Coronavirus quarantine: cases have tripled on a Princess Cruises ship | USA TODAY

Coronavirus puts a cruise ship on quarantine.

RELATED: What exactly is coronavirus?

The number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus on a Princess Cruises ship quarantined off the coast of Japan has tripled.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#coronavirus #princesscruises