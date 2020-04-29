Despite Case Surge, Florida Gov. Resists Stay-At-Home Order | Morning Joe | MSNBC

April 29, 2020

 

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is facing criticism for his handling of the coronavirus in his state as new cases are surging. Gov. DeSantis has thus far resisted a stay-at-home order despite recommendations. Aired on 4/1/2020.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Despite Case Surge, Florida Gov. Resists Stay-At-Home Order | Morning Joe | MSNBC

89 Comments on "Despite Case Surge, Florida Gov. Resists Stay-At-Home Order | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. kickinbackinOC | April 1, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    They want old people to die. The governor isn’t stupid, just evil.

  2. Circulate Life | April 1, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Elect clowns and you get a United Circus of America.

    • syllahk | April 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      United Circus of America elects ignorant cheap clowns. Cause precedes effect.

    • F James | April 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      True

    • Mister Hat | April 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

      @J Washburn No worries. Normal people don’t want to unite with shitbags like yourself.

    • Ba Contrails | April 1, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

      And you take the word of puppets that get paid with no election to give you false news of what their rich employers want them to say? They said mask didn’t work and common flu is much worse. Facts haven’t changed mask always worked. My point is people that point the finger are just as much blame for this from the beginning.

    • Mister Hat | April 1, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      @Ba Contrails And, yet, you’re pointing the finger too.

  3. suffolk6311 | April 1, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    The governor kept the florida beaches open for his donor buddies that own the hotels.

  4. Cort | April 1, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    If I’ve learned one thing, over the last 3 years it’s that you can’t fix stupid.

  5. D Max | April 1, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Florida needs to be *_”DeSantis-ized”_* …

  6. Ted Jonez | April 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    They wont be partying when that virus hits them

  7. aquariusvibe | April 1, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Man….. The jokes write themselves here. Really living up to a stereotype Florida.

    • Jim Reynolds | April 1, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

      Yeah, it’s all fun and games till somebody gets hurt or killed. The insane have been put in charge of the stupid.

  8. Bettyboop luvzutube | April 1, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Seems like Florida governor is purposely killing his people!!!!!!

    • Pacific Mermaid | April 2, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      Also keep in mind–DeSantis and Trump are buddies and FL is Trump’s second homestate. Trump wants the economy opened back up by Easter because his resorts down in FL are going to be losing millions of dollars if has the Gov of FL shut down the state. Trump doesn’t want that so of course DeSantis is taking orders from Trump. Trump only cares about MONEY. He’s a businessman. That’s all he’s ever cared about. The economy can get rebuilt but human lives cannot!

    • tim allfrey | April 2, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      @William Bailey New York went from 1 – 83000 in 1 month after closing everything down within two weeks of the first case.. They lost February because there were no tests and that has been catastrophic. Florida has lost two months. For two months they did nothing. That’s criminal.

    • William Bailey | April 2, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @tim allfrey de blasio was encouraging people to go out and have a good time as late as march 14th. So your timeline does not add up.

    • William Bailey | April 2, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Pacific Mermaid do you have a source for these claims? Of course not.

    • mrearly2 | April 10, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      Oh, the drama! You’re a drama queen.

  9. Arrozconpollo | April 1, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    He’s waiting for guidance?? He went to Harvard and Yale!!!!! Maybe he should of gone to Miami Dade Community college instead!

    • Esko Aho | April 2, 2020 at 2:14 AM | Reply

      @Boston 508617 Yet not the ability to feel empathy. LOL

    • sk8queen | April 2, 2020 at 6:14 AM | Reply

      Degrees and specific schools have nothing to do with intelligence.

    • Arrozconpollo | April 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      I think DeSantis personally should welcome each and every passenger on those cruise ships. Let’s give them a real Florida welcoming!! We did give it to a bunch of punks!

    • Delekham | April 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      @Arrozconpollo The one thing I disagree with your post is this:
      Common Sense is a learned behaviour. When you were very young, your Mother told you NOT to Touch..You did anyway. AS we grow older we can make our own Common Sense decisions, mainly by past mistakes of others.
      Every other thing you stated I wholeheartedly agree with!

    • K41 | April 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @Boston 508617 or you got into Harvard / Yale because you’re a legacy or your parents paid.

  10. Your Nanna | April 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Canada’s been told…lockdown until July.. fingers crossed we all make it.

