The New Yorker's David Remnick discusses life in New York during the the coronavirus pandemic and the dangers of the Trump presidency. Aired on 4/7/2020.
David Remnick: Trump Is A Distorting Machine For Information | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The horrible part about this presidency, is that it exists. Trump isn’t running the country, he’s ruining it.
@Romulus Paradise Gosh, it’s Good Friday, try some introspection.
@Picket Fence I live in Vietnam. It’s Saturday here. I’m not religious. I don’t know what good friday celebrates/commemorates. I see that it’s for introspecting, obviously. Why do you think that’s valuable?
@Romulus Paradise Because hate is like taking poison and expecting the other person to die. Today, Good Friday, is the day Jesus was crucified and died at Calvary.
@Picket Fence Oh. OK. So you believe in religious mythology then. OK. I see your point about hate, it often backfires on you. So, why do you hate Trump?
That is it, in a nutshell.
Sorry America…. it must be so embarrassing to have him as your leader.
@Argus Tuft To believe anything msnbc tells you is proof of you stupidity and gullibility. Sucker.
C. H. Thanks. It has to change.
W D S , what’s more embarrassing is that they refused to use the 25th amendment in the Senate! The house would do it in a minute but you need to thirds of the house and senate do use the 25th amendment, if the vice president refuses to do it. They won’t do it because they do not have another candidate for president they hang their hat on this buffoon!
@Ben Theredonethat It’s just a case of him being too stupid to understand how stupid he is
@Argus Tuft If someone has to tell you they are smart… they probably aren’t. If someone has to tell you they deserve adulation… they probably don’t. If someone has to tell how much they’ve done… they probably haven’t done enough. If someone has to tell you the news is fake… he’s probably psychotic.
“The adults in the room are gone”: yup, that sums it up pretty well…
😩
“Elect a clown
Expect a circus”
–Car Sticker
Media are gullable fools. Its insanity to go to his oress briefing and expect something else. Media is a parasite to Trump’s lies.
I’ve been following these blogs for the last three years and this is the first time I seen a journalist spell it out without prevarication.
You don’t have to be highly intelligent or even moderately educated to realise Trump is an ignoramus, but you have to be a complete fool not to.
And maybe even more
Loud tin bell sound is discovered to be slack jawed masses banging drool cups together while waiting out the pandemic for the next maga trumpy rally.
They are sure, since he has no virus and they support him they will be immune. Sides we dun tookn sum clohriquin.
I Totally Concur!!
*It’s No longer called the White House, it’s called the Slaughter House, and that’s been for 3 1/2 years …*
Our awesome President has 319 accomplishments since he took Office! He gave us an awesome Economy! You nasty radical Dems have bashed this poor President every day for years! Why do you hate America?
@michael preston “I’m sure there were fine people on both sides there” in regards to the radical lefties and righties there. Sadly that doesn’t support your biased narrative.
@Gary Quarty – The slaughtered ones are the guys who hate Trump.
Serves them right, because they can’t justify their hatred, despite what they think.
Gary Quarty —Truth. Truth is slaughtered on a moment by moment basis.
@Scott Hullinger
lol nbred
A true leader wouldn’t need praises from anyone wouldn’t be expecting to be asked nicely because he would do his job with out expecting anything in return
It’s what it is Biden said “Americans have a right to be dumb” Why? EZ to full the dumb
Your assumptions are wrong, which is typical of Leftists. Trump does not do what he does in order to be praised, but rather, because it’s the precisely right thing he should be doing.
Trump gives power to the people, while Leftists give power to themselves.
Scott Hullinger I’m curious what you have to say about the fact Trump ran a fraudulent/scam “university” that bilked would-be students out of $30,000 each, and ultimately courts ruled it closed and that Trump pay $26.5 Million in compensation to the people he conned? This happened a few months before the election and is well known. Are you telling me you learned this, and voted for him nevertheless?
Or the fact that Trump was found to have illegally been robbing his own charity to purchase things such as a $10,000 portrait of himself. Courts ruled that Trump and his family members are banned from serving on the board of any charity for the rest of their lives.
You’re claiming that he was doing the right thing? One of those charities was money that was SUPPOSED to go to children’s cancer treatment.
@Scott Hullinger
February, ,he held 4 Nazi Rally’s, an played Golf.
@Wild One – Hardly surprising that you think saying “Nazi rally” and “played golf” somehow constitutes an actual political discussion.
“History shows again and again how Nature points up the folly of Men.” — Buck Dharma
Katrina l👀k into my eyes 👀….Nothing going on over there !
Oh what we CHOSE TO BELIEVE 😹
@Scott Hullinger
Yet, your lesser kind is supporting a con man that knows nothing but insulting others. And a con man that is also the biggest narcissistic hurricane ever on this planet.
There is NO lower level of the Deplorable’s ignorance/racism/hate. And that is NOT an insult but the pure scientific facts from ALL of humanity regarding your degenerate kind.
