Dr. Fauci to Chris Cuomo: I don’t think people realized how you were sucking it up

TOPICS:

May 4, 2020

 

CNN's Chris Cuomo talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who called him and his family almost every day to check in on their health.
#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Dr. Fauci to Chris Cuomo: I don’t think people realized how you were sucking it up"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.