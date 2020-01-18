Dems Drop New Evidence Tightening Trump’s Link To Lev Parnas | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Just hours before the Senate is due to hear opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial, House Democrats release new Lev Parnas evidence further complicating the president's case. Josh Lederman joins to explain. Aired on 01/17/20.
93 Comments on "Dems Drop New Evidence Tightening Trump’s Link To Lev Parnas | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Fireball XL5 | January 18, 2020 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    This is insane. You couldn’t write a better script.

  2. DryHaySoup | January 18, 2020 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    There sure is a lot going on for this whole ordeal to be a big ol nothing burger.

    • Rene Curry | January 18, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      @Julie Clark 👄What exactly was the CONTEXT of Obama’s comment?!! Remember…I asked for CONTEXT!!!

    • Rene Curry | January 18, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      @Julie Clark 👄Obama did not give $$ to our enemies!!! If you want to continue to spread debunked alt-facts…go back to 🦊!!!

    • Stephen A | January 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      @Rene Curry Are you asking because you honestly don’t know??? Obama gave a message to be relayed to Putin, ON MIC, that after re-election he would “go easy” on Putin, removing sanctions and such…. Yet Trump is the Russian puppet 😂

    • Stephen A | January 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

      @Lyn Ryall “Theses honerable family”…. Umm, are you even an adult, or were you telling a child what to type or something?

    • timmy hipbird | January 18, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      @Lyn Ryall what respect did they give the USA?.other countries can kiss my a.maga 2020.

  3. 3LD | January 18, 2020 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    Too bad Trump has successfully managed to turn the U.S. into a fact free zone where truth, evidence and rule of law no longer seem to matter. Any one remember when an insecure, dimwitted, lying conman wasn’t considered presidential material?

  4. TVLouie | January 18, 2020 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Don’t be surprised if there’s another “distraction” in the works.

  5. j walsh | January 18, 2020 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    Lev is coming for Trump Barr Nunes Mulvany Pence and more. Thanks Lev.

  6. alphabrainwave | January 18, 2020 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    If it looks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, then all the Republicans will shout “GOOSE!” and run around in circles.

    • Virginia Tyree | January 18, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      1 18 20 Hey@Sw , I too have been trying to follow the money; it gets ugly fast. Pretty sure DJT’s an asset after that Helsinki speech & the meeting without an American translator. Hunter Biden is a flawed human with a LOT of issues; you don’t sleep with your dead brother’s wife-ever! So, the deal he had with Burisma, certainly not ethical; desperate people (drug addicts), do desperate things. The China Co., apparently, he took no money & the Co. was closed. I’m kinda waiting to see how Bizzaro World plays out & I’ll definitely be #VOTE2020. Be well. v

    • Sw | January 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @Virginia Tyree Hunter Biden was a board member of BHR investment management fund in China.
      It’s true that politicians’ kids benefit from their parents one way or the other. It’s naive to think otherwise.
      However, we should wonder out of all these other legit/clean countries to do business with, why Hunter Biden with such lousy personal history has to do business with both corrupt countries like Ukraine and China, which happen to gain lots of benefits from US either through aids or trades or stealing of intellectual property.

    • Virginia Tyree | January 18, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      1 18 20 Hey@Sw, I was aware he was on the board. We do have a law concerning bribery; DJT wants to get rid of the law. Money, causes people to do funny things. USA sold it’s soul concerning the intellectual-info. I thought, what? The Communist Regime @ the time basically said we get the blueprints/codes, etc. or no deal. The USA Companies filed complaints that went nowhere; who doesn’t want access to a billion people? Now, they think they can clean that mess up; I read that area isn’t quite clear yet with this new China deal. So, we gave the information, keys to the kingdom (intellectual property etc.), to the Chinese & wonder what happened. &, of course add in all the espionage that the Chinese have been involved in, it becomes a very convoluted mess. The Chinese aren’t thinking about embracing freedom. Not sure I have solutions. Why can’t we all get along. China’s & Russia’s political systems will eventually move toward democracy. Be well. v

    • Virginia Tyree | January 18, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      Sw P.S.: My apologies for going on too much…

    • Sw | January 18, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Virginia Tyree It becomes very obvious to me or someone who don’t worship cable news why Nancy pelosi moved impeachment in such a rush knowing trump would never be removed in the Senate.
      All these dirty secrets will not be further investigated by trump on behalf of the people who deserve or care to know the truth behind all these deals within the democrat party.
      Looks like pelosi has the most to gain besides all those gold carved pens and a piece of nonsense while people in her district are cleaning up human feces on the streets.

