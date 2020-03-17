With wins in Michigan – a state that was seen as key to Bernie Sanders – plus wins in Missouri and Mississippi, does Joe Biden leave the March 10 primaries by setting his sights on a general election race against Trump? Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams, Chris Hayes, and Nicolle Wallace discuss. Aired on 3/10/2020.
Does Biden Pivot To The General After Wins In Michigan And Beyond? | MSNBC
I’m happy to be Canadian 😅
i agree lol I guess Americans love getting paid 7 bucks an hour, paying incredible bills for healthcare, i guess they also love the fact that most of em can’t even afford healthcare or go to school …
@Tarekthedrum Nothing is free.
got a spare room?
NOBODY WANTS TO IMMIGRATE HERE ANYMORE EXCEPT EXTREME IMPOVERISHED COUNTRY’S PEOPLE ASHAMED TO LIVE IN SUCH A CORRUPT NATION AND MY FATHER FOUGHT IN WW2 FOR WHAT TO PROTECT THE WEALTHY
I am happy to be Canadian as well. We have our problems but we dont have to deal with the level of corruption and stupidity America represents. Bernie is too good for them. All those fools – they deserve Trump.
The DNC rigged the vote AGAIN… WE The People ARE DONE… #NeverJoe #NeverTrump… gfys MSDNC
Exactly how did the DNC rig the primary vote here in Michigan? I know weeds legal, but there not enough to make me vote anything but my heart & mind. #Biden2020
@aaron t Whistleblower Exposes Voting Machine Fraud/Hard Lens Media
https://youtu.be/pcQ5x_LFkDA
The Exxxit Polls Are Way Off! (Web Exclusive)
https://youtu.be/t78Ff26-V8s
LA Voters Protest Outside Of Election Official’s Office Re: Rampant Election Integrity Issues
https://youtu.be/p-0XilXok-U wake up and pay attention.
@aaron t Do you not realize Joe’s mind is failing? Is your intelligence that low? What were you thinking? How is Joe a good idea? You killed us man.
Unfortunately it appears that too many “we the people” are far too gullible and misinformed. Trump said ‘ I’m going to cut Social Programs” like Social Security, which he calls “entitlements”, omitting the fact that “we the people already paid for it.
How did the the DNC rigged the vote??
3:53 is she ok in the head???
MSNBC will never mention Black voters again after the election.
untrue. Ari Melber will continue to use rappers as a platform to make himself seem cool while fulfilling the Deep Steak agenda
Russian bot.
@Leif Johnson
Black American.
I don’t need Russia to tell me about my country.
They’re serving their purpose by propping up the arguably less of two evil establishment candidates, and that same establishment is going to thank them by continually punishing them for existing and having problems. Remember, we only started caring about the victims of drug abuse when it started affecting whites. Blacks and other minorities will continue to be judged disproportionately and oppressed to maintain the white hierarchy. Thanks older black voters.
Wow 10 out of 10 Putinbots.
Onlysoarz all over this comment section
More bots here than hookers in a fleabag Trump hotel.
Putin bots? Uh huh. You have no clue what’s going on dude.
@Bob Loblaw Love it!!!
I guess America isn’t ready for a world where corporations and the super rich don’t pull all the strings and feast while the rest of us beg for crumbs. 🤔
Oh well. 🤷♂️
@Symbiotic Flux I’m talking about 18-20 year olds.
@Jeff Gibson yeah my boomer parents when they were 20 were able to accomplish these things. It’s not the same economy
@Symbiotic Flux The economy is far better now with full-employment plus low interest rates. High interest rates were the plague of the 70’s and 80’s and it translated into high unemployment. This economy is the best in my life.
@Jeff Gibson no its the best for people who made out decades ago. There is limited mobility for younger people. You don’t understand this because you’re a typical boomer who invested and established your keep when the middle class owned more share of the countries wealth because it was before massive inflation. Stocks and buybacks are not an indicator of middle class wealth, the crash of 1929 proves this fallacy
@Symbiotic Flux You will wind up working for the foreigners who come here to become successful.
They can’t even hide the bias lmao pathetic. “If Bernie was winning we all would back him like biden” lol couldn’t even say it with a straight face.
Bernie isn’t winning.
@FDM 215 thanks for reiterating that Captain Obvious… I couldn’t tell by their commentary, I was confused by the numbers before you cleared it up.
The DNC demands of you that they let you have your fun now fall in line and do as your told.
@De St it’s not even a third over yet
Really !!! is DNC is demanding? Wasn’t the party primary voters? How did you read it soooo wrong?
