The United States has reached a grim milestone as the number of deaths linked to coronavirus passed 1,000 in the country on Thursday, according to a count by NBC News. Joe Scarborough discusses these figures and urges the president to step up. Aired on 3/26/2020.
Deaths In United States Linked To Coronavirus Surpass 1,000 | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I would rather be locked inside of the house or an apartment then to be locked inside of a coffin
@Janine C Oh good lord. Go back and listen to what he has actually said and you’ll be able to count up the lies. Obama set up the emergency response team. Trump fired them.
There was a health official actually on the ground in China. Trump fired her in July. She would have been able to warn the world if she hadn’t been fired.
Trump worried about finance before even considering the people! PLEASE open your eyes to what’s going on. He had emergency power to get factories making the ventilators but considered doing that too expensive!!! He was giving £500 billion to corporations but $1 billion for ventilators was too much??? Try to look at other media to get a wider view on what’s going on.
@Margaret Nicol Again, taken out of context. Like every single thing he says. People have to twist it and add hidden meaning where there is none. He said he didn’t know what was happening and didn’t want to say they were going out the back door, but something doesn’t add up and he thinks someone should look into it.
@Janine C The only thing that doesn’t add up is why Trump hasn’t been fired and why people like you are going out of your way to protect him. Gross incompetence combined with reckless endangerment: 25 45
There’s something far worse than being locked in a Coffin, being locked in a Coffin and you suffer from claustrophobia at the same time imagine what that must feel like.
Pearls of wisdom!!
Rest in peace those who died from the virus
@Sean Hard RIP demonrat party you have been exposed.
Expect no words of condolence from Donald. Expect Donald to start marketing Trump caskets. Of course, they will be made in China.
OutdoorIndoorVariety
Who’s democrats and who’s republican? I don’t think CoronaVirUSA cares what you are and what party you belongs. It’s just trying to creep on you. Enjoy your CoronaVirUSA. ✌️🖕🦠👍
@Sean Hard What i meant was your Trump hating ignorance has been exposed. The demonrat party will not hold power for a long time to come.
It’s so strange that american people have to pay with their own money for healthcare, the result of this system is the death of many citizens
Thank you to the doctors and nurses who are working hard to help in this time of crisis.
True
And thank you to all the workers at grocery stores that are working hard to make sure we are able to still have food and household needs.
Thank you media for stirring up this hysteria!
@doug Tredy Hysteria?
The virus has caused are health system and other businesses to be overworked and stressed. The model we should be following is the herd approach and give relief to those in our medical field.
In all cases of government, just like the Military, a Doctor should be allowed to step in and declare leaders unfit to make these decisions.
Charles Carter This is Ridiculous! #unfit for the Job #remove
Exactly. That’s why Joe Biden needs to be sent to a nursing home.
@Manny Pena
Coup d’ etat it’s needed with this Dictator
@Manny Pena https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzbGKqSkg1A
Charles Carter- I declare you to be to dumb to make a comment😆
WALL WALL WALL build a wall against covid19. that is a good idea
Jane Doe —No to kepp his familly not to escape thats what waLL
Wass
YOU ALL SOUND LIKE A BUNCH OF LIBERAL LUNATICS
The wall won’t work, because it has slats, not solid.
I dont blame you for feeling that way but remember trump didnt win the popular vote so think of how big America is and how many innocents are suffering
Edgar Salinas At least you believe in Trump as being a Great Leader
TRUMP 2020
Whoa….😲😢 As of now, American cases have just passed China. It’s a straight up catastrophe.
Shie H. ….. and not only did the virus originate there, China has well over a 2 billion population. Think about that for second. Our country, the U.S. is operating without a President or leadership.
Uh, correction. That’s in New York City.
The Ship of State, at the present time, is behaving like a Ship of Fools.
Titanic….
Well put, my friend.
Only Slaves need to keep working no matter what.
“We’re not built like that “
Edward Alvarez I don’t got kids? Lmao!
@Sidney Pagart I know that . I can tell by your comment
@Linda Linda! Don’t be so worried. Here in the Niagara Peninsula people are saying that in Port Colborne everyone is acting normal. I was there four days ago and it seemed as usual. What are the real consequences for America, financial. Look at money now being given to Americans, ordinary everywhere else. See how society is being driven to use online and delivery, don’t let it occupy your mind. I had a girlfriend who did allergy testing in a hospital. I know you don’t have an easy job to begin with.
@Linda Linda So sorry for you. God be with you and your family through this…seems almost like you’re being placed in front of a firing squad and told “it’s okay! It’s gonna be great! You can dodge those bullets!” Sorry for you…
@Linda Linda no, you just want money instead of your life. You could go home and self quarantine.
“whatever school your daddy got you into”
oooooooh snap! burnt alive
edit: that lov’ly human being on the left wants to say sth also.
The bad news is that 2020 is still in the beginning. Its tying its shoes.
