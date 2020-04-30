New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talks with Rachel Maddow about why the problem of the coronavirus is deceptively simple and requires a rigorous, intelligence government response that is deployed quickly and smartly.
Cuomo: Coronavirus Crisis 'Truly Frightening,' 'Didn't Have To Be' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Just a note: before this outbreak, the general public knew ventilators by a different name: life support. Yes, if a patient is on a ventilator they are on life support, turn that switch off and the patient dies.
@E Tan Greed and corruption know no race.
@Pat Pezzi there is different stages of berating difficulty but death is always the same. and i totally agree the US Government seems to be dead.
Benjamin de Montgomery what’s a berating difficulty?
@Johanne Fagan When you have to stop and catch your breath cuz you’ve been yelling at someone for too long
@Johanne Fagan its the opposite of Ortographobia.
Being a retired nurse when the pandemic started this was the first thing I thought about…staff illness, burn out and finally lack of medical staff to deal with the magnitude of ill people. Cuomo is right on in his assertions concerning managing this serious situation. Its a sad state of affairs that the President is so lacking and incompetent. In Cuomo you see how a TRUE leader handles a crisis.
Hannah wells how about you put the blame at the feet of the criminals that started all this,who is that it’s China and they lied to the whole world about the situation in there crap hole country. Stop drinking the kool aid before it’s to late.
@Hannah wells In the 1940 this country was fighting TB AND POLIO, I WAS IN THE 5TH GRADE when the salt vaccine came out all students went to school on a Sunday AFTERNOON to get a block of sugar that had the vaccine on it, this crippling disease after 3 months it was gone and we all loved Doctor SALT. FRANCE WAS THE COUNTRY THAT DIAGNOSED THE aids VIRUS. THER ARE BIO CHEMIST ENGINEERS WHO HAVE LEFT…THIS FIELD BECAUSE they were not paid a decent wage. The ones that loved this field couldn’t make it some came from the WHO, THAT TRUMP disbanded. Obama warned rump not to do that, but of course, any– thing Obama did was just what rump meant to trash.
@Hannah wells Thank you, for putting it out there the way you did. I applaud you, Hanna wells.
@Hannah wells TRUMP dismantle the WORLD HEALTH ORGAN CALLING IT A WASTE OF MONEY. OBAMA SUGGEST HE NOT DO THAT..,
@carolyn boyd John Bolton dismantled the pandemic office.. and sadly it gets worse. Fema had 30k ventilators stored to respond to a flu like epidemic. They cancelled the maintenance contract on the ventilators so many delivered to states were not working missing parts hoses tubes parts.. States have scrambled to repair what was received as have hospitals. The same office also carried out studies and was acutely aware that PPE would be a problem. A company was engaged to design and quote for machinery to produce rapid volumes of PPE.. The trump administration rejected that equipment. As part of the handover of power all incoming administration staff were shown the work and predictions of a flu strain outbreak and simulations were run in 2019. This was all predicted as problems last year. The precise way this pandemic has unfolded was exactly the way the simulations predicted. lack of ventilators PPE staff.. This was not only predictable the Trump administration predicted it. The US had staff imbedded in china and could have reported first hand.. they were recalled months prior to the pandemic. I wish you well stay safe. British news is quite eye opening on what’s occurring. They do not conceal facts from the British Public.. it is however brutal in its analysis of what has occurred in the US.. and what your press is not reporting is the dirty intercepts of PPE destined for Europe. Its literally modern day piracy shipments have been intercepted in Thailand. The Trump administration has attempted to ban 3M fulfilling its orders to any other country in the world.. tried to ban sales to south America Canada Europe from plants outside the US in these parts of the world. 3M have objected saying what Trump demands is a huge risk to public health.. and it will actually limit not increase supply to the US. If he continues I can see coming embargo on all other medical supplies from allied nations.. The US does not produce its own medication or PPE… its going to get far worse. Snatching PPE from runways as its about to be loaded and shipped to Europe is not making America any friends.. Trying to get a german company working on a vaccine to sign an exclusive deal to only supply the US got the American CEO who met with Trump and Pence sacked.. Every other nation is sharing information.. paying for research.. Trump looks to be blackmailing and profiteering. If Trump gets elected for 4 more years.. the US will have no allies. UK has made open source off the shelf parts build your ventilator in a lab available from oxford University.. open source make face protectors with a 3D printer available.. Its a volunteer army backing up our national effort.. its a way to make money in the US.. and that I find sad and upsetting. Without a decent leader he US has no moral compass and reverts to its darkest most evil and selfish ways. Heartbreaking.
Taiwan started taking measures way back on 31 Dec 2019 after China reported this to WHO. Likewise for Singapore, Russia, Japan and S.Korea; they all acted early. In the meanwhile, Trump was busy golfing and twittering away about Mini Mike, Sleepy Joe, bragging about the murder of Gen. Soleimani, calling this a “hoax”, etc. Why did Trump fritter away those precious 2-3 months and now, has the temerity to claim that China did not provide him with sufficient warning time? What could Trump have done within the “extra” time that he, including Pompeo, Navarro, Pence and Republicans are now claiming they have been denied that they did not, and failed to do in the 2-3 months since 31 Dec 2019?
