Coronavirus outbreak: City of Wuhan recorded by American teacher | USA TODAY

'I need to know what's going on': American teacher explores Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Part 1 of Dr. Adama's experience

Dr. Diana Adama documents her days inside Wuhan, China to help people understand the city in the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#coronavirus #wuhan #cdc