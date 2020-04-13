Deaths In United States Linked To Coronavirus Surpass 1,000 | Morning Joe | MSNBC

April 13, 2020

 

The United States has reached a grim milestone as the number of deaths linked to coronavirus passed 1,000 in the country on Thursday, according to a count by NBC News. Joe Scarborough discusses these figures and urges the president to step up. Aired on 3/26/2020.
83 Comments on "Deaths In United States Linked To Coronavirus Surpass 1,000 | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Aaron Hemmingway | March 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    I would rather be locked inside of the house or an apartment then to be locked inside of a coffin

    • Margaret Nicol | March 30, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      @Janine C Oh good lord. Go back and listen to what he has actually said and you’ll be able to count up the lies. Obama set up the emergency response team. Trump fired them.
      There was a health official actually on the ground in China. Trump fired her in July. She would have been able to warn the world if she hadn’t been fired.
      Trump worried about finance before even considering the people! PLEASE open your eyes to what’s going on. He had emergency power to get factories making the ventilators but considered doing that too expensive!!! He was giving £500 billion to corporations but $1 billion for ventilators was too much??? Try to look at other media to get a wider view on what’s going on.

    • Janine C | March 30, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      @Margaret Nicol Again, taken out of context. Like every single thing he says. People have to twist it and add hidden meaning where there is none. He said he didn’t know what was happening and didn’t want to say they were going out the back door, but something doesn’t add up and he thinks someone should look into it.

    • Margaret Nicol | March 30, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @Janine C The only thing that doesn’t add up is why Trump hasn’t been fired and why people like you are going out of your way to protect him. Gross incompetence combined with reckless endangerment: 25 45

    • David Jay | April 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      There’s something far worse than being locked in a Coffin, being locked in a Coffin and you suffer from claustrophobia at the same time imagine what that must feel like.

    • D. Pollock | April 8, 2020 at 12:08 AM | Reply

      Pearls of wisdom!!

  2. Jayden Bryant | March 26, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    Rest in peace those who died from the virus

    • OutdoorIndoorVariety | March 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      @Sean Hard RIP demonrat party you have been exposed.

    • The Blade | March 26, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      Expect no words of condolence from Donald. Expect Donald to start marketing Trump caskets. Of course, they will be made in China.

    • Sean Hard | March 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

      OutdoorIndoorVariety
      Who’s democrats and who’s republican? I don’t think CoronaVirUSA cares what you are and what party you belongs. It’s just trying to creep on you. Enjoy your CoronaVirUSA. ✌️🖕🦠👍

    • OutdoorIndoorVariety | March 26, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      @Sean Hard What i meant was your Trump hating ignorance has been exposed. The demonrat party will not hold power for a long time to come.

    • Ivium | March 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

      It’s so strange that american people have to pay with their own money for healthcare, the result of this system is the death of many citizens

  3. Glenda Graves | March 26, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Thank you to the doctors and nurses who are working hard to help in this time of crisis.

  4. Charles Carter | March 26, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    In all cases of government, just like the Military, a Doctor should be allowed to step in and declare leaders unfit to make these decisions.

  5. Edgar Salinas | March 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    WALL WALL WALL build a wall against covid19. that is a good idea

  6. Shie H. | March 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Whoa….😲😢 As of now, American cases have just passed China. It’s a straight up catastrophe.

    • ThEDIPPA1 | March 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      Shie H. ….. and not only did the virus originate there, China has well over a 2 billion population. Think about that for second. Our country, the U.S. is operating without a President or leadership.

    • Gandalf | March 26, 2020 at 11:36 PM | Reply

      Uh, correction. That’s in New York City.

  7. hermenutic | March 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    The Ship of State, at the present time, is behaving like a Ship of Fools.

  8. miro lund | March 26, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Only Slaves need to keep working no matter what.

    “We’re not built like that “

    • Sidney Pagart | March 26, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Edward Alvarez I don’t got kids? Lmao!

    • Edward Alvarez | March 26, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Sidney Pagart I know that . I can tell by your comment

    • John Watt | March 27, 2020 at 2:52 AM | Reply

      @Linda Linda! Don’t be so worried. Here in the Niagara Peninsula people are saying that in Port Colborne everyone is acting normal. I was there four days ago and it seemed as usual. What are the real consequences for America, financial. Look at money now being given to Americans, ordinary everywhere else. See how society is being driven to use online and delivery, don’t let it occupy your mind. I had a girlfriend who did allergy testing in a hospital. I know you don’t have an easy job to begin with.

    • SS Wild Child | March 27, 2020 at 4:46 AM | Reply

      @Linda Linda So sorry for you. God be with you and your family through this…seems almost like you’re being placed in front of a firing squad and told “it’s okay! It’s gonna be great! You can dodge those bullets!” Sorry for you…

    • Christine Brown | March 27, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      @Linda Linda no, you just want money instead of your life. You could go home and self quarantine.

