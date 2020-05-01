During Monday's coronavirus briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered the question of 'when' things will be returning to normal for Americans. The panel discusses. Aired on 4/7/2020.
Dr. Fauci Addresses Question Of 'When' We'll Return To Normal | Morning Joe | MSNBC
“Sorry. This isn’t our “Pearl Harbor” moment. That was a surprise, dastardly attack by an enemy nation. This is our “Chernobyl” moment: a preventable catastrophe that was denied, downplayed and mismanaged until tens of thousands were dead.” –George Takei
You’ve got the conspiracy bug. Hope you don’t get the Corona 19 too.
We’re not the only ones who downplayed it. Literally every other country, INCLUDING China and even the WHO also downplayed it.
In 2008, a report by the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation revised this tally up to 54, including those who died as a direct result of trauma or radiation sickness sustained during 1986 and 1987. This includes, for example, the crew of a helicopter that crashed while trying to drop decontaminating mixture onto the open reactor from above.
“tens of thousands” LOL
Surreal Supercell . WHEN was it downplayed is the point; Dumpy has done it multiple times in January, February and March…. March 31st was first he acknowledged it wasn’t “just the flu”…..
Pamela I m Simple(ton) logic… if you don’t agree with someone it is a conspiracy….and don’t forget the cynical good health wish 🤪
It will be a shame when Trump fires this guy.
@james Givens Waste of time!
@NDFOOTBALL How about that! ☺
Can’t wait!
@HAL Isee fauci is paid by bill gates to push a vaccine. Are you all gonna line up to get your vaccine and digital id tattoo?
@aggeel45 pao Oh Yeah? So what ? Then, Vaccine or Virus: it is YOUR choice, pal!
Body bags don’t lie…
But don’t liars use body bags?
Give this man, Dr. Fauci, Presidential Medal of Freedom for leading us through this mess and fighting coronavirus and stupidity of Trump.
trueconsumer6 Why should Fauci be given a medal for freedom, as the civil rights and civil liberties of the American people have been abrogated, at his discretion?
He is nothing but fraud and spreading fears to get entire population vaccinated , it shows that he has stacks in financial gains
AL Vaccines would help us gain herd immunity. Do you KNOW what a vaccine is?
Iree to that sayeth PastaFari the First from nine mile
RG Are vaccines just a big money making scam in general, and an injurious/deadly poison in particular?
Back to normal is a trip back in time to pre 2016 Trump Presidency. Pity no one is working on a Trump Presidency vaccination.
@Jason Emmons wooow… Now if that is not Nazi propaganda I don’t know what is. Liberals are just complete ignorant people. Trump 2020 landslide victory ✌️
I wish we had a delorean to stop young Trump from ever being rich and famous or even born.
@Amy He’s never been rich. The hundreds of millions daddy gave him were gone before Donny Boy got it. The rest is debt… and more debt… mostly to Deutsche’ Bank and their Russian owners. That’s why he does not want anyone seeing his taxes.
@Kevin K. Um ok
@Amy it’s called birth control . Trump’s truly one of those people that it would have been better if he had never been born ie Hitler Stalin etc.
This is going to drag on for months. Due to incompetence.
@Corey Daniels Populist vote, 100
@NDFOOTBALL Numb drumpt football IQ= 0
@NDFOOTBALL NUMB DRUMPT IQ=0
NDFOOTBALL – Correct. Biden has no chance, but your dear leader is going to get hundreds of thousands needlessly killed due to his inaction. HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS! Possibly even members of your family. If he spent even half the time working on preparedness as he has trying to brush this off as a joke….lots of people would still be alive.
Like June?
The states who are not taking steps to prevent covi 19 are jeopardizing a national “back to normal”.
Lazaruz de Bonilla, wearing musks is optional. How can this be, when we know that the virus spreads when people coughs or sneezes.
@Freedom & Liberty Bot stupid gallops in your family
I blame your mommy/sister
@Pat Moore and not one of them should be allowed medical care
@Morlock in Training we’re on stay @ home orders and you can only go out for essentials or walking etc , other than that you make sure it’s essential b/c the cops will follow you , 1 got followed to work , it’s not going to change back to normal maybe by next fall or winter, people are going to be leary going out after this
“If you can’t take care of your sick in the country, forget it, it’s all over. I mean, it’s no good. So I’m very liberal when it comes to health care. I believe in universal health care. I believe in whatever it takes to make people well and better.”
― The Donald @ Larry King Live, 1999
“A friend of mine was in Scotland recently. He got very, very sick. They took him by ambulance and he was there for four days. He was really in trouble, and they released him and he said, ‘Where do I pay?’ And they said, ‘There’s no charge.’ Not only that, he said it was like great doctors, great care. I mean we could have a great system in this country.”
― The Donald @ The David Letterman Show, 2015
“We’re going to have insurance for everybody. We’re going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive and far better.”
