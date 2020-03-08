President Trump spoke to reporters Friday while at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and provided a public health update, as well made remarks around politics and public optics. Vice President Mike Pence said that 21 people aboard a cruise ship that's being held off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus Officials in Florida are also reporting two coronavirus-related deaths.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Coronavirus Threat: To The Economy, And The Presidency | The Day That Was | MSNBC