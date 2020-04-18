New reports detail ‘apocalyptic’ scenes in New York hospitals.
Coronavirus Cases Overwhelm New York City Hospitals | Deadline | MSNBC
Wasn’t expected? We were warned since January. The WHO et’al were blowing the whistle for a dang reason.
Anime Otaku . . . I’m looking at the evidence and facts here. Trump is Republican and had the wall built. The Democrats opposed this. And as I already pointed out, we only saw a massive spike in cases after the Democrats opened their borders. This is not the first act of stupidity or straight up disrespect and carelessness from Democrats, they did give money to a terrorist leader who forced our U.S marines to shoot children who had bombs strapped to them after all.
@AtrociousAK47 There are a variety of pandemic response groups in various parts of gov’t.
Trump streamlined things and put most of the people in that ONE group into various other groups where they did similar work.
A few quit because either A) they are crybabies and dumb enough to believe every bad thing the media made up about Trump and decided they couldn’t work for him.
it B) they were upset about losing their cushy job from Obama’s bloated administration and didn’t want to continue in another setting.
Either way….dedicated medical professionals? No.
Yesterday we are so deeply saddened by the news of our local medical doctor in Margate, Florida who passed away by COVID 19. Dr. Alex Hsu was a dedicated, very caring human being and family doctor. For over 38 years, he went above and beyond for his patients. My mother just saw him mid February and now he’s gone. So sad 😭. Dr. Hsu died for his calling on earth. He was an earth angel for sure. Thank you Dr. Hsu for your years of dedication to keeping us well. You will always be in our hearts and mind. I’m sure there’s a special place in heaven for Dr. Hsu. He has served his deed. Now, he has ascended to a better place. Thank you to those who left your condolences and kind words in the comment. For those of you who asked if he was Chinese. He was an American like most of us here. Educated in America and served many years to our American patients. He leaves behind his American wife and 7 children. The medical examiner confirmed that his death was caused by COVID 19. I’m trying to answer some of the appropriate questions.
QuickNotes M. Donahue Your Mom will be fine. She has the best medicine any human being can have: Her family’s love. Please follow the professional nurse’s advice, and recommended social physical distancing. She will be OK. God Bless!
lacuadra70 You are so kind. Be well and stay safe. Thank you 😊
We need the covid-19 app, that tells us where the infected are, so we can avoid them, it worked in South Korea.
Problem is we dont know who is infected? We dont even lock up and separate those who are infected from those not infected.
Well we dont know where they are because only those who are half dead get a test.i assume at very least 20% are walking around with no symptoms infesting everybody.
@Ruvik try this map. Scroll down to the list of states.Click on state. It should should show counties. Check your newspapers. One of them should have a map or info of by county cases.
COVID-19/Coronavirus Real Time Updates With Credible Sources in US and Canada | 1Point3Acres
https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/en
“Our system was not met to save us” sad
No it wasn’t, between the subsidized corn and mass amounts of sugar in the American diet we are designed to die early.
It’s more like it was meant to save the many, but you can’t stop every last person from dying.
NYC is gonna turn into “Tom Clancy’s: The Division”
If u or a loved one need a covid 19 test…
Simply cough on the face of an NBA player or HOLLYWOOD celebrity…
And await their test results
The Division was great
I love that game.
Sodom and Gomorrah
World war III: fight the invisible enemy.
Spanish flu ww1
Because of the garbage said by Trump and initial figures from China, people don’t understand how lethal this virus is. If you get a private hospital bed, like Trump will, the mortality rate is very low, but if you have to suffer it yourself in your own bed, because the hospitals are overflowing morgues, then the fatality rate can be seen in Italy, which is over 10%
@John Lennon That’s what I would say too if I was anti American… I bet you said that too with all the other outbreaks that killed thousands in America.
Too busy bashing your own country instead of the country who covered this up for months and STILL lies to everybody. What a dope…
We already had WWIII with Iran.
@Davy Cornell Didn’t China announce in January that the severe cases were 15%, death rate was 1% and the infectious index was like 4? Korea and Taiwan took immediate action to protect their people based on that alarming data. Didn’t you guys waste 1-2 months convincing yourselves it’s just a flu? Didn’t your spies in China tell you that its really bad?
I remember telling everyone at work at the beginning of the year how this virus could seriously affect us, but of course people are more comfortable living a lie and now they’re freaking out. I’m glad I actually took this seriously
Wonder if this is the Christmas gift we all stressed over😩
This is what Papa John meant when he said “the day of reckoning will come.”
