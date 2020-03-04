Coronavirus vs. flu: How are they similar and how do they differ? | USA TODAY

Is coronavirus worse than the flu?
RELATED: Is coronavirus a pandemic?
USA Today answers a question you may be wondering: Is coronavirus worse than the flu?
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#coronavirus #flu #usatoday
First
Why do we even have to explain this. If you look around you and, just see what’s going on around you. You would see and know this is deadly serious and far different from the flu.
The difference is: the flu is not politically advantageous to the Democrat-Media-Party.
NOTE: Mortality rates are relative to the data of the survey sample(s). From what I’ve seen, albeit no expert, the data could be skewed. Please always consider sourcing no matter the issue. God speed!
amazing video
big up
CORONA=STARBUCKS