Coronavirus is sparking fears it could become a pandemic – here’s why | Just The FAQs

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many fear it will soon rise to the level of a pandemic. What is a pandemic – and are we prepared to fight one?
RELATED: Coronavirus explained
A California coronavirus patient believed to be the first U.S. case from "unknown" exposure was not tested for several days because federal health officials believed he did not meet the criteria, officials say.
The patient was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19, according to a staff memo from Dr. David Lubarsky, the CEO of University of California, Davis, Health.
"Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be COVID-19. We requested COVID-19 testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the memo says. "Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered."
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#coronavirus #cdc #pandemic
US is fully prepared? Yeah because they been doing a lot of testing
edit: I was being sarcastic lol South Korea done over 100,000 tests to get to their number. Imagine if the US did as much testing.
america >>>>>>
Well, the CDC sent out test kits. Unfortunately they were all defective. Oh well, another govt screwup.
@HardAnall Jr. They asked for one-fourth what they spent on SARS, and much less than even S Korea has allocated. And named idiot Pence to head the thing as they circle the wagons
@MrJr Yup, wash your hands then touch the faucet when CV can live on a surface for nine days.
Jim Mooney Flu can live for 24 hours. Use hand sanitizer then if you are THAT afraid.
Did they really say 20-40 million was 1/3rd of the world population in 1918?
@Erroneous Monk ???????
Burning Pipe exactly, but that’s not what the video said.
GUYS!!! I’m just repeating what I heard someone on TV say.
https://www.newsweek.com/biden-says-over-150-million-americans-killed-gun-violence-since-2007-which-would-third-us-1489115
It must be true if a Democrat ex-vice president said it!
@Allie Metcalf https://www.newsweek.com/biden-says-over-150-million-americans-killed-gun-violence-since-2007-which-would-third-us-1489115
@carol irvine That’s true. You’d think that when 1/2 of a country’s population is killed in 13 years by guns, SOMEONE would DO SOMETHING about it. Can you believe that half of Los Angeles, half of Dallas, half of Mobile, half of pretty much every city was killed by guns since 2007? It’s hard to believe but it’s true. But everyone is so scared a flu is going to kill a few dozen people. It’s ludicrous. We need to spread the word to people.
It is already labeled a Pandemic. It’s been a Pandemic for a while now, it’s just no one talks about it because if they did well then it would start fear and that fear would build into something uncontrollable.
Might affect the stock market. Can’t have that.
@The Insatiable Mr. Dong when they only can respond with name calling and no facts
You must be truth telling
Keep the faith
Hit em again for me
@Dutchhound Bigears where’s your facts?
@The Insatiable Mr. Dong I was cheering you on Mr Song.
I have not done research on this yet so no comment from me till then
@Dutchhound Bigears ok bushound
20-40 million people was not 1/3 of the worlds population in 1918. That’s objectively wrong
Spreading fear and lies is what the npc media is known for
This is the problem with YouTube.
Idiots can sell snake oil info without any verification of statistics.
He meant to say 1/3 of all deaths in 1918 were caused by the Spanish flu
I’m pretty sure he misspoke. Obviously, the 30 million estimated deaths (average estimate) from that pandemic were not 1/3 of the world’s population… HOWEVER, the 500 million people who were estimated to have been infected (including the 30 million who died as a result) represented 1/4 to 1/3 of the world’s then estimated population of 1.5 to 1.9 billion people.
They probably are confusing the Spanish Flu with the Black Plague which killed almost 1/3 of Earths population.
wym “could become” it’s on every major continent except Antarctica.
Not Mexico 🤷🏻♂️
RavenPlaze guess we going start packing and I’ll see you there 😂😂😂
There aint no reports in Colombia and all of south America because WE DO NOT HAVE THE PROPER EQUIPMENT TO DETECT IT.
@OneDeepSolis South America has reported their first case in Brazil.
Lol it’s an ice wall …wake up..u still think they tell us the truth…population control takes all the wrong people smh
FOR THE LAST TIME ITS ALREADY A PANDEMIC!!!
@ihavetotakeashit not as serious as covid19 because there is alr a vaccine for the flu
@Mike Nugget Fact , but per the CDC web site , thousands die every year do to the flu and noone batts an eye. I’m not downgrading by any means, it’s just people stirring and stoking up fear when as long as your careful and boost your immune system , stay away from people who are sick , you should be fine.
@Draven Ripley I have serious doubts about that because no one has yet developed any effective vaccine against any coronavirus that I know of, including for SARS, MERS, and human coronaviruses that cause the common cold. How’s that vaccine for HIV coming along which scientists claimed they were developing decades ago?
