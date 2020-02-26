Democratic candidates debate before South Carolina and Super Tuesday | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 26, 2020

 

Democrats take the stage for the last time before South Carolina, Super Tuesday primaries.
RELATED: Super Tuesday, explained

Sanders and Bloomberg take on attacks from other candidates in final debate before South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries.

9 Comments on "Democratic candidates debate before South Carolina and Super Tuesday | USA TODAY"

  1. dbdevour | February 26, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Sanders = The MOST Pro-AMERICAN Pro-HUMAN Candidate the US of A has EVER had!!!…
    “Dude, It’s a No-Brainer…” – JESUS CHRIST…

  2. Jamie Calvete | February 26, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Always whispering, why? Also when you slur your words in the first 15 seconds of the video, just start over.

  4. Bo Rood | February 26, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    They already debated or they are going to debate? Is anyone paying attention to this crap anymore?

  5. First Last | February 26, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Trump is the only logical choice. Unless you’re a deadbeat looking for a free ride.

  6. Secretary of Education | February 26, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    CBS and elitist establishment democrats rigged this debate charging attendees $2000 just to sit in the audience, making sure that working people and the disadvantaged weren’t represented in the audience.

  7. extra solar | February 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    bill nye might have been the contestant they most needed, regarding their image crisis consensus partnered to their policy scam calculations, but if the mayor can dispose of the chief before the career independent is able to sharpen another tomahawk, or if he can plant enough peaches around bidens south african jail cell, it could signal a breakthrough.

  8. DooGs OF THe WORLD | February 26, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    i love USA ❤️