Trump, Pompeo, Navarro, Pence and Republicans (including Hannity), please explain.
BTW Republicans, here are some hard facts complete with dates, times and evidence: https://youtu.be/I-19Q1tyhhw
@Problematic 1 It’s really hard for a person to change his view of what he is biased against, not to mention that the media has been biased in reporting, which is even more difficult.so,find it out by yourself,don’t just learn from media
@Sgrpa Gong I found it out myself…chinese citizens flying around with undeclared and viable samples of the worlds deadliest coronavirus’s in ziplock baggies. Wtf
@Sgrpa Gong So yeah…talk to me about september again.
@Tien Tran We have two similar but different meanings of the word “politician” in mandarin. One is “政客” ,another is “政治家”.The first one relates to opportunists using politics to achieve their own interests. The second refer to the ppl who have a much wider foresight and dedicate themselves to enhance their motherland’s influence. They are categorized with artists and scientists.
So, I believe Americans can’t understand the difference between tRump and Putin or Xi jinping.In my opinion, Duterte is more qualified as a “政治家”than tRump.
@Tien Tran 呃，同志，你不会是国人吧，那我扯政客政治家就尴尬了😂
With all the responsibility he shoulders, the lack of equipment, uncertainties and problems/trump he faces,
and of top of it having his brother infected, he impresses with his calm, resolute and matter of fact manner of talking about it.
Refreshing.
Badboy4evr You pathetic, uninformed simpleton
Badboy4evr New York is the highest taxed state in the country. People are relocating in droves. New York State Government is the most corrupt in the United States. The list of governmental officials who have been convicted of criminal offenses is endless. The Governor himself has been surrounded by corruption.
Noogerveetz I totally agree with you! He is nothing but a complainer, talker, and blamer! NY will not be where is at today if he reacted earlier like California. Listen to all the comments he made before regarding closing school, you will know this guy’s mindset is not at the right place. I look down on people who deliberately try to touch people’s heart at such critical time with obvious purpose base for his own benefit. For Cuomo, I really wish he can talk more about what he can do better and what he did not do well with strategy and ACTION from the state level.
@Golden Eagle 22 What is that got to do with the people dying in the hospitals there? I am commenting on what I see on the news daily…people dying and you are telling about a Governor that is corrupt…well….let me tell you this President is the worst.
Badboy4evr You called Cuomo true leader. I specifically told you why he is not one. You are commenting on someone’s style that you are seeing on television. I am telling you about his substance
God, and he’s not reading from a piece of paper like a robot!
@mitch103178 It might benefit you to learn a little something about what has happened over the last 10 years and what is happening right now in NY before you comment and just look stupid.
@Jill Featherman You really need to find more to do.
@misssophisicated I WOULD FEEL BETTER IF Cuomo was in the oval office.
@Jill Featherman The grass always looks greener. Cuomo was the first to stand up to Lump.
mitch103178 I agree Trump is an ignorant person running down this country to the ground!
“how did we get to this place in this country?” easy answer: free market, capitalism, Money and greed… we have a private (!!) health care system to make profit from peoples health, not to make people healthy!… there could have been made laws easily to ensure, that all vital health care products for our country need to be made in USA, but what happened instead? these companies are on Wall street! is this good? is this right? Seems like , we will pay a high price for that…
@Tsitzel “Even if we disagree, at the end of the day we’re still all human” … Yes, very true, and I thank you for your wishes and of course truly hope you and your loved ones are fine! Still facts are facts: trump was briefed on this in end of January, and didn’t react until 6th/7th march… this is what makes me angry!…. Just lets all take off their “political glasses” and see this as it is.. a disaster how it was handled by the government…
Paul Paul you’re blatantly wrong so your facts are not facts. You were misinformed. On January 29th he received a briefing on the Wuhan virus. On January 29th he formed the corona virus task force. On January 31st he shut down travel between China and America, so you need to take off your political glasses. He also did this against the advice of WHO, and the disdain democrats. Also, kind of sleazy to take my olive branch then slapping me in the face with it. Also, when did you want this shut down? If he would have shut down the country back in January our country would be worse off then just leaving us open. Our economy would collapse. We would have the sequel we never wanted except this time it’s a double feature of epidemic. Finally, the state governments should have provided their own infrastructure with masks. Because once again the national government is not in charge of state infrastructure. The states should have been prepping beforehand.
Tsitzel wow they seen you coming lol. Pretty hard to claim shut travel with China while all exceptions made it pointless. Trump wasn’t doing great with economy and he won’t be able to fix this one
@Tsitzel You ignore the facts: on 29th his senior advisor Pete Narvarro knew what was coming, wrote a memo directly to Trump, and the White House NEVER reacted to this! maybe watch something else but Fox News from time to time … you are living in a bubble but the virus won’t care about that!
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/us/politics/navarro-warning-trump-coronavirus.html
This whole thing looks like a movie .
@Alan aka FANG A movie? – what a fool you are.
@D DiGiorgio oh look it’s a completely brainwashed delusional parrot for the Mockingbird Media Propaganda Machine 🙄
The only Fool buddy is you, either post something that proves your point or go back to your sandbox.
