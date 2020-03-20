Dr. Fauci: There’s no magic drug out there right now

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses an anti-malarial drug mentioned by President Trump at a press conference and whether or not it could be used to treat the coronavirus.
#CNN #News
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses an anti-malarial drug mentioned by President Trump at a press conference and whether or not it could be used to treat the coronavirus.
#CNN #News
We need Dr. Fauci to speak instead of Trump at the briefings to get the message correct.
there WOULD BE NO MESSAGE IF YOU HAD NOT SOLD YOUR SOUL TO CHINA!
Gerardo you’re an uneducated paranoid moron
You need to get out of mom’s basement and get a job.
ok china advocate people are dying you clueless loser!
But he is a Doctor not a politician…how will he be able to lie? lol
The focus should be/should have been on prevention, not on magic drugs. It’s called Public Health, people!
Shame there is no magic that can be done on his ugly mug.
@foreigner fan As an Aussie who been watching all the various news both from what China and USA is saying, what I think has happened is China’s Wuhan Corona lab, which has been running corona experiments since at least 2015, has resulted in something getting out of the lab (accident or deliberate we don’t yet know) the wet market has been infected and the CCP has panicked and locked it down, containment has then failed which resulted in negative press regarding CCP lack of transparency or slowness in containment.
China’s communist party which HATES negative publicity on itself, has then attempted to spread misinformation about the virus origins as a way to deflect blame.
So do I think its a deliberate bioweapon? no I do not, I think it was a screwup of global proportions, and China is trying to cover its arse.
@Stephen N Appreciate your reply but now strongly disagree. Russia and India numbers are why. Cheers
@foreigner fan It wouldnt surprise me if someone like Russia was trying to get US and China to go at each other…basically make your enemies weaker which helps make you passively stronger.
@Stephen N Russia is nothing compared to China. Trump has cost China close to a trillion dollars. This is to warn the USA to back off.
Dr. Fauci is the de facto president right now, as far as I’m concerned.
@LOOK UP: 21 Quotes by Margaret Sanger says the side with a leader who has incestuous thoughts about his daughter
“if she wasn’t my daughter I’d marry her, ian answer to a question about what he and Ivanka have in common….I’d say sex but that’d be wrong, look at my daughter isn’t she hot” oh and lets not forget him spying on young girls during pageants while getting dressed
Deborah Freedman You’re right. He tries to be democratic to the orange 💩 turd then has to go onto national TV to tell the truth to the orange turd’s lies.
M J But how do you explain that tRump knew about the trump virus for 2 weeks before he said anything. Don’t thank tRump for anything except hiring Fauci.
@Jennifer Erickson Why do child rapist democrats drool when they see convicted pedophiles “reading” stories for kids in libraries? Why do kid fucker democrats get collective orgasm when they can force 4 year old boys through gender transition?
“What the president was saying is…”
Private Bone Spurs has ZERO credibility! No one with any sense believes ANYTHING that comes out of his mouth.
Gerardo Argueta Look it up please smallpox is one that comes to mind
That’s the problem. Way too many people are uneducated and refuse to believe that their “chosen one” is a FRAUD!
Love President Trump and hate Creepy Joe Biden.
lane bellamy you’re dumb
Donald Trump has gotten us all in this Corona virus pandemic mess because he has fired everyone who doesn’t go along with his line thinking. He wants loyalty from the people around himself. This man is totally unfit to be our commander in chief.
Be sure to vote Donald Trump out of our White House this coming November 2020
WHERE are the tests?
How can US be so caught off guard? WHO is stockpiling the meds and the supplies..??
If we are not being tested and verified.
Are you kidding me that we had none of these supplies on reserve in case of this kind of emergencies??
What are we a 3rd world country??
The one thing that comes to mind from all these cities and states going lockdown, is that I can only imagine a baby boom from the likes we have never seen
AS a Baby Boomer (born 1954) there never HAS been anything quite like this in MY lifetime. You expect some confusion at the top, but you ALSO expect the American President to give clear, well-thought-out and timely information … you DON’T expect the POTUS to flare up into anger because a Reporter asks him a fairly simple question, you don’t expect the POTUS to continue his endless mantra of ” Fake News ” or to whine because the Press isn’t asking him the questions HE wants them to ask. But, of course, – we’ve come not only to expect this kind of childish and hostile tantrum behavior from THIS President – but also to accept it. Fortunately we also have Doctor Fauci TRYING to give us a clear picture of what’s going on in real time. With luck, this will help to cut through some of Trump’s cartoon-thinking.
I really like the way that Dr. Fauci explains things he makes them easy to understand without down-playing it.
Alejandro Rodriguez In this case, he did his best not to say Trump is a pathological liar…
He’s good for CNN low IQ dummies like you.
ACTUALLY ,NO, THE FIRST THING HE DID IS TO DEFEND THE CLOWN, AND END UP SAYING NOTHING!!
@Zach Addington To be fair dementia effects the brain, which I think doesnt apply to trump due to the lack of one lol
Alejandro Rodriguez: Not for The Orange Wanker he don’t.
I appreciate this man’s honesty and calm competence more than I can say. Thank you, Dr. Fauci!
KYeshttps://youtu.be/oT6aLBBRhGA
Well, I am a pretty big fan of pot…..
Well don’t smoke it, Hard on your lungs and so is Covid19.
Dr. Fauci looks so tired here… Hope he stays strong!!!
im sure he will be fine, anyone would get run down in such a situation, and just imagine all the private things he would be having to tell Trump.
Actually I think Fauci was probably one of the main reasons Trump started to take Corona serious now. Dr Fauci has been hamming it into Trumps head how serious it is.
God bless you Dr Fauci. Thanks for your honesty. People all over have been raving over the “cure” for Covid19.
This poor guy been working and interviewing non stop God bless his heart.
Goldie locks I worry for him. He’s got to be tired physically and mentally.
New found need to be on TV – and CNN seems to love these guyz! Steering the interviews to bash the government and Trump!! Typical.
“I have been impressing others with my scientific mind. Maybe I have a natural ability?”
– President Donald J Trump 2020 COVID-19 visit to the CDC
◉_◉ WTF ?
Trump is a idiot lol he’s not Jesus or a doctor
@Rebecca Carlson Oh come on man !
@Denise Martel Kids love stroking my hairy blond leg hair!
@Zach Addington Oh come on Man !
@Downright Dutch you generally wanna react BEFORE it gets that bad. It’s not hard to understand
CNN hero for 2021… Dr. Fauci…This doc deserves a medal.
Siri “Search men kissing horses”
So hawt dawg
Most people ride horses I let them ride me they can be quit brutal
StinkyMcstinkerbottom Gluten-free I game man I’m a opened minded person
And the winner of the most random comments in this section is you congratulations🏆
I am glad my dad had his heart stents put in a couple of months ago before this virus hit ….
“Who knew a viral panedemic could be so complicated”?…Dr. Donald Jesus Trump
Mike Zimmer exactly
frederick trump dropped dead of the 1918 “spanish” flu
fred trump got arrested at a klan rally. years later dropped dead of Alzheimer’s
doctor donnie has a natural ability
Anderson Cooper is a classic the way he sits there with his head and facial expressions.