People still in big cities outside thinking just wearing masks around 50 people is ok are too funny
Hopefully in the fall they’ll be less of them to vote Democrat
@irish327 Rose Every small town does not have its own hospital … Knowing this information has nothing to do with having an education … All those one stop light types of towns do not have hospitals … Some towns are so small they don’t even have Wal Marts ….
maga, go trump!!! lol who cares im not in NY. I left the democrat plantation. You get what you losers in NY voted for. you love open borders, you love illegal voting, welfare, bad schools, corruption….im walking down to the lake today. zero corona in my 99.9%conservative town. I do not know how anyone could live in those chicken coop apartments and pay so much money! Live with illegals all around you, gangs, drugs, crime and people hating each other
@Donald Iarussi MFA Do you honestly believe country people are safe from this … City people and country people work together and do business with each other all the time like delivery drivers for instance … People in rural areas go to major cities all the time especially younger people .. And they also predicted today that it’s going to hit rural America harder …It’s s town in rural Georgia called Albany that’s getting hit almost harder than Atlanta .
When I go outside I make sure to be like a Juggernaut.
People mocked when I told them God will judge this world soon, and New York will get hit hard because of the murder of the innocent through abortion and infanticide that was being pushed in legislation. The book of Revelation in the Bible has begun. The things that are coming upon the earth will make Coronavirus look like a cold sniffle. Your ONLY hope is to repent and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ. Let me be clear this does not mean you have to start going to a church, follow a religion, or change your lifestyle. Jesus saves sinners…you do not need to stop drinking, smoking, living in sexual sin, start going to a church or anything like that to be saved. Jesus will take you just as you are period. Jesus came to save the sinner..He is calling you to simply put your trust in him for salvation. You will be under no condemnation if you believe on Jesus Christ, but you will need to humble yourself and turn your trust to God. Jesus is literally calling out with this judgement to turn to him. He will save you if you are willing to put trust in him. Once you do you have no worries about what will happen because you will be going to heaven. Simply go to God in prayer and admit you are a sinner in need of a savior (all of us are sinners), and then believe and put your faith in Jesus Christ to forgive all of your sins past, present and future sins. Prayer is just talking to God like you would a friend you can do it out loud or quietly in your head (God will hear you either way). Read and believe what Jesus did for you in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 in the Bible. That he died to pay the penalty for all of your sin, he was buried and he was resurrected the 3rd day. You can be saved and your place secured in heaven right now after reading this. Jesus promises eternal life in heaven to all those who believe on him. John 3:16-18. Peace to all of you.
It brings tears in my eyes when I hear my doctor, Dr. Shan passed away by covid-19… he was fighting in the front line to save lives… and donated his beautiful soul during the war! Guys , stop the hate, this is a war for all humans! Let’s unit together and overcome it together as a human!
Umm I beleive were supposed to do the opposite of uniting together. U know stay at home order and all
james taylor: I think he meant mentally and spritually. Even when there’s no pandemic I don’t like lots of people around.
Tony Rogers We’re trying
If doctors and nurses start dying from the coronavirus we are in BIG trouble..
Ecu Last Name We don’t need doctors, scientists and experts. We need religion. Religion is the answer, not science.
mental illness. This is cult level.
searcher I think he’s being sarcastic (I hope)
They are going to be infected if the gov cannot provide them with the right protection equipments, they need n95 masks and hazmat suits, not plastic garage bags, not handmade masks!
They’ve been graduating medical students ahead of time.
It happened in China, in Italy, then here in the US wasted 2 months to prepare resources.
“It’s shocking to see this hit New York” – Really!? It’s a virus that flourishes in population centers. Go google a population density map. Magic.. now you can see exactly where all the major out breaks will be.
@death2lesr There’s dirty ghettos in the major first world cities. There’s more tuberculosis in the poor sections of London than most third world countries. I wouldn’t be surprised if diseases were an issue so high in plenty of U.S. Cities.
And all the Chinese that left their country to infect us. They knew. Thats why they ran.
R Jones no they didn’t. I live in Vietnam, and we share a border with China. The ENTIRE 2 months that China and Korea have their outbreaks, Vietnam has 16 cases. 16. All cured, no death. And a 23-day streak of no new case.
Since US and Europe outbreaks, within the last 2.5 weeks number of cases in Vietnam climbed from 16 to 179 (today). Nearly 30k people are being quarantined by the gov, while the rest are social distancing. I lived in the US for a long time and I care about your country and your people, but your government FAILED to take this seriously. Vietnam is under a national lockdown with barely 200 cases and 0 death, while Trump wants to open the country when you have tens of thousands of cases; Boris Johnson (UK) pushed for community immunization I.e. no prevention measures at all, Sweden is still open. 90% of active cases in Vietnam right now are people traveled from Europe and US, among them American and British nationals who left US in the middle of the outbreak bc apparently they can’t cancel their vacations.
China and Korea did their job. Your government didn’t.
