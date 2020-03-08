President Trump spoke to reporters Friday while at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and provided a public health update, as well made remarks around politics and public optics. Vice President Mike Pence said that 21 people aboard a cruise ship that's being held off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus Officials in Florida are also reporting two coronavirus-related deaths.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Coronavirus Threat: To The Economy, And The Presidency | The Day That Was | MSNBC
As the Virus spreads this WH Administration keeps playing “Confederacy Of Dunces” in real time.🤔😜
@mike swiental For official news, tune in Fox.
and the band played on…
… and for the Confederacy, it’s just one more thing that can’t be killed with a forty-five.
American people wake up vote for Bernie Sanders that’s like your life depends on it because it does. Medicare for all like the Canada plan that has tested 400,000 is better to stop an epidemic.vote like your life depends on it because it does.
Lying can not stop the virus and people die.
Trump kept saying the fatality rate is very， very low, less than 1% or even as low as 0. 1% and it is like a mild flu. If that is true, why stop the passengers oboard the cruise ship from embarking. Why evacuating the US citizen back from China ??? Why? Why??
@Bruconic Inferno N4NO CLAN the marxist dictators on the left plague is finished in November
William H Music 2020 What’s your ignorant point??
Raptango_NA Fact check your data.
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/the-facts-on-trumps-travel-restrictions/
He’s a psychopath everything is about him. No the world is not waiting for the US. We here in Canada are not relying on the Orange Pimple.
Michigan Wolverine you should take advantage of your second amendment and do Darwin a favour and us too!
Joe Paleface maybe if you traveled outside your country (nor county which you have probably never left), you would find that most of the world hates Trump and his cult.
America First happy to hear it, we don’t really want stupid people to come here. Do us a favour and keep inbreeding.
Bud Tommy yeah those came in real handy on September 11.
@mike swiental if you support trump it’s you who suffers tsd and need help immediately.
Trump: “the tests are perfect, like THE LETTER was perfect”.there’s a man still smarting amd bitter about his congressional impeachment.
**Forever impeached president trump
@Gavin He was impeach. Now, that was fact. But, the Senate save him from the remove from office. Just like Clinton that impeach still on his record.
Just know that whenever Trump speaks, it is a lie! Do not trust him or his loyalists! Watch the news except Fox, to get accurate information. Vote anyone but Trump in Nov., 2020!!!
We need Medicare for all so that all Americans could be tested and treated when we have an epidemic at the door
The world is NOT,, relying on us. They are way ahead of us in testing and preparing for the obvious. We are just saying what we re, saying a lot.
@Robert Muckle Thank you, if anyone in the USA said that, the FBI would be at our door.
@Rich Greene And oh yes, if he approves, rump is happy. Cause Putins strong.
It all about common sense and following protocals and listening to the medical experts and the doctors don’t take anything that trump says with a grain of salt .
Peter Ford 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Trump declares the state of denial.
Fortunately they have access to the local state officials to get a real number and real access to test kits. He worries about the number, but the number will double in a week anyways. I think in some countries citizens hear you are safe from the virus if you are young and healthy, that made a lot of those people treat the virus like the flu. If you treat it like the flu and the symptoms are mild you will continue to go about your life, because people with mild flu symptoms don’t know if it is flu or a cold. I feel in this country there is more concern, and at minimum you are concerned about spreading it to older family member of friends if you get it. Trump’s economy has already had a bad first quarter and because of the world situation the 2nd quarter can also be counted on as bad, if the economy turns around at all this year this bad economy may already be baked into the results by election time. And negative adds talking about the economy and this first 3 months of the US outbreak will get the message across without even having to play blame game.
He also swept state of delusion, all delegates
SANDERS BELIEVES IN SCIENCE, AND MEDICARE FOR ALL WILL SAVE LIVES. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT BERNIE SANDERS AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP AND VOTE LIKE OUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT BECAUSE THEY DO BERNIE 2020
If you’re concerned about coronavirus just watch Fox News, it’s barely a problem there. As the Trump motto goes “A pound of ignorance is better than an ounce of knowledge”
StagedHooper Stop listening to fox.
