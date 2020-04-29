Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is facing criticism for his handling of the coronavirus in his state as new cases are surging. Gov. DeSantis has thus far resisted a stay-at-home order despite recommendations. Aired on 4/1/2020.

Despite Case Surge, Florida Gov. Resists Stay-At-Home Order | Morning Joe | MSNBC