Coronavirus outbreak: City of Wuhan recorded by American teacher | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 10, 2020

 

'I need to know what's going on': American teacher explores Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak.
RELATED: Part 1 of Dr. Adama's experience

Dr. Diana Adama documents her days inside Wuhan, China to help people understand the city in the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#coronavirus #wuhan #cdc

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

68 Comments on "Coronavirus outbreak: City of Wuhan recorded by American teacher | USA TODAY"

  1. Owen Hochwald | February 10, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    It’s not that bad!

    *wearing has mask*

  2. YourPlug | February 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    “Ok first time walking outside during Coronavirus, this finna be a breeze🙅🏾‍♂️.”

    30 mins later: *Coughs*

  3. Jasmine C | February 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    “I don’t feel fearful” meanwhile it looks like she’s about to exterminate an infinity war of roaches..lol smh

  4. David Chan | February 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    “It’s not that bad…”

    While she wears a Chernobyl mask, finds dwindling food supply, and comments about driving bans…

    • David Venegas | February 10, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      They tried to scare us about swine flu and everything turned out fine. She is right, it’s not that bad and everything is fine. Corona virus fatality rate is less than 1%. Swine flu was media scare and Corona virus is media scare.

    • Anzu Wyliei | February 10, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @David Venegas Actually know according to the doctors in Wuhan the fatality percentage it’s now 3%, but the situation is contained.

    • HippieAsh | February 10, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Anzu Wyliei According to China

    • japexican007 | February 10, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      David Venegas I’ve seen you post this message multiple times, is someone paying you? Are you in on this?

    • Jesus Child | February 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      @Right David chan if ITS okay in things isn’t that bad why is she wearing the Mask in she can’t harder catch her breath in it

  5. Overly obsessed BTS ARMY | February 10, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    “Everything’s fine” says lady in a gas mask

    When people say “everything’s fine” in a GAS MASK that’s where you run.

  6. Zach Fehl | February 10, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    *wearing biohazard mask: “I don’t feel fearful” lol pathetic

  7. LuckyNumberNevan | February 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    “It’s not that bad” – In your upscale area, wearing a gas mask, goggles, dwindling food stock, haven’t been outside in days, no cars on the street, govt employees spraying Gods knows what in every inch of the country, emergency pop-up hospitals, fog of death from the crematoriums.
    Yeah, sure for a second I thought you were Disneyland. 🥴🤪

  8. Jennifer Harbin | February 10, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    When I get home I’ll wash my hands 🤪 And what about all the other germy hands that have touched the packaging of the things you bought?

    • 3cheerz | February 10, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Amazing how many people don’t think of this, or the bottoms of shoes.

    • China Forced Organ Harvest - Medical Genocide | February 10, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Or the clothes hanging. That’s why many Chinese AGAINST the new mandate to have healthcare worker going into their home to check on them. They said “Healthcare workers maybe save, but the protective suit they wear will have virus and they want it in ours home?”

  9. Jero | February 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    “It’s not that bad.” – brought to you by the CCP

  10. cooky | February 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Lady in gas mask: “I mean yeah the shelves are empty a little bit.”
    Shelves: * have one flavor of each chip left *

  11. ByAnyOtherName091 | February 10, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    This lady is a posterchild for the “This is fine” meme.

  12. toob maniac | February 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Hmm , I think ” someone” isn’t going to be traveling back to the U.S. anytime soon !!

  13. Tim Hickey | February 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    * in full vapor mask and eye goggles

    “I don’t feel fearful…”

  14. Mahedi | February 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Crazy gas mask lady says everything is fine! Maybe Coronavirus also affects common sense.

    • MaoDopamineDong | February 10, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Sergio Barajas Soft like Charmin.

    • Phuc Baldr | February 10, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      If she tells the truth she will be locked away.

    • Eddie Hui | February 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      She needs help whatever she said maybe meant other way because the ccp is watching her

    • Leonel Ventura | February 10, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Jesus Child Well I was just taking a guess, I’m not 💯% sure if it’s propaganda, but I’m just saying, would not surprise me if it was.

    • Jesus Child | February 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @@Leonel Ventura me either but u knows peoples lie for another person i just looks at all the stuff going on over there special the death of that Dr I had the Video he made on my Phone in they took it’s off Why would they put people’s in jail that’s what make me think this Lady is Lying I’m just saying things going on in the Truth will be told after this stuff is Over

  15. nymetswinws | February 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    “It isn’t that bad.” One car in a city of 11 million people driving on the road while you wear workshop goggles and a mask.

  16. Kelton S | February 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    “It’s not that bad”

    Famous last words

  17. Gu5h3r G0d | February 10, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    1st video : “NOBODY IS TELLING US ANYTHING!”

    Chinese Government threatens*

    2nd video: “it’s not that bad”

  18. John Traczyk | February 10, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    “Oh wow, they got plenty of rice,” she says.
    Sure, plenty of bins of rice exposed to the airborne Coronavirus.

  19. Thats Nodildo | February 10, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    “Everything isnt that bad” literally built a quarantine center that is packed wall to wall and there is not enough meds to go around. It is bad really bad

    • China Forced Organ Harvest - Medical Genocide | February 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      Japanese government couldn’t even have enough test kits for 3800 in the cruise ship and said “too difficult”. Now try that with 50+ millions in 250 millions quarantine zone in China…

  20. AeroPwnX | February 10, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    The American teacher: “Oh, bean! I want bean.”
    I hope she isn’t an english instructor…

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.