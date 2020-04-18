Dr. Fauci explains the timeline and risks of creating a COVID-19 vaccine | MSNBC

Dr. Fauci describes the complicated timeline of creating a vaccine for a disease like COVID-19, including the different stages of development and the risks that have to be taken into consideration before releasing to the public.
You don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline. — Dr. Anthony Fauci
@Justin Shim they say that COVID19 mutates and China has a problem with it. But, who knows what is truth when it comes to China. Or Trump! Covid20 is what it was called…
It’s all about those little enzymes!!
@Crystal Diamond Reborns
I watched a video in which one man spoke about his experience in the hospital being treated for Covid-19 (this was just before America was hit by this huge wave of cases).
He spoke about complying with the doctors and receiving HIV treatment which, at that time was apparently being used experimentally to treat coronavirus patients.
This person from the video obviously did recover, but I haven’t been able to find that video or any others speaking on HIV medication and whether there’s potential for it to be used as a viable treatment for this.
@Crystal Diamond Reborns
Pretty sure that you missed the point. But, if you think Trump has only recently been part of the problem, degrading the hard work of others, bullying Honorable Elected Officials and Professionals, dismantling, conning, lying, stealing, and embezzling from Americans… you have a ton of catching up to do!! Traitor Trump is Damned!! So are his mindless followers, who he detests so much!
@Annie Warbux Yes I agree. Trump is ruining everything. We were in a better place before he got elected
@Crystal Diamond Reborns Trump, Moscow Mitch, Lily Graham, Moon-ez, Jerk Jordan and many others… gotta go! They all need to pay for their betrayals! May God serve his vengeance on them, that he so promised!!
Dr. Fauci is the only Trump administration representative who tells the truth. The only one. I pray he stays healthy and employed.
@alvaro quiroz smh, Yeah? Then what does that say about Trump, since Trump made Fauci America’s #1 medical advisor?
Emily Moss I don’t know but Freemason society has many members working secretly we know about fauci link only now when he did signs with his hands .
@alvaro quiroz I hope and pray you receive the extensive psychiatric treatment you so desperately need.
Emily Moss I’m sorry but you are too fool.
@alvaro quiroz Please get psychiatric help, as soon as possible. You are profoundly unwell.
Dr Fauci is the only who makes sense on the podium and he’s only given 10 mins.
in case you missed the briefing(3/26) because its being censored by the media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jrke-VVB-c
Adrian Toko Yup he is a qualified doctor unlike Trump.
It’s called good cop, bad cop 🙄
Jorge MG Epidemiologist ⚖ Trump…..🤔
@Jorge MG “might be the other way around” For sure there are topics which are very complex and require much more discussion, lecture, study. I was referring to news items though. No one tries to explain something complex in detail in a news cast and does it successfully.
Yes, some people do not explain things well and need to go on at some length. Almost always this means they do not understand it well themselves and they’re trying to hide their lack of knowledge. Or their straight up BSing.
He’s not telling us what we wanna hear. He’s telling us what we NEED to hear.
@Hogan Hughes What makes you think I am an American? Also none of these questions (nor their possible answers) have nothing to do with the FACT that the virus originated from China.
And it’s very xenophobically patronizing to blame Australia for this or call them submissive to the US…
@Hogan Hughes China is a repressive totalitarian dictatorship with zero free media…
@eksiarvamus
Firstly,the origin of the virus is still scientifically unknown.
Not WHO,even not Dr. Fauci of American CDC.
Secondly,I posted the time line to tell you all (not just US, you can put any arrogant west racist there) that facing the failure of your own precious democratic gov’ts in preventing and stopping the virus.
By blaming China for a fake charge doesn’t change anything.
What you have got is only to split one more xenophobically patronizing slogan word to discriminate the unknown political system of an unfamiliar country?
And it seems that you reap what you have sown by hearing that Australia is an cute little submissive of the US.
@Hogan Hughes Scientifically all signs point to China… Your markets are disgusting and China has been warned about them before. It’s likely not even the first disease to come out from there.
What timeline? What are you trying to convey with that?
It’s not xenophobic to criticize a lying and repressive totalitarian dictatorship ffs…
And why are you xenophobic against Australia? What have they done to you? China is the hostile one in their bilateral relations…
@eksiarvamus
I’m stupid to waste my time on a limp biased MSM addict ,but I have to for the last time .
You said it was scientifically proved that the virus originated from Wuhan ,then show me the SCIENTIFIC evidence !!! What you do is just to repeat that “many ppl have said,many ppl say,many ppl will say”
How the fk is that a SCIENTIFIC evidence?
Fine,I’ll do you a favor ,gonna list the solid scientific evidence ,but certainly not the one you have expected .Hope you have the bolls to open you tiny eyes to see some truth.