  9. CabaretVoltaire391 | March 26, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    “whatever school your daddy got you into”

    oooooooh snap! burnt alive

    edit: that lov’ly human being on the left wants to say sth also.

  10. صوتيات Sawtiat | March 26, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    The bad news is that 2020 is still in the beginning. Its tying its shoes.

  11. Property Malaga | March 26, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    You’ve had a month and the 11th hour has come and gone. God be with you all, we in Spain are also praying for you people.

    • Sky Walker | March 27, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      We need to pray for the world

    • فيروس كورونا باقي ويتمدد | March 27, 2020 at 9:31 AM | Reply

      @Sky Walker
      Where are the natives of the american natives?

    • Property Malaga | March 28, 2020 at 5:39 AM | Reply

      @Basil parece que tienes razon amigo, Espero que las cosas van mejorando poco a poco, saludos desde España

    • Basil | March 28, 2020 at 8:29 AM | Reply

      @Property Malaga Gracias tengo mi familia en Tejas y una hermana en Nueva York. Tiengo miedo por ellos. Tambien yo pienso mucho de la gente en Espana, Italia, Alemania, Hollanda, Estados Unidos etc… Ojala los medicos y politicos pueden hacer milagros por nosostros. Dio o los angeles contigo y tu familia y pais. Chao.

    • Eric Van James | March 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

      Property Malaga Thank you! Best wishes to the people of Spain.

  12. LIZ ROBINSON | March 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    I’m crying for you, America, you are paying dearly for letting this man lead you!

    • It's Meekers | April 7, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Janine C it would never occur to me to ever cry because I’m a Conservitive. And Im Changing Puppy Pee Pads and making them into better than n95 masks. 200 to a box.

    • It's Meekers | April 7, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Patrick G France is so humble it’s Little Mecca!

    • Uknw Selfmade | April 7, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      @Janine C Again where is your proof of this ignorance you spill?

    • Edward Gross | April 7, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      Janine C your response is a week behind, like the presidents . In that time quarter of a million cases have been added and you still think hes done a tremendous job. At least he will make the history books as the president who let Americans die.

    • Johnny Starr | April 8, 2020 at 10:28 AM | Reply

      LIZ ROBINSON, UR FALSE
      YA LIAR!

  13. Joe M | March 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    “They don’t want to be locked into an apartment…we’re not built for that.” I don’t know Mr. President, it sure sounds a lot better than being locked in a hospital bed.

  14. derry667dingo | March 26, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Joe: The hurricane is heading for our shoreline.
    Trump: Well, that isn’t a big problem. Get me a sharpie!

  15. A7XfoREVer | March 26, 2020 at 11:45 PM | Reply

    So you guys still think that this is “just the flu” now? 😑

    • Billy Cole II | March 27, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      A new strand of Corona Virus Flu….check the back of a can of LYSOL, what it kills…..this is a new strain..

    • Janine C | April 10, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      @Billy Cole II it still kills it

    • Janine C | April 10, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Basil Universal healthcare is WORSE care and it has been proven time and again. You just don’t hear about the horror stories in the UK, Sweden and Canada. Universal care is only good for routine preventive medicine and minor illness. It is not good for catastrophic illnesses for various reasons–often wait times are long, care is often rationed, standards are often lowered, and there is less incentive for improvements in care and medical technology …just to name a few of the limitations. I have known people who couldn’t get an ambulance in Sweden. I have known of people who had to wait 6 to 9 months to start cancer treatment. I have known people in hospitals who rarely saw a nurse and were basically left with minimal care. I would rather be in the U.S. where, before the ACA I was able to get my gall bladder removed right away even though I was only working a temporary job and had no insurance. What ruined our health care here is too much Managed Care (bureaucrats), excessive fraud from Medicare and Medicaid abuse, and giving away “free” (nothing is free) medical to people here illegally …all of which are skyrocketing costs. Between that and the constant tinkering by the left creating more inefficiencies in the market place, it is no surprise we have so many problems with healthcare.

    • Basil | April 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @Janine C As I said before, you can have a mix of both. You can have private health insurance. Thousands of people don’t even see a doctor and die in the U.S. Up to 17-20,000 die in the US every year due to a lack of health care, so while you might take time for some surgeries, some never go and just die. That’s not better, so you can have private health care while having a decent public option.

  16. William Greer | March 26, 2020 at 11:53 PM | Reply

    I’m not sure he lies? I REALLY THINK HE’S INCAPABLE OF ANY LOGICAL DECISION.

  17. Pvt Read | March 27, 2020 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    this administration needs to be tried for mass murder due to extreme negligence

  18. chermzzz | March 27, 2020 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    If everyone hasn’t already noticed, we ARE in a war. This is a war with our health. All the best everyone!

  19. Katherine Mae | March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    “Some of you may die…but its a sacrifice, Im willing to make” -Trump

  20. VENØM WE 'R' | March 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    They haven’t reached their peak yet.

