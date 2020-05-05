Death Toll In NY From Coronavirus Eclipses 10,000 | Morning Joe | MSNBC

May 5, 2020

 

As New York State edges closer to 200,000 cases of the coronavirus, the state is now recording over 10,000 deaths. The panel discusses. Aired on 4/14/2020.
86 Comments on "Death Toll In NY From Coronavirus Eclipses 10,000 | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Ralph | April 14, 2020 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    “it’s easier to fool people, than it is to convince them that they have been fooled” Mark Twain

    • thewanderandhiscomp | April 15, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

      @Nemesis agender?
      What does
      denoting or relating to a person who does not identify themselves as having a particular gender:
      Have to do with anything

    • thewanderandhiscomp | April 15, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

      @Nemesis my gawd you even edited the post and still fail basic english
      Another methhead trailer trash

    • Nemesis | April 15, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

      @thewanderandhiscomp You a sick individual who is bent on sick talk one who has revealed himself to be mentally disturbed.

    • thewanderandhiscomp | April 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      @Nemesis Im sick, you posted fake news, sensationalist crap, lied about another person, and I’m sick
      The projection of rethuglicants is amazing, you remind me of the schizoaffective religious losers I dealt with in mental health
      Project your beliefs and feelings on other bring up non sequitur , move goalposts then lie and scream and whine when you can’t deal with reality

    • thewanderandhiscomp | April 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      @Nemesis why do conservatives fight to keep kiddie marriage legal

  2. Xavier Perkins | April 14, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    These politicians are wrong. This Coronavirus is still spreading. They haven’t done enough testing to reopen the economy. if they do it will backfire

    • Q WWG1WGA | April 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      It’s a flu that hat has a cure. Easy chicken little…

    • MountainOf Everest | April 14, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Maybe in a Cramped.. public transportation dependent city like NYC it’s a problem.. But not in the majority of the country where people go to work in their own cars. Time to go back to work.

    • Gator Henry | April 14, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      And you know this because you’re what, omnipotent? Watch CNN? Have tens of thousands of friends across the planet that are getting sick from this left and right? STFU

    • sherri | April 14, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Xavier Perkins BullshitCommiez lookng for govMoney. Cause their illegal- santuary purse was taken away. KAG.

    • sherri | April 14, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Xavier Perkins BullshitCommiez lookng for govMoney. Cause their illegal- santuary purse was taken away. KAG.

  3. WIND IN THE WIRE | April 14, 2020 at 8:36 AM | Reply

    America will always do the right thing!………..after they have explored all other possibilities.
    Winston Churchill.
    Best wishes Americans, from UK

    • John R | April 14, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      @Prime Judicator bruh thats what the quote is saying. Winston Churchill is being cheeky – he means that we have no other course of action than to do the right thing, because we’ve already done everything bad there is to do.

    • dunhillsupramk3 | April 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @Jason Thompson well to be fair if Trump didn’t close down the borders when he did and sent emergency supplies when he did this would’ve been much much worst…

    • Jason Thompson | April 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      dunhillsupramk3 The whole nation should have been placed under lockdown in early March. Now the virus is hitting small towns that thought they were, pardon my choice of words, immune.

    • dunhillsupramk3 | April 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Jason Thompson oh he was trying to close the borders much sooner than that but there was protest and ppl calling him racist and trying to go to court… where are these ppl now??

    • Jason Thompson | April 15, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

      dunhillsupramk3 I was talking about shutting the USA down. It is difficult enough explaining things to Trumpublicans, now we have to understand them for you as well. Jesus freaking wept.

  4. World of Aviation | April 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    ”You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have’# Stay strong my American friends. Wishes from Germany!

  5. Dan Wood | April 14, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    R.I.P. For all who passed away. Good Lord have mercy about all people around the world.

  6. 100K Sᴜʙꜱᴄʀɪʙᴇʀꜱ Wɪᴛʜᴏᴜᴛ Vɪᴅᴇᴏꜱ Cʜᴀʟʟᴀɴɢᴇ | April 14, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Me: looks at lungs

    Hears the word: b r e a t h e .

    *Starts struggling to breathe

  7. B4 freedomfighter | April 14, 2020 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    People need to stop comparing this to 9-11. Two very different incidents with two very different feelings.