I am 73 years old, so I can criticize old people, our brains are programed with so much confusing information, garbage, from the source of garbage corporate media, which it is almost impossible to make sensible decision. That’s why they are being manipulated like sheep, like when Clyburn or DNC says turn this way, the heard turns that way. So young people must not get discouraged to give up, that is what establishment wants, first dismantle all you have learned from old people, especially about politics, except Bernie, because they are useless, second, this movement is your movement, future is in your hand, and it is your future. Old people have messed up this world big time, and unfortunately they don’t see what they have done, so they keep doing same thing expecting different result, that is the definition of insanity.
@Eddie Kianana2014 at age 73 you should have realized by now, people only listen to who they want to or believe, and had show to be truthful. People do exactly what they want to do…the DNC doesn’t go to homes and tell people what to do. Not 73, but hope I am more enlightened. No offense.
@Victoria Grayson Well, let’s see if we can make a sense of what you are saying, what do you mean by listening, do you truly listen to anyone, or you listen to strengthen your beliefs and opinions, so you don’t listen? Belief and truth cannot go together, belief is not real, it is leaned condition from older generation, which is a dead thing, but truth is living thing at this moment. “People do exactly what they want to do…” do you really believe that? Do you know what you want, or your wants are driven by the propaganda, commercials, influences, opinions, believes, fears, and so on, this is where the confusion is, but you don’t want to see the fact, but you rather to be romantic, which is, “I am more enlightened”. Are you sure, an enlightened person never claims he or she is enlightened. So you have to look inward to see where that assumption came from, but you are afraid to look at yourself, where the facts of humanity reside. Checkout the documentary called, “the century of the Self”.
This is the scenario the Nation’s Founders wanted to prevent when they pinned the Constitution. Article 2.1.4 REQUIRES all elections be on the same day nation WIDE. Amendment 12′ has left NO room for Political Parties so isn’t it time for the Elections to become Constitutional???
THAT IS WHY THE NATIONAL VOTE IS ALL ON SAME DAY…..ONLY PRIMARIES ARE RUN BY STATES…..
@may wilson, but Article 2.1.4 DEMANDS ALL elections be on the same day nation WIDE, that includes every state’s Carcass will be on the same day nation WIDE.
If all primary elections happened on the same day, Bernie would still lose. Y’all looked at the these ‘white’ dominated states, 3 to remind you, and thought Bernie had it in the bag. Now you’re confused bcuz you forgot black ppl hold alot of weight and then throw in the latinos and it’s over for Bernie
Elections should be a national holiday and more places to vote with ease
The DNC and the people with money and power have rigged it so there are less places to vote and it’s still on a workday
@Know One, one can’t blame either Partiy for that, the blame is on the People for NOT understanding the Constitution and NOT FORCING our Governors to follow their oath to ENFORCE the Constitution.
rachel call bs if bernie blew out super tuesday the dnc would have gone into over drive to knee cap him
Face reality man. we could do ‘what if’ all day,but fact is Biden won now. What are you Bernie bros going to do? Swallow your pride and vote Biden for the good of the country, or let trump destroy it for 4 more years? Be a responsible citizen or be a petty whiny child? Your call.
Time to come together to fight democracy’s true enemy. Look forward to the nation unifying behind Biden and America reassuming it’s role as a global leader.
Chris St Clair, I feel you but there is such a fear and hated of Donald Trump that they would’ve reluctantly joined Bernie. Perhaps not Kamala Harris, or other moderates, but I could see Warren offering her support, or Sherwood(sp) Brown from Ohio. Here’s what happened—Bernie counted on massive young voters. And like always they didn’t show up. Plus he had many unforced errors. You can’t run in America and say something nice about Castro unless Florida is already in the bag. Why did he say that? Sure he had a great literacy program, but that may have been cuz the true inspiration for the revolution was a teacher. And although the millennials don’t care about Cuba older people do and young people don’t vote. And after 45 is not the time to be talking about a revolution. I was lamenting at the beginning that I might have to vote Biden. Hopefully Biden will pivot and try to reach those Bernie supporters.
They’re saying that now because they think they can fool us to vote for Biden. They made their beds they will lie in it. The DNC is more corrupt than Trump. We will never forget.
@Howard G Sherwood Brown….Connie and Sherrod will get a laugh at this…Sherwood..
LET IT PLAY OUT!!
