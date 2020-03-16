Dow sees worst point loss since 1987

March 16, 2020

 

The Dow recorded its worst one-day point drop in history and its worst performance on a percentage basis since October of 1987, also known as "Black Monday." #CNN #News

97 Comments on "Dow sees worst point loss since 1987"

  1. Trend Gram | March 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    Is it real?????
    I just learned the great depression from the historybook in my school days. Is my turn to experience that??????🤔🤔🤔🤔😥

  2. Jay Boddy | March 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    Is trump going to put his signature on this ?

  3. Eddie Torres | March 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    I don’t see him shining that stock report

  4. you're arrested for first-degree clownery luv | March 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    *ARE YOU TIRED OF WINNING YET??????*

  5. Don Anderson | March 16, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    And in 1987 we had another show man as president.

  6. Marty's View: From A Common Man Perspective | March 16, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    We are now winning going backwards. 3000 points smh

  7. H conteh | March 16, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Just couple days ago, Donnie was bragging

  8. Danny's Art | March 16, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Normally, trump files for Bankruptcy right about now.

  9. Joan Nassif | March 16, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Golly gee DONNY did it again !!
    Another record. .A HUGE
    ONE. .AND TO THINK IT
    WILL LIVE FOREVER IN
    HISTORY BOOKS. !!!

  10. SSJvegito501 | March 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    but the stable genius said that this was going go magically go away. That statement that will last over summer must be a lie.

    • Safari | March 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      He apparently said things get better as the weather gets warmer. Goofball.

    • M J | March 16, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      Once this crisis is dealt with it will market issues will go away, you know it and so does every one else which is why people like you finally have a tragedy to gloat about.

    • SSJvegito501 | March 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @M J are you 15? Get real. No one is enjoying this.

    • M J | March 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @SSJvegito501 What is it with people like you that always want to insult. When we are dealing with an invisible enemy that doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat Republican or independent atheist or Christian a global pandemic you have to find the positive don’t bash the president he’s doing what he has to do with the help of the experts to deal with the situation so come together like we did with George Bush after 9/11! it’s too many negative gloating comments. people need to offer prayers people need to offer positive energy come together! Put politics aside until after this crisis.

  11. kulhuk 7 | March 16, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    The orange Sphincter’s goose is cooked.
    Jan 2021: From the WH to the Big House for him now.

    • Safari | March 16, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      Trump is a goofball. This is what he gets for treating covid-19 as a “dem hoax.”

    • Jared | March 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    • Sarah Fong | March 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Hes got his hands on the levers. We wont have anything close to a valid election.

    • B0omer96 | March 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @stable genius You’re all a bunch of conspiracy whackos so far in your liberal bubble you have no idea what other Americans believe, support, or endorse. Fantasies of Trumps downfall is all you have had for almost 4 years and guess what? That’s all you are going to have for 4 more. Enjoy your impotent rage.

  12. Alistair Razi | March 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Taking credit for the stock market will have dire consequences for his re-election prospects.

    • Luan Pham | March 16, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      @get lost wow look what happened when you do cousin marrying 😀

    • White Cosby | March 16, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      Ever wonder why Karl Marx was such a jovial fellow? Cause he knew about 1929, 1987, 2008, 2020, and _______ (if we don’t learn).

    • hew195050 | March 16, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      And the recession. All his SH** is going to blow right back in his face really soon!

    • M J | March 16, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      So not true because people with a unbiased brain understand wall street is shut down because the economy is pretty much shut down, once economy opens up market will open up

  13. Thomas Moeller | March 16, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Trump* really is the best. He has now overseen the biggest drop in the market in history!

    • Kathy Franklund | March 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      liberal slayer ,What the hell does Greta have to do with any of this? This is so ridiculous of a statement. You must be a troll

    • Kathy Franklund | March 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Cecile & Mighty , Bernie Sanders 2020!

    • Kathy Franklund | March 16, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      AlejandroRasmussen7 , hello this is Earth calling! You left the village idiot would you like him back now!

    • Kathy Franklund | March 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      David Gray , maybe you should because we have to use pictures in short sentences in large type of speech for Trump*,So I guess it’s good for his followers to

    • Kathy Franklund | March 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Sperup AD , if you ask me China Russia and North Korea were waiting for this time to attack America. Especially during the elections. Next it will be a war. Away there’s already one starting between Iraq and Iran. Who is America going to support?

  14. DelecateDesert Flair | March 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    Trump: ” I don’t take any blame for the stock market, I don’t even know the stock market. I have nothing to do with it. I never even saw the stock market. Maybe Tony knows the stock market. Hey Tony!”

  15. Cool Joule | March 16, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    trump takes action, markets crash again… HARD!

  16. bobmatzke | March 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    You should be proud Mr. President. You set another record on Wall St.

    • Dennis Manson | March 16, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @The Blade yeah he’s an expert at bankruptcy

    • lion man | March 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @RFI-Crypto Lab Obama would have done a better job calming the markets

    • P Le | March 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Dennis Manson trumptards keep winning all the way to the food banks. Dotard trump won’t be there to greet the idiots.

    • kelperdude | March 16, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Only a Democrat loves a falling Market. They are not smart enough to know that they are affected too, unless they get free stuff.

    • Jon Stone | March 16, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      The Dow Jones was at 7949 when Obama took office in 2009. It was at 19,827 when he left office in 2017. That’s a 250% increase. Now it’s at 20,188 under Trump. Isn’t that less than a 2% increase (in three years)? Is this what winning looks like?

  17. andyhello23 | March 16, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Like the saying goes

    Wall street, privatises its winnings, and socialises its loses.

    I wonder how many market players, are jumping at the bit for more gov funds to flood the markets?

  18. O SNOOPY SNOOP | March 16, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    I GUESS TRUMP WON’T BE ABLE TO FALSELY BRAG ABOUT HOW GREAT THE STOCK MARKET IS DOING BECAUSE OF HIM NOW= MAGA MAGA MAGA!!✌😂😂😂

    • Philip Clarke | March 16, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      Hey Snoop..let’s wait and see what bs the dotard will say now..smfh

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP | March 16, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @Philip Clarke I KNOW HUH, PEOPLE ON THE NEWS ARE ACTING LIKE HE DID SOMETHIN’ GREAT TODAY JUST BECAUSE HE DIDN’T SAY A LOT OF LIES!! WHOOPTY DOO!!✌😂😂😂

    • M J | March 16, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      He already MAGA, now it’s time to cash in to save the economy so he can KAGA, By the way did you see the two old men debate lastnight? 2020 Landslide

  19. Roger Martin | March 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    The Southern District of New York will be WAITING patiently for Trumpkovs last day of his presidency !!

  20. ITMN2 Marketing Digital | March 16, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Trump’s lawyers: “Mr.Trump, you got bankrupted again sir!”
    Trump: “No. This time it was the whole country. We’ll be just fine.”

    • Hai Coai | March 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    • Sperup AD | March 16, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Mr. Rump has a PhD in Fraudulent Bankruptcies and Money Laundering from tRump U.
      Rump is doing what he does best, bankrupting a viable economy.
      Coronavirus is just the icing on the US bankruptcy cake.