    • Bian Lee | April 15, 2020 at 1:39 AM | Reply

      @mojo jojo how is coronavirus preplanned?? maybe 9-11 was staged but ur saying coronavirus is also an action of government?? are you crazy

    • ModelLights | April 15, 2020 at 1:52 AM | Reply

      @Ryan Jensen ‘I literally said HE LIVED through it your idiocy scares me’ And if you were a bit less dumb, you’d understand your uncle can only be speaking toward the actual impact to his daily life, and the number of people killed. 911 was an attack. They aren’t remotely comparable on that level.

    • Ear Meat | April 15, 2020 at 3:36 AM | Reply

      OpticKiller well one killed my dad and the other was a plague so your wrong

    • Andrew McCann | April 15, 2020 at 3:47 AM | Reply

      ​@OpticKiller this, is a virus. 9/11 was terrorism.

    • Ange Browne | April 15, 2020 at 5:07 AM | Reply

      B4 freedomfighter By the same kabal(ah)!

  8. Jov | April 14, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Ok comments, sharing quotes you found on Facebook isn’t going to fix this.

  9. Dano Duncan | April 14, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it” – George Santayana

    • benny pitt | April 14, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      EXACTLY. Look what the DNC did in 2016 and they have done it again in 2020. I used to merely disagree with leftists on policies but now I truly pity them.

    • I'm Iron Man | April 14, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      So cliche. It’s a meme at this point finding comments on Facebook.

    • Susan Baron | April 14, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      Those who can’t learn from a simple directive are doomed. They were given the infection by those standing in line to get the virus test. Open your eyes. Do you not see news clips daily of people standing in line touching or an inch away from each other. If they didn’t have the virus before they took they test they had it afterwards. They still don’t understand the directive on social distancing so they give the virus to their family, friends, neighbors, etc. Get the drift!

    • Joshua's Creations | April 15, 2020 at 12:13 AM | Reply

      Cringe

    • dsvet | April 15, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

      Worldwide cases of influenza per year: 5 million
      Worldwide influenza deaths per year: 500,000
      Worldwide cases of COVIID-19: 2 million
      Worldwide deaths from COVID-19: 126,738

  10. Lia Spring | April 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    We had PLENTY OF WARNINGS on Every level and TIME to Respond. But we wasted it on STUPID Political fighting.

    • J P | April 15, 2020 at 1:32 AM | Reply

      @WAstatePyro 121 there’s no cure for the flu either! Stop believing everything your Masters tell you. This is not about your well-being. It’s about destroying the world economy and enslaving you, and it worked pretty quickly didn’t it as you voluntarily submitted based on a fear tactic.

    • BADGUY 1 | April 15, 2020 at 6:25 AM | Reply

      @WAstatePyro 121 An interview I just saw, a doctor, indicts the number of people who have had this virus plus the number that are now currently infected would put the REAL number of Corona Virus deaths below 1%. Maybe a % of 1%. That would mean the death rates are similar to flu, which, in the USA has already killed 24,000 and MAY have killed as many as 67,000 since the beginning of this flu season, 1 October 2019.

    • Lupinacci Productions | April 15, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

      Actually, China and the WHO lied and that is what led to this mess.

    • Alexander Ortiz | April 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

      Everyone put your opinions aside and look at the facts. If we acted sooner and stricter .. this wouldn’t be as bad as it is.

    • Nemesis | April 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @J P Well said not only that A President who truly cares for his people.

  11. ckm ans | April 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    People need to stop bashing left/ right each other and look to unite and look at how many people recovered and pray to God for mercy and help to get out of this craziness!

  12. Big Paulie | April 14, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    My heart goes out to New York City and upstate New York

    • Susan Baron | April 14, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      Getting the virus can be prevented. They were given the infection by those standing in line to get the virus test. Open your eyes. Do you not see news clips daily of people standing in line touching or an inch away from each other. If they didn’t have the virus before they took they test they had it afterwards. They still don’t understand the directive on social distancing so they give the virus to their family, friends, neighbors, etc. Get the drift!

    • tbird90sc | April 14, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      Yeah, they voted for people who are killing them.

    • Trisha W. | April 15, 2020 at 3:31 AM | Reply

      @Susan Baron You are right! Its true! People are standing on these line too close to each other waiting for testing. I’m seeing most just keep forgetting to remain standing on the placement tape, including in the supermarkets, and are also showing up without wearing a mask. Also, the other problem is many people aren’t taking this Covid virus seriously, and still think its just a common cold, or flu, and nothing more. More and likely, due to they haven’t personally seen anyone suffering from it, therefore, they don’t think its very serious enough to take precaution.

