Just hours before the Senate is due to hear opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial, House Democrats release new Lev Parnas evidence further complicating the president's case. Josh Lederman joins to explain. Aired on 01/17/20.

Dems Drop New Evidence Tightening Trump's Link To Lev Parnas | The 11th Hour | MSNBC