In this “The Beat Breakdown: Trump on Trial”, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the final day of Senate jurors posing their questions to both sides. Melber breaks down the key exchanges – including one with Sen. Collins, why Rep. Adam Schiff got heated, how the Trump defense is distracting from the real question and what happens if the pivotal witness vote is tied. (MSNBC Digital Exclusive.) Aired on 1/30/2020.

‘Constitutional Madness’: Backlash To ‘King Trump’ Claims At Senate Trial | MSNBC