Coronavirus explained: Why tracking the deadly disease is a huge challenge | Just The FAQs

January 29, 2020

 

Coronavirus has spread from Wuhan, China to countries across the world. But how do you know you have it? Here are some signs to watch out for.  
Nobody panic, but a case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed on the West Coast. And the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is back in action. 

It's Ashley with the news you need to know Tuesday. 

36 Comments on "Coronavirus explained: Why tracking the deadly disease is a huge challenge | Just The FAQs"

  1. King and Oakes | January 29, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    Someone is playing plagued inc. I hope they lose.

  2. Alexander G | January 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    Wonderful video, all the knowledge we have so far and unbiased thank you.

  3. Robert Bradly | January 29, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    THAT MASK IS A JOKE…….ARE YOU GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL ????

  4. Anne Cohen | January 29, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    And more complications arises, the need for a Coronavirus vaccine comes at the worst time during the flu season. What if the possibility of an interchangeable mutation or genetic swap with influenza A and B? We should definitely be concerned.

    • Xiaoxi Zhang | January 29, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      it is easy for you to say, but world today is no longer able to tolerate any huge quarantine and it’s like the will of the corona virus to mutate through infection. I hope we can come up with a better cure, right now this virus is just not that deadly yet(most deaths are old people and people with other diseases and possible immunity problems)

  5. O'Neill - | January 29, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    There’s a case in dubai now. I live 2 hours away from there. rip lol

  6. MFTN2 | January 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    The winnietheflue virus huh

  7. UNKNOWN CONFIDENTIAL | January 29, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Dont let ebola see corona walking down the street he might just give him a beating 👊😂

  8. UNKNOWN CONFIDENTIAL | January 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    Yoo be careful u guys dont catch the budlight virus

  9. J. D. | January 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Why do so many viruses originate from China ? Does poor hygiene play a role in this or is it biological warfare ?

  10. jasmine | January 29, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    ykw just deport me back to mexico even tho im a citizen sksks

  11. Lol Trapzz | January 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    is there any-type of way a emergency room will help you? 💀

  12. luuchoo G | January 29, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Thanks China for slaughtering all sorts of animals with little to no regard for hygiene or decency

  13. Robert S. | January 29, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Get your monatomic/ colloidal silver source and get on it asap to avoid getting the diseases. Find out how to make your own suitable silver solution for eternal and internal consumption. Silver solution is effective against on over 600 known virus, fungus, and germs.The most likely personal defense against the Corona Virus and most other viruses, fungus, and other germs: Get the facts about monatomic/colloidal silver with this handbook:

    https://www.academia.edu/23286802/The_Handbook_of_Colloidal_Silver_For_Researchers_and_for_Personal_Research_Purposes_Only_The_Handbook_of_Colloidal_Silver_The_Handbook_of_Colloidal_Silver_For_Researchers_and_for_Personal_Research_Purposes_Only_2

  14. ディアスジェレミー | January 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    What a fourth-wall break, most of us are aware of the Plague Inc. player behind Coronavirus.

  15. Payton Combs | January 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Omg please don’t tell me this is the new plague that’s gonna kill all of us because there is no vaccination 🤦🏼‍♀️

  16. Blah Blue | January 29, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Didn’t it come from a lab in Wuhan that deals with biowarfare? I think I read a chinese person brought it in from Canada but mishandled it and this is the result. To cover their tracks they are blaming the market…… Think about it. Would they tell you the truth in this case?

  17. Lovely Plum Kelly | January 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    ….

    Oh no

    I have it

    But Im getting better though…

  18. Artic Vision | January 29, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    If anyone sees this please reply,
    What year when the virus be cured?

  19. Gusim Tube | January 29, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    overcome corona virus by consuming garlic. see way

  20. Asly Dumb | January 29, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    I feel like the corona virus is from food market. Cause they eat anything like bats, wolfs and other animals.

