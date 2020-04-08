Cuomo: ‘There Is No Quarantine Plan For New York City’ | MSNBC

When asked if there would be increased restrictions for residents leaving their homes, Gov. Cuomo states "there is no quarantine plan for New York City. Aired on 03/19/2020.
Don’t wait for them to tell you or enforce it. Stay home. Act like you are infected. That is the single best thing you can do to fight this crisis.
@ibo beko the first 2 sick days are on the worker in my company, so I won’t do that
@oldschoolman 144 Edit, In two weeks we will have not higher new cases, because exceptional growth will slow down through the quarantine and when this happend maybe we will see a decline and hope in the next weeks.
@Ro G I guess you are not American, you are smarter..
@drunkensailor112 Do what you want (until you can’t) but please be considerate of others who are more vulnerable. In case you’re thinking “it’s just the flu” here’s some facts for you. COVID-19 is not wide spread yet, so of course the numbers of infected will be lower than influenza which is endemic (throughout the population).
Based on the CDC and WHO data available, influenza kills about .1% (one tenth of one percent) of those infected. Fortunately we have vaccines and some anti viral meds for that. COVID-19 has a mortality rate for the general population (all those infected) of between 2-3.4%, so assume that of the US population of 327 million, only 100 million are eventually infected, that’s less than 1/3rd (the CDC has estimated it could be as high as 68%), that would be a death rate of 2,000,000 – 3,400,000 citizens. That’s just for the US.
Approximately 15,000,000 would require hospitalization, many of those will require respiratory support at some time during their illness. There just are not enough hospital beds or ventilators (or doctors & nurses, for that matter) to care for that many sick people, so the mortality rate may spike due to lack of resources. And that doesn’t include the people who would have needed hospitalization even if Covid-19 didn’t exist.
We are going to see a lot of illnesses in the next few months, but at this point the best we can do is minimize the spread so that our medical system doesn’t collapse under the burden.
@oldschoolman 144 hahaha next week, they will allow free movement with masks. it was a three week period. hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Austria number ONE.
Look on the bright side… with more cases being found, the mortality rate will drop to a more reasonable level. While this sounds crass, when people are more likely to survive, there will be less panic and ill will.
One of those ships should be a human version of Noah’s Ark. Think about it Cuomo.
Eradicating coronavirus from the US is impossible.
@l As would testing.
You are right JimJ
@Bat Boy THE END IS NEAR
What about some positive thinking?
@Sue F I am positive that WE ALL GONNA DIE !!!
We should ALL assume we are infected; you need to shelter in place not just for yourself…but for others as well.
One week later then come back to chech his words in this vid…..
Forreal
Still charging tolls going into NYC and Midtown Tunnels 🤑🤣. Greeedy
tRump is playing checkers or whack a mole while covid 19 coronavirus is silently playing 3D chess!
Baby drumphf more like trump is playing 3D chesss and the media is playing whack a mole
Translation- Be prepared for Martial Law
You said it, fema already stepping in!😷✌
I’m currently in confinement imposed by the French government in Paris. We are in day three of at least 15 days. We can go out with a written statement saying we are going to the grocery store, pharmacy, bank, hospital/clinic, or a handful of other approved essential activities in case we get stopped by police. Honestly, the mandatory confinement (quarantine essentially) is not that bad. Boring, yes. But not panic-inducing.
Pablo Sanchez France has a much bigger safety net. Most employees are salaried or on contract. Even waiters get contracts where they’re paid X hours per week whether they actually work them or not. People who can work from home are doing so. Most people will still draw paychecks as opposed to the US. And unemployment benefits are fairly easy to get. Plus a lot of utilities, like water and gas, are paid annually. I’m American and lived in the US during the 2008 recession. Economically, the situation is very different here from in the States.
TheProcrastinator6 Probably not. Which is one reason why the outbreak is going to be so much worse in the US and last much longer.
But if you don’t have a printer.
Hazel McCloy I don’t have a printer. You can just handwrite it off the online PDF. It isn’t very long.
15 days? You will see, it s going to be 2 months
Go jump with smurfs after
Thank You Governor….You have my ears….I hear you loud n clear…
It is good to see Governor Como clarify the miscommunications that resulted from the spread of falsehoods. People want to know the truth. Let’s be honest, Ok?
The truth is you hasten the spread of any disease by quarantining. Coumo is making this worse for the people of NY.
@l The truth is most people are already self isolating.
Yeah, you want to wait till people start falling down sick, the mayor is very correct!! DUH
Use your brains and THINK!!!
Why are we complaining about being overly cautious?
Better to be too cautious than not.
Because its sending us into a great depression. Do you not realize that.
@Joseph Payne Do you realize well be in a great depression anyways from all the sick and dead? Thanks China.
You need to shutdown for 2 months, countrywide. We did here in China, then there are no more new infections. Now we are gradually back to normal again. Already back to work. School starting today. WEAR MASK, don’t go to crowded places. It hurts economy, we shutdown about 2.5 months, but just for a while. Dragging on is a much worse threat!
AA HH I agree. I’ve been saying since it started to really show signs of major spread. Close everything to block off the virus for a month or 2. Better than being too late and having no control with far more issues economically and with our health.
A lady in Iran and a lady in China both aged 103, were able to recover from Covid-19. Bill Gates was planning for this with event 201 before the outbreak even happened and mysteriously stepped down from microsoft friday the 13th to work on his coronavirus schemes aka “philanthropic activities” smh
you’re crazy.
Thats what they told us in austria too at first. A few days later everything changed…
Be grateful they did.
A well plan mass murder virus! And the people keeps believing in their goverment!
T0N1 M0NSTER yes finally someone with some truth here exactly!!still go out go to work don’t shut the city down our plan won’t work population reduction through greed
You said it!😷✌
A week later…everyone is dead 💀
It’s been a week now not all dead lol
He’s allowing it to spread which is disgusting. We’re alarmed because you are refusing to do a quarantine!!!!