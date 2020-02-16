Couple gifted dream wedding after kidney transplant | Humankind

TOPICS:

February 16, 2020

 

A year after giving her his kidney, Steven gave Alyssa an engagement ring. 💍
RELATED VIDEO » Traffic stop turns into surprise marriage proposal:

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

4 Comments on "Couple gifted dream wedding after kidney transplant | Humankind"

  1. Sisterforever 143 | February 16, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Nice…

  2. Trap Town NCS | February 16, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Nice video! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]

  3. Trap Town NCS | February 16, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    I enjoyed the video! Keep it up! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]

  4. Jonathan J. | February 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    Hey we see your lies trying to downplay Bloomberg’s stop & frisk defense. #B1

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.