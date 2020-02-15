Desperate rescue of deer stranded on thin ice | Animalkind

February 15, 2020

 

These deer were on thin ice, slipping and sliding for their lives. The man who spotted them didn't have a lot of time. 🦌❄️
The man holding the camera is skating towards three deer stranded on a frozen sheet of ice.

14 Comments on "Desperate rescue of deer stranded on thin ice | Animalkind"

  1. CreatorOfGods | February 15, 2020 at 6:06 AM | Reply

    They skipped leg day. I hope this comes as a reminder to never skip leg day.

  2. Dottie E | February 15, 2020 at 6:19 AM | Reply

    Well done, a beautiful video

  3. E Joni | February 15, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    You deserve 1000000000000000000000000 likes

  4. Martina Siena | February 15, 2020 at 6:32 AM | Reply

    This video makes my day better! Thank you so much🧡

  5. Trap Town NCS | February 15, 2020 at 6:37 AM | Reply

    Awesome! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂

  6. Trap Town NCS | February 15, 2020 at 6:37 AM | Reply

  7. Carol Williams | February 15, 2020 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    Treacherous winter ice – – nicely done, hero !!!

  8. infinite potential | February 15, 2020 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    Good job man! 👍

  9. Lucie | February 15, 2020 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    Er… how did the deers end up there in the first place?

  10. janete batista lourenço | February 15, 2020 at 7:50 AM | Reply

    🤩🤩😓😫😄😄😄😄😢

  11. Seymour Booty | February 15, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    I love you

  12. Edward Gross | February 15, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    The lake is on a slight slope, when the water freezes the deers can’t get back.

  13. Maria Bykofsky | February 15, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    That was so heroic and kind of you Sir……