@Itzahk Pearlman Are you simply insane? Where do people like you come up with such nonsense? The comment is ridiculous!
When this is all over and the country heals in a few years, it will b a movie. The question is will it show the actual truth. Not just how the virus got started but how Dump and his administration handled this nightmare. He’s stealing from and killing Americans everyday. He’s already killed the constitution during his impeachment trial. He only cares about numbers and ratings. He needs to b locked up. #dumptrumpthechump
This guy is the antithesis of Donald Trump !
Greetings from the UK
Indeed.
President Trump is an awesome President.
This guy cuomo is mediocre at best.
@Smart Trump Supporter 2 🤣🤣🤣delusional trump supporter
@Smart Trump Supporter 2 There is such thing as a smart Trump supporter. Your comment proves it.
@Wiebe Stuive “There is such a thing as a smart Trump supporter. Your comment proves it.”
Thank you, sir.
You have to b human for that to work, should I say more??? lol
We’re screwed with the people in the white house
Pelosi had a vote to lift the travel ban Trump out in place citing is as racist and xenophobic… Any Democrat would’ve waited weeks longer. This is all fully verifiable, the house actually had a vote by democrats to try and do that. You people are idiots.
@Alberto Gonzalez thirty years ago politicians put in law to move ninety percent of the US manufacturing overseas to swear shops to make a dallor. Those failed policies from politicians in Washington are killing Americans now, As the world is in crisis from covid most of medical supplies are halted due to countries talking care of their own citizens first.
@sean ausome i think they were the same republicans so yea its ok to blame the white house. Same agenda of privatizing and selling out everything. No protection unless you have insurance
@Benjamin de Montgomery Thirty years ago some of the same politicians that are still in Washington and are still supporting failed policies of not putting American citizens first. It’s all about making a dollar some of those politicians are worth billions just from being in public service and never worked a real job in their life.
@Power corrupts Google Governor Cuomo Hospital closures, March 19th his MRT or Medicaid Redesign team was going to cut more. He closed clinics and hospitals for budget.
From the outside world’s perspective, the United States is a grossly incompetent and uncaring towards its own population country
Thanks!
Spot on… The world is watching, seems the bragging don’t match the reality. The lies are bigger than the Truth. D most powerful country on the planet going to it’s knees with shortages of very2 basic health care.
6k+ nuclear warheads can’t match a simple macgyvered ventilator. Sigh… !! How did 🇺🇸get to tis state?
@joseph bourne gosh the world miss this.giant if a human being
James Ricker Yes, the average American is not a concern for the Republican Party! . I hope people once an for all I hope people get it once and for all.
Itzahk Pearlman The only unqualified crap we have in the unqualified Commander in chief we have !
This makes perfect sense and he’s right.
Remember
Cuomo spent the money on climate change crap
You give a whole new meaning to dumb blonde.
@Itzahk Pearlman and murdering babies.
How did you get there……. well, in two words, Mitch McConnell. In a few more words “the fiduciary responsibility of corporations to maximise profits for shareholders”, untempered by any social or ethical responsibilities. Which brings us back to Mitch McConnell the Grim Reaper.
Trump trys to send money to working Americans . The democrates block it by inserting hundreds of millions to thier buddies .
Thanks demon rats for again working to hurt America again
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=231042521589582&id=100040515075917
Never heard it better
No, they got there because when Trump created the corona task force and shut down travel from China NY was busy gathering and celebrating chinese new years, downplaying the virus, calling the travel ban racist, and sounding the drums of impeachment. Trump’s response wasn’t perfect but most everyone else’s was flat-out suicidal – mostly governors on the left.
@Ateryk yes and it’s on record .
Telling every one to go in crowded areas. As if they wanted people to get sick . Then turn around and blame the president . ……but they are on record and why democrates ,the media ,and the dengerate perverted liberals are despised and the presidents popularity increases . 4 more years coming your way snowflakes .
Mitch is the worst of the worse.
3:57 I can imagine Governor Cuomo in a trucker outfit driving a trailer with ventilators behind him supporting other state, * LOUD HORN BLAST * “MAKE WAY! VENTS COMING THROUGH!!”
And his little bro Chris riding shotgun!
HE SAID HE NEEDED MASK BEFORE OTHER STATES KNEW WHAT WAS GOING ON. RUMP KNEW BUT, ‘IT’S NOT GOOD FOR THE ECONOMY.
Simple. All your Multi Billionaires took their businesses where they did not have to pay decent wages and could doge taxes even further.
That is the simple answer. But that ignores the price wars. Consumers want cheapest thing possible, yet want decent wages. So in order to both turn a profit AND undercut competition they have to find the cheapest of everything.
that is the reason for the federal governments inept response and preparedness ??
he is a man what a president should look like
It feels good to hear him.
Amen
Awww cute maybe he will tuck you in at night and tell you a bedtime story
“MacGyvering the ventilators..”
Cuomo is such an impressive man. He speaks frankly, is a true leader, and is humane.
THIS is what a wartime President looks like.
I’m starting to believe this guy is the president.
Yep. His update is more believable the the CIC