― The Donald @ interview with The Washington Post, 2017
“I don’t want to pivot… If you start pivoting, you’re not being honest with people.”
― The Donald @ interview with Wisconsin television station WKBT, August 2016
Dr. Fauci should do ALL briefings. This is over Trump’s level of competency. #resign.
4 more years !
siaosi nyel You are really only dumb in this situation if you are supporting Trump and are NOT on Wall Street or a billionaire. They are the only ones who he cares about and that will profit from him being president. If you don’t like it that’s your problem. I have no problem with it, it is a fact. Look at the free trillions of USD going to Wall Street right now.
Alex H just means 4 more years of no taxes and more money for the rich. Hope your rich. Good luck. I left America and live on an Island off Spain. Love it here. No worries. Your problem now not mine. I’ll play golf and you can play politics.
Alex H, yes four more years of lies and incompetency……..I hope COVID-19 doesn’t hit your trailer park anytime soon . #moron
Mark J Well said Mark. Even your comment shows that although we do not agree with the uneducated and misinformed we still have compassion and do not wish harm upon them. That is the biggest difference between us and them we are good people who just want everything to be happy. Stay safe and healthy and stay the way you are. You give me hope that America is not completely lost to the corrupt and criminal.
Seems Trump and the Coronavirus have worked very well together to destroy America!..🤔
They are one in the same.
@Jay Fairfield Dr Fauci was only one of many experts predicting a Pandemic. It has always been a question of not if but when. Dr. Holstein wrote a book in 2018 about an upcoming Pandemic. A documentary on Netflix called Pandemic predicts an outbreak. So, all these experts are in cohoots just to get Trump. I can think of many many ways to get Trump easier then creating a Pandemic killing millions of people worldwide. I believe in some conspiracy theories not this one. Trump is a nobody just a somebody to his cult following. His own staff and people around him hate him but they are smart to do his bidding to keep the gravy train going. My conspiracy theory…US, Russia and China concocted this ready made virus as it is imperative for all three countries to support One another and to do so they all three can be President of their countries for life. Trump has proven he is not beyond conspiring with other countries to get what he wants. He had had nothing but praise for the Chinese and Russia and only lately began to demonize the Chinese as he has to blame someone. He doesn’t take any responsibility for his failure to protect Americans. The virus may go dormant during the summer and miraculously reappear in the Fall for Trump to announce no election due to the virus threat. He will declare himself as POTUS he has bent the will of the people in submission as the people will be fighting over the sparse resources that remain available after nothing will go back to normal especially since Trump and both parties have been creative at feeding hatred for one another through MSM…both parties pretend they hate each other farthest from the truth. it is all a big reality show for our entertainment and they are the winners. Sad, that people can’t see the forest for the trees and play the game they are destined to lose.
@citizen x And where, pray tell, did you get that precious piece if intelligence information?
@Jay Fairfield wtf are you TALKING about????
@Kay Hawkins So Trump has conspired with the leader of CHINA to make this happen? Ohhh-kayyyyyyyyyyyyyy
“A cynic might think that they don’t want people to get tested.”
I am that cynic.
@Mary Monroy Exactly. Which is why I struggle watching what had become Trump Time. Often I have to take it in pieces at a time.
A cynic might think that they don’t want people to LIVE to tell the Truth! OR to VOTE! Is there anyone ON THIS PAGE that would VOTE FOR TRUMP again?? HMMmmmm? thought so
There is also reports from coroners from around the country that they cant get tests to determine the cause of death of many bodies. So the only dead counted are people who died in hospital with a confirmed case of covid 19. So the death amount is most likely way higher.
The numbers are being fudged. If true? Also cost more lives and sickness to happen. I am that cynic too. I think if real truth had been spoken long ago much could’ve been avoided. Alas we have a government that runs like a communist nation now.
Jesse Raza They want Americans to die; it’s obvious.
Dark thought. .. lots of folks live alone… how many dead have not been found yet? If you have friends or family in that situation call them… check in on them.
@Oscar Mudau
Because vaccines are proven to be effective when combating a disease.
hhiippiittyy Because it’s the only way to protect riskgroups.
@Oscar Mudau Probably because it’s a potentially life saving thing in the midst of a serious pandemic?
Only the elderly are dying it’s videos where they’re working on dummy dolls saying that the person die and you can clearly see the guy is like a CPR doll who’s really keeping count of these deaths
I live alone… oh noes. I am going to call myself right n… oh wait. nvm o.O
A month ago trump said we will have a test for everyone the country, that would be real nice right now.
dale…because he always tell the truth…except for the 19,000 lies he’s told since the repukes stole the election!
and the tooth fairy put a million dollars under pillow
@Freedom & Liberty Bot OOH, wow, wrong information, you are not educated past 3rd grade?
Actually, weeks ago he said they were already “available to anyone that wants one. It’s a beautiful test.” God help us.
