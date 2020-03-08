Coronavirus Threat: To The Economy, And The Presidency | The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 8, 2020

 

President Trump spoke to reporters Friday while at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and provided a public health update, as well made remarks around politics and public optics. Vice President Mike Pence said that 21 people aboard a cruise ship that's being held off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus Officials in Florida are also reporting two coronavirus-related deaths.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Coronavirus Threat: To The Economy, And The Presidency | The Day That Was | MSNBC

77 Comments on "Coronavirus Threat: To The Economy, And The Presidency | The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Dittzx | March 8, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    As the Virus spreads this WH Administration keeps playing “Confederacy Of Dunces” in real time.🤔😜

    • Sean Bailey | March 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      @mike swiental For official news, tune in Fox.

    • Mac Mcleod | March 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      and the band played on…

    • Wesley C. | March 8, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      … and for the Confederacy, it’s just one more thing that can’t be killed with a forty-five.

    • John Edward | March 8, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      American people wake up vote for Bernie Sanders that’s like your life depends on it because it does. Medicare for all like the Canada plan that has tested 400,000 is better to stop an epidemic.vote like your life depends on it because it does.

  2. Albert Leung | March 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Lying can not stop the virus and people die.

  3. Cynthia Placido | March 8, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    He’s a psychopath everything is about him. No the world is not waiting for the US. We here in Canada are not relying on the Orange Pimple.

    • Marc Dupuis | March 8, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Michigan Wolverine you should take advantage of your second amendment and do Darwin a favour and us too!

    • Marc Dupuis | March 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Joe Paleface maybe if you traveled outside your country (nor county which you have probably never left), you would find that most of the world hates Trump and his cult.

    • Marc Dupuis | March 8, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      America First happy to hear it, we don’t really want stupid people to come here. Do us a favour and keep inbreeding.

    • Marc Dupuis | March 8, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Bud Tommy yeah those came in real handy on September 11.

    • Jude Jackson | March 8, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @mike swiental if you support trump it’s you who suffers tsd and need help immediately.

  4. Petyr Kowalski | March 8, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    Trump: “the tests are perfect, like THE LETTER was perfect”.there’s a man still smarting amd bitter about his congressional impeachment.

  5. Patti Mikolajczak | March 8, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Just know that whenever Trump speaks, it is a lie! Do not trust him or his loyalists! Watch the news except Fox, to get accurate information. Vote anyone but Trump in Nov., 2020!!!

    • John Edward | March 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      We need Medicare for all so that all Americans could be tested and treated when we have an epidemic at the door

  6. Peter Ford | March 8, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    The world is NOT,, relying on us. They are way ahead of us in testing and preparing for the obvious. We are just saying what we re, saying a lot.

  7. VladI | March 8, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Trump declares the state of denial.

    • myko freder | March 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      Fortunately they have access to the local state officials to get a real number and real access to test kits. He worries about the number, but the number will double in a week anyways. I think in some countries citizens hear you are safe from the virus if you are young and healthy, that made a lot of those people treat the virus like the flu. If you treat it like the flu and the symptoms are mild you will continue to go about your life, because people with mild flu symptoms don’t know if it is flu or a cold. I feel in this country there is more concern, and at minimum you are concerned about spreading it to older family member of friends if you get it. Trump’s economy has already had a bad first quarter and because of the world situation the 2nd quarter can also be counted on as bad, if the economy turns around at all this year this bad economy may already be baked into the results by election time. And negative adds talking about the economy and this first 3 months of the US outbreak will get the message across without even having to play blame game.

    • Julian Crooks | March 8, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      He also swept state of delusion, all delegates

    • John Edward | March 8, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      SANDERS BELIEVES IN SCIENCE, AND MEDICARE FOR ALL WILL SAVE LIVES. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT BERNIE SANDERS AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP AND VOTE LIKE OUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT BECAUSE THEY DO BERNIE 2020

  8. England Calling | March 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    If you’re concerned about coronavirus just watch Fox News, it’s barely a problem there. As the Trump motto goes “A pound of ignorance is better than an ounce of knowledge”

  9. surely you joke, mein failüre | March 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    To Trump, the coronavirus is just a market problem or a PR problem. He’ll tell the supposedly-apolitical Fed to lower the rates. He’ll hold more rallies and tell FOXed to run more surveys that make him look better. He’ll secretly make tests harder to get in order to keep the numbers artificially low. Maybe he’ll visit Seattle and toss bottles of hand sanitizer into the crowd. Like the Mooch famously said, he doesn’t see people as people, he sees them only as objects in his field of vision.

    • keir farnum | March 8, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      mike swiental
      Speaking the truth is not TDS. Trump tells us every day that he only cares about the political optics whenever he opens his mouth. He obviously has no idea what to do. We know he disbanded to pandemic surveillance group and it’s obvious he’s clueless. But idiots like you just go around labeling any criticism as TDS. It’s sad that people like you don’t want to acknowledge the reality of what a complete failure this administration is.

  10. Gwen30 | March 8, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Vote Blue No Matter Who 2020 America don’t stay home this time please!

  11. Jesus Says | March 8, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    *”My name is Donald J. Trump. The J stands for jenius.”*

  12. evol1 | March 8, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    It would be soooo ironic if Trump catches the HOAX coronavirus and he doesn’t make it…

  13. Frenchkisssss | March 8, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    The Christian bigot is leading the fight against the Corona virus ?

  14. Daniel Holland | March 8, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    If the tests are as perfect as the letter then we are all screwed

  15. Will Be Jamming | March 8, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Can someone please put a mask on Trump’s mouth? His words are making me sick.

  16. john jay | March 8, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Well if you have your grandparents on that ship. no matter if Republicans or democrats. You can truly see that Trump don’t care

    • Cat Hexis | March 8, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      I agree

    • Sui Caedere | March 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      As long as HIS numbers don’t double. What a disgrace. Same thing happened in Puerto Rico, he stuck to 16 people dying and compared it to other hurricanes. And in the end 3000 people died in Puerto Rico but he lies to keep numbers low under his administration. 🤦🏻‍♀️

  17. Lennard Covarrubias | March 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    What a genius why hasn’t he come up with a cure for bone spurs and compulsive eating . .. and orange rosacea🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🔵🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Showcase Success | March 8, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Lennard Covarrubias Orange 🍊 Rosacea 🤣😂🤣

    • Lennard Covarrubias | March 8, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @Showcase Success imagine if you would have went to Vietnam as a doctor helping the wounded man we really missed out on this guy (45)…sp4 Republic of Vietnam December 70 December 71 Saigon…

    • Kathy Eubanks | March 8, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      Lennard Covarrubias Thank you for your service, Lennard.

    • John Edward | March 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      We need a health care plan for all Americans like Canada has where they’ve tested 400,000 people. VOTE FOR BERNIE SANDERS AND MEDICARE FOR ALL LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT BECAUSE IT DOES

  18. Mission Blonde | March 8, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Trump just parties 🎉 like it’s nothing. WTH is wrong with this man. He’s disturbing.

  19. santolify | March 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    His hunches alone will not give him 2020.

  20. Comeonuseyourbrain | March 8, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    The world is not relying on the US. They are laughing at us.