@Scott Hullinger Maybe..but Trump is STILL a traitor to this nation and The People. 🙂
@Louis Michael No. I most certainly did not. I saw a laughing dog just today, its head out the window of a car. Its face was a smile, its tongue was the laughter.
I came up with this observation some time back. A neighbor had this awesome, fully trained Shepherd. I go to work in the morning, there’s the dog sitting in its cage looking at me with its tongue hanging out, all smiles.
I come home from work, there’s the dog, same place. Same expression on its face, the tongue still just hanging out.
I had plans at the time. They depended entirely on having a job. That dog laughed at me morning and night for many months.
I don’t presume to know what a God might think. I don’t presume to know if there is or is not a god.
I can tell you this, though. In the Darwinian scheme of evolution, dogs won. They don’t work, they sleep half their lives away, and we love them. We spoil them. I have a pet, it has the run of the house. No matter what I do, this pet lives the great life and I cater to its every need unless I happen to be asleep.
Even then, though, it will sometimes wake me up demanding treats. Which I give to it.
@Katrina I’m the brainWashing type. I can take a morsel of information from you, stake the claim that it is now my own, and you will live with me in your head for the rest of your life.
I don’t know exactly how many words it takes… I write them, you read them… to expedite the process of my thought or thoughts in your mind exploring every last nerve strand and leaving my mark on all of them.
I’d say less than five words. Could be just one word, So, if you read 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 words I’ve written, you’re gonna really not enjoy how you start becoming me.
You’ll still have free will. I’ll just be operating in you below the surface, so to speak, everywhere in your mind and then in your total nervous system.
Don’t worry though. I’m almost certain it will never occur to you that you are losing your mind. We’ve been over that part, every one of us.
The quickest, best advice I can give to you about the troubles I’ve made in your mind is, Don’t worry, you won’t be needing it (your mind).
If you’re up to it and your hair is long enough, I suggest grabbing a handful and pulling on it over and over.
I heard that the U.S will be removing the Statue of Liberty and replacing it with a larger than life statue of a pacifier for Trump’s honor.
I imagine it is humiliating. I am a Canadian nurse and can’t even imagine. May your country vote the monster out in November.
@Lynda Koers Why always, always drag in your president. Are you obsessed with the man/ You are not obsessed with the president it seems, but the man. Oh my! When a liberal calls me vindictive, I know I am on the right path, as then i have touched a sensitive wee cord.
@Christien du Preez so when you leaving?
@Scott Hullinger Why on earth would I do that?
@angela stahl Leaving? When things are heating up, as a LOT of new handwritten evidence From Comey and the other perpetrators against general Flynn is surfacing? You must be crazy. I am looking forward for General Flynn sueing the pants off this frauds. And even Dems coming out who knew about creepy Joe sexually abusing an innocent intern. You must be joking, the sick Democrats are being smoked out, and i want a front seat.
@Christien du Preez where are you getting this information?
Wrong again and dishonest donald is like a salesman who will say anything to make a sale.
“A nation led by an empty soul”
More like BRAIN DEAD
Yeah. Can you believe the stupidity of the person who wrote that?
Tells me that many Americans need a better education.
@Alv Vatzdal They’re not Democratic , This is an Evil system of hypocrites and Traitors .
Many Americans need to develop critical thinking skills. And, just because they believe something, doesn’t mean it’s true. Trump has convinced so many people that he’s a victim of what he refers to as ” false news”. The only false news I hear comes out of his mouth.and the five or whatever they call themselves on Fox opinions. Not truth,just opinions.
@Alv Vatzdal that’s the reason I listen to N.P.R. a few weeks ago, I listened to an interview with Mike Pompeo. Poor Mike didn’t realize that he would be asked the questions he was asked.i guess he didn’t think the segment” all things considered” meant exactly that. A few days after the interview, Trump said, in one of his rambling press briefings, maybe he should defund N.P.R.. he’s so ignorant he didn’t know it’s funded by various foundations an public donations. Chomsky, like Bernie Sanders tells us truths we might not want to hear, but need to hear.
@Lynda Koers I’m not American, but a quick google search could tell me that NPR is the most trusted of all American Radio stations, so that sounds good to me. I wish more Americans would be aware that they are basically being used by a handful of billionaires spreading such heavily biased news, that to be calling much of it “propaganda” wouldn’t be inaccurate. Because IF more were aware of this, obviously more funding would be used on a larger number of objective, truthful, honest news-sources. Have a nice weekend and a blessed Easter.
Willful ignorance seems to be idolized in wide portions of the U.S. populace. Trumpists, religious fanatics and fundamentalists, conspiracy theorists… They’re all behaving like cultists, totally rejecting anything logic- or science-based.
Putin chose the perfect one to serve him.
Arden McConnell….
I have a sneaky feeling that trump is serving putin.
@alanrtment porter …..
Hello U.K.! I’m in U.S.A
I was in Wal-Mart yesterday & it was like I was surrounded by bandits. Everyone was wearing masks. How is it for you? It’s nice to fund someone from the U.K. Some of my ancestors were from England, Scotland, & Wales & Ireland.. Anyone from the countries I’ve listed, let me hear from you please. It would be nice.
