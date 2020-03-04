Coronavirus Task Force press briefing (LIVE) | USA TODAY

March 4, 2020

 

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing in Washington DC.

10 Comments on "Coronavirus Task Force press briefing (LIVE) | USA TODAY"

  1. john jay | March 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Oh no they got the brain surgeon oh my God

  2. C. Dynamo | March 4, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    *This is SICK!!! **#Pandemic** **#Lies*

  3. ana talbott | March 4, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    I wish they would stop calling it Coronavirus….that’s the family of viruses and it’s confusing people

  4. Guy Joseph | March 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Coronavirus is good!
    They can charge the Coronavirus with felony charges if they can like they oppress minorities with felony charges on their records.
    Incapacitate the poor with harsh narcissistic petty criminal charges.
    Unable to get a decent job, the poor have to make ends meet.

  5. Raymond David | March 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Is she blinking Morse code? No really is she

  6. Campfire Dwire | March 4, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Holy crap. Tell the truth and save our country and Trump re-election…. lying is NOT helping.

    • Campfire Dwire | March 4, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      I like Pence, but “no I have no reservations about flying” is SO stupid to say… of course you have no reservations, you fly on Air Force 2… Holy Sh*t.

    • Campfire Dwire | March 4, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      Health care professionals are not on board with this if they’re educated…

    • Larry Tinnin | March 4, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      What do you consider to be the truth? And no I don’t know, just curious what people are thinking vs what media is putting out

  7. BMW E39 | March 4, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    They are not ready they continue b.s. I had apendix pain was sitting in er for 1.5hrs two years ago if epidemic hits wait time 48 hrs minimum

