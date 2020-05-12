Dr. Fauci and other health leaders testify to Senate committee | USA TODAY

Health agency chiefs testify to the Senate HELP Committee hearing on "getting back to work and school."
RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci: What to know about America's leading medical expert
Testimony will be from NIH Director Anthony Fauci, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#fauci #faucitestimony #usatoday
In New York if you died at home of a heart attack that counts as a covid death . Inflating the number of deaths to scare the public into compliance and crashing our economy with stay at home orders is the next wave of attacks on our President and the American people .God bless America and our President.Keep America Great 👍re-elect President Trump and drain the swamp
Jim Lawson Trump is so full of it. About 80 years
years ago we had someone like him here in Europe. You guys have not learn much yet.
The deep state will stop at nothing…. TRUMP 2020❤️
Dawn Cross don’t you know Santa really exists…😂. Deep state?? Really?
Hear hear Sen. Murray!
I am so tired of the meaningless phrase “drain the swamp”. We’ve drained or pushed away many fine public servants who have served presidents of both political parties, putting our safety at risk and decreasing our ability to respond to actual emergencies. Keep ignoring this sad reality, the rest of us are showing up to vote Trump out.
First of all : Germanys equal to the CDC ( kind of ) the Deutschen Zentrums für Infektionsforschung (DZIF) an der Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin developed a Test for Corvid 19 at January 16 th it was Ready and immedeatly implemented by the WHO https://www.dzif.de/de/erster-test-fuer-das-neuartige-coronavirus-china-ist-entwickelt
it was international , but no US Lab was involved , Why ?
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
Affiliations:
1 Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin Institute of Virology, Berlin, Germany and German Centre for Infection Research (DZIF), Berlin, Germany
2 Tib-Molbiol, Berlin, Germany
3 Department of Viroscience, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, the Netherlands
4 National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), Bilthoven, the Netherlands
5 University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
6 Universite d Aix-Marseille, Marseille, France
7 Public Health England, London, United Kingdom
8 Department of Medical Microbiology, Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Institute, University of Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium
Its a Lie that the US Administration cant react faster , the PCR Test was ready at January 16th , it was the first one , i believe , i cant say how high the Quality was , but why did the CDC not the same as her German equal ?
Why was the German Health System better prepared ? We have 7600 Death and 82 Million Citzen , the US has over 80.000 and only four Times more Citizen = 332 Million and the US has way more Space for social Distancing ….
There are still many Questions left ..
Hello now You can donate orphanages Freely by just reading Articles for 30 Seconds 👍🤝
If possible Please click on any Google Advertisements which are showing on our Website http://www.kirankkannadanew.com.
Google Will pay us for every single click on ads.
I trust what Fauci says. The need for more testing is easier said than done. I can’t get tested and you need a doctors slip to get a test. You have to meet many criteria to get a test even then. so how do you get a accurate number of those infected and carriers that may not know they are a carrier???
@Kiran Kamble Knowledge World Is this some kind of joke? And why would we want to do that? So google will pay YOU? … lmao
@Albert Albert Google will pay us …we will contribute that money to orphanages so that many lives survive happily…by just your single click many lives can survive happily 👌😀 lets do it univers has given you a opportunity to do a gods work 😀
@Kiran Kamble Knowledge World So how do we know that you will contribute that money to orphanages and won’t just simply put it in your pocket? Where are the videos or some kind of proof of you helping orphanages? Trust me, i saw TONS of similar scammers websites ( not saying that you’re one of them) in my lifetime as a computer programmer. And i’m very familiar how they operate. So no, thank you. For right now I’ll pass.
@Albert Albert dear brother you have time to comment and you don’t have time to open my Articles and click any ads feels strange…I have earned more than 45k subscribers on YouTube people do watch my videos because I donate my whole YouTube earning and website earning…I made all videos in regional languages 👌
– Get $100 to Spend at iHop https://cutshare.net/6QuE2
https://www.thehourlynews.com/
https://www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them
hey Fauci….we are not buying your B.S
Where is Katie Porter when you need her? We need her breakdown info to make it understandable and to the point!
I remver when usatoday had a vibrant comment community, I was a very active user. Then they realize that allowing people to comment destroyed to the integrity of what they tried to pass off as news. CNN did the same thing.
That is because both of them are propaganda outlets for corporate America, enemies of the people that need to be purged from the country once and for all. The eilitists, the pigs, the money grubbing scumbags that are to this day, hell-bent on their hostile takeover of the United States.
You are not FOX lite, you are the same group of swine. Far right pigs.
Usatoday can not be read without the appropriate propaganda filter, otherwise it is an advertisement for the corporate takeover of the United States.
Usatoday can not be read without the appropriate propaganda filter, otherwise it is an advertisement for the corporate takeover of the United States.
What about the life of Americans???