This is what they did
https://mobile.twitter.com/wesyang/status/1243033118044499975
Brandy Atkinson This is misleading. In 3 pictures, it was around Lunar New Year, which is 25 Jan 2020. At this point, the virus has only spread in Hubei, China. No travel restriction was issued yet. Neighboring countries are worried, but was not aware of how serious it is. My country shares a border with China and I still went on vacation with my mom a week later (30 Jan) – at that point I only know of a new disease spreading in a Chinese city and I should wash my hands. There was no indication that the virus will spread widely into Europe or US: on that day, Italy has 221 cases, US has 51. Trump announced travel restriction for people from China on Jan 31. Other countries did the same within that week, aka a full 1-2 weeks after Lunar New Year.
Your LAST picture was posted on 25 Mar, a full 2 MONTHS after Lunar New Year.
Stop spreading this information.
Say no to anxiety and depression during this pandemic. It is also a huge factor to good health.
On a serious note but I do like your inspiration on pulling through troubled waters sort of speak, The depression & anxiety will result in higher suicide rates I am positive as well. The bills for some not all will result in only some people getting unemployment pay but recent research shows only those unemployment recently will get that. But I believe before January is not eligible. Time will tell on that, I do not know and correct me if I am wrong there. Then sorry but just because some money is being paid, For sure it was confirmed people will still be responsible for medical bills or with insurance when most can not afford insurance and do not have it or under insured. People who can’t afford it will do their best to get by but if the illness hits them to the point they won’t go to the hospital in fear of these bills, Suicide will be considered by many.
Not that they want to but suffering won’t be a option to many. Is the Government considering this? We are in scary times and at the rate this is going, death is going to become the normal. Hospitals in Italy are not even counting the deceased and many can’t get proper funerals either due to the infected. We are in scary times and I am not going to lie, but I have felt like ending it with the Coronavirus myself as I was already on life support for 9 days eight months ago with a deadly virus that nearly ended my life naturally and at a young age. I know what I went through and my risk of getting this is really high. I don’t want to end it myself, I don’t but I also know what I suffered through and I do not want to go through it again. I have insurance yes but the suffering is to great. Most people have not experienced this nor do they know what to expect but I do. So on the other note, Is the Government thinking about this at all?
I just wanna say, I have never followed what’s going on in the news, the way I am this period.
Cheza Felix: Yep, this beats Watergate. Lots of droning with suddenly shocking statements. This one is all shocking statements.
It’s amazing how much money we spend on jets and tanks every year but we are cut short of very basic medical supplies? Interesting
@HangGlideTube Spain also is returning those kits that were false, I guess made in china is bad quality
And to make matters worse, they use these to protect the interest of oil companies like Chevron, Exxon Mobil stripping Iraq and Syria from their oil under the flag of promoting democracy so they can use tax money our taxes
It’s worse than socialism
BUT DEMOCRATS ARE STILL CRYING OUT FOR DEAD FETUSES AND OPEN BORDERS OH AND 1000S OF FICTITIOUS GENDERS
@Donald Iarussi MFA that’s funny now mexicans want to close their border on the USA
I find it ridiculous how the U.S has managed to have more cases than the source itself, China. As difficult as this may be, this is ridiculous.
@Kotirosvo Oy They just did a new theater shutdown. Actions speak.
Kotirosvo Oy wow so are you one of the Chinese citizen? Since you seem so sure of what’s happening…by the way, do you know how many provinces China has? Coz each province would have its diagnosed case released to its people. Also, if you are one of the American citizen, may I know the exact case which is not hidden by your government, how much exactly is it? Or wait, your government isn’t even releasing the test kit to you. Sooorry for you. Fact: Every Chinese who are diagnosed with COVID-19, our government pay for it. The average cost is about 40,000 RMB per person. About 5714 USD if you have mad math. So, are you better informed now? As a true Chinese is telling you more truth based on her real experience and more factual information to you right now.
@Luxia Shen 同学，刚出来的吧，跟这帮人讲道理意义，什么浅显的道理都得先给他们科普才能继续沟通，不出两句继续科普。。次数多了你就会觉得自己跟个育儿嫂是的，
Kotirosvo Oy Said so by Americans whose government knew it back to Dec 2019, and still call it hoax and did nothing to prepare for its coming. I seriously doubt if America was actually the original place…
@Vads Thompson why is elmhurst hospital empty then?
10x more dead of flu,,,
Patrick As i said , go see for yourself ! Many hospitals are at captivity now, give a few wks and that might change! If that is your reason for believing it’s not real, then Im sorry. I feel sorry for ignorance.. Ignorance is Why it has spread so rapidly ; because if some hospitals are not full, then people dont believe. Good luck !
Algebra tends to “overwhelm” New Yorkers. They voted for AOC for chrissake.