You’ve had a month and the 11th hour has come and gone. God be with you all, we in Spain are also praying for you people.
We need to pray for the world
@Sky Walker
Where are the natives of the american natives?
@Basil parece que tienes razon amigo, Espero que las cosas van mejorando poco a poco, saludos desde España
@Property Malaga Gracias tengo mi familia en Tejas y una hermana en Nueva York. Tiengo miedo por ellos. Tambien yo pienso mucho de la gente en Espana, Italia, Alemania, Hollanda, Estados Unidos etc… Ojala los medicos y politicos pueden hacer milagros por nosostros. Dio o los angeles contigo y tu familia y pais. Chao.
Property Malaga Thank you! Best wishes to the people of Spain.
I’m crying for you, America, you are paying dearly for letting this man lead you!
@Janine C it would never occur to me to ever cry because I’m a Conservitive. And Im Changing Puppy Pee Pads and making them into better than n95 masks. 200 to a box.
@Patrick G France is so humble it’s Little Mecca!
@Janine C Again where is your proof of this ignorance you spill?
Janine C your response is a week behind, like the presidents . In that time quarter of a million cases have been added and you still think hes done a tremendous job. At least he will make the history books as the president who let Americans die.
LIZ ROBINSON, UR FALSE
YA LIAR!
“They don’t want to be locked into an apartment…we’re not built for that.” I don’t know Mr. President, it sure sounds a lot better than being locked in a hospital bed.
@Johnny Starr – All chicken littles
@Ronald Wade what are you talking about?
@Fredrick Scott – Why didn’t DeBlasio (aka Warren Wilhelm Jr.) and Cuomo prepare for any emergency beforehand?
@Geo De you are a faux person…
https://youtu.be/t_Yn2j_LDyQ
Joe: The hurricane is heading for our shoreline.
Trump: Well, that isn’t a big problem. Get me a sharpie!
@Billy Cole II https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-nyc-leaders-endangering-public-coronavirus
Joe: i told the hurricane to change coarse or I’ll stop funds to the EPA and we’ll all just go to Ohiowa and ride the waves
@don’t ask me Joe didn’t say that, this is what he said: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzbGKqSkg1A
@Brian S it was a joke come on man lol. Stay safe
@don’t ask me USA new theme song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HDMCCLlGl4
So you guys still think that this is “just the flu” now? 😑
A new strand of Corona Virus Flu….check the back of a can of LYSOL, what it kills…..this is a new strain..
Ask the WHO who downplayed it first and has been bungling several epidemics:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/09/why-the-who-is-a-danger-to-public-health/
And who heads up the WHO?
https://www.roughestimate.org/roughestimate/the-crimes-of-tedros-adhanom
Even the CDC has been remiss:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/the_cdc_confesses_to_lying_about_covid19_death_numbers.html
@Billy Cole II it still kills it
@Basil Universal healthcare is WORSE care and it has been proven time and again. You just don’t hear about the horror stories in the UK, Sweden and Canada. Universal care is only good for routine preventive medicine and minor illness. It is not good for catastrophic illnesses for various reasons–often wait times are long, care is often rationed, standards are often lowered, and there is less incentive for improvements in care and medical technology …just to name a few of the limitations. I have known people who couldn’t get an ambulance in Sweden. I have known of people who had to wait 6 to 9 months to start cancer treatment. I have known people in hospitals who rarely saw a nurse and were basically left with minimal care. I would rather be in the U.S. where, before the ACA I was able to get my gall bladder removed right away even though I was only working a temporary job and had no insurance. What ruined our health care here is too much Managed Care (bureaucrats), excessive fraud from Medicare and Medicaid abuse, and giving away “free” (nothing is free) medical to people here illegally …all of which are skyrocketing costs. Between that and the constant tinkering by the left creating more inefficiencies in the market place, it is no surprise we have so many problems with healthcare.
@Janine C As I said before, you can have a mix of both. You can have private health insurance. Thousands of people don’t even see a doctor and die in the U.S. Up to 17-20,000 die in the US every year due to a lack of health care, so while you might take time for some surgeries, some never go and just die. That’s not better, so you can have private health care while having a decent public option.
I’m not sure he lies? I REALLY THINK HE’S INCAPABLE OF ANY LOGICAL DECISION.
this administration needs to be tried for mass murder due to extreme negligence
You need to be tried for being an imbecile. Start kindergarten over
If everyone hasn’t already noticed, we ARE in a war. This is a war with our health. All the best everyone!
chermzzz The Liberal Communist think it’s a game and they get a free pass. NOT SO, Anyone and everyone dies.
@Johnny Starr exactly then why did Trump delay a proper response for 3 weeks, coffins are the result of his incompetence
@Ron F Leave the FAKE LYING NEWS ALONE. Their just using YOU. Your being played
“Some of you may die…but its a sacrifice, Im willing to make” -Trump
They haven’t reached their peak yet.