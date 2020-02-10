Coronavirus outbreak: City of Wuhan recorded by American teacher | USA TODAY

'I need to know what's going on': American teacher explores Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Diana Adama documents her days inside Wuhan, China to help people understand the city in the center of the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s not that bad!
*wearing has mask*
“Ok first time walking outside during Coronavirus, this finna be a breeze🙅🏾♂️.”
30 mins later: *Coughs*
She hit a vape pen.
“I don’t feel fearful” meanwhile it looks like she’s about to exterminate an infinity war of roaches..lol smh
@CerpinTxt87 the point is clearly the virus is having a large impact on peoples everyday lives and shes trying to downplay it, thats the point idiot.
@CerpinTxt87 check out the videos of Chinese police hauling people off who are sick with the virus
Lol seriously… Bet she won’t be taking that mask off
@def0420 where? i was searching for it but youGoogle hmmm… ya know…
CerpinTxt87 lol. next bye
“It’s not that bad…”
While she wears a Chernobyl mask, finds dwindling food supply, and comments about driving bans…
They tried to scare us about swine flu and everything turned out fine. She is right, it’s not that bad and everything is fine. Corona virus fatality rate is less than 1%. Swine flu was media scare and Corona virus is media scare.
@David Venegas Actually know according to the doctors in Wuhan the fatality percentage it’s now 3%, but the situation is contained.
@Anzu Wyliei According to China
David Venegas I’ve seen you post this message multiple times, is someone paying you? Are you in on this?
@Right David chan if ITS okay in things isn’t that bad why is she wearing the Mask in she can’t harder catch her breath in it
“Everything’s fine” says lady in a gas mask
When people say “everything’s fine” in a GAS MASK that’s where you run.
🤣😂😂🤣😂
*wearing biohazard mask: “I don’t feel fearful” lol pathetic
They tried to scare us about swine flu and everything was fine. Everything is fine now too. Media just wants to sensationalize to make a story.
Zach Fehl…lol
Not wearing a mask is just idiotic, what is your point?
@CerpinTxt87 he’s saying that if you have to wear a biohazard mask, there’s definitely something to fear
She didn’t feel fearful because she was wearing a mask, the streets were emtpy, there were trucks sanitizing the streets, and there were foods in the store. Is that so difficult to understand? Stop bashing her.
“It’s not that bad” – In your upscale area, wearing a gas mask, goggles, dwindling food stock, haven’t been outside in days, no cars on the street, govt employees spraying Gods knows what in every inch of the country, emergency pop-up hospitals, fog of death from the crematoriums.
Yeah, sure for a second I thought you were Disneyland. 🥴🤪
well, the CCP will crack down if you dont tote the line
Great comment. I laughed hard.
People dying faster and faster. Its likely this will kill 5-10% of entire world population
Sandy Lengerich I think it’s worse then that this nurse said they have like 100.000 people infected and most won’t make it and most mean more like 75 to 90 procent
Oh I thought I saw Mickey Mouse!
The incubation period is now 24 days, not 14 days as previously thought.
When I get home I’ll wash my hands 🤪 And what about all the other germy hands that have touched the packaging of the things you bought?
Amazing how many people don’t think of this, or the bottoms of shoes.
Or the clothes hanging. That’s why many Chinese AGAINST the new mandate to have healthcare worker going into their home to check on them. They said “Healthcare workers maybe save, but the protective suit they wear will have virus and they want it in ours home?”
“It’s not that bad.” – brought to you by the CCP
Natural selection will take care of her, don’t worry
Lady in gas mask: “I mean yeah the shelves are empty a little bit.”
Shelves: * have one flavor of each chip left *
hahahahaha
hold up… having plenty of flavors of each chip… just a few of each left on the shelves… your wording needs some work
@William Tung It’s a description for the shelves. But I can see where you would be confused. Thx.
This lady is a posterchild for the “This is fine” meme.
Hmm , I think ” someone” isn’t going to be traveling back to the U.S. anytime soon !!
* in full vapor mask and eye goggles
“I don’t feel fearful…”
exactly, from my arm chair at home I can sense the fear in her mind.
Crazy gas mask lady says everything is fine! Maybe Coronavirus also affects common sense.
@Sergio Barajas Soft like Charmin.
If she tells the truth she will be locked away.
She needs help whatever she said maybe meant other way because the ccp is watching her
@Jesus Child Well I was just taking a guess, I’m not 💯% sure if it’s propaganda, but I’m just saying, would not surprise me if it was.
@@Leonel Ventura me either but u knows peoples lie for another person i just looks at all the stuff going on over there special the death of that Dr I had the Video he made on my Phone in they took it’s off Why would they put people’s in jail that’s what make me think this Lady is Lying I’m just saying things going on in the Truth will be told after this stuff is Over
“It isn’t that bad.” One car in a city of 11 million people driving on the road while you wear workshop goggles and a mask.
“It’s not that bad”
Famous last words
1st video : “NOBODY IS TELLING US ANYTHING!”
Chinese Government threatens*
2nd video: “it’s not that bad”
Yes I remember her first video she was saying things like that.
Good catch
They probably told her to change her position if she didn’t want to end up like that whistleblower
“Oh wow, they got plenty of rice,” she says.
Sure, plenty of bins of rice exposed to the airborne Coronavirus.
@JC It’s not airborne, it’s droplet.
And then let someone else hold the plastic bag while she put the beans in it??? Uh- don’t touch my stuff- open food- PASS
Aidan Walter actually- it is now spread in the air- by aerosol -China announced that today!!! Keep up
@Chad it’s still airborne. That’s why you’ve seen workers spraying the streets with some type of mist
@Aidan Walter workers are gassing streets with some kind of disinfected mist but ight
“Everything isnt that bad” literally built a quarantine center that is packed wall to wall and there is not enough meds to go around. It is bad really bad
Japanese government couldn’t even have enough test kits for 3800 in the cruise ship and said “too difficult”. Now try that with 50+ millions in 250 millions quarantine zone in China…
The American teacher: “Oh, bean! I want bean.”
I hope she isn’t an english instructor…
The reality is, she probably was. :/
me rahnt bean
LOL, this reminds me of Melania’s “Be Best” campaign.
@SharonSmilesPhotography Melania speaks 5 languages “Be Best” is obviously a play on “Be Better”. English is probably her 5th language out of the 5.
her Chinese wasn’t that great either tbh