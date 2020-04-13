The United States has reached a grim milestone as the number of deaths linked to coronavirus passed 1,000 in the country on Thursday, according to a count by NBC News. Joe Scarborough discusses these figures and urges the president to step up. Aired on 3/26/2020.

Deaths In United States Linked To Coronavirus Surpass 1,000 | Morning Joe | MSNBC