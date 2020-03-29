Coronavirus Cure? Hear From Top Scientist Who Spent ‘Years’ Devising Cure For COVID-19 | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 29, 2020

 

A team of scientists at the University of North Carolina’s preeminent research lab, have been searching for coronavirus cure, working in a "windowless air-locked laboratory in a secret location." World-renowned coronavirus expert Ralph Baric, professor at UNC’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, joins Ari Melber on the search for a covid-19 cure. Anne Rimoin, epidemiologist at UCLA, also discusses the groundbreaking clinical developments in the race to fight the global pandemic. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 03/16/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Coronavirus Cure? Hear From Top Scientist Who Spent 'Years' Devising Cure For COVID-19 | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

90 Comments on "Coronavirus Cure? Hear From Top Scientist Who Spent ‘Years’ Devising Cure For COVID-19 | MSNBC"

  1. Frances Gaxiola | March 16, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Science is AWESOME!!

  2. s a | March 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Anyone else wish that that Bloomberg Billionaire would donate his Billions to Science like this?

  3. Marius Thefaker | March 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Just don’t think any ‘cure’ is going to become available in the next few months…

  4. casey massey | March 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    And we are just hearing about this today?

    • harbin guy | March 17, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

      @Joshua Foster “Legit news article”, lol! This is from Nature Medicine one of the most respected science magazines. Read the paper, you will understand even you are not trained in the field.

    • Joshua Foster | March 17, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

      ​@harbin guy I read some of it. This virus was first discovered in 1960 ya different strains but I think we lucked there is a strain that has a 30% mortality rate.

    • Will | March 17, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      Researchers from Queensland university in Australia have actually found a cure and will be running trials within weeks. HIV and Anti-malaria drugs have wiped out virus in test tube. These drugs wouldn’t need FDA approval because they should already be on shelves.

    • Brad Smith | March 17, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      Will China already was using this treatment long before Australia. Don’t know why they are trying to steal the credit. You can look up their scientific studies with dates on them. The fact that China stabilized their numbers first shows us they came up with treatment first.

    • Will | March 18, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      Brad Smith: yeah that’s interesting if true. Thanks 👍 Yep, just seen an article on this dated 11th February.

  5. Josh Gates | March 16, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Politicians wasted a trillion and half on political adds.

    • alexbernalthegreat | March 17, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      This is a war. This enemy is the elite. Our bosses bosses and owners owners. The market is down cause the world elites are playing us like pawns a game of chess if you understand? Its about to stalemate n or checkmate either way we all LOSE!

    • Kim Gov | March 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      superblonde
      Still support trump.
      Still support bernie
      Still support biden
      Still support pete buttgig
      Still support cory booker.

      All that money for candidates just to elect one person.

    • Peter Peterson | March 18, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

      John he tried to ignore the virus for so long lmao

    • Buster Wranks | March 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      yep, that little fact made me sick years before this pandemic was even a sparkle in Bill Gates and Rockefellers eyes…

    • Bodas Harsha | March 22, 2020 at 5:55 AM | Reply

      @Nicole Jessica And that 90% money of filthy rich comes from your money or hard work. From underpaid jobs, inflated prices that consumer pays in a market with cronyism and tax evasion, taking govt. for a ride. Haven’t you heard of GAFA tax imposed by France

  6. Bob Silver | March 16, 2020 at 11:22 PM | Reply

    Vitamin C and the Sun, Gods medicine

  7. King Shady | March 17, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    Can you please hurry up please (I’m not infected I just want people to be safe/saved)

    • George Washington | March 17, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      Thats not how vaccine development works, plus it has to be approved by the FDA first which will take atleast a year and a half…

    • x GeneraI | March 18, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      @Uriel Salas Dont need to pray when we know God. See what science does for you in 100 years

    • iLoveYou3000 | March 18, 2020 at 4:06 AM | Reply

      Wow these comments are insane people act like you cant believe in God and pray for a “drug” as yall say that could save alot of lifes..

    • r_yley | March 18, 2020 at 4:22 AM | Reply

      @Khalil Shariff god wont instantly cure the entire global population (neither will vaccines because of course that takes time but still lmfao),

    • Anthony Vasquez | March 19, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      God bless us all 🙏

  8. Joey Thornton | March 17, 2020 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    Get this Man what He needs and Wants for the Cure!!

  9. Maria Von Borstel | March 17, 2020 at 12:53 AM | Reply

    They need to come up with millions of vaccines. That will take a long time

  10. sally reyes | March 17, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    Yes please omg bless these people on finding a cure or vaccine

    • Uvuvwevwevwe Onyetenyevwe Ugwemubwem Ossas | March 18, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      It failed. Cnn report an hour ago

    • Jeff Halaschak | March 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      They are looking for ways to make money off of this pandemic. All about money!

      70 years ago it was discovered during research and testing of human breast milk that monolaurin the active ingredient in breast milk strips the lipid coating off the virus preventing it from replicating

  11. Double Secret Probation | March 17, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    That lady stood still ASF for like 3 mins tripped me out

  12. Julie Utley | March 17, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    Gods BLESS THESE GIFTED PEOPLE AND AIR MEMBER FOR REPORTING ON THIS!!!!!!!

    • Josef H. | March 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      If you believe in the Biblical god, he created everything – including all the deadly viruses. Your “god bless” comment doesn’t make sense.

    • misgana kassa | March 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

      amen

    • Uvuvwevwevwe Onyetenyevwe Ugwemubwem Ossas | March 18, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      It failed..

    • zee matt | March 18, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      @Josef H. God didn’t create the virus..bill gates did. God allowed it to happen to see which people follow and believe what media tell them and which ones use their brains to wake up. Bill gates owns coronovirus. They sent it out themselves.

    • C0mm | March 22, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

      No Bill Gates did not create the virus the animals were carrying it, and the way china was cooking and killing and touching the animals gave it too people.

  13. ComedicEinstein | March 17, 2020 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    Is the coronavirus virus technically saving lives because it has stopped school shootings?

  14. NBaimf | March 17, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Everyone on the W.H.O board is guilty of murder.

    A more complete list of guilty people are those who attended the Event 201 forum.

  15. alexbernalthegreat | March 17, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Dear lord God I humbly pray that you only know why this happened and you can have pity on mankind. Thankyou Father I love you!

  16. Elon musk Trending videos | March 17, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Y’all scared now huh? Mostly the ppl who laughed 😂😂

  17. Rahmat Rusly | March 18, 2020 at 8:21 AM | Reply

    Me having fever: stay at home because I’m sick

    People with coronavirus : *TRAVELS EVERYWHERE*

  18. Roving Punster | March 18, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    What utterly useless interview questions. 😖 I know middle school kids who could have run a better and more informative interview. Not one question about how effective the drugs in trial were in their animal phase, not one question about time tables on how long human trials will last and what options are available to broaden and expedite them. Not one question about how long it would take to mass produce them if/when they pass human trials. Nothing.

    We need better f*@king journalism than this, esp when it involves matters of global catastrophic import !

    -1 😏

  19. PYRO | March 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    The coronavirus has a New sympton
    FREE plane tickets

  20. TCG | March 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    “Gilead Scientific”…follow the $$$. Baric is a dangerous man.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.