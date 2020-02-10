Coronavirus quarantine: cases have tripled on a Princess Cruises ship | USA TODAY

Coronavirus puts a cruise ship on quarantine.
The number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus on a Princess Cruises ship quarantined off the coast of Japan has tripled.
Be Prepared Folks🙏😷
This is old news. 170 tested positive. USA mask maker APT has increased production exponentially to meet demand. In 2009, their stock price increased 10x.
Stay on that ship…… Everyone will get sick, it’s a deadly virus..
Till?? How long?
@I DONT KNOW the virus renews itself every few days.. so probably will move faster now that it’s been incubated.
And yet, HUNDREDS TO THOUSANDS of flights are leaving thousands of airports every day around the world. The only difference is, they are jam packed for no more than 18 hours~ and once they land, all passengers are gone. Its not like a cruise where they stop at a port, shop around, and then get back on to go to the next tourist destination. Tourists like to shop… imagine how many others contract the virus by touch. ——– I just visited Vietnam, flew back to Thailand and the bins where people use at security check points were filthy. And then the immigration officers and customer service all handling thousands of passports and tickets every day with their bare hands… yuck. I stood out because i was pretty much the only person wearing gloves. I also carried alcohol wipes. The numbers being publish by the Chinese Central Government don’t add up…
exactly and there still allowing Mahjong and recreational activities interactions with others it is passed that point its now a quarantine not a cruise line treat it as such until this epidemic passes or more will continue to get sick by touch of items and the droplets in the air. its surreal how stupid people are to me tbh. its common sense
i mean what did you expect…everyone is still there playing Mahjong and outside activities in the recreational areas sick people have touched things and it seems the ship has not been disinfected clearly everyone needs to stay in there room this is not a cruise anymore its a quarantine treat it like a quarantine until everyone is safe to go back to cruising ._. common sense
Imagine how many cargo vessels come in and out of our ports every day and the crew members who interact with dock workers. There is no quarantine on those vessels!
I’m not a doctor nor am I a scientist. But I can tell you this. A cruise ship is not a vessel designed to quarantine anything. They should all be removed from the ships and water to a proper facility. I would bet if properly handled, much lower numbers would be on record. Too early to say much otherwise but water over a floating vessel. Not exactly what you can call a quarantine. Any thoughts?
Quarantined from the rest of us, but I doubt the ventilation system on a ship provides clean/scrubbed air direct to all cabins.
Well there’s a shock…
Lock everyone up in a ship with an airborne virus… I wonder what will happen.
Guess we’ll be able to get an accurate fatality figure from it.