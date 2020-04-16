Doctor working on coronavirus vaccine gives update on development

Dr. Ofer Levy, who is working on a vaccine for the coronavirus, speaks with CNN about when a vaccine could potentially become available.
#CNN #News
Dr. Ofer Levy, who is working on a vaccine for the coronavirus, speaks with CNN about when a vaccine could potentially become available.
#CNN #News
LISTEN TO THE REAL DOCTORS, WHO IS DEALING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY.
@Jack Cringle
LISTEN TO THE REAL DOCTORS WHO IS ON TV ,TELLING THE PEOPLE WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE CORONAVIRUS.. NOT THE WHITE HOUSE CULT CAMP LIES
well youre not wrong but they dont major in vaccine development so……
@n95 mask …no we mean people who are trying to understand by scientific means & not uneducated opinions.
@Sophie Peraaud ..exactly.
Good explanation of vaccine design approaches for us injectees…
Yes YOU injected, maybe
Why did youtube remove this?
Banned on youtube February 4th!
https://bittube.tv/post/d977d61d-c525-47ef-ba95-570fb72e3bfe
Ernie Foster I cant wait for them to give us a method of chipping ourselves! Oh man that’ll be the day! 🤣🤣
Wake up dear people . They have planned this pandemic ! Yes the Demon elites are behind all of it and the VACCINE will FUK you up .
https://youtu.be/LBVYcLi1gSM
The virus won’t go away by winning political arguments. I can’t say thank you enough to you and your colleagues❤️❤️
Robert Derome then why you here tough guy
Go back to school moron
@Robert Derome there are over 2m cases in the world right now and you can see how contagious it is by graphing the total cases on a logarithmic scale, which literally is an exponential growth with a base of 1.2 (a doubling rate of 3-4 days in the beginning). im not making stuff up here and go see the stats yourself. people say its just a typical seasonal flu and you can easily recover if you have good immunity but thats simply not the truth if you look into the biology. this virus breaks down people’s lung tissue so our immune systems see the dysfunctional sacs as pathogens then it tries to force them out by coughing. however lung tissue cannot regenerate which means as you turn adult thats how much lung tissue you will have for the rest of life. even if someone happens to recover they will still suffer from breathing difficulties. no you wake tf up
@Robert Derome russian with empty new bogus account
At times like this we should all be thankful that we have people working tirelessly to protect the population and saving lives.
Lloyd Acton whose working tirelessly? Who?
Wake up dear people . They have planned this pandemic ! Yes the Demon elites are behind all of it and the VACCINE will FUK you up .
https://youtu.be/LBVYcLi1gSM
Poor doctor. Dude looks so tired. Pray for him.
Jack Cringle just wow. You should probably get back to your coloring books
Gerardo Argueta god I hope you don’t have kids
@Stick 13 I pray you have no family as well . If you believe in God you should.know bill gates has plans to CHIP everyone who’s gotten the vaccine .
@Stick 13 Wake up
https://youtu.be/LBVYcLi1gSM
Prayer will work on the Dr. just as well as it works on the virus. Imagine if we still believed all the ideas from the dark ages. We would actually believe praying for the virus would help. Why do you still thinking praying for the Dr. will help?
Damn it. I saw on notifications “The doctor working on coronavirus vaccine gives up..”
YouTube stop kidding me
It has nothing to do with youtube , it’s not some random YouTube channel
@Humanist YouTube doesn’t think so
18 months later… Welcome to Elysium
You dead….thick vaccine
Hey ! Where’s the story on D. S. Fredo going mental on a senior citizen ??? #Red flag Fredo
Old vaccine technology. That‘s the best you have?
MUST SEE “FEAR OF GERMS GEORGE CARLIN”
very well said, ty dr levy and ms keilar, and very hopeful news!
Dr working on gives up… Update ok got it YouTube lol
Decades of trying to find a cold and flu vaccine and failing, now all of a sudden they think they can find a vaccine for covid 19 🙄
@Joe The seasonal flu vaccine is 5-10% effective because of viral mutation. And FFS research the incredibly toxic adjuvants that are added to vaccines.
doc Kaos whatever to make the people believe lol they’re doing pretty good since most people are glued to their stations everyday wait for the vaccine update hahahaha
@orion Loses you’re wrong you moronic anti-vaxxer.
@orion Loses …vaccine research that is outdated.
@MooseyQ TY & they are out in droves. People beware.
The doctor looks very tired. I pray for you Dr. Ofer so that God uses you to help us a good vaccin for human beings.
don’t pray for these psychopaths . Bill gates is now ruler of the world , and he wants to Put a quantum tattoo on everyone who’s been vaccinated …..
@Gerardo Argueta you mean the mark of the beast
@11:11 Exactly . People May not believe in the prophecies but THEY DO . those demons are behind all this mess .
You mean China
God is using a doctor?!? Didn’t God make this virus Ana unleash it upon us in the first place?!?
All the people who are not following the heatlh precautionaries, put them all in a large room together, and see how they act.
I like this guy. He had the “safe and effective” emphasis and vibe going on… INSTEAD OF the vibe of “lets just roll out the vaccine first and then effective will be the second consideration and SAFE will be the third consideration.”
Vaccine for COVID 19
How difficult is it to create a vaccine that does more good than harm?
If you said very difficult, you’re right.
Why don’t we have vaccines for Sars Murs and corona Virus after 17years of attempting to make one.
In animal studies we have tested for safety.. i.e. they won’t kill you when you inject them, but when you test efficacy by re-introducing the virus the animals tend to die or develop sever complications and it’s then that researchers strongly suggest not proceeding to human trials. Glad we have heeded that warning to date.
Some examples of animal studies gone wrong! https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3209347/
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0030525
APR 16 2020, Covid19, The University of Chicago’s phase 3 drug trial found that most of its patients had “rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms” and were discharged in less than a week, health-care publication.
MERS
@Major Minor that’s not a vaccine that’s a drug to help when you have already go it
@Major Minor Vaccines are not treatments. They’re not going to heal but but protect you from the Coronavirus. The point is to stop the spread.
LISTEN TO THE REAL DOCTORS, WHO IS DEALING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY…
One doctor has a Youtube explaining the test itself has no gold standard to base its accuracy with. It’s very sloppy statistics at best right now.
there’s no Test that detects coronavirus . Lol it’s only for the genetic material identical to what most of us already have
@C. Morgan …it’s still experimental. the “gold standard” point comes later.
Health Care…a lot of people here are making comments which are limited by their lack of scientific/medical background i.e they don’t know what they don’t know. These doctors are far advanced for the comprehension of the average medical student. Reader beware.
As Elon Musk said: CNN, you still exist?
Elon musk is no different than Epstein and Gates .
Scientists are under appreciated…Athletes are over appreciated.
unworthy42…just like models & influencers are over appreciated & nurses & teachers are underappreciated.