Doctor working on coronavirus vaccine gives update on development

TOPICS:

April 16, 2020

 

Dr. Ofer Levy, who is working on a vaccine for the coronavirus, speaks with CNN about when a vaccine could potentially become available.

#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

61 Comments on "Doctor working on coronavirus vaccine gives update on development"

  1. Sophie Peraaud | April 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    LISTEN TO THE REAL DOCTORS, WHO IS DEALING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY.

  2. Ernie Foster | April 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Good explanation of vaccine design approaches for us injectees…

  3. RGBill | April 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    The virus won’t go away by winning political arguments. I can’t say thank you enough to you and your colleagues❤️❤️

    • punchrover | April 16, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Robert Derome then why you here tough guy

    • punchrover | April 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      Go back to school moron

    • RGBill | April 16, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      @Robert Derome there are over 2m cases in the world right now and you can see how contagious it is by graphing the total cases on a logarithmic scale, which literally is an exponential growth with a base of 1.2 (a doubling rate of 3-4 days in the beginning). im not making stuff up here and go see the stats yourself. people say its just a typical seasonal flu and you can easily recover if you have good immunity but thats simply not the truth if you look into the biology. this virus breaks down people’s lung tissue so our immune systems see the dysfunctional sacs as pathogens then it tries to force them out by coughing. however lung tissue cannot regenerate which means as you turn adult thats how much lung tissue you will have for the rest of life. even if someone happens to recover they will still suffer from breathing difficulties. no you wake tf up

    • doppler | April 16, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      @Robert Derome russian with empty new bogus account

  4. Lloyd Acton | April 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    At times like this we should all be thankful that we have people working tirelessly to protect the population and saving lives.

  5. daya rode | April 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Poor doctor. Dude looks so tired. Pray for him.

  6. Vladisláv Bezcorovayny | April 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Damn it. I saw on notifications “The doctor working on coronavirus vaccine gives up..”
    YouTube stop kidding me

  7. Charissa | April 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    18 months later… Welcome to Elysium

  8. TheDefiance76 | April 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Hey ! Where’s the story on D. S. Fredo going mental on a senior citizen ??? #Red flag Fredo

  9. skux 01 | April 16, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    Old vaccine technology. That‘s the best you have?

  10. dlucas90 | April 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    MUST SEE “FEAR OF GERMS GEORGE CARLIN”

  11. mary jones | April 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    very well said, ty dr levy and ms keilar, and very hopeful news!

  12. iirossii2005 | April 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Dr working on gives up… Update ok got it YouTube lol

  13. doc Kaos | April 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Decades of trying to find a cold and flu vaccine and failing, now all of a sudden they think they can find a vaccine for covid 19 🙄

  14. Viral News | April 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    The doctor looks very tired. I pray for you Dr. Ofer so that God uses you to help us a good vaccin for human beings.

  15. Donald Lemmons | April 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    All the people who are not following the heatlh precautionaries, put them all in a large room together, and see how they act.

  16. 212days | April 16, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    I like this guy. He had the “safe and effective” emphasis and vibe going on… INSTEAD OF the vibe of “lets just roll out the vaccine first and then effective will be the second consideration and SAFE will be the third consideration.”

  17. Gary Fumeaux | April 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Vaccine for COVID 19

    How difficult is it to create a vaccine that does more good than harm?
    If you said very difficult, you’re right.
    Why don’t we have vaccines for Sars Murs and corona Virus after 17years of attempting to make one.

    In animal studies we have tested for safety.. i.e. they won’t kill you when you inject them, but when you test efficacy by re-introducing the virus the animals tend to die or develop sever complications and it’s then that researchers strongly suggest not proceeding to human trials. Glad we have heeded that warning to date.

    Some examples of animal studies gone wrong! https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/
    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3209347/
    https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0030525

    • Major Minor | April 16, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      APR 16 2020, Covid19, The University of Chicago’s phase 3 drug trial found that most of its patients had “rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms” and were discharged in less than a week, health-care publication.

    • MooseyQ | April 16, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      MERS

    • Sam shaw | April 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @Major Minor that’s not a vaccine that’s a drug to help when you have already go it

    • Aesthetical | April 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Major Minor Vaccines are not treatments. They’re not going to heal but but protect you from the Coronavirus. The point is to stop the spread.

  18. Health Care | April 16, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    LISTEN TO THE REAL DOCTORS, WHO IS DEALING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY…

    • C. Morgan | April 16, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      One doctor has a Youtube explaining the test itself has no gold standard to base its accuracy with. It’s very sloppy statistics at best right now.

    • Gerardo Argueta | April 16, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      there’s no Test that detects coronavirus . Lol it’s only for the genetic material identical to what most of us already have

    • lima leaf frog | April 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @C. Morgan …it’s still experimental. the “gold standard” point comes later.

    • lima leaf frog | April 16, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Health Care…a lot of people here are making comments which are limited by their lack of scientific/medical background i.e they don’t know what they don’t know. These doctors are far advanced for the comprehension of the average medical student. Reader beware.

  19. Johnny E. | April 16, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    As Elon Musk said: CNN, you still exist?

  20. unworthy42 | April 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Scientists are under appreciated…Athletes are over appreciated.

    • lima leaf frog | April 16, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      unworthy42…just like models & influencers are over appreciated & nurses & teachers are underappreciated.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.