Coronavirus is sparking fears it could become a pandemic – here’s why | Just The FAQs

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many fear it will soon rise to the level of a pandemic. What is a pandemic – and are we prepared to fight one?

A California coronavirus patient believed to be the first U.S. case from "unknown" exposure was not tested for several days because federal health officials believed he did not meet the criteria, officials say.

The patient was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19, according to a staff memo from Dr. David Lubarsky, the CEO of University of California, Davis, Health.

"Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be COVID-19. We requested COVID-19 testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the memo says. "Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered."

