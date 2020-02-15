Desperate rescue of deer stranded on thin ice | Animalkind

These deer were on thin ice, slipping and sliding for their lives. The man who spotted them didn't have a lot of time. 🦌❄️
RELATED VIDEO » Deer stuck in barbed wire fence:
The man holding the camera is skating towards three deer stranded on a frozen sheet of ice.
******************************************************************
Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!
–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
They skipped leg day. I hope this comes as a reminder to never skip leg day.
Well done, a beautiful video
Thank you. Bless you.
You deserve 1000000000000000000000000 likes
This video makes my day better! Thank you so much🧡
Awesome! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂
Awesome! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? 🙂
Treacherous winter ice – – nicely done, hero !!!
Good job man! 👍
Er… how did the deers end up there in the first place?
🤩🤩😓😫😄😄😄😄😢
I love you
The lake is on a slight slope, when the water freezes the deers can’t get back.
That was so heroic and kind of you Sir……