And if you still consider
is not that scientific,anyone who is rational shouldn’t bother you any more .
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9
And this is a direct quote from the interview with Dr.Garry,the author.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/conspiracy-theorists-study-concludes-covid-19-laboratory-construct/story?id=69827832
(And while many believe the virus originated at a fish market in Wuhan, China, Garry said that is also a misconception.
“Our analyses, and others too, point to an earlier origin than that,” Garry said. “There were definitely cases there, but that wasn’t the origin of the virus.”)
I love this guy. He’s realistic and very honest.
D Ricked i’m not so sure if mike pence was a good choice
Yes I agree we need leadership in our country like this man ❤️
D Ricked Trump did not give this guy his job, you sh#tforbrains. He’s been there since the 1980s.
But Cantusee wasting space with copy paste.
V S Dod you know he’s part Trumps administration?
Man every time there’s a PR I just wait for this guy to talk, idc about the others.
Jared Fran why did I say he is not?
dexter tolentino No you act like he’s not so I asked.
Jared Fran I act? 😂 which part of my sentence I acted that he is not? Lmao
There are other doctors on the team you know
Brian well I particularly only wait for this guy sooo…
Fauci does not have “hunches” about effective drugs like someone we know.
@Xavier Walsh He a genius…a hoax? He delirious and he believes himself.
T G
Let’s see your portfolio
Xavier Walsh
He didn’t say the virus is a hoax and you can’t show me where he did.
He did say it’s going to be the Lefts next big hoax and he was correct about that.
But you didn’t watch the speech so you don’t really know either way. You’re just going off sound bites
Xavier Walsh interesting
John Smith Yeah he never said the virus was a hoax. I’m not a Trump supporter but the media really took his words out of context. The real enemy is the media.
He is a smart man, transparent and educated. At least there’s one person in this administration with a brain!
and a heart.
i dont know if trump is the tinman or the scarecrow.
He’s been in his position since the 80s, he’s not part of any specific Administration. So back to zero.
Which means his time is limited.
Trump will find a way to fire him if Fauci embarrasses him with the truth again.
A man who knows all about Vaccines and testing doesn’t need to claim they “know all about it” or claim that they are a “Stable Genius”. It’s nice to hear someone so reasonable and sincere for once on that stand.
Why you let Trump rule your emotions? He does it on purpose, and you take the bait every time.
Oh like Bill Gates
Yeah, smarter than you.
thisistheworldtoday , please seek mental health help, you need it!
https://www.who.int/csr/sars/survival_2003_05_04/en/
WHO said previous SARS virus dies at 56C but Dr Fauxchi never suggested people apply proven home remedy of sauna (80C) to fight the virus.
Can Sitting in a Sauna Relieve Cold Symptoms? https://www.nytimes.com/2009/02/03/health/03real.html
He is just Big Pharma schill who is doing fear mongering
Dr. Fauci, the most intelligent, REALEST person in Washington…
What Are the Seven Techniques of Propaganda?
It’s easy to choose a side when lots of information on a subject you care about is tossed at you. Sometimes it’s true, it may even be false, but regardless, propaganda to push an issue both positively and negatively is everywhere. During World War I, the use of propaganda emerged along with the rise of modern media outlets. Propaganda — spreading ideas, information or rumors for a political purpose — was refined into an art.
In 1937, Edward Filene helped establish the Institute of Propaganda Analysis. The goal of this institution was to help educate the American public and to understand the techniques by which propaganda is spread. Filene and his fellow researchers identified seven techniques used by propagandists.
Name Calling
Using negative or discriminatory words, propagandists arouse suspicion and prejudice. The goal is to create an overall dislike of a group of people, so verbally attacking their beliefs, institutions, leaders or religion is fair game. Name calling is often used in ridiculing cartoons or writing.
Glittering Generalities
Using slogans or simple catchphrases, propagandists make generalized statements attractive to their audience. Usually these statements involve ideas of love, honor, glory, peace, family values, freedom, patriotism — anything general enough to inspire pride. These statements usually say very little, so they cannot be proved or disproved.
Transfer
A transfer associates a revered symbol with an idea the propagandist wants to promote. If an idea can be linked with, say, a flag, it has a greater chance of winning popular approval. The stir of emotions makes it difficult for people to clear their minds and think critically.
Testimonial
A testimonial makes an association between a respected or authoritative person and the cause. The hope is that the respected person will lead others to follow his ideas. It is similar to a celebrity endorsement of a product.
Plain Folks
The goal of this technique is to convince the audience that the spokesman is like them and shares their woes and concerns. Using plain language and mannerisms, he is able to build trust by his followers.
Bandwagon
This technique capitalizes on the human drive to be part of a crowd, a member of the winning team. By creating the illusion that widespread support exists, the propagandist hopes those who are on the fence will join the cause. If they refuse, this technique seeks to make them feel isolated.
