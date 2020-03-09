Coronavirus: Answering 4 of the most ‘Googled’ questions | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

March 9, 2020

 

With help from the CDC, we answer some of Google's most searched questions about the coronavirus crisis.
RELATED: Inside Wuhan during the virus outbreak

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#coronavirus #cdc

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

60 Comments on "Coronavirus: Answering 4 of the most ‘Googled’ questions | USA TODAY"

  1. Check It Restecp | March 9, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    <3

  2. Jason Balius | March 9, 2020 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    “Wear a mask when interacting with someone who has coronavirus” that could soon be a large portion of the population. Anyone could have it so why not wear a mask just in case? If it keeps healthcare workers safe wouldnt it keep me safe from the guy who came to work sick?

    • narutaa | March 9, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

      @Big Steelers Fan 123 i would rather be p sychopath than a FO OL on the BS that the goverment telling us about mask will not help. Science not emotions!!!

    • lmao Idk | March 9, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      Leave the N95’s to the gov. get yourself a respirator or panoramic gas mask with a particle filter rated P95 or P100 that has an airtight seal. N95’s do filter the virus but you need one specially curated for your face shape in order to provide a tight seal which blocks of the virus completely, healthcare workers have N95 specific to their face shape. If you buy one in a Home Depot, Lowe’s, or on the web chances are there are going to be ways for the side of the mask which compromises the seal because everyone’s face shape if different. As I said earlier get a respirator or panoramic gas mask with a particle filter rated P95 or P100 with an airtight seal, there will completely block the virus from compromising the mask and will filter out the particles in which the virus travels on. The filter technically doesn’t expire, but since it only captures the particles in which the virus travels on (saliva and mucus particles) the filter is “contaminated” until the virus dies (around 9 days) but you wont get infected since the virus cant get past the filter. You can although get infected through your eyes so I would recommend using eye protection if your using only a half mask, if you go with a full face mask then you should be fine.

    • South Efrikan | March 9, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      adminofutube123 Are you kidding? Double bag it.

    • South Efrikan | March 9, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      narutaa Bump that up to 70% alcohol.

    • narutaa | March 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @lmao Idk if everyone wear a simple mask (surgical) it lessen the probability of the spread of to other people by doing so it lessen the chances it get to your eyes, nose and mouth. The nurse can keep their PPE and it also lessen the burden to the medical staff since there will be no patient surge. If surgical mask is not available use a homemade mask. I’m not afraid of getting the virus, I afraid indirectly murdering the elderly and the immunocompromise.

  3. MELLO JELLO | March 9, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    Got my income tax……
    Going on a cruise….lol

  4. Hud Nortè | March 9, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Actively sue any coworkers who do not self quarantine after international travel.

    • Pierre Poisson | March 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      Hud Nortè not going to happen. the flu is worse and no one is getting sued for coming to work with it. don’t panic man.

    • Hud Nortè | March 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      Pierre Poisson It is no different than if someone with HIV were to have unprotected sex with you.

    • Unstoppable Goddess | March 9, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      Hud Nortè don’t buy into the hype
      It’s just a regular illness that you’d get over just like any cold

    • Eddy M | March 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      Yeah but employers wont allow a 14 day self isolation sick day without firing the employee! So be realistic!Specially with low wage workers

    • Hud Nortè | March 9, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      Eddy M – Then I would actively sue their employer as well.

  5. Spik Man | March 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    Seems relatively spot on, except for the part where they talk about the symptoms differences in that case their symptoms seem so similar they may as well be the same as any other sickness, Since most sicknesses are pretty much larger or smaller packages of each other with different names to be honest.

  6. Hiest Tom | March 9, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Ok nobody is talking about how they dipped a chips into netulla’s chocolate?

  7. G.G. Reilly | March 9, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    I think I just gave it to myself.

  8. EzLN Fbx | March 9, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    Who dips ruffles in chocolate

  9. *':RickK* *RocKStar:'* | March 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Me: boarding and airplane in level 4 bio suit.
    Stewardess.: Are you okay.
    Me: yeah I brought my own air. 🤔

    • Enano Eledos | March 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      2:05 i was walking around the streets today, and a faster airflow passed around me, with someone in front of me, if he is sick, and sneezes, and that air spreads the virus to my nose in a distance of 3 or 5 meters, will be good recommendation to wear a mask when there is a grand speed air flow in the environment?

    • coolkids374 | March 9, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      Enano Eledos 😐

    • Counterpart 2U | March 9, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Hillarious and funny too!

  10. Cody RileyWilliams | March 9, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Huh good thing they don’t look at my top most Google searches

  11. rag to riches | March 9, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    2:26 big booty white girl 😂😂😂😂😷

  12. UMBRA | March 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Oh yay wow. I get this every few months

  13. Claudette S | March 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    So everything means you have it. Achoo!

  14. TMT_ | March 9, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    “Entertain yourself with books, cards, and boardgames.” Ok either that phrase is antiquated or you’re telling me to expect a loss of power.

    • Tron_23 | March 9, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      They’re going by basic disaster standards. Loosen the tin foil lol

    • Justa Someone | March 9, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      “ANSWERS from a news organization when the entire global medical top experts don’t have real concrete answers” about sums up this crap. Let me guess they said don’t bother with masks cause they don’t work (except they want masks).

    • Panicthescaredycat | March 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      LOL MY SAME THOUGHT 😂😂😂😂

    • misty williams | March 9, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      I don’t have a lot of money but I have crayons and paper and I will draw board games for my children if I must

  15. David N | March 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    2:27 to 2:32 🍑! OH MY GOD….! 😳

  16. Some Guy Called Steven | March 9, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Man, I really wish they had just called it the C-Virus.

  17. David T | March 9, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    0:55 this video is the reason why there’s nothing at Costco stores rn

  18. Kaos One | March 9, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Me: google search Corona virus.
    Google: you’re going to die or in the process of dying.

  19. John P | March 9, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    click bait!!! I wanted to know if it was ok to travel wearing all the stuff the thumbnail lady had on!

  20. shanswan waters | March 9, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Lol !!!! The movie “THE CRAZIES” remind me of this new germ.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.