this percentage entails.
“Dr. Oz must have sizable investments in the stock market?
80% of his net worth
They need too take his license.
I’m not sending my child to school even if less than 1%
When that 2-3% is your father, mother, son, or daughter… let’s see if it matters.
V Ng, I’d be upset if 2-3% is even anyone in my State, these are all people.
Even then, I don’t think they’d care!
“Dr Oz” is not really a doctor, just a TV doctor.
I’m not defending him. But he is a doctor. He does have a medical degree. You can look it up.
He’s a sad case. He used to be a brilliant cardiac transplant surgeon. Then he quit saving lives to push weight loss pills on TV for $$$$.
Dr. OZ has ruined his reputation in this pandemic. He is obviously not very intelligent.
Who in the Hell wants to trade their lives to teach your kid history or give them lunch .🤬 2 or 3 percent wth
lisa hayden for some kids, the only food they get is school lunch.
We can’t have 1 child die. Keep it closed.
no one is trading lives that the point
children are a very low risk
“Schools are an appetizing opportunity.” That phrase alone sent shivers up my spine.
I imagine there are a lot of parents who would be overjoyed to send the kids back to school. Being shut in an apartment with several kids all day and night has to be nerve wracking..
I’m yet to pick up my jaw from the floor, I’m not sending my son anywhere until there’s a vaccine…I don’t care if they fine me.
@ladylenett Agree with your statement.
How is putting children on the front lines a “theoretical” risk? Has he not been paying attention the last three months?
Ebros So do you propose making kids stay away from their parents until a vaccine is widely available, or tell them to go home and risk infecting their parents? Because I’m not in the mood to see a bunch of orphans running around cities like the 1930s.
@3765racer The problem isn’t how many kids die, school children are the surest way to ensure the spread of any pathogen. Pick it up in school, take it home to parents, grandparents, spreading out from there. Schools are pretty much the last thing you want to reopen.
Elijah Todd-Walden the flu vaccine is all but ineffective. Tens of millions get it in america every year. Tens of millions have vivid. This virus is barely more deadly than a bad seasonal flu.
@Rodney Falberg Taiwan have flattened their curve, while the US is still peaking. Sure when we have almost 0 new cases per day we can do like Taiwan.
We can maybe try to do it state by state, but it’s still risky because we don’t have closed borders between states or municipalities.
the gop: “obama’s health care plan will result in death panels.”
the same gop: “you need to give up your lives to save our economy.”
Oscar Gr Thats right, you should. The media and the left have been on him since before he took the oath, talking impeachment before he put his hand on the Bible. The truth is the left is nothing more than sore losers and are now even madder because they cant take their ball and go home, so what do they do, stonewall on everything, and try to discredit everything Republicans try to do. The only ones working on government anymore are the Republicans. I should clarify, the only ones working for the people are Republicans, the Left are working for themselves and their petty school girl antics.
@David You must have never heard of Mitch McConnell… Who won’t pass a bill…
Sore loser Donald Trump still blames everything on Obama or Clinton.
Caroline Maybe Oh please, you sound like you have been drinking the leftist kool aid. Trump stopped travel and tried to halt this, halting any sooner he could have crippled the economy. It is a fine line and he likely saved a lot more lives that you understand. You seem to forget the left had been too busy trying to impeach him, had they been doing their jobs, focused on the people and the issues instead of their petty, we lost the election crying, they could have worked with Republicans to do some actual good.
You couldn’t be more wrong, the Left has it in so bad for Trump and Republicans that they have virtually stopped working for the people. They missed the cues, they and the media were so occupied on bringing down the president, they were blinded by the truth,
@Ebros Agreed, so why then are the Democrats up to their same old games, refusing to act? Because they want Trump to fail so badly they are willing to destroy the economy and the people. Its all up to the Republicans because the Democrats quit on the people 4 years ago.
Confused about the numbers when we aren’t even testing everybody.
They told you. 20k deaths. Flu and corona. Shut everything down. No food for a month. Stop sending food to cities.
600,000 known cases (assume probably another 1-200,000 unreported), 31,000 deaths… That’s 5.17% mortality rate, MAX. More testing would only LOWER the percentage, leaving people EVEN LESS to freak-out about. They’d find a way, though… I have total faith.
My mom watches that quack everyday. Then she tries to tell me what he said. I cut her off and refuse to listen. He’s a FRIGGING quack. What happened to the Hypicratic oath of ” do no harm”?.
I guess school kids don’t have sibling, grand parents, parents, parents boy/girl friends? these kooks endangering lives either for 💵or Donnie Darkhole.
Actually kids have already died from getting covid-19, as well. They are not immune from this virus either. there’s already of reports of people of all ages, including kids being infected and dying.
Without testing it’s complete BS to talk about reopening.
I wouldn’t trust “doctor” Oz, even if this were a coronavirus diet plan.
Wrightangles On the left He’s a cardiologist. Sure don’t agree with him tho
C MA He’s a real MD. He’s a cardiologist
Hiring Dr. Oz to be the voice of medical authority is like hiring Ronald McDonald to give you dietary advice.