  7. Rose Harvey | January 18, 2020 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    Well done finding the Belgian connection.

    • HarleyHilderson | January 18, 2020 at 6:36 AM | Reply

      I live in Belgium and now I feel ashamed because someone from over here is involved in shenanigans to benefit the most repulsive character in modern-day American politics: autocrat and racist fearmonger Donald J Trump 🤮

    • Nevyn of OZ 1973 | January 18, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

      Google.

  8. j rich | January 18, 2020 at 2:39 AM | Reply

    Trump – “I don’t know rudy Giuliani”

  9. janusz delondre | January 18, 2020 at 2:42 AM | Reply

    “Oh what a tangled web we weave
    When we practise to deceive,
    We play our games and tell our lies
    And synchronise our alibis. “

    • shogun harvey | January 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      @Brandon J so your russians master are very proud of you. Tou should be up there with Moscow mitch. And when you dumb self for get all the American people and troops he put in harm’s way is not patriotic/America. He literally gave too secret information to the russians and a spy that we had implanted in the Kremlin had to be emergency evacuated. That’s not american or looking our for fellow american.

    • janusz delondre | January 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      @shogun harvey, donald judas trump is a member of team putin, until he gets caught, then he will be on his own

    • Brandon J | January 18, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      @shogun harvey You should write fantasy novels more often! Thanks for the fictional characterization! Keep imagining random mens lives to prove your point!

    • Brandon J | January 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      @janusz delondre ok brother!

    • CynAnne1 | January 18, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @janusz delondre – And it’s not like #45’s been ‘subtle’ about his 🇷🇺 preferences…
      Consider *how cretinously giddy* #45 was at Putin’s invite to *the communists “May Day” celebration* in Moscow.
      *Or* that *only* ‘Russian press’ *were allowed* to film #45 and Putin in July of 2019…as Putin joked about “…getting rid…” of reporters.
      And #45 *laughed right along* with the former *KGB agent who rules over* Russia.
      *No* other American President *would’ve allowed* such insults to *our country AND constitutionally-protected ‘free press’.*
      But #45 loves his -banker- -mentor- ‘like-minded leader’.
      *So* embarrassing for America… 😒

  10. Magister in Artium | January 18, 2020 at 2:50 AM | Reply

    Why has the Attorney- General been visiting people in jail, like Epstein, when he should have been investigating this matter.

    • Holly Siler | January 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Jim J. Soooo, you’re perfectly fine with a president who breaks the law, scoffs at the constitution, and lies about everything? You’ve got to see how that disregard for protocol will leave the citizens powerless. Voiceless. You will lose everything the United States stands for. What are you telling your kids? It’s okay to lie, to ridicule fellow American people, but most of all, it’s okay to break the law? Get some self respect!

    • Jim J. | January 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Rory Cannon Biden was Vice President, Biden’s son thrown out of the military gets a job that he knows nothing about making tens of thousands a month from a known corrupt company that was under investigation at the time and Biden on video bragging about his quid pro quo and Hunter Biden in an interview states that he probably would not have gotten the job , if his father was not Vice President when asked and you think because the corrupt anti American Democrats say he did nothing wrong, that he is cleared, Barr and Durham’s criminal investigation may prove different, we’ll have to wait and see !

    • Thomas Moar | January 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      There is something strange about that when general is visiting prisoners like that…trying to shut their mouths or else they will been murdered…right ??? That what it seems like…

  11. Benson | January 18, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    At this point how can his supporters deny he didn’t see this coming? 🤣

    • eric ocean | January 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

      Have you looked at the comments in the Fox channel?

    • Kevin Lopez | January 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      @RFI-Crypto Lab
      By becoming the third that has gotten impeached. At least you got that one right.

    • Kevin NYC | January 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      you are not going to win. i am just leveling with you. NBC is feeding you propaganda. Lev is known all over Ukraine as a con artist and a grifter… his racket is that he appears to have access to high level Americans and then he takes bribes saying he know Trump, Rudy and Pense. This is according to top Ukraine officials. Nothing Lev says is true. Dont you find it odd that no one on MSNBC ever interviews the Ukrainians? Everyone has denied knowing him. But they will never tell you this. It propaganda. Look at what they did to Bernie. DNC controls the media to take out opponents with smears and lies.