  13. Cane Toad69 | April 14, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    “Eclipses”
    I see this word a lot- it’s meant to expedite time in your mind. Flagrant term

  14. DMZABO | April 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Morning Fools!

  15. Debra Jones | April 14, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    Prayers for all the families that have the virus and extra prayers for those families that have lost love ones 🙏🏾🙏🏾 may God continue his blessings upon you .

  16. Baby Dumpling | April 14, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Yeah I really believe Joe Scarborough is actually worried about small businesses.

  17. Roustam Baimatov | April 14, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    I feel very very bad for New York. God, please, save that wonderful city…

  18. Nobody | April 15, 2020 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    They added 3000 death without testing New York trying to scam the federal government. It makes me question the whole death toll.

    • Ray G | April 21, 2020 at 7:56 AM | Reply

      50,000 to 100,000 people die world-wide each, and every month of the flu, 50,000 to 200,000 die of Malaria, each and every month as well. 1000 to 2000 people die per month of cancer.

      It is clear a virus is probably killing people in New York whether it be Flu, Corona, Malaria, or other diseases, most likely it is other diseases now due to the fact that medical conditions other than Corona, are pretty much being ignored.

      Normally if a Pneumonia – Flu hit a region, let’s say a senior center region of people, there would be measures after the first 4-5 people contracting it to stem the disease, today, they would be sent home to wait it out, and spread it further. There would be people going in for those life-threatening diseases before they would become outbreaks, today they cannot, thus other outbreaks can occur, including the Swine flu.

      Chances are the death tolls are fairly accurate, however it is more probable that it is multiple diseases not 1.

      Even the “Cause of Death” according to “The CDC” of Corona, is extremely vague, not 100% requiring physical proof it is corona, that the cause of death is left to the discretion of the person who pronounced the death.

      Flu based Pneumonia is nearly identical to corona. And we in fact know that 50,000 to 100,000 people die of it world-wide monthly.

      But None of these news articles are telling us any tallies of flu deaths, I wonder why. simple is they’re most likely adding them all together.

  19. John T Marshall | April 15, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    “ Eclipses” lmfao.. what if we can put on some real PPE early??? Now what we need is not only some home-made masks!! we need to prepare goggles and gloves etc.. And the most frustrated thing is I have no clue where I can buy those things… any suggestions?

    • Margaret W. Lavigne | April 16, 2020 at 9:07 AM | Reply

      The passing of the beloved ones is a harsh reality for human beings. However, do not mourn for the death of the beloved ones. The righteous will come to live with God in a blissful world where is free from worries and troubles. Informative Christians believes that life promises joy, tribulation as well as God’s blessings. Separation is inevitable and “what is mortal may be swallowed up by life” (2 Corinthians 5:4). Death is painful for human beings. But for God, they just “asleep” a (1 Thessalonians 4:13). Inner peace is the utmost blessing from God (NLT, Jeremiah 29:11).
      For more info: https://www.amazon.com/Death-Righteous-Beloved-Ones-ebook/dp/B086RQTFQ4/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&qid=1587041873&refinements=p_27%3AMargaret+W.+Lavigne&s=books&sr=1-2

    • Pennie P | April 16, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

      @Margaret W. Lavigne Are you kidding?
      That is the most ridiculous comment here.
      Please, don’t mourn a senseless death?
      Lady… You are lost.

    • fotlitbow fotlitbow | April 17, 2020 at 2:28 AM | Reply

      @Pennie P Your wrong about that the best service a mask provides is its a face mounted reminder to keep your hands away from your face and a scarf will also.

    • Pennie P | April 17, 2020 at 2:35 AM | Reply

      @fotlitbow fotlitbow OK. What ever. You seem to be an expert on the subject.
      I’ll take my chances protecting myself the correct way and prevent the spread of the virus.
      You just keep wearing that scarf..

    • Margaret W. Lavigne | April 17, 2020 at 5:09 AM | Reply

      @Pennie P Separation is inevitable but reunion is possible. I firmly believe that those I love and those I respect will be in the heaven after they leave the world. Faith will alter the way how people perceive death and separation. It’s hard to separate with those we love but it’s great to have wonderful persons in our life. No one can stick together like forever. Again, separation is inevitable. I will cry for losing those I love but I firmly believe they just graduate from the life journey and come to live with God in a world where is free from worries and troubles.

  20. Gede Project | April 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Keep uploading! Waiting for the next one! Also, let’s be YouTube partners xd