@melanciafan I wouldn’t believe a word he says.
This Dr should be in charge
@A Cool Million Why does Dr.Fucci know of Rommel’s biological program ?
@WHAT WABBIT HO Surely your jesting. LoL
@Nomad Nomad Ohhh-kayyyyyyyyy
@WHAT WABBIT HO Yes, the old doctor ( with a well deserved really good comfortable standard of living no doubt) …a doc who has dedicated his life to the study of the medical sciences now isn’t happy with that so he has decided to destroy America. What planet are you on?
@melanciafan You Chose to take the Blue pill! ……….Roll over Your Snoring!
Where can I buy some masks? I still need to go out for work every day and I need to get groceries twice a day for my family. I don’t want to get infected.
They sell them on Ebay. I recommend getting a reusable mask where you can just change the filter.
Ines Mostert if you go out twice a day you need to keep distance with your family
When yrs pass by, if ppl stumble through my cupboards they’ll be like 😅 bish, y t f do u have sardines for 🤢? Me: bc bish, I thought I was gonna die. How the f do u still have t.paper?
@simone-qt took forever to get it.
You can make your own mask. I just made for my niece, nephew and my sister masks.
The only thing more dangerous than COVID-19 is TRUMP-2020.
yep, impeached trump and his toadies want your granny and everyone else who is going to die, to hurry up and do it. So that it will all be forgotten by November. pee-flake might even claim victory. Will you buy it?
you are dumb your significant other probably can’t stand you
@RG Like Trump did to Barron or all the girls he’s molested? Sounds like you’re a winner pal, lol.
Lol what? Trumps great man what are you guys talking about he did so much for your country mainly bringing back jobs from China, you realize theyre communists trying to take over the world? The leader of China banned winnih the pooh cause people would say he looks and sounds like him, you want that guy running the world? Hes been doing his best to put Americans first, thats what your leader is suppose to do
Quisling fools. The Dems have a 76 yr old buffoon who can’t even complete a sentence, forgets where he is and confuses his wife and sister and you say Trump is the threat ? You all are completely moronic.
Just like when he called out Reagan as a complete failure on his response to the H.I.V.epidemic, Dr Fauci isn’t afraid of calling truth to power. Let the cards fall where they may.
@Robert Soneberg ThanQ Cheers!
Dr.Trump will still be your President 4 another 4 more years!
@WHAT WABBIT HO YES, THE CHILDREN OF THE WORLD NEED HIM AND OUR GREAT MILITARY TO WIN THIS WAR ON CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN
@WHAT WABBIT HO AND WILL EXPOSE THE DIRT IN CONGRESS ON BOTH SIDES
@Robert Soneberg Absolutely!
Thanks for this show, Joe and Mika. We cannot believe what any of the Trump Administration spews daily. Disgraceful. 95% of the country do not believe POTUS.
I wish that were true. His approval ratings are the highest they have been. People are nuts.
@moomoofish 1 some of those ratings are bogus. I get adds in Facebook and YouTube daily asking me if I approve or disapprove of Trump and no matter what I answer it is registered as an approval. I get a welcome to the team response.
@moomoofish 1 Well, it’s a “rally round the flag” bump during a time of crisis. But it’s a very small one. Even W’s ratings skyrocketed after 9/11. Overall, I think this is going to hurt Chump pretty badly in November, because his lies and incompetence are so glaringly obvious.
Unfortunately a lot more than 5% of the country are still by his side hanging on every word here says
@Allan Burns I so hope you are right. I am so disgusted that he is polling as well as he is. His handling of it is criminal.
Trump said coronavirus 😷 was a HOAX 🤦🏽♀️ Never forget ✊🏿
for impeachedtrump it was. He knew that nobody named trump would ever die from it. (You however, are on your own.
It Is a Hoax You will see soon Sleepy head!
@Jay Fairfield BINGO!
@oldrrocr For Ever acquittedtrump and his homies Will never get the flu because its a hoax!
Forget? Forget what? Lol. Too late. The cult has forgotten already. Don’t you see? In their eyes their Messiah can do NO WRONG. (For those if you old enough to remember or care- through half-closed eyes a flash of “Jim Jones’ congregation in 1978 Jamestown, Guyana” comes to mind when it comes to Don the Con’s core supporters.)
A *Worldwide* pandemic, and people are still arguing over politics?🤷🏽♂️
I’m getting sick of listening to the news. A broken record.
sudhir….yep…my normal happy go lucky attitude has turned into seething HATE for donald trump and his needy, greedy, psycho family! i can’t watch the news anymore. i watch free speech tv and then come here to rant!
I have decided to dedicate my time to 100% my family, my 2 cats and 1 dog, and I’m loving it.
Yesterday I mowed the lawn and planted flower plants.
@Lucca i hope you wear a mask!
@Richard Henry Sr yes Sir, I soytainly do.
That’s because they are broken lies.