    • Virginia Tyree | January 18, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      1 18 20 Hey@Arikian, That was very kind of you. I didn’t dial the # though. Be well. v

    • Virginia Tyree | January 18, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      1 18 20 Hey@eric ocean , I have enough issues getting through the day; Fox, too much drama. Thanks for the suggestion. Be well. v

  12. Alcagaur1 | January 18, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

    They’re not making allowance for the “great a-brain leak” that is the OrangeDome.

  13. Squatchburger 1 | January 18, 2020 at 3:06 AM | Reply

    More pictures of Trump and Parnas than me and my missus

  14. Gaetano Vindigni | January 18, 2020 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    When the “president”* says he knows something, he knows nothing.
    And when he says he knows nothing, he knows something. And it’s something bad..
    –Windsor Mann

    • CynAnne1 | January 18, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      Meanwhile…
      *’Snowflake #45’* had *yet ANOTHER ‘twittyfeed tantrum’* today, *whining* about how ‘unfair’ *everyone’s* been *to* him. 👶
      Poor put-upon prezzy… 😏

    • Gaetano Vindigni | January 18, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      @Kevin NYC
      Majority of americans know that DjT, the impeached president*, is a liar, conman, grifter and sociopath who has betrayed his wives and his country.

    • Rory Cannon | January 18, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @Cool Beans lmao imagine hating msnbc so much that you forgot that they actually told the truth

    • Rory Cannon | January 18, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @d. nuzzio biden did nothing wrong in ukraine. that is a fact.

      and now cue “the call”

  15. Raging Monk | January 18, 2020 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    God I miss tan suits and Dijon Mustard being the scandal.

  16. hopydaddy | January 18, 2020 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    The entangled web of corruption and criminality is turning out to be far larger than anyone knew…

    • Rory Cannon | January 18, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @Jim Brown lmao have you ever considered that you might be possible wrong?

    • Rory Cannon | January 18, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @Jim Brown “On
      June 9, 2016, for example, a Russian lawyer met with senior Trump Campaign officials Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and campaign chairman Paul Manafort to deliver what the email proposing the meeting had described as “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary.” The materials were offered to Trump Jr. as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” The written communications setting up the meeting showed that the Campaign anticipated receiving information from Russia that could assist candidate Trump’s electoral prospects, but the Russian lawyer ‘ s presentation did not provide such information”

      the mueller report found collusion.

    • James K. Boyle | January 18, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      What corruption?

      Into biden, hunter and Hillary?
      Thats the only thing trump wants to learn more about and he has every right under all the rumors regarding hillary, biden and hunter!

    • Iam Anamerican | January 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Rory Cannon quite frankly if hunter did get hired at a foreign company because of VP Bidens position then what about ivankas and Jareds foreign businesss dealings? I bet they get special treatment! And Bidens job was get the corrupt Ukraine prosecutor out for NOT going after criminals! Supported by Republicans and our allies in Europe! Of coarse trump supporters will either will deny this, not answer the question, change the subject or blame a democrat! Math!

  17. Idylchatter | January 18, 2020 at 5:33 AM | Reply

    Most monarchies aren’t supposed to run like this one.

  18. Harry Crime | January 18, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

    Soon enough he won’t know his wife and children…

  19. Wok Gees | January 18, 2020 at 7:40 AM | Reply

    Why is no one saying that it sounds as if they were planning to harm her?.

    • scott lampe | January 18, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      @surely you joke, mein failüre there might be an argument that they should have been investigating months ago when they originally got this information.

    • generationofswine | January 18, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      It’s completely sick what these people have done to this woman who is a consummate professional and an admired life long diplomat. The fact that the Ukrainians instantly announced an investigation of this outrage while the US DOJ has done nothing says a lot about the state of the US right now. There is no DOJ–it is just a tool of the president, and there is no Legislative branch–it is controlled by the Democrats so the Republicans just ignore them and don’t recognize their authority or obey their lawful requests for documents or testimony, they even ignore their sub poenas. As for the executive branch it consists of one man, who happens to be the worst person on earth.

    • Antony Stringfellow | January 18, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      Wok Gees Good question!
      To me, it sounded very much like they were preparing a contract killing…. on a member of the US government!
      Putin’s power knows no bounds. The USA is his!

    • bud fudlacker sucks putins cock fudlacker | January 18, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      generationofswine

      just make sure you vote.
      and get out the vote.

      we need to remove him peacefully, or we’ll never hear the end of it.

      vote him out, and then make him irrelevant.

  20. Koochakoo rocknroll hoochykoo! | January 18, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    I’ve heard millions and trillions of people say that Trump is guilty.

