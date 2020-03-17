With wins in Michigan – a state that was seen as key to Bernie Sanders – plus wins in Missouri and Mississippi, does Joe Biden leave the March 10 primaries by setting his sights on a general election race against Trump? Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams, Chris Hayes, and Nicolle Wallace discuss. Aired on 3/10/2020.

Does Biden Pivot To The General After Wins In Michigan And Beyond? | MSNBC