I’m really happy to be French. We have universal health care, free education, paid MAT leave, paid sick leave, rental assistance, cheapest internet in Europe, cheap car insurances, 5 weeks paid vacation, best food in the world… Bernie would be considered a centrist in France lol …
unfortunately there are the conglomerate industrial companies that denies primordial rights and needs of the people. by bribing the legislators and the lawmakers
@Robert Downes Ok let’s stop here because some points are just wrong:
1) the health system is not “inadequate” it is under heavy pressure for the extremely high number of cases
2) the north is the center of Italy’s economy and one of the most industrialized areas in europe.
So the idea that they money will come “from the south” is like saying that Alabama will pay for new york, it simply doesn’t make sense expecially considering that Italy isn’t a federal state like the US.
What yellow jackets doing in France. Do they want to reduce existing facilities?
Tanner Shortnacy true
@Frenchkisssss Mind if I crash in your country for a bit?
Nicole Wallace has ZERO fans.
I USED TO LIKE NICOLE WALLACE NOW I SEE HER AS JUST A SNARKY B**CH. SANDERS DID CONDEMN CASTRO FOR HIS TACTICS, SHE IS JUST NASTY
False. Even if she enabled a Bush.
I used to like her, but now I’ve seen her true character. How smug and snotty.
4:00. At least chris Hayes doesn’t feel god about what they’ve done
He was putting on an act. He seems relieved like the rest of them.
What IF you had given Sanders the same coverage and Respect that you gave every other candidate? What if the term “Equal Time and Equal Coverage” still meant something in journalism! You get what you send.
Nancy Lauten They got what they wanted.
Nancy Lauten — Sanders’ supporters are such babies! He has been getting plenty of coverage. He survived after practically everybody else but Biden dropped out. Everybody knows who he is and what he stands for. Most who vote in Democratic primaries voted for Biden. Get over it.
Voters decided
@Smitty’s Sports and Politics I decided 😀
All my respect for Wallace, gone. That look on her face in the final half-second says it all.
She’s an old time Republican.
For telling the truth? 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Everything she said at 0:22 and onward. All of it was amazing, and respectable. Thank you.
“Winning means knowing not how to fight, but how to heal … ” ~ Joe Biden March 10, 2020
@Francis Dasta that’s just slapping your face smart!!
@Victoria Grayson Writing in Bernie in November. Biden’s record is so right wing he could be a Republican.
BS Spotter Biden is definitely not rich!! Don’t know who told you that lie.
@BigJkels He may not be rich, but he’s been supporting right wing policies since before I was old enough to vote and I’m a Boomer. Biden is the reason we have Trump. He’s the cause of the disease, Trump’s just a symptom. Biden’s a step backwards not forwards. He supported segregation, cutting Social Security and Medicare, the Iraq war, NAFTA, TPP, permanent normal trade relations with China, the defense of marriage act and I’m sure I could come up with a few more things with a little research. Do you want to put up a candidate that Trump can literally run to the left of? You think Trump’s going to handle him with kid gloves in the debates? He will break him down like a shotgun! I worked in a nursing home and have seen my share of cognitive decline and Biden has it I assure you! When you see him get combative with voters that’s a common symptom as well. Trump will push him until he has a episode right on stage. Get serious. Trump will put out ads with Biden bragging about how he tried to cut Social Security. ” Not once, not twice, not three times but four times. And when I cuts I mean Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits and everything single thing in the government”. Those are Joe’s words. There’s plenty of video of Joe beating the drums for the Iraq war. The anti Biden ads will write themselves. And there’s plenty of videotape the Trump can use to hang him with his own words. Trump is ruthless and he won’t care if he embarrasses a senile old man right on national TV. Biden’s weaker than circus lemonade. The fact that everyone is in denial is a tragedy
I’m writing in Bernie in November
That’s so true!! Get rid of this guy first n start the revolution later….Bernie supporters is not enough so they should join the winning team n remove this Trump
Medicare for All, free public college and a $15 minimum wage are my priorities. Beating Trump isn’t. Thanks for the advice but I’m not voting for Biden short of him picking Bernie as his VP and letting him run the country. Good luck in November without the progressive vote. I’m willing to let you have four more years of Orange Man.
@Francis Dasta you are not very smart. Plus were are you that the minimum wage isn’t $15.00 now? Bernie is a angry yelling man are you? Don’t keep slapping yourself in the face…it doesn’t prove anything.
@Victoria Grayson Still voting for Bernie in the General. Sorry. Can’t change my mind. Biden’s demented
From over here bringing the Dems together means you can bring the #USA back together! Imo Laurie, New Zealand