Former FDA commissioner discusses the primary ways in which the coronavirus is spread and how the American public should conduct themselves in public. Aired on 05/14/2020.
Dr. Gottlieb: For Now, We Need To Define A New Normal | Morning Joe | MSNBC
As long as the new normal doesn’t include having to listen to Mr. Trump, I’m in.
I listen to Trump, thats how you know he talks sh*t.
Who is forcing you?
So don’t
David Jimenez you’ll be listening for at least four more years. Brace yourself snowflake !!!
You don’t listen to him anyway, snowflake
Trump has never been normal.
It’s up to America to remove him. They won’t. I don’t know why, the man couldn’t screw in a light bulb. But that’s America. Batsh*t crazy.
@Iceberg Rose Blame the electoral college. It was a 2 person race and the loser became president. He got 3 million less votes, that’s alot! We women hate him, and you will see how much November 3.
@tRUMP is STUPID and FAT And UGLY I’ve desided I have an electoral college vote that will overwhelm any vote passed by the USA citizen. Yay I win! Go me!
Really what the fk is the electoral collage? Anyone?
@Iceberg Rose It would be easier for you to google it.
@Iceberg Rose
The term “Electoral College” refers to the process by which the United States elects its Presidents. When American voters cast their ballots on Election Day for the person they want to be the next President, they are not directly voting for their presidential candidate. Instead, they are actually voting for how they want the Electoral College to vote.
The Electoral College then votes for the next President based on the results of the general election. For example, the Electoral College will vote for the Democratic candidate if the results of the general election sway in the direction of the Democratic nominee, and vice versa.
There are no Constitutional or Federal laws requiring Electors to vote a certain way. However, in some states, Electors must cast their votes based on the results of the popular vote. State law binds certain Electors, while others make pledges binding them to a particular political party.
Pros and Cons
*The Founding Fathers’ motivation behind creating the Electoral College
*The delegation of power to the individual states
*The ultimate outcome of the election
Some argue that the Founding Fathers thought the Electoral College was the best method possible for selecting the next American President. However, others disagree, saying that times have changed so much that whatever the Founding Fathers’ original intention was no longer matters at this point.
Some argue that the Electoral College gives way too much power to “swing states,” letting them essentially decide the election. Others, however, feel the Electoral College gives every state the chance to participate in the election.
And, of course, one could not debate the pros and cons to the Electoral College examples without arguing over the end result: the outcome of the election. Some say the Electoral College guarantees a resolute outcome to the Presidential election. Others believe, especially after the 2000 election of George W. Bush as President, and the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump as President, that the Electoral College flat-out ignores the will of its own people.
What is it with Americans and catch phrases? “A new normal”. I’m already tired of hearing this one!
@Just another day in the salt mine president Insley- you need an ID to eat, but not to vote
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/washington-restaurants-ordered-keep-log-customers-including-contact-information/
LOL 😂😂 me too. I guess I just picked it up, and it seems like the social distancing and wearing masks are going to be around for a while.
It’s how they brainwash the low IQ sheep. Remember Russia Russia Russia?
In this case I feel like it’s almost a defense mechanism. We’re all trying to adjust soooo a mantra? Lol. I’m sick of hearing it too but it describes what we are all trying to wrap our heads around succinctly and in my case I have kids and that’s a phrase they can also wrap their heads around to try to understand that we won’t be “back to normal”.
Joanne McMillan What’s going on w cold case Joe ????.. killer joe time for jail dude !!!
It’s sad to know that we can no longer rely on the CDC for guidance at a time like this.
Trump really has broken everything.
If they wouldn’t spread Chinese propaganda than maybe 🤷♂️
@Tom Dower <<
flyinhawaiian49 yeah cause where the virus originated has less prevalence which has 3 times more population than the US you know somebody is lying about it. They contained it much better but yknow
Fred A What’s going on w cold case Joe ????.. joe is a killer y’all look it up .. jail for joe!!!
Don’t ask so many questions and Trump wouldn’t tell you so many lies.
So true, so true.
That’s the thing he tells so many lies and the reporters fact check himknowing he’s going to tell another lie to cover up the ones he has already told. So basically he’s digging his hole deeper and deeper.
Trump thew away the CDC guidelines…
Thats right. Dr. Fauci upholds them and he is being demeaned for it.
Donald J. Trump has still mishandled and downplayed the coronavirus pandemic in America.
Marcos Juarez, the thing to know is he’s done that on purpose. He is not a friend of the United States in fact exactly the opposite.
@foosgoalie And Donald J. Trump is that exact opposite and we got far-right buffoons who are storming in state capitol house with their guns supporting Trump. They are buffoons because of Trump’s right-wing populism.
American people needs to focus on the main problem remove trump from office today.
YESSSSS ! ! !👍👋 NOT NEXT WEEK NOT TOMORROW NOT ASAP HOW ABOUT IMMEDIATELY.
@Kevin McNeil What a knob.
@foosgoalie Good thing that once DOTUS dragged kicking & screaming from WH, new admin can clean house & get competent folks in place. Not placing bet on former Labradoodle breeder lasting too l9ng.
Yeah, #biden2020
@foosgoalie It’s just safe to say that all political parties are corrupt
The old normal ways is coming when election day gets here by voting the moron out of the white house .
Stupid ….a new normal ?
Stop being paranoid ….
I prefer to take precautions I do the right thing and wash my hands and take care of myself as much as my family then taking it for granted because it’s not a joke… 😡
I’m doing the same and my family as well, but the thing is everybody is not taking the proper precautions they’re just not for whatever reasons or beliefs they have.
I do my best to find the right time of the day (early morning) if I do some grocery shopping,which is right downstairs when very few people are there. Wearing a mask of course(mandatory) ,then coming back and washing my hands and produce…I don’t have to go anywhere for the rest of the day with worrying about dealing with a busier store….Makes my day…Stay safe!
That’s fine, but you can’t require others to also do so, No matter what,
Keep the kids at home. End of story.
True, little two legged disease vectors.
I do believe my grandchildren will not be returning to school my daughter’s do not feel that it is safe enough and neither do I.
We don’t need 4 more years of Trump
We will not define a new normal. Whatever our division is, will. Greed is the God of this world and lives it’s currency.
Biden 2020 make America safe and free again
Until there’s a vaccine or an effective treatment, “normal” is hiding in his bunker.
Why are Americans talking about washing your hands like it’s a new thing? Like, do you really not wash your hands that much? That’s disgusting.
More like adapt to the current environment.
There is zero normality about the Trump administration
The “Boston Tea Party” was about setting a “New Normal.” You are the one to decide what your “New Normal” is going to be!