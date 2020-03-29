A team of scientists at the University of North Carolina’s preeminent research lab, have been searching for coronavirus cure, working in a "windowless air-locked laboratory in a secret location." World-renowned coronavirus expert Ralph Baric, professor at UNC’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, joins Ari Melber on the search for a covid-19 cure. Anne Rimoin, epidemiologist at UCLA, also discusses the groundbreaking clinical developments in the race to fight the global pandemic. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 03/16/2020.

Coronavirus Cure? Hear From Top Scientist Who Spent 'Years' Devising Cure For COVID-19 | MSNBC