Card Stacking
By using only those facts that support their ideas, propagandists can make it seem that their way is the only correct way. The aim of card stacking is for the audience to assume these facts are conclusive. By “stacking cards against the truth,” propagandists can control the beliefs of their audience.
@But Cantusee What does any of what you just said have to do with Dr. Fauci? If you’re trying to say that Dr. Fauci is just spinning to look smart, then you just haven’t been paying attention. Trump on the other hand is not only a master of propaganda, but also an ignorant con man or better known as a snake oil salesman.
@Printagic Online it’s to late for you. I’m sorry. God bless you.
@But Cantusee and what is your contention you are making with this information.
Pointsur’s World 👍🇺🇸
The Dr. doesn’t look like a 79 year old
That demon eats human fetuses thats why he looks that healthy
@Young kat that was just unnecessary
Ikr he actually looks amazing for his age!
Usama Nain I have a big crush on him.
LJ Man his really age is 68
This guy is doing so many briefings/media interviews that he is loosing his voice. He needs a day of rest.
@But Cantusee BC, actually quite the opposite. Undergrad in Comp Sci / Masters in Comp Engineering where a significant number of courses where from the Mathematics Dept. Why did you think that?
Yea, needs to go to a NY hospital with No Mask.
@But Cantusee You seem like a bit of a snot
@G that’s how most people who are not very intelligent see things like the truth . 🤷♂️
Cass Smith I am envy on Americans
have this professional, high educated man manage the Pandemic issue at right now.
In the history tell this man and Trump administration accomplishment with this pandemic
Literally the only one in this administration with any credibility and earned public trust.
I love this guy. He is very intelligent and knows what he is talking about. Thank you!!!!!
Scientist vs Politician.
http://allaksogolies.gr/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/gelio-2.jpg
This is the ONLY person that should be on t.v. talking about this…
@B K that’s one of the systoms now..THIS IS A NOW NOVEL VIRUS.NO ONE IS A EXPERT ON IT..DOCTORS HAVE SAID THE R STILL LEARNING ABOUT IT..
@MikeW19 U r like me.I dont even vote.. So I believe I see thing more clearly
only on YOUTUBE I don’t think my one vote matters but some people say it does. It’s better for people who don’t care about politics to not even vote in case they vote for the wrong person. In times like this I’ll rather listen to a doctor than anyone else. But of course sometimes doctors can be wrong so listen to more than one doctor then. It’s like writing a research paper don’t use one source because it might be biased use many sources to rule out any bias 😁.
@MikeW19 I totally undertand.stand..U think like me.
I bet you don’t know nothing about him before he appeared on tv
I really hope he stays healthy and safe. For his and his family’s sake and ours.
We love you, Sir!!!
And Thank You for being open with us.
Finally someone talks about the risk/rewards of vaccines, instead of just saying it’s safe or bad…
I don t think any med professional says theyvare 100 percent safe
Yet he would say to get vaccinated. Im not sure what your point is.
He was talking about the safety of vaccines which are actively being developed. Do not confuse that with already approved vaccines, which tend to have outstanding safety profiles.
You misunderstood what he said. He did not say vaccines are not safe. He said that during vaccine development and testing, some potential vaccines are found to be ineffective or even counter productive, so those do not get approved for widespread use. That is the entire purpose of the 12-18 months of testing that they go through, to determine their safety. The vaccines people get at their doctors offices or clinics, for example the flu vaccine, do not have this downside. Once the vaccine or multiple vaccines are tested and produced he will of course recommend their use.
Can we just have this guy at the briefing not the Orange failure and his lap dogs
Dr. Fauci will be Time’s Person of the Year, I’m calling it now.
Nice
At first I really liked him, too, until I realized he’s lied a few times. The vaccine they’re drawing up is for ONE strain and he said there’s only one strain *Google that fact for yourself. It mutates every 14 days and there are now cardiac strains and others. He initially went with the open the US on Easter idea and changes his rhetoric like the wind. When he speaks he sometimes looks at Trump as if to see he’s not overstepped a boundary. I trust none of them. I saw this on YouTube when it was only in China and thought, “Oh no. This looks like a pandemic in the making” and here we are. Trust what you know as a person.
1. It’s contagious.
2. Anyone can die from it regardless of age, health, etc. though some are recovered.
3. Social distancing is vital to the *chance* this will go away.
4. Low numbers/flattening do not mean NO numbers. So long as just one person has this there can be a resurgence all over again.
5. Once US citizens/others can leave to visit other countries or people from other countries start coming to the US again, we have no idea about the possibility of resurgence. The “vaccination” is only being cultivated for one strain. God help us all. This is Revelation 6:8 people. Wake up!
I’d rather die of Covad-19/20 than lose my freedom.
