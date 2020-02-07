Crafters make wraps for orphaned baby bats | Animalkind

When the fires broke out in Australia, this band of knitters and sewers worked together to help save baby bats.

RELATED VIDEO » Rescuers race to save Australia's wildlife:

These knitters and sewers are working fast to help animals in need.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:

–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: