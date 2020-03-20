Dr. Fauci: There’s no magic drug out there right now

TOPICS:

March 20, 2020

 

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses an anti-malarial drug mentioned by President Trump at a press conference and whether or not it could be used to treat the coronavirus.
#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

60 Comments on "Dr. Fauci: There’s no magic drug out there right now"

  1. A Nonymous | March 19, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    We need Dr. Fauci to speak instead of Trump at the briefings to get the message correct.

  2. Gerarda Cronin | March 19, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    The focus should be/should have been on prevention, not on magic drugs. It’s called Public Health, people!

    • Question Everything | March 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      Shame there is no magic that can be done on his ugly mug.

    • Stephen N | March 20, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      @foreigner fan As an Aussie who been watching all the various news both from what China and USA is saying, what I think has happened is China’s Wuhan Corona lab, which has been running corona experiments since at least 2015, has resulted in something getting out of the lab (accident or deliberate we don’t yet know) the wet market has been infected and the CCP has panicked and locked it down, containment has then failed which resulted in negative press regarding CCP lack of transparency or slowness in containment.
      China’s communist party which HATES negative publicity on itself, has then attempted to spread misinformation about the virus origins as a way to deflect blame.

      So do I think its a deliberate bioweapon? no I do not, I think it was a screwup of global proportions, and China is trying to cover its arse.

    • foreigner fan | March 20, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

      @Stephen N Appreciate your reply but now strongly disagree. Russia and India numbers are why. Cheers

    • Stephen N | March 20, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      @foreigner fan It wouldnt surprise me if someone like Russia was trying to get US and China to go at each other…basically make your enemies weaker which helps make you passively stronger.

    • foreigner fan | March 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Stephen N Russia is nothing compared to China. Trump has cost China close to a trillion dollars. This is to warn the USA to back off.

  3. Billy Tessio | March 19, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    Dr. Fauci is the de facto president right now, as far as I’m concerned.

    • Pvt Read | March 20, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      @LOOK UP: 21 Quotes by Margaret Sanger says the side with a leader who has incestuous thoughts about his daughter

      “if she wasn’t my daughter I’d marry her, ian answer to a question about what he and Ivanka have in common….I’d say sex but that’d be wrong, look at my daughter isn’t she hot” oh and lets not forget him spying on young girls during pageants while getting dressed

    • Izziedora Dora | March 20, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      Deborah Freedman You’re right. He tries to be democratic to the orange 💩 turd then has to go onto national TV to tell the truth to the orange turd’s lies.

    • Izziedora Dora | March 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      M J But how do you explain that tRump knew about the trump virus for 2 weeks before he said anything. Don’t thank tRump for anything except hiring Fauci.

    • LOOK UP: 21 Quotes by Margaret Sanger | March 20, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      @Jennifer Erickson Why do child rapist democrats drool when they see convicted pedophiles “reading” stories for kids in libraries? Why do kid fucker democrats get collective orgasm when they can force 4 year old boys through gender transition?

  4. A N | March 19, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    “What the president was saying is…”

  5. lane bellamy | March 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Private Bone Spurs has ZERO credibility! No one with any sense believes ANYTHING that comes out of his mouth.

    • Atchur Plezhour | March 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      Gerardo Argueta Look it up please smallpox is one that comes to mind

    • Dave M | March 20, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      That’s the problem. Way too many people are uneducated and refuse to believe that their “chosen one” is a FRAUD!

    • Dicky Jones | March 20, 2020 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      Love President Trump and hate Creepy Joe Biden.

    • ROMA Portugal | March 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      lane bellamy you’re dumb

    • Nancy Langford | March 20, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      Donald Trump has gotten us all in this Corona virus pandemic mess because he has fired everyone who doesn’t go along with his line thinking. He wants loyalty from the people around himself. This man is totally unfit to be our commander in chief.
      Be sure to vote Donald Trump out of our White House this coming November 2020

  6. judie suh | March 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    WHERE are the tests?
    How can US be so caught off guard? WHO is stockpiling the meds and the supplies..??
    If we are not being tested and verified.
    Are you kidding me that we had none of these supplies on reserve in case of this kind of emergencies??
    What are we a 3rd world country??

  7. A E | March 19, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    The one thing that comes to mind from all these cities and states going lockdown, is that I can only imagine a baby boom from the likes we have never seen

    • Bob Bart | March 20, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      AS a Baby Boomer (born 1954) there never HAS been anything quite like this in MY lifetime. You expect some confusion at the top, but you ALSO expect the American President to give clear, well-thought-out and timely information … you DON’T expect the POTUS to flare up into anger because a Reporter asks him a fairly simple question, you don’t expect the POTUS to continue his endless mantra of ” Fake News ” or to whine because the Press isn’t asking him the questions HE wants them to ask. But, of course, – we’ve come not only to expect this kind of childish and hostile tantrum behavior from THIS President – but also to accept it. Fortunately we also have Doctor Fauci TRYING to give us a clear picture of what’s going on in real time. With luck, this will help to cut through some of Trump’s cartoon-thinking.

  8. Alejandro Rodriguez | March 19, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    I really like the way that Dr. Fauci explains things he makes them easy to understand without down-playing it.

  9. Gail Bolton | March 19, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    I appreciate this man’s honesty and calm competence more than I can say. Thank you, Dr. Fauci!

  10. President Goyim | March 19, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Well, I am a pretty big fan of pot…..

  11. Baby0Eva0 | March 19, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Dr. Fauci looks so tired here… Hope he stays strong!!!

    • Stephen N | March 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      im sure he will be fine, anyone would get run down in such a situation, and just imagine all the private things he would be having to tell Trump.

      Actually I think Fauci was probably one of the main reasons Trump started to take Corona serious now. Dr Fauci has been hamming it into Trumps head how serious it is.

  12. Joyce Peters | March 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    God bless you Dr Fauci. Thanks for your honesty. People all over have been raving over the “cure” for Covid19.

  13. Goldie locks | March 19, 2020 at 11:13 PM | Reply

    This poor guy been working and interviewing non stop God bless his heart.

    • Elby Ginny | March 20, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

      Goldie locks I worry for him. He’s got to be tired physically and mentally.

    • tcnascar1 | March 20, 2020 at 1:07 AM | Reply

      New found need to be on TV – and CNN seems to love these guyz! Steering the interviews to bash the government and Trump!! Typical.

  14. ThE DuCk | March 19, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

    “I have been impressing others with my scientific mind. Maybe I have a natural ability?”
    – President Donald J Trump 2020 COVID-19 visit to the CDC
    ◉_◉ WTF ?

  15. Scov Kya | March 19, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    CNN hero for 2021… Dr. Fauci…This doc deserves a medal.

  16. The Swollen Testicle | March 19, 2020 at 11:56 PM | Reply

    Siri “Search men kissing horses”

  17. Tiffany Fichtenbaum | March 20, 2020 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    I am glad my dad had his heart stents put in a couple of months ago before this virus hit ….

  18. Mike Zimmer | March 20, 2020 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    “Who knew a viral panedemic could be so complicated”?…Dr. Donald Jesus Trump

  19. antonio volpe | March 20, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    frederick trump dropped dead of the 1918 “spanish” flu
    fred trump got arrested at a klan rally. years later dropped dead of Alzheimer’s
    doctor donnie has a natural ability

  20. VG F | March 20, 2020 at 7:51 AM | Reply

    Anderson Cooper is a classic the way he sits there with his head and facial expressions.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.