  11. jamesocon1 | April 1, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The reason is very simple: Profits before people. Money before well-being. Economy before Health.

    • Muru Roa | April 2, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      @Edicius Bizaar Which “civilization”? Atlantis or the Mole People? 😂🤣😂

    • Edicius Bizaar | April 2, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Muru Roa 😂😂😂😂

    • Jack Dale | April 3, 2020 at 2:36 AM | Reply

      @Ben Galindo I feel your MAGA is not Trump’s but I’m “Mad” @ him, now, anyway. Make America Grieving Altogether. That’s coming, isn’t?

    • SebastianAsian | April 5, 2020 at 5:47 AM | Reply

      What are you talking about Economy?? yeah it will take a hit if they close the stores but damage would be a lot smaller if shut it down earlier? It’s better to get wrecked than totaling your car? It’s just plain stupidity Or if he had shares in health care and mortuary business, it will make perfect sense.

    • Waiel Bou | April 5, 2020 at 8:56 AM | Reply

      The problem is if health falls it takes economy with it, and not vice-versa..

  12. Abhishek Mhatre | April 1, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Republicans are literally killing off their own voter base. This is what happens when you’re stupid and heartless at the same time.

    • Jacob Holley | April 2, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      Jelly Jam who’s complaining about him being a dictator? You do know the government has the power to put people in quarantine during pandemics right?

    • Minh Nguyen | April 3, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

      Listen to Bill gate. He’s smarter than all of these governors and president 😂😂😂

    • dustigenes | April 3, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

      @Ru2yaz We are a democratic country with strong socialist safety nets. I actually wouldn’t have to call us a socialist country IF the spread of false propaganda was not going on in the US. In order to make sure people cannot pass single payer health care in the US they make the word socialist the bogie man. I’ll take on the label of said bogie man if it makes the idea of health care for all less scary. Then we can go back to being called a democracy, like we are.

    • smackdowner | April 3, 2020 at 8:18 AM | Reply

      That’s good i hope all those Red States get the Coronavirus for not listening and die.I don’t see a down side to it lol

    • Michael Pondo | April 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      Great the old f. Ks need to go so he LL loose his position as ditard.

  13. Dan Newth | April 1, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Florida man elected Governor, kills millions of senior citizens.

  14. Ricky Warner | April 1, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    Florida’s denial, reminds me of not closing the beaches for economic reason in “Jaws.” Money being more important than lives. 🦈

  15. Alex Guzman | April 1, 2020 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    I can’t believe this fool Desantis is playing with fire, why he has to wait for the white house to tell him what to do. What a 😾, look at Cuomo standing and fighting.

  16. The guy | April 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    Canada here, sorry usa we are building a wall

  17. Chris Genovese | April 1, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    “This is a summer town. We need summer dollars.” -The Mayor from Jaws

  18. leonsky | April 1, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    Close off Florida. Don’t let anyone in or out unless they’re tested for the virus.
    But I doubt it’ll happen.

    • Poornima Saravanan | April 1, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Well said leonsky.

    • Dino | April 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      How do you enforce this without a dictatorship? We have rights in the US

    • Poornima Saravanan | April 3, 2020 at 6:00 AM | Reply

      @Dino Dearest BROTHER,A PLEASE DON’T TALK about RIGHTS ,DICTATORSHIP will only curb MORBIDITY and STOP MORTALITY DRASTICALLY ,would you want your NEAR and DEAR to lose LIVES ,Would you be talking ABOUT LIVES when you or I are dying because of lack of VENTILATORS and SHORTAGE OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS like me also DYING yes I speak for POR MEDICAL FRATERNITY ,I am a DOCTOR and also a fellow HUMAN on mother EARTH can’t face to see anymore INNOCENT 6 MONTH OLD die BECAUSE SPRING BREAKERS want to PARTY IN FLORIDA SELFISHLY, PLEASE WE NEED GOOD LEADERSHIP and I mean DICTATORSHIP

  19. marcel night | April 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    All those spring breakers will head back home with some of them carrying the virus.

    • Bettyboop luvzutube | April 3, 2020 at 2:43 AM | Reply

      Yeah, and remember some were saying it they get it oh well… They gotta die from something.

  20. Matt Smith | April 2, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    It’s like in that movie Jaws, “I’m not closing the beaches!”