@Atlantic Beach In Russia people are laughing at Trump and America and think Putin is great for having made such an amount of chaos in the US, and would like nothing better then to get 4 more years of this, or perhaps to end democracy for good – something that is not unlikely at all.
From Norway , one of the founding NATO members, sharing borders with Russia, and a country that used to admire all things American.
Atlantic Beach The virus is bad here, it’s finally got through to people to stay home. There’s never been an Easter like it….empty beaches where they would normally be packed. Same everywhere. From Lancashire….please stay safe.
Media are gullable fools. Its insanity to go to his oress briefing and expect something else. Media is a parasite to Trump’s lies.
God Bless our s/heroes, MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS WORKING TO SAVE US!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“I alone can do it.” Then “I take no responsibility”.
“He does not believe models.”
He only believes blonde models, not scientific models.
Trump and all the Trump’s are fair weather friends……Next generation of them will move, infest some other unsuspecting country. Trump is……. Inhuman…….. Mentally diseased.
He’s no Roosevelt…..No Kennedy, and when the chips have fallen……His kids/grandkids will change their names……Worst duffer ever, “C” movie actor.
1. Trump never said the things you claim, Webster.
2. Trump is working against an army of Leftists even among the medical community.
But as for models, they’re just that, only models. And the facts change constantly, which of course means the models also need to constantly be updated. The fright-mongers among us have predicted hundreds of thousands of deaths. Ain’t gonna happen unless people ignore common sense.
No need to be fretful screaming meemees. Stop pulling your hair out, people. Good God.
The only places of real concern are where stupid Democratic politicians reign, such as New York, California, parts of Washington state, and a few other locations. If Democrats live here, there, or anywhere, then you can count on a constant tintinnabulation of utter nonsense.
I for one predict that things will be back to normal in 90% of problem areas within 7 or 8 weeks, or even sooner. Yes, quite a lot sooner.
SlavSlits
Scott Hullinger You can’t be serious?!? HE CHANGED THE MOTTO TO ‘THE BUCK STOPS EVERYWHERE BUT HERE’!
Smh, when are you fools going to wake up to this manchild?
America’s greatest weakness is mass ignorance. “The wealthiest country on earth” with the dumbest people in history.
@Romulus Paradise haha!
Kris McTopher; you are absolutely right. Far too many people can’t tell the difference between an opinion and a fact. I grew up before the internet. Books and the news were what was available. The internet is a great tool but too many people believe everything they see on it. Critical thinking skills are lacking. I remember when Trump said he could shoot someone , was it in the middle of times square and get away with it. Anyway, it was thought oh,” that’s just Donald being donald’. He meant it. If you look at past actions, he’s been getting away with it. He has no filter. What he thinks and believes comes out his mouth. What scrares me, is how many people knew that about him and didn’t and still don’t care. It’s so easy . My favorite quote is by Soren Kierkegaard; There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true, the other is to refuse to be believe what is true.
@Romulus Paradise prove to me the contact games of Hillary Clinton. Prove your statement. I can give you considered Trump ran, both proven, both true. 25 million dollar fine … phony University. 2 million dollar fine ..crooked foundation. The one he said he’d raised 6million dollars for veterans. Veterans didn’t get a penny the money was used to pay off his personal debts. And he didn’t raise 6million, it was 2, million. The judge ordered him to donate the fine to charity. The journalist who found the truth and published it received the Pulitzer Prize for it. It’s easy to find the information about the lawsuits. If you are at all interested in the truth. I’ll be waiting for the Hillary Clinton con jobs proof. Sorry meant con jobs. Not contact.
@Lynda Koers And there you go, offering an opinion as an educated fact. You took one statement, built an entire scaffolding around it, set your polished turd opinion on top, and called it fact. Congrats, dearie, you’ve chosen to believe what isn’t true.
@Kris McTopher Dude, you just wrote “a dumb Americans” to criticize dumb people. There’s a reason grammar nazis exist. Please don’t make yourself look stupid while complaining about another’s stupidity.
The most tragic truth that comes out of this: Every other American is a fool.
@Katrina – That’s only what the people who don’t believe in free speech say.
@Scott Hullinger Trump telling the USA citizens that coronavirus was a hoax blaming the free press media journalists
@Scott Hullinger Trump is fake news
@Scott Hullinger Trump is a hoax
Yep. So, Are you saying your on the “other” side??
Millions may die because we have someone who has no empathy at the helm, it’s a sad time we are living in.
Can the last rational person in the US turn off the lights before they leave.
Be careful what you wish for, that does not sound too good.
I understand the feeling, I sometimes feel the same. Maybe just give up for a day or two, and rest your heart. Then please gather your inner strength and get back in the fight.
We need you.
Of course when you say “rational”, I think of a non- trumper.
♡
@KatrinaI don’t think he/she means “non-trumpers” specifically. In which case I couldn’t agree more with him/her.
No!….. Lights stay On