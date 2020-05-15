Dr. Gottlieb: For Now, We Need To Define A New Normal | Morning Joe | MSNBC

May 15, 2020

 

Former FDA commissioner discusses the primary ways in which the coronavirus is spread and how the American public should conduct themselves in public. Aired on 05/14/2020.
55 Comments on "Dr. Gottlieb: For Now, We Need To Define A New Normal | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David Jimenez | May 14, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    As long as the new normal doesn’t include having to listen to Mr. Trump, I’m in.

  2. Rabble Wolf | May 14, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Trump has never been normal.

    • Iceberg Rose | May 14, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      It’s up to America to remove him. They won’t. I don’t know why, the man couldn’t screw in a light bulb. But that’s America. Batsh*t crazy.

    • tRUMP is STUPID and FAT And UGLY | May 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @Iceberg Rose Blame the electoral college. It was a 2 person race and the loser became president. He got 3 million less votes, that’s alot! We women hate him, and you will see how much November 3.

    • Iceberg Rose | May 14, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      @tRUMP is STUPID and FAT And UGLY I’ve desided I have an electoral college vote that will overwhelm any vote passed by the USA citizen. Yay I win! Go me!

      Really what the fk is the electoral collage? Anyone?

    • tRUMP is STUPID and FAT And UGLY | May 14, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

      @Iceberg Rose It would be easier for you to google it.

    • Rabble Wolf | May 14, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      @Iceberg Rose
      The term “Electoral College” refers to the process by which the United States elects its Presidents. When American voters cast their ballots on Election Day for the person they want to be the next President, they are not directly voting for their presidential candidate. Instead, they are actually voting for how they want the Electoral College to vote.

      The Electoral College then votes for the next President based on the results of the general election. For example, the Electoral College will vote for the Democratic candidate if the results of the general election sway in the direction of the Democratic nominee, and vice versa.
      There are no Constitutional or Federal laws requiring Electors to vote a certain way. However, in some states, Electors must cast their votes based on the results of the popular vote. State law binds certain Electors, while others make pledges binding them to a particular political party.

      Pros and Cons
      *The Founding Fathers’ motivation behind creating the Electoral College
      *The delegation of power to the individual states
      *The ultimate outcome of the election

      Some argue that the Founding Fathers thought the Electoral College was the best method possible for selecting the next American President. However, others disagree, saying that times have changed so much that whatever the Founding Fathers’ original intention was no longer matters at this point.
      Some argue that the Electoral College gives way too much power to “swing states,” letting them essentially decide the election. Others, however, feel the Electoral College gives every state the chance to participate in the election.
      And, of course, one could not debate the pros and cons to the Electoral College examples without arguing over the end result: the outcome of the election. Some say the Electoral College guarantees a resolute outcome to the Presidential election. Others believe, especially after the 2000 election of George W. Bush as President, and the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump as President, that the Electoral College flat-out ignores the will of its own people.

  3. Joanne McMillan | May 14, 2020 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    What is it with Americans and catch phrases? “A new normal”. I’m already tired of hearing this one!

  4. Fred A | May 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    It’s sad to know that we can no longer rely on the CDC for guidance at a time like this.

  5. ideaquest | May 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Don’t ask so many questions and Trump wouldn’t tell you so many lies.

    • Iceberg Rose | May 14, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      So true, so true.

    • Kelly Goines | May 14, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      That’s the thing he tells so many lies and the reporters fact check himknowing he’s going to tell another lie to cover up the ones he has already told. So basically he’s digging his hole deeper and deeper.

  6. Phillip MJ Bacon | May 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Trump thew away the CDC guidelines…

  7. Marcos Juarez | May 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Donald J. Trump has still mishandled and downplayed the coronavirus pandemic in America.

    • foosgoalie | May 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      Marcos Juarez, the thing to know is he’s done that on purpose. He is not a friend of the United States in fact exactly the opposite.

    • Marcos Juarez | May 14, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      @foosgoalie And Donald J. Trump is that exact opposite and we got far-right buffoons who are storming in state capitol house with their guns supporting Trump. They are buffoons because of Trump’s right-wing populism.

  8. Denis Bailey | May 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    American people needs to focus on the main problem remove trump from office today.

  9. Harley free your soul | May 14, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    The old normal ways is coming when election day gets here by voting the moron out of the white house .

  10. Kevin McNeil | May 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    Stupid ….a new normal ?
    Stop being paranoid ….

  11. Gloria Chavez | May 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    I prefer to take precautions I do the right thing and wash my hands and take care of myself as much as my family then taking it for granted because it’s not a joke… 😡

    • Kelly Goines | May 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      I’m doing the same and my family as well, but the thing is everybody is not taking the proper precautions they’re just not for whatever reasons or beliefs they have.

    • Cleon P. | May 14, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

      I do my best to find the right time of the day (early morning) if I do some grocery shopping,which is right downstairs when very few people are there. Wearing a mask of course(mandatory) ,then coming back and washing my hands and produce…I don’t have to go anywhere for the rest of the day with worrying about dealing with a busier store….Makes my day…Stay safe!

    • mikeincalifornia | May 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      That’s fine, but you can’t require others to also do so, No matter what,

  12. Iceberg Rose | May 14, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    Keep the kids at home. End of story.

    • Just another day in the salt mine | May 14, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      True, little two legged disease vectors.

    • Kelly Goines | May 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      I do believe my grandchildren will not be returning to school my daughter’s do not feel that it is safe enough and neither do I.

  13. Tora Black | May 14, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    We don’t need 4 more years of Trump

  14. joel yazell | May 14, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    We will not define a new normal. Whatever our division is, will. Greed is the God of this world and lives it’s currency.

  15. bill | May 14, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Biden 2020 make America safe and free again

  16. Emsley Wyatt | May 14, 2020 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Until there’s a vaccine or an effective treatment, “normal” is hiding in his bunker.

  17. fagiolification | May 14, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Why are Americans talking about washing your hands like it’s a new thing? Like, do you really not wash your hands that much? That’s disgusting.

  18. Mike Lopez | May 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

    More like adapt to the current environment.

  19. bad 4u | May 14, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    There is zero normality about the Trump administration

  20. Marianne Turner | May 14, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    The “Boston Tea Party” was about setting a “New Normal.” You are the one to decide what your “New Normal” is going to be!