@Bi Al 239??? How kind of you.😊
@Shanda Toney first thing is do NOT listen to trump.
@R McElhaney with luck both.
To Trump, the coronavirus is just a market problem or a PR problem. He’ll tell the supposedly-apolitical Fed to lower the rates. He’ll hold more rallies and tell FOXed to run more surveys that make him look better. He’ll secretly make tests harder to get in order to keep the numbers artificially low. Maybe he’ll visit Seattle and toss bottles of hand sanitizer into the crowd. Like the Mooch famously said, he doesn’t see people as people, he sees them only as objects in his field of vision.
mike swiental
Speaking the truth is not TDS. Trump tells us every day that he only cares about the political optics whenever he opens his mouth. He obviously has no idea what to do. We know he disbanded to pandemic surveillance group and it’s obvious he’s clueless. But idiots like you just go around labeling any criticism as TDS. It’s sad that people like you don’t want to acknowledge the reality of what a complete failure this administration is.
Vote Blue No Matter Who 2020 America don’t stay home this time please!
wow that’s all you have?
@Cri Cri We couldn’t hope for better. The orange chosen one showing his stupidity everyday.
Boyd good luck with that
Joe Biden said to re-elect Trump.
*”My name is Donald J. Trump. The J stands for jenius.”*
Remember when he hand drawn the weather patterns when a hurricane was coming thru
Jesus Says, J=Jackass
Hey trump learn to spell wrong Genius
It would be soooo ironic if Trump catches the HOAX coronavirus and he doesn’t make it…
We need A HEALTHCARE PLAN LIKE CANADA HAS WHERE THEY HAVE TESTED 400,000 ALREADY. VOTE FOR BERNIE SANDERS LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT BECAUSE IT DOES
The fake one stricks again
Major Laser LOL
The Christian bigot is leading the fight against the Corona virus ?
Tramp is not a Christian, but a demon to be sure.
@Wheatie Sweetie – I think he’s referring to Mike Pence.
If the tests are as perfect as the letter then we are all screwed
Can someone please put a mask on Trump’s mouth? His words are making me sick.
Never mind a mask someone wash his face he looks rediculous orange with white eyes and white hands. Seriously is there no soap in the Whitehouse lmfao
100%
Trump is just like the China government
No no! Let him breathe deeply.
Well if you have your grandparents on that ship. no matter if Republicans or democrats. You can truly see that Trump don’t care
I agree
As long as HIS numbers don’t double. What a disgrace. Same thing happened in Puerto Rico, he stuck to 16 people dying and compared it to other hurricanes. And in the end 3000 people died in Puerto Rico but he lies to keep numbers low under his administration. 🤦🏻♀️
What a genius why hasn’t he come up with a cure for bone spurs and compulsive eating . .. and orange rosacea🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🔵🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Lennard Covarrubias Orange 🍊 Rosacea 🤣😂🤣
@Showcase Success imagine if you would have went to Vietnam as a doctor helping the wounded man we really missed out on this guy (45)…sp4 Republic of Vietnam December 70 December 71 Saigon…
Lennard Covarrubias Thank you for your service, Lennard.
We need a health care plan for all Americans like Canada has where they’ve tested 400,000 people. VOTE FOR BERNIE SANDERS AND MEDICARE FOR ALL LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT BECAUSE IT DOES
Trump just parties 🎉 like it’s nothing. WTH is wrong with this man. He’s disturbing.
What’s wrong with the marxist dictator moron AOC pimping children and bots to be slaves to government and government control
Mission Blonde – It’s called Malignant Narcissism. Look it up.
Trump is crazy
Hey look everyone….Jeff Woods is one of those trump zombies that “likes” his own comments! LMFAO!
His hunches alone will not give him 2020.
Jail when he loses. That is to funny and so true. Bye bye donnie!
The world is not relying on the US. They are laughing at us.
@Jeff Woods, we’re laughing at ignorant fools like you….😂😂😂
@Joe Paleface fresh propaganda from a trump moron