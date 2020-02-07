Crafters make wraps for orphaned baby bats | Animalkind

TOPICS:

February 7, 2020

 

When the fires broke out in Australia, this band of knitters and sewers worked together to help save baby bats.
RELATED VIDEO » Rescuers race to save Australia's wildlife:
These knitters and sewers are working fast to help animals in need.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

18 Comments on "Crafters make wraps for orphaned baby bats | Animalkind"

  1. MK TV | February 7, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    The lady in this video is doing a such great work.. everybody has a right to live.. There’s no comparison between cooking a meal for a baby by mom and a crafting for baby bat 🦇 😘😘

  2. Eden May | February 7, 2020 at 6:12 AM | Reply

    ❤❤❤❤🥰

  3. jenuine jenyouwin | February 7, 2020 at 6:15 AM | Reply

    Somewhere ate 🦇 and got virus 🦠
    Somewhere help baby 🦇 and got love 💖

    🦠 or 💖? ✌🏻

  4. Cademan Caden | February 7, 2020 at 6:23 AM | Reply

    The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

  5. Diana Saldivar | February 7, 2020 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    💚🦇💚

  6. Even Bet | February 7, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    Wraps for orphaned baby bats.I watched the video without volume. I’ll get back to it later.

  7. Leo Rayes | February 7, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    And they say the 2019Ncov better known as the corona virus derived from bats I’m not such a firm believer of that after this video.

  8. Junior Uzumaki | February 7, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    👍

  9. Nancy Wood | February 7, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    😻

  10. Manny Amato | February 7, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    You are an awesome woman, and they will feel it.

  11. Eu Sei | February 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    While I do not find a problem with this, I wish people were also that careful with HUMAN babies in the womb.

  12. WhatsApp Chat | February 7, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Hii

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.