@Rodney Boehner well I didn’t say they were done making it but yeah I do see your point guess we’ll See if they were lying or not in the upcoming weeks
@Draven Ripley Look, they’re doing everything they can right now to stop the markets from melting down. It’s very clear that Trump will have to lock down cities and impose marshal law if hotspots show up in the U.S. He bought us a little time with his immediate travel ban, so give credit where credit is due.
It’s been a pandemic for awhile now, but since WHO would rather fellate Xi Jinping than warn the world how bad this Bio Weapon is, here we are.
@Allie Metcalf To get sick with the virus can put you at risk of dying. Still very evil what you said.
@Juaquin De La Rosa whatever. Anyone who supports this idiot trump has to swim in the same water as the rest of us.
@Allie Metcalf Now, you are drifting further towards the moon. We are supposed to be talking about the coronavirus.
@Juaquin De La Rosa lol…. Good luck, my fellow human. Stay healthy.
@Allie Metcalf You too, my fellow earthling. ✌
“Spanish flu” didnt kill 1/3 of the worlds population
Who does your fact checking?
LMAO mainstream media doesn’t fact check man what are you on about hahahahahahahaha
It infected 500 million people around the world,[2] or about 27% of the then world population of between 1.8 and 1.9 billion, including people on remote Pacific islands and in the Arctic. The death toll is estimated to have been 40 million to 50 million, and possibly as high as 100 million, making it one of the deadliest epidemics in human history.[3][4] Historical and epidemiological data are inadequate to identify with certainty the pandemic’s geographic origin.[2]. – Wikipedia
@Rob D Medical care was also non-existent back then
An unpaid intern by the sounds of things lol
@Bhrek Not the only plague to originate in the US, but some idiots are now busy pointing fingers at China instead of Preparing. The CDC has dropped the ball Twice now.
How many people want to comment….”ITS ALREADY A PANDEMIC!” ?
The Last Mohican even if there has been more, tell me how many people have died in the US🧐
@Bruh Sound effect 2
Let’s be patient until the numbers show up pal.
Bruh Sound effect 2 Fatality rate has absolutely nothing to do with the definition of a pandemic. You don’t need death when the entire medical system is overrun, food can’t be delivered, people can’t go to work, police can’t be summoned to help you. You realize no one is coming to help you or save you right? When you can’t leave your house for weeks or months on end, what will you do?
Sorry Laura~””WE ALL GONNA DIE””😲
@Kelvin Lacewell 🤣
🤔😬🤬
A California coronavirus patient wasn’t tested for days at the hospital even tho they thought he might have it
…yet we’re at the top of the list of Pandemic prevention??????
You do realize you are talking about Commiefornia, don’t you?? 😂😂
The patient has no connections to anyone known to have the virus.
California said they only have 200 tests and 8,400 people on “watch” for the virus. Yup… we’re prepared. 😐
Razor ya you are right msm bullshit
Tiff not true
Stop all international travel, problem solved.
No way is the US most prepared for this. With Trump and Pence in charged we are doomed.
“All problems soled” – And more problems created lol. Global trade? Zero. Getting your electronics? Good luck. Food shipments…?
And what if someone develops a vaccine… it wont do much good if no one is trading or receiving shipments… lol
Too late ….it’s already spreads
@bayo salad You’re assuming the Corona virus even will go away, let alone go away anytime soon.
@k Gio Keep telling yourself that. I’m sure that will get you far.
Flag this video for Inaccurate and misleading information ASAP!
FLAG SQUAD COMING IN
just did. so much bs in this video
What’s the misleading info?
Saphira star 20-40 million is not a third of world population lmao. It’s already a pandemic. Saying that we are the cause for creating fear is a lie when the guy in this video is clearly being over dramatic. He’s actually the one making the public fear more
bet theyre gonna pay loads of money to youtube to keep the video up
It already is.. sadly said 🙏🏼
“It could become a Pandemic..”
FALSE. It’s already a Pandemic weeks ago.
The moment they declare it as a Pandemic, it’s already too late for you to prepare.
@teachmehowtodoge And I see you failed to address the rest of my comment which is based on common knowledge and common sense. Carry on with yer prepping. I’ll leave you be now. I don’t quite understand why you’re here arguing about the virus when you should be building your bunker, stocking it, whatever it is you freaks do for fun.
@teachmehowtodoge Oh, it’s viral so that makes it truthful! Got it. All viral videos that are “reported in some media outlets” are quite obviously real. No way an amateur in China is telling stories out of school.
@Erroneous Monk China here and China there.. lol. let’s say for the sake of argument your numbers are accurate (although the media from Singapore, Korea, Japan and UK say it ranges at 2-3%), let’s use 0.4% mortality rate, isn’t that 4x the regular flu? Assuming they didn’t stop spread of Covid-19 in the next few months, 4x mortality rate than a regular flu is still deadly than it looks. (Note: if you did your research, Korea, Japan, Singapore have english news networks for International audience, just saying. Lol)
@Erroneous Monk fear and being prepared are 2 different things. Are you saying that buildings require fire exits and fire extinguishers because of the fear of fire, or to prepare for the worst case scenario? I think banks should ban CCTVs because the bank robbery deaths in US is just less than 1% right? Pretty safe. Lol.
@teachmehowtodoge CCTV’s are not there to prevent “bank robbery deaths”. They’re there to prevent bank robberies. They’re also there to prevent employee theft. But whatever. Let’s compare things that aren’t comparable. I didn’t say you can’t “prepare” for the worst. That’s your choice. I said, the facts, as we know them, don’t bear out the fear that is being circulated. I already explained my reason. The United States is NOT Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran or China. Again, do your thing, prepper. Enjoy the fun time while it lasts. This will be over soon and you’ll all look as foolish as people did when Y2K was coming.
Complete misinformation here! THUMBS DOWN !!!!
“It could be” SMH.
Just remember, folks:
– Avoid misinformation
– Wash your hands and sanitize everything you regularly use
– Stay away from large crowds as best as you can
– Cover your mouth
– Maintain a healthy state of mind
And use sanitizer wipes when you wipe, 😂
That’s not what Jenny McCarthy said!
Won’t work. Superspreaders who shed more COVID-19 viruses than others can infect even hospital workers taking every precaution. How do you know who’s a super-spreader? Covid-19 is asymptomatic. Many people who tested negative for weeks were found to have harbored the virus for weeks (that is, they were in fact positive). Covid-19 lives on surfaces for up to a week; did you touch that elevator button? Covid-19 is a close cousin of SARS with a 10% death rate and NO VACCINE FOR SARS despite a good year trying. Ebola vaccine took 18 months to develop. HIV/AIDS? Never happened. Covid-19 is not like smallpox which is relatively easy to find a vaccine for (Jenner, cowpox, etc). Covid-19 *may* have been bioengineered to infect older people in the Wuhan lab that was as of last fall advertising for coronavirus experts and which a Beijing sponsored academic paper admitted maybe was bioengineered (yes, you read that right, it’s damage control by the CCP). Covid-19 numbers in China are clearly manipulated (each day rising 400-500 in a steady, constant, fake pace, when in fact millions are probably infected). Western epidemiologists say Covid-19 may infect 75% of the world with a 2.5% death rate or even 10% (see above, with SARS). Other than that, there’s no need to panic and yes, it’s not a “big deal” in the sense that the human population will eventually survive, adapt, learn to live with Covid-19 in the same way previous generations “learned to live with” syphilis, gonorrhea and smallpox. You think I’m alarmist? Well due to the “bystander effect” most people would think I’m alarmist when I’m just being factual, and most people don’t panic say psychologists but try and remain calm during emergencies when they should be panicking–this is an evolutionary strategy to deal with savanna threats like a big cat running after you, not to deal with a 2.5% to 10% death rate (Btw WWI battles had a 10% casualty rate, so Covid-19 could be like going into battle at the Somme). Stock market also to date has not panicked as much as it should, so, you Pollyannas are in good company. Check this comment in a month or two and let’s talk. Covid-19 is also believed possibly to not be killed by warmer weather. Have a nice day.
@Ray Lopez..You make many excellent points. And I don’t think it’s remotely alarmist to spread facts.
I hope a few people read your comment and learn.
@Ray Lopez..I’ll add one very important fact to your historical references on previous outbreaks: Over 50,000 die worldwide from flu-related illness each year.
There’s many who don’t realize this fact. Although this particular strain is nasty, it’s neither the first nor last time we’ll see a major outbreak.
(particularly due to those evolutionary principles you mention)
“Global Surveillance System.”
Ohhhhh, so that’s why they’re letting it spread. 🙄
Rockin Records …what? “Letting it spread”? For what? Are you insinuating that world governments let viruses like this infect people world wide to surveil its progress?
What’s funny is humanity deserves it. We let ourselves get to this point, in the first place… and we aren’t doing anything to stop it.
I think it’s safe to say humanity is going to destroy itself. I hope you were as smart as I to have seen this coming 30 years ago, and resited ALL the urging by society to have a child. I’m pushing towards 50 (I’m an old school metalhead), REFUSED to “put out”. Wasn’t going to bring any child of mine into THAT nightmare.
Khristmas No! I’m saying the government isn’t doing enough to stop it, but the fact that they just mentioned some “Global Surveillance System” being instilled made me think that its all some excuse to mandate a big brother like surveillance society. I want to believe that the U.S. Government has the best interests for its people in mind, but its hard to believe that when they’re not even telling us what security measures they’re taking.
*SIGH* I have an aunt who specializes in terrestrial pathogens as well as prevention, treatment and containment of them. I’ll see if she can do anything.
It’s already been declared a pandemic. How does everyone know this except USA Today?